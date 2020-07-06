No one knows if or when Ghislaine Maxwell will name Prince Andrew

When Jeffrey Epstein died under mysterious circumstances last summer, my immediate thought was “well, the Queen will do anything to protect her favorite son.” While I believe that’s true – that the Queen would do and has done the most to protect Prince Andrew – I also feel like Andrew is a stand-in for the larger dark forces at work. Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked in girls and young women for all kinds of powerful men. One of the conspiracies I’ve believed for some time is that the human trafficking operation was HOW Epstein made his money – through blackmail and providing victims to powerful men, Prince Andrew among them. “Sources” now claim that Ghislaine could name names, but there are different theories about whether she’ll hold back Andrew’s name:
Many powerful people connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Leslie Wexner — could be “extremely worried right now” following Maxwell’s arrest — because she wrongly believed they were protecting her. Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of Epstein’s (and who temporarily managed the New York Post in 1993), said, “She’s going to be naming some big names — not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties — but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes.”
He said it was a shock for Maxwell to be arrested on charges that she groomed underage women to have sex with the infamous pedophile. He explained, “Ghislaine thought she was untouchable — that she’d be protected by the intelligence communities she and Jeffrey helped with information: the Israeli intelligence services, and Les Wexner, who has given millions to Israel; by Prince Andrew, President Clinton and even by President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein’s.”
But another Maxwell associate, Laura Goldman, believes she would protect Andrew and be more likely to talk about the others.
“Andrew helped launch Ghislaine into the New York social scene when she was nothing after the death of her father. She always saw him as a real friend.”
One person suggested to Page Six that Maxwell “won’t be able to handle jail — and she’ll immediately start talking to try to get out of it.” I guess it depends – Maxwell’s arrest showed that she wasn’t actually being protected by those all-powerful men in the shadows. But she might have faith that those powerful figures will still do *something* to get her out.
As for Andrew, considering that he’s the most high-profile man whom we KNOW was involved in the rape and human trafficking operation, I would think that he would be the first person Maxwell names. I tend to believe Andrew thinks that too! The holiday weekend was full of various sources and stories about whether Andrew would actually participate in an FBI questioning. The British government’s ministers are basically leaving Andrew out to dry – the FBI has already sought an interview with Andrew through the Mutual Legal Assistance treaty/filing. Andrew’s lawyers keep insisting that they’ve “offered” Andrew’s witness statement repeatedly. Again, the FBI is seeking an interview, not a witness statement. Andrew is a person of interest in the investigation, not a witness.
Also, the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey had a story about how Ghislaine won’t sell out Andrew, and there was this photo of Ghislaine and Kevin Spacey sitting in the Throne Room at the Palace:
“Ghislaine always talks about what a true friend (Prince Andrew) is. She doesn’t see any reason to speak about him to the authorities,” Laura Goldman, one of Maxwell's closest friends tells @CamillaTominey https://t.co/EmNygUTIlm
— Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) July 3, 2020
Andrew will get away with it because Trump wants to rub shoulders with the monarchy to reinforce his ego. I have a feeling that Barr will make sure Clinton is implicated whether or not he actually is (if he is, he should be in jail. I’m not caping for him) while making Trump look clean (when he likely isn’t). Trump would love to lock up one of the Clintons so he can keep his campaign promise.
A MAGA on Twitter was trying to tell me that Trump doesn’t know Maxwell, despite the photographic evidence. So that’s already happening.
Fox News spent the weekend showing a picture of Maxwell, Epstein and Melania, with Trump cropped out of the picture.
Wow. Of course they did. Not that it really helps their cause- too many people have already seen that photo unedited.
This all just sounds like wishful thinking on Prince Andrew’s part. She may have considered Andrew a “friend,” but she’s not going to jail to protect him.
I do find it interesting how the coverage even in the UK is more about if Ghislaine will spill the beans about Prince Andrew – its going without saying that there are “beans to spill” so to speak. You would think the story would be “PA is not worried because he has nothing to hide,” not “he’s not worried because Ghislaine is a true friend who wont rat him out.”
This exactly.
I too saw that pic in the throne room. What a mockery they have made of all of us. We are to believe Kate and Meghan fought over hem lines and tights when you have Andrew allowing people to sit on the throne chairs. We are the fools here.
I don’t think she will name Andrew because she may need him down the road. But I do believe she will name the little fish to take eyes off the big fish.
I agree with you, but I don’t think Andrew is a big fish, so to speak. He’s already embattled, people know he’s guilty, his ‘I can’t sweat’ excuse was absurd. I think there are bigger fish she won’t name and giving up Andrew is one of the ways she will deflect from them.
I am so here for all of this! It does feel like we are in a time of change and something might actually happen to Ghislaine and all of the shadowy and not-so-shadowy men.
I believe Andrew will be a sacrificial lamb. The queen will do all in her power to protect him but who is Andrew in all reality? A minor royal not in the direct line of succession. There are bigger fish to fry and protect here and Andrew is high profile enough but unimportant enough to be sold down the river. Once the queen is dead Charles won’t hesitate to cut Andrew loose so its only a matter of time before they come for Andy.
THe Queen chose to throw Harry and Meghan under a bus to protect Andrew.
TQ has already made it clear that she will ruin family relationships and damage the throne to protect her favourite.
If Chuck wants a throne to inherit he HAS to talk sense into Mummy about making Andrew co-operate – all this does it make it looks like they have something to hide.
I have always believed the press have evidence on Andrew and his personal/financial shenanigans with Epstein and Maxwell. Those photo’s with Spacey prove it and they are drip drip dripping it into the public domain. They have tea and they are starting to spill it.
Filling the void left by the Sussex’s. I know this is petty, but I hope this article leaves Betty in a sour mood for days. Couldn’t happen to a kinder person.
If she does provide information to either reduce her sentence or avoid a trial the only information we’ll be given is a plea deal has been made. I think Dumpty, with all the other charges SDNY will charge him with, will be the target. Andrew is a small fish to the US, he’ll settle and avoid any threats of civil court. Her best option is to give evidence, avoid or have limited time in jail, enter WitSec and keep security 24/7. I have had to report crime, criminal behavior and my privacy has always been protected. It’s standard in CA.
First off, I think she will try to trade-off the names of those who are the least dangerous to her. I’m not sure if this would include Andrew or not. If he doesn’t have the support of the British government, then yes. But if he does, then the potential involvement of MI5 or 6 may endanger her life.
Secondly, Page Six/The New York Post make me sick. Their stories are so obviously politically slanted — generally complimentary to Republicans, while undermining Democrats at every opportunity. True to form, there is Clinton’s name right at the top, but Trump is never mentioned in connection to Epstein.
I’ve noticed this too. Despite all of the photos of Trump socializing with Epstein and Maxwell, MAGAs act like there’s no relationship there at all. Zip. Zero. Zilch. It’s so frustrating that they will condemn Clinton based on the same circumstantial evidence they deny even exists with Trump.
trump is involved in Jeffrey’s case, so as to bill gates and some others. But the thing here is andy, some troy members and bill Clinton when he was president visited Jeffrey private island, not the orange idiot. the orange idiot is many things but I don’t remember anyone accused him of being a pedophile. Clinton on the other hand is pedophile check out Ariana grande performances how sick Clinton was looking. there are many senators from both dem and republican involved in this scandal. trump jail time is coming but not for this. if he anyway invloved in this pedophile ring the media will have a open season with it.
Idk about Andrew. He has no power. I want trump named, or Dershowitz, or other powerful men. Andrew is small potatoes and already disgraced in the public’s eyes.
This. He’s a big name but has no real power or influence with anyone or anywhere. Clinton, Trump, Dershowitz are players, but I bet she also knows the big names in banking, etc. that may not be familiar to most but hold the real power in the US and internationally.
Law enforcement came for Gigi with a no knock warrant and an armed presence. She can get up to 35 years in prison if convicted. She is not treated with kid gloves; no Club Fed stays. I still vote witness protection.
It always amazes me how banal evil looks.
I think she won’t do any singing until it has been worked out in the higher courts whether she is covered by Epstein’s guilty plea, which is meant to include (protect) his “unidentified associates.” I believe her lawyer has already announced that is the tack they are taking. This is going to be a long haul.
She’ll be dead inside a month, just like Epstein
They’re already claiming she has Covid19.
She may name names but there has to be real evidence to back up anything she says for there to be any legal action or jail time for any of them. Where’s the evidence going to come from? Photos won’t convict anyone.
off with his head. *joke* but honestly f the whole royal family and clinton and dershowitz and all those scummy predators who can’t manage their outsized egos