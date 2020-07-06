VF: Duchess Meghan ‘had brilliant ideas, but she was always in a hurry’

Vanity Fair has two interesting pieces on this Royals at War book we’ve been discussing for the past week or so. The book’s authors are Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett. Howard was some kind of gossip wunderkind at American Media Inc, home of the National Enquirer among other American tabloids. Howard also played a role in the larger Enquirer “catch and kill” controversy, where Enquirer boss David Pecker was paying Donald Trump’s mistresses for the exclusives on their stories, only to bury their stories and leave them unpublished. VF did a detailed story on all of the background on Howard and how he’s basically just amplifying the same stories he wrote about for AMI into this book. Which is why there’s so much stale tea, because I remember reading most of these “stories” more than a year ago.
Meanwhile, VF also had some additional quotes from Royals at War, and they packaged it within a story about how Harry and Meghan actually did learn some stuff from their work-hard royal years, which is why they’re taking their time with the Archewell launch:
The delay in launching Archewell: “They are in no hurry to launch Archewell , they want to get it right, that’s really important to them,” said a source. “This is something that they want to do for the rest of their lives so they’re not going to be pressured into launching something that’s still in the relatively early stages of development.”
All of the work they are doing will go into Archewell: “Everything they’re doing at the moment is part of Archewell,” a source said. “Whether Covid, BLM or their ongoing charity work, it’s all part of how they’re working on Archewell and developing their work and focus going forward. Their team have been working on hate speech issues, and tech-for-good behind the scenes since the beginning of the year. It was the focus of their visit to Stanford in February.”
Royals At War claims Meghan did too much too fast: The new royal book Royals At War revisiting claims that Meghan drove palace staff “to distraction” by rushing into supporting projects without properly thinking things through, and “without proper research.” Sources close to the Sussexes say the book is based on rumour rather than fact, but it is no secret that Meghan clashed with some palace officials… According to one senior palace source, while Meghan’s drive was commended by some, she was urged to slow down by experienced courtiers concerned that she was taking on too much.
Meghan & Harry wanted everything to happen too fast: “You can say what you want about Meghan, but she works incredibly hard,” said a source who has worked with the Sussexes. “The problem is she and Harry have a tendency to hatch big projects over dinner and expect them to be actioned within days. Meghan had brilliant ideas, but she was always in a hurry and aides had to sit down and explain that foundations and big projects take thought, time and commitment, they cannot be rushed.”
Again, they’re taking their time: Now it seems the couple are heeding that advice and taking their time. Under the guidance of a new PR team they are hatching a long term plan to become global philanthropists and high-profile public speakers. “They have learned from the mistakes of the past and taking their time with Archewell,” said a well-placed source. “They want to get the next stage right.”
Let’s be real: courtiers told Meghan to slow down for many reasons. I buy that some courtiers were legitimately annoyed that Meghan expected huge projects to be launched in a short time, but let’s also remember that those courtiers are used to the glacial pace set by the other royals. It literally took the Duchess of Cambridge nine years to “launch” a five-question struggle survey, which is looking more and more like it was just fake busy-work for a vapid duchess. Which is the other reason why Meghan was told to slow down: because she was clearly and immediately overshadowing Kate. So it’s jealousy from Kate, plus the same complaint as always: how dare Meghan have a work ethic and expect staffers to work? As for the “delay” in launching Archewell… I get that they’re developing everything and that they want to take their time. I’m just disappointed that we won’t really have a big splashy launch event this year.
Arrest her, Meghan had IDEAS!!
She must have felt she was swimming through molasses trying to get any of them carried out!
Off to the Tower with her!!! These people ( courtiers) I just can’t.
Time would be better spent advising the top ceo how to keep a patronage from bankruptcy. H&M have demonstrated how to get things done. Take notes courtiers.
Have these people never heard that the entire world is shut down due to a pandemic?? Harry and Meghan aren’t slowing down because of some salty courtiers and their bad advice, they are waiting until the death rates drop, until people can safely leave their homes and until people can safely congregate again.
She might have been in a hurry, in a hurry to help those like the victims of the Grenfell fire that are still waiting for Prince William’s promised help and that are probably still waiting for the governments help as well.
Yes!!
Great point about the urgency, @Harla. Not everyone can wait a decade for the results of an online survey (cough).
I’ve always admired the specificity of Meghan’s causes – helping women get a reasonably priced wardrobe pieces for employment opportunities, or the together cookbook. I wish more charitable endeavors had such clear focus.
I think they were planning on launching this year, but COVID has pushed that back. I am confused though, which of the projects or charities that Meghan has supported were rushed? The one that I think they are alluding to is the Hubb kitchen and the article that came from Tominey after linking it to terrorists.
Interesting there are two narratives emerging from this lockdown period, after all the shock and awe of Sussexit subdued.:
1) Gaslighting and blaming the victims: It is not KP´s fault, or Uk, that Harry and Meghan left. All the rumours were true, so Royal Rota is absolved from guilt; KP/Rf tried very hard to support them, but Meghan made so many demands and did not want to listen and Harry was convinced everybody was against them;
2) Middle ground: While Meghan and Harry made mistakes, nobody denies she is hard working and intelligent and that Harry was 100% on board, the problem being that some members indeed looked down upon her and that they both felt constrained by the limits imposed by the Royal Family, so they left, with some of Meghan´s detractors suddenly coming up and showing a degree of compassion now.
It is my guess that the first one is being pushed by Kensignton Palace, with tacit approval from the Queen´s camp ( because Elizabeth took Harry´s decision personally, hence her terrible reaction) while the second is more organic, but has some smidges of sources coming from Sussex camps and maybe- I might be reaching, but I think not- Charles.
Harry is really not interested in press, but Charles is and that is why this second narrative has his approval more than the first one.
What mistakes are you referring to? What mistakes?
@kelleybelle and Tessa
That is what both narratives say, while the second is more on the subtext saying they made mistakes, not necessarily me.
But I really think, like Tessa said, Harry thought he knew his brother better and expected better, which indeed was a mistake in hindsight.
There’s definitely 2 different narratives here. Just last week, the palace was saying they couldn’t deny the stories because they were mostly true yet on the weekend, Roya Nikkah (think it was her) had an article from the palace stating they denied as many stories as they could.
So what is it? Either they couldn’t/didn’t deny the stories or they denied them. Both can’t be true
They made no mistakes. Just underestimated how cold Harry’s relatives are.
They underestimated the jealousy of his brother and wife who spent years doing nothing and got their courtiers to do the dirty work for them.
Ah yes, how dare Meghan expect people to do their jobs. Excuse her for thinking the people working for what we’re supposed to believe is the pinnacle of society were competent and could handle a project, sometimes *gasp* multiple at once. Her bad. I suspect she also made the courtiers feel lazy cause they couldn’t keep up with her. Maybe that’s the real reason for the “duchess difficult” stories. That narrative seemed to have been squashed after the Sussexes developed their own team, but correct me if I’m wrong.
I feel this is another, ‘She did not stay in her lane’ story.
Meghan was too everything for this family of grifters and the one thing about a grifter, they can pick up on when someone seeing through their brand of BS.
Exactly. I think most of those “courtiers” don’t want to actually do anything, just be palace-adjacent, and she wanted people to actually accomplish something.
I also imagine she was excited with the opportunities to get involved and help, and probably also felt pressure to do a lot or she would be criticized for not doing enough.
So basically everyone hired to help them bring their ideas to life was lazy. I laugh at the prospect of my staff telling me that a project is impossible when we have all the resources that we have at our disposal. These people wouldn’t last a week in North American private sector.
These people would NEVER get hired in the first place in the North American Sector.
I’m looking forward to the launch of Archewell because I’m interested in what the strategy and exact goals will be but I don’t think the launch itself will be a big splashy event. Too many people are losing their jobs and homes right now (and it will get worse towards the end of the year). I think that Harry and Meghan are intuitive enough to know that anything too big or splashy will be seen as tone deaf.
These people are a piece of work. I can’t wait for Archewell to be launched. They can continue with their 5 question survey.
I believe with my whole heart they were side-swiped by the pandemic and chose to slow things down considerably in the light of so many losing their lives. They have empathy, which the others have chosen not to develop in themselves. They have fulfilled various commitments to their patronages, and most importantly, they say things that matter. And they have the experience, knowledge, etc to make what they say important. To say she went into stuff unprepared is just BULL PUCKY! I call it, loud and clear. Harry either. It’s projection, plain and simple. All Bill’s bad points, let’s put on his brother and sis-in-law. All good points, let’s put on FFK and FFQC…..it’s blatantly and tormentingly obvious.
It’s not necessarily jealousy from Kate…Kate has probably been given the same advice the whole time she’s been married to Will. Maybe even before. Whereas Meaghan knows more and knew better. Remember that skate hadn’t had Meaghan’s life experiences. So it looks drastically different from the outside. The courtiers wanted both women to play by a certain tule book. If one doesn’t then they’ll be proven wrong and they probably don’t want that or to shake things up too much. I think that’s what we’re seeing here.
Even if Kate gets ‘praise’ it’s manipulative on the part of the courtiers. Maybe they’ve manufactured most of this drama themselves.
Skate, greatest typo ever!
All hail Jules, a new Celebitchy moniker is born.
Meghan was first reported to be visiting Grenfell community in February 2018 and cookbook was launched in September. Apparently she already had contact with the publisher& photographer because she had been looking at a cookbook herself during TIG days. So approx 6 months to get a cookbook done where some pieces might already have been in place. How was that a rush?
Only other Meghan projects were Vogue & SmartSet. Not sure how involved palace staff would have been with Vogue (my guess is little seeing as little leaked about it)& SmartSet came about through her talking to a friend& other brands direct & when she was on maternity leave. So not sure I buy this rush narrative. I think Meghan got to work finding out about U.K. charity scene straight away & courtiers didn’t like that. Think they wanted to set her agenda more.
Also if it was about being slow and steady why was she on Ireland tour within 2 months of the wedding& the big Oceana tour within 5 months. Seems they were happy to throw her in the deep end& capitalise on interest in the newlyweds when it suited them
I do think when they were at KP the staff gave priority to the Cambridges (even their friendly papers acknowledge that) on work requests& that resulted in frustration.
Unlike Kate, who quit her “job” to “prepare to be wife of the future king”, Meghan actually did prepare and found out about charities in the UK and learned how to set up projects. There is obvious jealousy coming from both Will and Kate here because Meghan just doing the work showed those two lazy dullards for what they are.
We still don’t have the survey results…. I mean that is all handled online so why has nothing been done?
My god-she had big ideas and wanted things implemented-how DARE SHE! My eyes are permanently rolled back into my head.
One of the telling things was the Sussex making the opportunity to work at an interrupted pace as a key reason for leaving the Royal family.
This paints Meghan as some vapid and unworldly person who had unrealistic expectations for her staff, but I think the projects she took on were actually quite specific and suitable for her strengths. It overlooks the fact that she worked with the UN, did work overseas as part of her degree, and apparently worked with endeavors like Homeboy growing up. She was ready to hit the ground running, and the courtiers who expected to be able to gossip about some “entitled, lazy, Hollywood type” are still incredibly salty about it. Harry already had Sentebale and Invictus games, too, so he certainly wasn’t some novice.
The double standard still amazes me – when Kate shows up on a zoom call, she is praised as a top CEO, while Meghan gets called out.
I agree with most of what you said-except that I don’t see that this makes her looks vapid and unworldly. I actually think it makes her look like she was energized, and that the courtiers were stuck in 1960.
These stories just really make the courtiers look lazy. I mean, of course she moved fast compared to Kate. Kate hasn’t done anything. And honestly, that was probably part of the problem – I guess the work culture with the KP staff was VERY, um, different, than what Meghan had expected. Couple that with the leaks, and you can see why the Queen and Charles agreed to the move to Buckingham Palace and a separate office for them.
So Kate and William are lazy and have surrounded themselves with people who enable that laziness and benefit from it, or are lazy themselves, and Meghan coming in was a shock to that environment.
The other problem with this narrative is that there is no example of what she rushed. The cookbook? The Smart Set? Vogue? Sure, she was doing a lot, but what was she actually rushing into?
I had the same question: What exactly did she rush?
Excellent point, Becks. The press can’t specify which project failed due to Meghan’s supposed “impatience” because her projects were all objectively successful. (I mean, the press disparaged each one as if it HAD failed, but even that couldn’t tarnish the real impact that each of her projects has had.)
What they call impatience, most of us would call drive. I completely understand why Meghan and the courtiers did not get along – because the former expected to actually accomplish real, tangible things, and the latter have dedicated their entire existence to creating the illusion of action where there is none. There can be no real comparison where only one side is authentic, so of course the phonies went nuclear when confronted with the real deal.
This is it. All of Meghan’s projects turned out very well and they can’t be criticized that way. They don’t need to put out the 100th article saying that she is slowing gaining confidence 10 years into the job.
This repetition of the idea that Meghan rushed into projects without doing proper research genuinely mystifies me – of all the things that she’s done over the last couple of years, which have gone spectacularly wrong? Which of her patronages have turned out to be dodgy? Which of the people that she’s been seen with since she became a royal have turned out to be dodgy? The Hub Kitchen and cookbook, and the Smart Works Smart Set were phenomenally successful and there’s been no suggestion of anything going on with the proceeds of those things. Everyone who met her in her capacity of the Duchess of Sussex has had good things to say about her. She regularly visited her patronages while she was still living in the UK, and she’s been Zooming with them while in lockdown. About the only thing that I can think of that she might have thought more carefully about before doing it was writing supportive messages on bananas for sex workers, and that is hardly the same thing as having patronages close due to lack of money (Kate), a charity’s finances investigated for fraud (Andrew), friends arrested for sex trafficking (Andrew again), friends outed as prolific paedophiles who used philanthropy as a cover and an opportunity (Charles), starting a slavery charity when her father was involved in sex slavery (Eugenie), and calling the main cause promoted by one of her charities boring (William).
This is another iteration of the “she didn’t bow down to us” story line.