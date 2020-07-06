Is Ellen DeGeneres’ show going to be cancelled because of low ratings?

Ellen Degeneres attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Ellen DeGeneres has had a terrible 2020. To be fair, she brought almost all of it on herself. Even before the pandemic, Ellen was showing her ass and being problematic and unfunny. But lord, the quarantine brought out the worst in her. She’s been recording her show from her mansion, which she thinks is “like being in jail,” and the whole vibe is “off” and terribly uncomfortable. We also learned that she hasn’t lifted a finger to help hundreds of furloughed staffers and crew, not even informing them if they’ll have jobs in a few months. Compare that to the other talk show hosts, many of whom are paying staff out of pocket or doing the most to protect their people. During quarantine, we’ve also been hearing a million stories about how Ellen is actually a really mean, out of touch person who belittles everyone “beneath” her. So… would it be shocking if Ellen’s show didn’t come back?

Rumor are swirling that The Ellen DeGeneres show might be canceled. Reports have recently surfaced that the comedian’s show is sliding in ratings. Talk of the show’s possible cancellation also comes in light of allegations of the host being “mean” and “rude” to her staff.

Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show continues to drop in the ratings after rumors spread that the popular host is “mean” to those around her. The program plummeted to a new record-low as backlash against the 62-year-old refuses to let up. The Ellen DeGeneres Show reportedly fell 14 percent to a new season 17 low rating of 1.2, according to TVNewsCheck. This put the series behind Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had a 2.0, and Dr. Phil, with a 1.5.

Just a few weeks ago, it had tied Dr. Phil at 1.5, it’s previous season-low rating, but it has since continued to slide.

[From The Sun]

I mean… I would assume that most daytime talk shows have actually seen declines in viewership. Even though more of us are home, we’re not watching Ellen or The View or Kelly and Ryan. Some talk show hosts have thrived when taken out of the studio – Ellen has not, but she’s still attractive to advertisers and sponsors. Anyway, Ellen’s production company says this Sun story is “untrue.” I’m more curious about what her advertisers think and whether they believe she can “right the ship” in the fall.

Ellen Degeneres attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Is Ellen DeGeneres’ show going to be cancelled because of low ratings?”

  1. Katie_44 says:
    July 6, 2020 at 7:18 am

    I certainly won’t miss her if she is cancelled.

    I’m also curious about which hosts are thriving in their shows from home? I haven’t been watching much of anything but I would watch those shows.

    Reply
  2. Priscila Bezerra-Fischer says:
    July 6, 2020 at 7:18 am

    I cannot with the pictures Kaiser chooses…Ellen looks demented and soulless with those freaky eyes and strange smile. LOL

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      July 6, 2020 at 7:50 am

      So, basically, she just looks like her regular self.

      Reply
    • diffraction says:
      July 6, 2020 at 8:51 am

      She’s giving off major Night King vibes

      Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      July 6, 2020 at 9:25 am

      So terrifying! Haha! I used to like her show years and years ago, but that changed. Just catching a few moments of the game show was the worst thing I have ever seen. She is so mean.

      Reply
      • Snazzy says:
        July 6, 2020 at 9:46 am

        Ya, I stopped liking her with the game shows and the scaring people. It’s all just so mean and not at all funny. Shows what kind of person she is inside

  3. Alexandria says:
    July 6, 2020 at 7:21 am

    Not gonna miss her. She brings nothing new to the table. Hope her team can find better jobs if she is cancelled. The LGBT+ community can find better ambassadors (but please correct me and my privilege if I am wrong).

    Reply
  4. TIFFANY says:
    July 6, 2020 at 7:42 am

    If only there was certain staff members that can help with this issue that she is having……….

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    July 6, 2020 at 7:43 am

    She’s starting to get a weird level of resemblance to that keebler elf Jeff Sessions.

    Reply
  6. SJR says:
    July 6, 2020 at 7:47 am

    Fine with me if her show gets cancelled. She is a huge phony!

    Reply
  7. anp says:
    July 6, 2020 at 7:59 am

    I can handle the show’s cancellation.

    Reply
  8. KellyRyan says:
    July 6, 2020 at 8:04 am

    She can go and take Phil with her. Game shows, rerun movies or TV series, keep it light.

    Reply
  9. JoJo says:
    July 6, 2020 at 8:14 am

    The Sun is the worst tabloid, it’s about as truthful as Trump. I won’t believe the show is in jeopardy of being cancelled unless the information comes from Deadline,Variety,…

    I like the show because of all the money that’s given to needy family,schools,everyday heroes.BTW I know the money doesn’t come from Ellen it comes from corporate sponsors like Cheerios,Shutterfly,…

    Reply
  10. Kayleigh says:
    July 6, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Supports homophobe comedian then turns out to be a horrible human. Like we need more hypocritical mean people on TV

    Reply
  11. Noki says:
    July 6, 2020 at 8:26 am

    I have seen some clips of the show in lockdown,she looks pained to do it and what is up with her creepy producer by the window. It has revealed just how much she relies on gimmicks and audience participation which i guess make sense. The daytime shows with panels have been better to watch because they have that support from each other.

    Reply
  12. S808 says:
    July 6, 2020 at 8:32 am

    I don’t think the show is in danger of being canceled but she hasn’t stood out during this time to me. Other hosts seem to be adjusting just fine and even thriving. She isn’t one of them.

    Reply
  13. Lori says:
    July 6, 2020 at 8:38 am

    Her at home show is awkward & uncomfortable to watch. The mop with a face, the producer outside guffawing, ellen looking miserable. It is just bad!

    Reply
    • wheneight says:
      July 6, 2020 at 10:07 am

      Yeah what is up with the producer standing outside the window? It’s not cute, it just reminds me of all the “Ellen is mean to her staff” stories.

      Reply
  14. Valiantly Varnished says:
    July 6, 2020 at 8:51 am

    One can only hope…

    Reply
  15. Linda says:
    July 6, 2020 at 8:51 am

    Getting cosy with George Bush wouldn’t have helped.

    Reply
  16. mara says:
    July 6, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Ellen’s true colors have become apparent. Refusing to pay or even communicate with her staff is inexcusable. She needs to go sway and take her phony ‘be kind’ mantra with her.

    Reply
  17. AppleTartin says:
    July 6, 2020 at 9:09 am

    More Hamilton Less Ellen

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment