Duchess Meghan & Harry ‘haven’t actually earned anything’ since leaving the UK

There was, as always, a million stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the long holiday weekend. Most of it I don’t even consider news – there were repackaged stories, like this one about how how H&M are shutting down their “Sussex Royal” charity, which we’ve known they would do for months. There was this nonsense story from the Daily Mirror, in which Harry and Meghan are described as “worrying” and “silently struggling” in LA. They’re made to sound like they’re close to splitting, and I’m sure that’s what a lot of white British people want to believe, that ever since Harry and Meghan left, their lives have been a disaster and that Harry “regrets” leaving Britain.

There was also this curious Richard Kay piece in the Daily Mail. Kay is, I believe, something of a mouthpiece for both Prince William and Prince Charles. Kay has done dirty work for both, including pieces about how William would never have an affair with Rose Hanbury, and how that Tatler piece about Kate was not completely true. Kay’s piece mocks Meghan’s “petulance” as seen in Meghan’s legal response to the Daily Mail’s continued filings. Basically, the Mail is dragging out the legal shenanigans, and when Meghan’s lawyers respond, that response is treated as yet another in a series of “grievances” from Meghan. It’s misogynistic crap and the Mail is not a fair arbiter of what is actually happening.

Meanwhile, for something lighter, Katie Nicholl pretended to have insider information when speaking to Entertainment Tonight:

ET recently spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl, who said that the couple is still staying at Tyler Perry’s house since moving to Los Angeles in March and enjoying time with a “happy” Archie. “I think he is just about walking,” Nicholl says of Archie. “He’s a very happy little boy, he’s loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry’s house. I’m told they haven’t found their forever home yet, they’re still looking.” “They really do love that family time and they’ve had a lot of that recently,” she continues. “They both feel very grateful for that time they’ve had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones.” Meghan and Harry are also thinking about their future, including how they’re going to support themselves after exiting from the royal family. They made a big move in June, when a source told ET that the two had signed with the Harry Walker Agency. The firm, which represents the Obamas and other high-profile individuals like Serena Williams and Alex Rodriguez, will offer the couple a source of income as they branch out on their own. The couple could potentially earn hundreds of thousands per appearance. “They do need to make money,” Nicholl notes. “They’ve been in L.A. since March, they left the royal family at the end of March, and as yet, they haven’t actually earned anything.”

[From ET]

I still believe that Meghan and Harry originally planned to be working soon after they arrived in LA, but the pandemic screwed up everything. Lots of people have seen their incomes dry up, and it seems bizarre to single out Harry and Meghan for “not earning money” as a pandemic rages. And saying that Archie walks now… I mean, I could have predicted that. Royal commentator Kaiser: “My exclusive sources reveal that Archie is talking and he says ‘mama’ and ‘dada’ a lot. My sources also reveal that he is speaking with an American accent!”