Duchess Meghan & Harry ‘haven’t actually earned anything’ since leaving the UK

There was, as always, a million stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the long holiday weekend. Most of it I don’t even consider news – there were repackaged stories, like this one about how how H&M are shutting down their “Sussex Royal” charity, which we’ve known they would do for months. There was this nonsense story from the Daily Mirror, in which Harry and Meghan are described as “worrying” and “silently struggling” in LA. They’re made to sound like they’re close to splitting, and I’m sure that’s what a lot of white British people want to believe, that ever since Harry and Meghan left, their lives have been a disaster and that Harry “regrets” leaving Britain.
There was also this curious Richard Kay piece in the Daily Mail. Kay is, I believe, something of a mouthpiece for both Prince William and Prince Charles. Kay has done dirty work for both, including pieces about how William would never have an affair with Rose Hanbury, and how that Tatler piece about Kate was not completely true. Kay’s piece mocks Meghan’s “petulance” as seen in Meghan’s legal response to the Daily Mail’s continued filings. Basically, the Mail is dragging out the legal shenanigans, and when Meghan’s lawyers respond, that response is treated as yet another in a series of “grievances” from Meghan. It’s misogynistic crap and the Mail is not a fair arbiter of what is actually happening.
Meanwhile, for something lighter, Katie Nicholl pretended to have insider information when speaking to Entertainment Tonight:
ET recently spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl, who said that the couple is still staying at Tyler Perry’s house since moving to Los Angeles in March and enjoying time with a “happy” Archie.
“I think he is just about walking,” Nicholl says of Archie. “He’s a very happy little boy, he’s loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry’s house. I’m told they haven’t found their forever home yet, they’re still looking.”
“They really do love that family time and they’ve had a lot of that recently,” she continues. “They both feel very grateful for that time they’ve had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones.”
Meghan and Harry are also thinking about their future, including how they’re going to support themselves after exiting from the royal family. They made a big move in June, when a source told ET that the two had signed with the Harry Walker Agency. The firm, which represents the Obamas and other high-profile individuals like Serena Williams and Alex Rodriguez, will offer the couple a source of income as they branch out on their own. The couple could potentially earn hundreds of thousands per appearance.
“They do need to make money,” Nicholl notes. “They’ve been in L.A. since March, they left the royal family at the end of March, and as yet, they haven’t actually earned anything.”
I still believe that Meghan and Harry originally planned to be working soon after they arrived in LA, but the pandemic screwed up everything. Lots of people have seen their incomes dry up, and it seems bizarre to single out Harry and Meghan for “not earning money” as a pandemic rages. And saying that Archie walks now… I mean, I could have predicted that. Royal commentator Kaiser: “My exclusive sources reveal that Archie is talking and he says ‘mama’ and ‘dada’ a lot. My sources also reveal that he is speaking with an American accent!”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencaps.
I really have to laugh at the self-styled “royal expert” bit and Royal commentator Kaiser you crack me up – Katie really has all the water is wet news.
“I think he is just about walking“… my goodness🙄. What does this even mean? Either he is or he isn’t. Her information is always so vague, how is she still a looked at as a credible source?
Hilarious. Everything she said was a vague guess. She has no access to them or anyone close to them and is just making educated guesses from public knowledge, I can’t believe someone is paying her to say this stuff!
As for these ridiculous claims that they are worried about not earning… they are multi-millionaires. They will be absolutely fine.
Harry inherited large sums from both his mother and great-grandmother. With careful investment I’m sure those amounts have grown even larger. Meghan likely invested the money she earned prior to marriage well as well.
I was made redundant two months ago and I’ve been getting by on my measly savings; they’ll be fine! They’re living in a borrowed house, they have huge earning capacity, and they’ll likely be thrown freebies for the rest of their lives (side note: can’t wait to see her wardrobe now that she can accept freebies and doesn’t have to pretend to be a wallflower).
These papers are really desperate for anything to publish on them. Really did shoot themselves in the foot by chasing the interesting members of the RF away.
I’m not a parent and I know a kid Archie’s age would be walking. Ffs
My sources (every parenting book) say that babies are usually saying a few words and trying to walk at this age, so can I sell a story based on those “exclusive” sources and some speculation?
Maybe you can source Early Childhood Expert* Duchess Kate in your feature.
Everyday it seems these two are not coming back and the royal everyday looks more stupid and outdated. All they got manic smile and penis with teeth and when you check the YouGov poll keenbriges is having low rating among the millennials. Keenbriges have older people and those people who already f$tucked younger generation with Brexit and those old bat wont live forever and the younger generation is not fond of neither William nor kate. They will have hard time selling royals to those and coming generation.
Boogles the mind as to why they’d run off the only interesting members of that family. Narcissism, I guess. I would have been trying to work with them so all our stars could shine before that outdated institution really gets shucked to the garbage bins.
Why do they always have to state that they are staying in Tyler Perrys mansion, many people have multiple homes that they lease out to others. They make it sound like they are squatters.
That’s the point. They don’t say the Queen, who lives in a home funded by the taxpayers, was walking her dogs today.
And the bloggers are vicious gaslighting the couple and painting them as “mad” and ranting that Harry should have listened to his brother. And the hilarious part is they talk about “bad morals” of Harry and Meghan in the midst of the Andrew scandals.
This narrative- that Harry regrets it, that Meghan is all smoke and mirrors and their life is miserable- suits the british public, the RF and the Royal Rota just fine, and they will stick with it for as long as they possibly can because it exonerates them all from their mistakes and gives them a measure of contentment, to know nobody can hope but to live, breath and thrive outisde that fish bowl-
Of course, the world is larger than Uk, Harry has another family than the RF and the Royal Rota is not the epithome of good journalism. But this belief- that you are the center of the universe- is the basis for Empires, and despite the mere notion of it makes people shudder nowadays, it is what they chose to be, so they will never completely let go of it.
Letting go of this mentality is what would bring an end to this stupid Monarchy, not Meghan.
That is really well said, I could not agree more.
That article where is says they are struggling has the source as Meghan’s relative. So you know it’s crap because it could be the Markles. There is no way Doria would talk to a British tabloid. I also think theses tabloids lurk on Meghan hate accounts on twitter and get their stories from there.
They need Harry to be miserable because he was the only Royal that was interesting.
The media want content. When they say worryingly silent, it means Harry and Meghan aren’t engaging with them, they’re friends aren’t speaking to the media. Why do you think they’ve been talking about Jessica Mulroney so much? It’s because if she comments that means more open season on Meghan. They have even contacted their fanbase for comments. They haven’t released anything for Archewell, Instagram. Nothing and it’s killing the media, who are desperate for content especially from them.
Duh. As opposed to you earning unscrupulous money Katie Keen?
Don’t worry Katie Keen, when they start earning money you can start attacking them again. No wait, you don’t have to wait till then. You attack them for just breathing.
It’s hilarious what the BM are doing. They are doing everything under the sun to still cover Harry and Meghan despite being cut off, knowing they have no access and it’s obvious. They’re trying to save their jobs because of the lawsuits galore and horrible reputations. They’re trying to cover for Andrew and William. All the while, they’re not respected and the Covid 19/Sussexit messed up their money.
Why do ET keep paying her for stories, it’s obvious she doesn’t know shit. Unless she’s back to getting info via phone hacking? Don’t think we forgot Katie.
Someone tweeted about how the RRs are personally invested in the Sussexes losing their lawsuits and failing outside the BRF and I’m starting to believe it. They’re still PISSED that the Sussexes never gave them complete and total access and even denied them at times when they were working royals. The fact that they managed to escape to the US, have an airtight circle of friends and an arguably bigger news media that isn’t biased as hell to give stories to and receive coverage, kills them. They need the Sussexes to fail so maybe assisting the palace in driving them out and getting access cut off won’t have been in vain. These articles about them struggling is wishful thinking imo.
You’re last part. Absolutely. They’re jealous and angry that Meghan has connections to the American media and those media houses overshadow them. They’re mad because Meghan and Harry got away from them. They’re mad that they can’t make anymore money from stories, royals engagements, tours involving them, they won’t be invited to the US and other outlets across the world to discuss them. They’re angry over Archie and the potential billions lost from him. They’re angry because they’re stuck with William and Kate, who they have to embiggen to the skies and are dull. They’re angry all right. That’s not even mentioning the lawsuits from not only Harry and Meghan but from many other people. I love it and no matter what they throw at the Sussexes, they still lose because they still don’t have access and are still losing money, lol.
+1 to your last paragraph.
Everyone from the RR to the family wants them to fail. The reporters do because they’ll get a lifetime worth of stories of the Sussexes failing and the Sussexes will be forced to work with the rota.
The family do because my guess is that they want to prove that there is no life outside “the firm”. You NEED the family or else you’ll be lost and a failure. I think that’s the message they want to send. Also can’t have a precedent set for Charlotte/Louis in case they decide they too, want to make their own money and forge a path other than “spare”
And that’s why they wanted him to marry someone like Kate because Meghan, who knows how to work and be resourceful along with Harry, who is the same, Will find ways to thrive outside that environment. The media and Family know what they lost and are projecting especially because they’re both losing especially in regards to money and interest.
I think they’re fielding ideas for the future. Have a few contracts in place. It would seem baby Archie is right on at where he should be, a few words and walking. We don’t really know if they have friends over for lunch, dinner, zoom meetings or chat.
They aren’t earning money….as opposed to the hardworking Cambridges?
The RRs are really doing their best to make it sound like H&M are struggling and I just don’t think they are, not any more than most of us are during this pandemic.
Didn’t Harry inherit 30million from Diana? Money he’s probably not had to touch until these past 2 years. I think they can survive not working for 3 months.
Yes, he received an inheritance from both his mother and his great-grandmother, the QM. I don’t believe they’re hurting for money, either. But, you know, the hating obsessed love to wish misfortune and poverty on Meghan. They only criticize Harry because of her.
On another note: Katie Nicholl (and ET) needs to STFU and stop making up stories about this couple. She knows nothing and has no “sources” or access to the Sussexes.
Yeah Katie Nicholl a LOT of people haven’t earned anything since March. Because we’re in the middle of a pandemic! 20mil people are out of work in this country right now. Harry & Meghan are still rich and are still doing just fine. What a tone deaf statement…but all of these wannabe insiders are tone deaf.
Didn’t they give speeches at a JP Morgan conference earlier this year? And they’ve been volunteering apparently regularly and had Zoom meetings (and read a book to Archie!) to promote charities. That’s not just lying about doing nothing. I will never understand why the British media is so negative. Like its audience is all Family of Matilda.
If they earned any money in the United States, that information wouldn’t be reported to the Palace,
But but I thought Harry was paid big bucks for speaking about Diana at JP Morgan? And that Charles was funding them? That’s certainly what they reported a few months ago. Now they are destitute in LA. Interesting.
Not a word about how they read of Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest and are terribly glad they don’t have to be near Andrew and his enablers right now. I’m guessing that’s about as likely as Archie walking.
Archie is 14 months old, he is definitely walking.
Well at least they didn’t accuse them of “couch surfing” this time. If they are actually worrying and silently struggling, they are just like almost everyone else during this pandemic. It’s obviously put a hold on their plans and stunted their earning ability, through no fault of their own. Too bad they can’t be more like Kate, who has apparently (according to those clearly honest, unbiased and with no agenda, royal sources) been having a really great time and flourishing during the lockdown. Of course, she gets to “couch surf” on the taxpayer dime and doesn’t have to earn a living, but still, what a shining example of resilience. Gag. Apparently the “Harry and Meghan are miserable and flailing “ narrative isn’t going to go away anytime soon. It’s as boring as it is stupid and desperate.
This woman knows nothing about the Sussexes! there are many royals in the UK, why are they still talking about H&M? aren’t we told almost every day how irrelevant they are? it looks like she is trying to corner the US market as someone who speaks to H&M.
Only Omid seems to have good relationship with H&M communications; I highly doubt they answer anything send tot hem by this woman!
@Kaiser — you can definitely apply for the job; everyone can say Archie “might or might not” be walking now; no need to be an expert for that…
So in other words, ‘lazy couch-surfing drifters’!