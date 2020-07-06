Don Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle is Don Trump Jr’s girlfriend. She’s a former Fox News personality and I’ve always believed that Donald Trump hand-picked her to be Don’s girlfriend. Don’s marriage crashed and burned a few years back and it seems like Kimberly is the “brains” behind everything to do with Don’s life these days. I can’t even imagine, but here we are. Kimberly and Don are inseparable and completely awful. And she just tested positive for the coronavirus:
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Trump’s eldest son and a top fund-raising official for the Trump re-election campaign, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday before a Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore, a person familiar with her condition said.
Ms. Guilfoyle traveled to South Dakota with Mr. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., in anticipation of attending a huge fireworks display where the president was set to speak. They did not travel aboard Air Force One, according to the person familiar with her condition, and she was the only person in the group who tested positive. As a routine precaution, people who come in close contact with Mr. Trump are screened for the virus.
Ms. Guilfoyle is the third person in possible proximity to Mr. Trump known to have contracted the virus. A personal valet who served Mr. Trump his food and the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the virus in May.
Ms. Guilfoyle was not experiencing symptoms, the person familiar with her condition said. She and the younger Mr. Trump never met up with the president’s entourage, the person said. Out of caution, the couple plans to drive back from South Dakota to the East Coast, the person said. Still, that another person who was expected to be near Mr. Trump tested positive — and someone who most staff aides consider a member of the Trump family — is likely to renew attention around potential risks to the president.
Ms. Guilfoyle attended Mr. Trump’s indoor rally last month in Tulsa, Okla. Before and since then, some campaign staff and Secret Service personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus. Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate who was also at the rally, said this week that he had been hospitalized with the virus.
The funniest part was “They did not travel aboard Air Force One…” LMAO. Trump’s son and his girlfriend weren’t even good enough to travel on the MAGA plane with daddy. Oh well. It’s so ridiculous to me that all of these people around Donald Trump and Mike Pence keep testing positive for the virus and yet… no one in the Trump or Pence family has tested positive. It’s weird. I can think of tons of reasons for why Bigly and Mother’s Husband would lie about it, but it’s weird that Don Jr or Ivanka or Jared have never “tested positive.”
