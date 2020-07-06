Is Ellen DeGeneres’ show going to be cancelled because of low ratings?

Ellen DeGeneres has had a terrible 2020. To be fair, she brought almost all of it on herself. Even before the pandemic, Ellen was showing her ass and being problematic and unfunny. But lord, the quarantine brought out the worst in her. She’s been recording her show from her mansion, which she thinks is “like being in jail,” and the whole vibe is “off” and terribly uncomfortable. We also learned that she hasn’t lifted a finger to help hundreds of furloughed staffers and crew, not even informing them if they’ll have jobs in a few months. Compare that to the other talk show hosts, many of whom are paying staff out of pocket or doing the most to protect their people. During quarantine, we’ve also been hearing a million stories about how Ellen is actually a really mean, out of touch person who belittles everyone “beneath” her. So… would it be shocking if Ellen’s show didn’t come back?
Rumor are swirling that The Ellen DeGeneres show might be canceled. Reports have recently surfaced that the comedian’s show is sliding in ratings. Talk of the show’s possible cancellation also comes in light of allegations of the host being “mean” and “rude” to her staff.
Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show continues to drop in the ratings after rumors spread that the popular host is “mean” to those around her. The program plummeted to a new record-low as backlash against the 62-year-old refuses to let up. The Ellen DeGeneres Show reportedly fell 14 percent to a new season 17 low rating of 1.2, according to TVNewsCheck. This put the series behind Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had a 2.0, and Dr. Phil, with a 1.5.
Just a few weeks ago, it had tied Dr. Phil at 1.5, it’s previous season-low rating, but it has since continued to slide.
I mean… I would assume that most daytime talk shows have actually seen declines in viewership. Even though more of us are home, we’re not watching Ellen or The View or Kelly and Ryan. Some talk show hosts have thrived when taken out of the studio – Ellen has not, but she’s still attractive to advertisers and sponsors. Anyway, Ellen’s production company says this Sun story is “untrue.” I’m more curious about what her advertisers think and whether they believe she can “right the ship” in the fall.
I certainly won’t miss her if she is cancelled.
I’m also curious about which hosts are thriving in their shows from home? I haven’t been watching much of anything but I would watch those shows.
I think Seth Myer is doing ok from home.
Colbert is great from home.
Trevor Noah has been great from home too.
Corden has been great from home, too. I actually like the looseness vibe the hosts give off in their at home settings. I hope they can maintain that when they’re back in the studio.
I cannot with the pictures Kaiser chooses…Ellen looks demented and soulless with those freaky eyes and strange smile. LOL
So, basically, she just looks like her regular self.
She’s giving off major Night King vibes
Whoa!!! Yes, totally Night King!
So terrifying! Haha! I used to like her show years and years ago, but that changed. Just catching a few moments of the game show was the worst thing I have ever seen. She is so mean.
Ya, I stopped liking her with the game shows and the scaring people. It’s all just so mean and not at all funny. Shows what kind of person she is inside
Not gonna miss her. She brings nothing new to the table. Hope her team can find better jobs if she is cancelled. The LGBT+ community can find better ambassadors (but please correct me and my privilege if I am wrong).
*typo…LGBTQ+
If only there was certain staff members that can help with this issue that she is having……….
She’s starting to get a weird level of resemblance to that keebler elf Jeff Sessions.
I will never be able to unsee it)))
“She’s an angry elf!”
Fine with me if her show gets cancelled. She is a huge phony!
I can handle the show’s cancellation.
She can go and take Phil with her. Game shows, rerun movies or TV series, keep it light.
The Sun is the worst tabloid, it’s about as truthful as Trump. I won’t believe the show is in jeopardy of being cancelled unless the information comes from Deadline,Variety,…
I like the show because of all the money that’s given to needy family,schools,everyday heroes.BTW I know the money doesn’t come from Ellen it comes from corporate sponsors like Cheerios,Shutterfly,…
Supports homophobe comedian then turns out to be a horrible human. Like we need more hypocritical mean people on TV
I have seen some clips of the show in lockdown,she looks pained to do it and what is up with her creepy producer by the window. It has revealed just how much she relies on gimmicks and audience participation which i guess make sense. The daytime shows with panels have been better to watch because they have that support from each other.
I don’t think the show is in danger of being canceled but she hasn’t stood out during this time to me. Other hosts seem to be adjusting just fine and even thriving. She isn’t one of them.
Her at home show is awkward & uncomfortable to watch. The mop with a face, the producer outside guffawing, ellen looking miserable. It is just bad!
Yeah what is up with the producer standing outside the window? It’s not cute, it just reminds me of all the “Ellen is mean to her staff” stories.
One can only hope…
Getting cosy with George Bush wouldn’t have helped.
Ellen’s true colors have become apparent. Refusing to pay or even communicate with her staff is inexcusable. She needs to go sway and take her phony ‘be kind’ mantra with her.
More Hamilton Less Ellen