No one knows if or when Ghislaine Maxwell will name Prince Andrew

When Jeffrey Epstein died under mysterious circumstances last summer, my immediate thought was “well, the Queen will do anything to protect her favorite son.” While I believe that’s true – that the Queen would do and has done the most to protect Prince Andrew – I also feel like Andrew is a stand-in for the larger dark forces at work. Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked in girls and young women for all kinds of powerful men. One of the conspiracies I’ve believed for some time is that the human trafficking operation was HOW Epstein made his money – through blackmail and providing victims to powerful men, Prince Andrew among them. “Sources” now claim that Ghislaine could name names, but there are different theories about whether she’ll hold back Andrew’s name:

Many powerful people connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Leslie Wexner — could be “extremely worried right now” following Maxwell’s arrest — because she wrongly believed they were protecting her. Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of Epstein’s (and who temporarily managed the New York Post in 1993), said, “She’s going to be naming some big names — not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties — but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes.” He said it was a shock for Maxwell to be arrested on charges that she groomed underage women to have sex with the infamous pedophile. He explained, “Ghislaine thought she was untouchable — that she’d be protected by the intelligence communities she and Jeffrey helped with information: the Israeli intelligence services, and Les Wexner, who has given millions to Israel; by Prince Andrew, President Clinton and even by President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein’s.” But another Maxwell associate, Laura Goldman, believes she would protect Andrew and be more likely to talk about the others. “Andrew helped launch Ghislaine into the New York social scene when she was nothing after the death of her father. She always saw him as a real friend.”

One person suggested to Page Six that Maxwell “won’t be able to handle jail — and she’ll immediately start talking to try to get out of it.” I guess it depends – Maxwell’s arrest showed that she wasn’t actually being protected by those all-powerful men in the shadows. But she might have faith that those powerful figures will still do *something* to get her out.

As for Andrew, considering that he’s the most high-profile man whom we KNOW was involved in the rape and human trafficking operation, I would think that he would be the first person Maxwell names. I tend to believe Andrew thinks that too! The holiday weekend was full of various sources and stories about whether Andrew would actually participate in an FBI questioning. The British government’s ministers are basically leaving Andrew out to dry – the FBI has already sought an interview with Andrew through the Mutual Legal Assistance treaty/filing. Andrew’s lawyers keep insisting that they’ve “offered” Andrew’s witness statement repeatedly. Again, the FBI is seeking an interview, not a witness statement. Andrew is a person of interest in the investigation, not a witness.

Also, the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey had a story about how Ghislaine won’t sell out Andrew, and there was this photo of Ghislaine and Kevin Spacey sitting in the Throne Room at the Palace:

“Ghislaine always talks about what a true friend (Prince Andrew) is. She doesn’t see any reason to speak about him to the authorities,” Laura Goldman, one of Maxwell's closest friends tells @CamillaTominey https://t.co/EmNygUTIlm — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) July 3, 2020