Prince Andrew wants us to know that the Queen still has his back

These photos of the Duke of York in the car with Queen Elizabeth II are from this weekend, in Scotland. Prince Andrew was one of his mother’s first visitors to Balmoral, and he took his mom to church and of course they were photographed. It’s just another reminder that Andrew is her favorite, and that the Queen does the most to help him, to shield him and to protect his image. And seeing as how this was the first time we saw Andrew after Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious in-custody death, well… it’s telling. Anyway, enjoy this Daily Beast piece which makes the argument that Epstein’s death actually hurts Andrew in the long-term, lol.
Jeffrey Epstein’s death could create a whole new raft of problems for Prince Andrew, who reportedly heard the news of Epstein’s death while holidaying at his mother’s Balmoral estate in Scotland. In court papers unsealed hours before the billionaire’s death, Andrew was accused of having sex with a 17-year old Epstein sex slave and groping the breast of another 21-year old victim of Epstein’s during a party.
Reports suggest that the investigation into Epstein will now focus with fresh intensity on Ghislaine Maxwell, who as The Daily Beast revealed, was a close pal of Andrew’s and a regular guest at his apartment in Buckingham Palace. Ghislaine sought to provide young women for Andrew to have sex with in London, our sources told us.
A legal source tells The Daily Mail: “Ghislaine is the key to all this now that Epstein will no longer face justice himself. The victims deserve answers and she was the person closest to Epstein. Far from being the end to Prince Andrew’s problems, Epstein’s suicide could put him under renewed scrutiny because of his close friendship with Ghislaine.” Andrew, Ghislaine and Maxwell were described to The Daily Beast by a guest at one of Epstein’s parties at his palatial Manhattan townhouse as “a trio, a little coterie, a party within the party, the insiders among the other guests.”
Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York, may also face renewed questions about accepting £15,000 from Epstein in 2010, when he was already a convicted pedophile on the sex offender’s register. She later apologized for what she termed “a gigantic error of judgment,” saying that she had been blinkered by financial desperation. She has, however, never said if or when the money was paid back.
Prince Andrew’s team have always said he denies any impropriety with underage females, yet have never been able to explain just why he was photographed walking with Epstein in Central Park in 2010 after Epstein was released from prison. Only two people knew what they were talking about that long ago day, and one of them is now dead. The chances of us ever finding out the truth of this episode in the life of the queen’s favorite son are getting closer to zero, but the questions facing him will not go away.
Yeah, all of that is true – that there will still be speculation and Andrew will face some renewed criticism and examination, but… now it’s Andrew’s word against a dead man’s. Now Andrew is the one who gets to summarily deny everything. Granted, his victims will still tell their stories, but Andrew will say “no, she’s mistaken, it was ALL Epstein, not me.” Blame it all on the dead guy. Convenient.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
But it’s okay, his daughter has an anti-slavery podcast so the whole situation with pedophilia and the RF protecting it should be turning around shortly.
The whole family has protected this man and always will.
The Queen will do whatever she can to try to cover it up.
But we’re supposed to get angry over Meghan wanting to sit next to Harry at events…….if that’s even true….
I do wonder, though, if Charles will protect Andrew in the future. If the security of the BRF is everything, then I would think yes. But if emotional sibling rivalry gets into the mix, then I’m not so sure. Charles might try to quietly undermine Andrew either way with leaks, etc.
I suspect Andrew will become invisible once the Queen passes.
Charles will protect the family. That may or may not mean protecting Andrew.
Personally, I think they grossly underestimate how damaging he is.
Re: Charles protecting Andrew once The Queen passes. It depends on what comes out in the future. If proof is presented that he DID behave inappropriately to underage girls then Chuck will throw him to the wolves to protect the Monarchy for his (Charles) children – he won’t have a choice. It it comes down to the future of the Monarchy and Andrew, Chuck will pick the Monarchy. He will protect it for his line.
Apparently the British people are more appalled about banana messages and Vogue covers.
Will you ever stop? We. Do. Not. Care.
You cared enough to point out on the other thread that’s Andrew had never been convicted of anything. Do you speak for all of Britain?
Clearly not. But I can safely say that statements that we all “are more appalled by banana messages” and “are clutching our pearls” are inaccurate.
The Brits are currently clutching their pearls over Meghan’s preference of seating arrangement and not this.
Andrew is such a smug bastard ugh
Sassy…the picture of him and the queen riding and grinning was truly disgusting. If Brexit and a Commonwealth revolt brings that institution down, it will be well deserved.
@bamaborn
I can’t believe that photograph. I just can’t believe they could be that stupid (or arrogant or. . . . ). It’s devastating.
Andrew has always been a smug git and he has always mugged for all its worth when he has PR events with him and Mummy.
This is tone deaf PR from the Palace and it will bite them on the ass.
Is it just me or the phrasing “he denies impropriety with underage females” raises some eyebrows. What about underage males?
This is what I had always heard about Andrew. He is a raging bisexual who naturally veers more toward men. These stories go back 35 + years and it is odd that no one now discusses this. His ex was well aware of his proclivities and their relationship made allowances for each other’s interests.
Right. Very legalistic language in the denial. Doesn’t deny re: underage boys, adult females, adult males etc.
I think just the gender neutral “children” will suffice here.
No I think he is saying ‘ yeah I shagged em, but they were grown…”
Which is still (1) shameful and (2) stupid because he classifies 17 as being of age. That would have made Virginia about the same age as Eugenie/ Beatrice at the time.
Also notice how 17 is just barely legal in NY/ Long Island, but corroborated and validated flight logs allegedly have him in the company of Virginia before her 17th b-day. So the real issue is what was his contact with her and other girls before this date?
Also even BP knows we are past the ‘absolute denial’ stage because there are pictures of him with the girls in question either scantily clad or almost naked (as per London and yacht pictures).
What makes me think he was so guilty was his absolute brazenness. That suggests a predilection that even he couldn’t control as we also saw with Epstein.
Also even after Epstein was released from his first stint in Prison, Andy continued to associate with him and accept money from him as we saw from the disclosure bundles last week.
And, even if the girls were “women” legally (ie 18 or older) there is still a LOT that indicates they weren’t there willingly. The age alone isn’t the only problem with what Epstein was doing.
I thought the same as mignonnette
He doesn’t want to deny being around females becuase he doesn’t want to be caught in a lie. BUT he’s confident than there is no proof (whether he did it or not) about him and and an underage female so he’s making a statement about that specifically. Didn’t know there were I rumours though! Seriously Meghan is a gift to the royal family for the all the distracting her little (or made up) « mistakes » are doing this year alone!
Andrew can make all the denials he wants, but he has yet to adequately explain why he he was partying with a minor from the US.
The NDAs the girls and others signs are the most problematic. Im sure they spell out clearly what they cover. Epstein is dead so they are no longer valid.
NDA’s are void for illegality. So if they were drawn up for the sole purpose of quashing the discovery of illegality in the future they could be set aside.
I think the larger issue here is not NDA’s but rather girls wishing to live out their lives peacefully free of threat. Also likely by now they have been paid off and scared into silence, bc even if they are not around, their families and loved ones are.
Good point about the illegality, Mignionette. I assume this would apply if the girl’s were underage (according to where signed) and/or not emancipated (if applicable).
I assumed the specificity was because that’s what he’s been accused of here.
I am SO FURIOUS that these POS men get to slither back under their rocks, without being held accountable for their reprehensible actions. WHEN does karma kick in????
Dunno I feel terrible for the victims of Epstein as justice will be had to find.
It will be difficult to make a case against Andrew due to the only corroborating evidence being his having an arm around a 17/18 yr old during a photograph
If she were trafficked and underage we would need to prove he had some way of knowing this were the case and that there was sexual contact between them
He is white male rich and the epicenter of privilege – nothing will happen to him
Of course I feel extreme anger that all of those girls/now women won’t get their justice against Epstein. But he’s dead, whether “suicide” or murdered (which I tend to believe more: TOO many “important” names did NOT want the info coming out, esp. in court). My only hope is the “good guys” find Maxwell before anyone else does, get her under 24 hr. surveillance, and get her to spill it all out someway.
I know, I’m being naive. Of course Old Man White Privilege will win out. Sigh…. It’s just infuriating!
Theo, but the queen and andrew grinning like they had avoided some coup, was the most despicable graphic.
That’s a good way to describe it. They are smiling like they knew they avoided something bad. It’s awful.
I’m disgusted.
And of course we all know he is a devoted church goer. Such hypocrisy!
So …. who else can charges be pressed against ? Ghislaine? The other men that had sex with underage girls / molested them? This won’t just disappear right?!
I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Ghislaine just disappeared.
Odds are she’ll go overboard the side of a yacht, just like her father mysteriously did in the 1990s.
The US District attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York says the investigation will continue as there is a conspiracy charge involved, and they say they are determined to finally get justice for the victims.
French authorities are considering starting their own investigation of the Epstein case!
Lol. Are they investigating Macrons wife while they’re at it? Kind of talking out of both sides of their mouth there.
Yes, until they find out that potentially Prince Albert is the ‘other Prince’ and then deals will be struck behind the closed doors of the Palace d’Elysee….
I think the “other” prince is the Saudi Prince, MSB. Word is swirling that Epstein was doing some money “moving” (ie: laundering) for him as well.
A morally bankrupt, sexually incontinent and dishonest to a fault predator protected by mummy, the lot of them are disgusting.
Maybe his daughter can interview him for her podcast about sexually exploited trafficking victims, maybe ask what is it like to violate someone else’s vulnerable daughter so he can feel like a big important man.
Yeah, Zapp, my mother had a favourite son, too, whom she supported and protected until the day she died. He also was/is a churchgoer. No impropriety of this nature, it has to stressed, but he was still an arsehole, and married an equally saintly, judgemental, churchgoing, back-stabbing hypocrite. Thank goodness I had three other wonderful siblings. I think people would be horrified if we knew a fraction of the BRF’s cover-ups.
Zapp… really hope karma happens in my lifetime.
*insert middle finger emoji here*
Make mine a double.
I sobbed when I heard Epstein was dead, because as a rape survivor, I (unhealthily) cling to these kinds of public shamings/criminal charges that follow allegations like this. I’ve been following this case for a long time, nearly 10 years and I am devastated he will not serve time.
When was the last day the world made sense to anyone?
Aw, Piptopher, I’m so sorry for your suffering. Please know that we support and stand beside you in your disgust at this coward’s action. You are more than a survivor. You are a victor. Stay strong. ❤️
I am so sorry Piptopher! I don’t think it is unhealthy AT ALL to want these men and women to swing for what they have done. Perhaps the circumstances around Epstein’s death with take the investigation to a new level.
I also cling to these stories but I am not sure about the unhealthy part. I too am a rape survivor & was raised in this society with blame, shame & false promises. I was told that “justice always prevails!” and I believed that…until I went to the cops with evidence of a pedophile who victimized many people and was told that this was a “private, family matter”. So I read these stories & remind myself that I am not crazy, that the world is like a series of funhouse mirrors for victims AND that there seems to be progress around these issues. I want change & it is slow but I do see it. Epstein got off ten years ago with nothing and now look….they saw he wouldn’t be cleared & killed him. Basically, I follow these stories for my own sanity, healing & to see that, as horrible as things are and have always been for women, there is at least hope that we are progressing & smashing those mirrors.
Pip- I’m sorry that someone did that to you. I’m glad you have somewhere to tell your story & that you are open to admitting someone else’s sickness done to you without shame.
Sickening
I doubt this royal family would. However Epstein’s Saudi Arabia passport and picture with “middle eastern” prince might connect him to the Saud Royal family – who have no problem making problems disappear if that connection is valid.
Prince Andrew looks so happy. I hope he’s still implicated and charged. Wipe that grin right off.
The way he is holding his hands there in the car, it looks so creepy.
I never thought I would live to see the day when I would be ashamed for and of the Queen, but that day has come. She is throwing away her reputation and all her good works on a son that HAS NEVER BEEN WORTH IT.
Thank God they have the Duchess of Sussex to use as a diversion. Because what could be worse than raping children? Why, asking to sit next to your husband at dinner, of course. Shame on all the people who even CONSIDER this bullshit when a true CRISIS in the monarchy is taking place.
I can’t believe that there aren’t widespread calls for the Queen to abdicate over this but I guess what the Duchess of Sussex does matters more to the British people.
”I never thought I would live to see the day when I would be ashamed for and of the Queen, but that day has come.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🙈🙉🙊
It would sure be nice if there were widespread calls for Trump (you know, an actual predator) to resign or be impeached over his multiple, admitted sexual assaults (in addition to everything else), too. (And yes, I know there have been some calls for impeachment, but it doesn’t seem like anything is actually being done about it). I guess the economy matters more to the American people.
What does this have to do with the queen covering up pedophilia for 30 years?
If he gets impeached, Pence becomes President which is even worse. But at least they’ll be gone in fewer than five years, hopefully even fewer. Quite a different situation to the Supreme Head of the Church of England caping for her son, without end.
How do you know that the Queen has covered up paedophilia for 30 years?
Between this and Jimmy Savile, that would make it around that many years.
The Andrew business is even worse, though.
There is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that she covered up anything to do with Jimmy Savile. She’s covered for Andrew in the press, but there’s nothing to suggest that she is covering up for him with respect to the law.
No, that would be difficult, since there’s no point in *visibly* covering up for someone legally, is there? But putting a stranglehold on the press will absolutely influence legal matters.
You are strangely committed to defending her in this matter.
There actually are widespread calls for trump to resign or be impeached. That was a weird way to deflect from extremely valid criticism of the queen.
I find it very difficult to believe that the Queen using her influence with the UK press would have in any way influenced the US authorities’ decision to charge Andrew.
The reason I’m defending her is because knowingly covering up for paedophilia is, let’s remember, a horrid and criminal thing to do. Do I believe the Queen is ostrich-like and blinkered and not critically evaluating the evidence? 100%. But I do not believe that she thinks her son is a paedophile and is knowingly covering up for him, no.
@Becks1, I was responding to Kerwood’s question as to why we are not calling for the Queen to abdicate. She herself hasn’t done anything legally wrong, at least not that we know about. I was just pointing out that the US president, who has committed actual crimes, doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.
Making sure that nobody can talk about it is a good way to sweep it under the rug in the UK, though.
And she is still internationally powerful. It is naive to assume otherwise.
Also, the President IS going somewhere, which is out of office, at the end of a specified time. I’m more alarmed at the idea of a lifelong head of state and head of the Church, there for half a century and passing on their legacy to their own questionable children.
The President has actually not been convicted.
So, while I think we all “know” that he is a criminal, he’s about par with Andrew in terms of allegations vs. convictions.
And again, its a weird deflection in a thread about the Queen and Prince Andrew.
ETA but Tina, I do get that you are often frustrated when people here lump in “British people” with what the tabloids etc are saying, and I get that. but I dont think this particular comment thread is making the point you want to make.
Well, the president is on tape admitting to sexual assault (“grab em by the pussy”) so I do think we’re a bit ahead of Andrew there.
I just get frustrated as you note. Yes, this is bad and I hope that Andrew is prosecuted. But I similarly hope that Dershowitz and Trump (And yes, if there is evidence, Bill Clinton) are all prosecuted too. From the tone of the comments today, you’d think that the Queen was the paedophile.
@TIna Not American.
And I ask my American friends why they aren’t in the streets on a regular basis. If the people of Hong Kong can take on the government of China, known for slaughtering protesters (see Tiannamen Square), Americans could march against Trump.
Trump’s already “joking” about serving well past 2 terms, has done nothing to ensure election security for 2020 — i.e. could lose and yet win a second term, and so we can’t be sure he will leave at a specified time. If he leaves he can face federal charges.
I am not sure how the next election will play out. I am sure, for a number of reasons, he will be gone after a second term should he “win” one despite what posturings he may perform. Who knows what damage will be done by then. But thankfully, we won’t have to deal with him for a lifetime, nor his children, as with the Queen, which is my point, it’s not a proper comparison. Both situations are horrible, in *different* ways.
Andrew and the Queen look so happy. It’s such a slap in the face to every one of Epstein’s victims.
I wonder how this happened – the drive to church. Did no one consider how bad this would look? Did no one care? Did someone suggest that maybe this wasnt the best idea and the Queen and Andrew were like “meh its fine?” Was this very intentional to show the Queen supports Andrew? (that’s my guess right now.)
Either way – the pictures really threw me off yesterday, and I was seeing so many comments on twitter about what a bad move it was on the queen’s part.
I would say the ENTIRE family seems to have an issue with how they make things look to the public. From the queen down through all the grandkids and spouses. They are all so insulated and never bothered to adapt to the changes with the media in the age of the internet. F-cking Eugenie or whichever grandkid with her stupid podcast is extra embarrassing though.
They for sure need some sort of crash course in “optics.” This is just the most gross example I think.
This photo needs to be framed so that it can be used the next time Meghan gets accused of bad optics.
I agree with you all ladies. Especially NIC919!!!
When I saw the picture of them together and smiling as if they are above it all, it sickened me.
YES. Every single time Meghan gets accused of something stupid, this picture needs to be trotted out.
Absolutely!!
Yes, I’d read this as an intentional show of support.
This is a bad bad PR move by the palace, its going to blow up in their faces. Andrew’s smugness and posing with Mummy means he thinks that with Epstein’s death his involvement goes with him. It hasn’t but then again Andrew was never known for being the brightest spark in the fire.
The Queen and the RF’s standing and good will from the taxpayer has been severely damaged by Andrew. Chuck has an upward struggle ahead to repair it when he takes the throne, esp if he son/DIL still refuse to get their asses in gear.
@Becks! – I agree 100%, it’s a disgusting move, and the optics COULD NOT have been worse. It blows my mind that the BRF did not think about the blowback from this. It’s almost Trumpian in it’s idiocy.
And the conspiracy theorist in me is expecting; 1. cute photos of the Cambridge kids, 2. an excellent reason for W & K to have another baby, 3. Meghan to get tore up from the floor up.
These people aren’t just tone deaf, they are living in denial.
One of the creepier things that happened was told by one of the victims, Johanna Sjoberg. She said there was puppet that looked like Prince Andrew which was used to grope Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s breast. Andrew — who was sitting beside her– then groped the breast of Sjoberg, who was sitting on his lap. While there may not be any concrete evidence, there may be enough corroborating witnesses so it’s not a ‘he said, she said’ situation, which is what finally brought Bill Cosby down. Also, there may be more employees able to speak up now that Epstein is dead because their NDAs are no longer in effect.
If NY Times can do a cover with Epstein’s victims as they did with Bill Cosby’s victims ,that could help the victims
After I posted, I read in the Miami Herald that there was a photo of the puppet thing. So there is evidence. I think there are enough pissed off people and journalists (also people), who are outraged enough at the continual miscarriage of justice in this case, to keep hammering at it and not let the issue die.
There are a couple of reporters who covered JE allegations for some or all of 15 or more years. I have no doubt they will keep their efforts going.
I really wish Ronan Farrow would pick this up. I know he has just finished his book so is likely available now. Problem is who really want’s to take on these heavy weights ….?
The drive with the head of the Church of England is significant. surely it sends to churchgoers the signal that yea, all men can repent of their sins and move on.
The queen knows how to use her power when necessary. Message to the commonwealth; do not abandon the royal family and make my son the head. Message to the public; I love my favorite son and will do all I can to protect him. He is the prodigal son after all.
Gross.
Seriously gross!
Girrrlll. I hope when the biography is written posthumously, the truth is portrayed.
Elizabeth disgusts me as much as him. Look at him clasping his hands with glee- mother dearest has cleaned his mess again. Hopefully this will be the beginning of the end for the BRF.
Yea this is gross. Just when various blogs (including this one) had almost convinced me I should like the queen….. No. This is a great reminder that privileged colonialist assholes are exactly what they seem. I mean, I’m a mom. I don’t expect any mother to abandon her son, at any age. But this is beyond that.
The conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death are entertaining. I think suicide and murder are both plausible here. I don’t think Epstein had any intention of spending the rest of his life in jail.
What a disgusting show of support – I hope the investigations uncovers all about Rapist Andy and we can be done with this farce of a family once and for all.
His existence makes the best case for phasing out the monarchy.
They could act perfectly but I can’t rationalize subsidizing them! I don’t really care about it, but if you think about it deeply, there’s not really a rationale, even if they have perfect manners and morals and go to 5 charity events a day. They’ve been gone from France a while and the palaces still attract tourism
Well, you only need to look at Dickie Arbiter’s tweets to see inside the mind of the courtiers who advise the Queen. Those smiling photos were a disaster for most people outside their little world, but hey, at least he didn’t edit Vogue.
The queen is disgusting for this. I know everyone is supposed to like her because she a little old lady and ww2 blah blah blah. Now one of the last things we’ll remember about her it that she is a pedophile apologist. Appalling
To be fair to her, I’m sure she finds it genuinely inconceivable that he could have done anything wrong. You know?
But I think this is a devastating photograph.
I have lost all respect for HM after this. Just look at their smiling faces. Disgusting.
Well, I wasn’t a fan of the royal family before, but this is the nail in the coffin of any respect I might have held for the queen.
Wonder if charley boy will do anything about this when he gets the crown.
He defended a pedophile clergyman from the Church of England who abused boys. Wrote a letter in his support. I doubt he’ll do anything about this.
What on earth did Andrew do to become the Queen’s favourite in the first place? I’m hoping the next season of The Crown covers this….
From all I’ve read, Andrew was her “make-up” baby with Philandering Phil. (There was also gossip that Pedo Andy is the result of an affair TQ had with her racing master, “Porchie”, Lord Porchester, with some saying Andy even resembles him. This allegedly happened during a long rough spell with PP visiting all the “gentleman clubs” in London, having affairs left and right)..
Charles was always TQM’s “fav”, Anne, at the time, her father’s. Pedo Andy is TQ’s.
“Andrew, Ghislaine and Maxwell were described to The Daily Beast by a guest at one of Epstein’s parties at his palatial Manhattan townhouse as “a trio, a little coterie, a party within the party, the insiders among the other guests.”
This makes no sense. Her name is Ghislaine Maxwell. They are naming 2 people here, not 3. Do they mean Epstein?
@tiffany, I know!! I’ve read the piece three times now and am baffled by the ‘trio’ which was a duo? Wondering if the 3rd party was likely Epstein? Hello where’s the editor???!🤦♀️🖖🏽
My bad- it’s the Daily Beast.
Considering how many pedophiles Queen Elizabeth II has knighted throughout her reign, which included Jimmy Saville and many other high profile ones – convicted or protected, I doubt she cares what her son does with under-aged girls. People should stop worshipping this family. They’re rotten to the core.
I have lost all respect I’ve had for the Queen. I’m so disgusted by the whole thing and seeing Andrew smiling and clasping his hands like that makes me sick.
I always thought Prince Andrew look nothing like the Queen or Prince Phillip.
The rumour goes that he’s Lord Porchester’s son – a past generation earl of the real family who lives at the Downton Abbey manor who was in charge of the Queen’s race horses. Google Lord Porchester & Prince Andrew to see the resemblance.
. . .to her own detriment.
God help us.
That photograph was an appalling error of judgment.
Damn near unforgivable, actually.
These people feel invulnerable.
I don’t believe they are.
Anybody that still supports the RF or the Monarchy in any capacity, needs to take a long hard look at themselves and feel nothing but shame. This is beyond inexcusable.
Richard Palmer of all people tweeted yesterday that royalists are very angry with the Queen over these photos. I think the RF badly miscalculated how this would land in light of Brexit and just a general rage over the elites getting away with literal murder. There’s also a rumor that one of the people caught in the web is David Cameron.
I know it’s not the main issue, but was Fergie willing to have a publicly recorded association (the loan) with a registered sex offender for a paltry 15k? How greedy and stupid can you be? How privileged, to think nothing of it?
And the Firm should just lock him up in a palace somewhere and not let him out for a few years, instead of parading him on the way to Church. Have some shame.
The problem that Andrew faces is that Epstein was the only person with standing to challenge in court the legality of the seizure of items from his home and offices. This means that everything the prosecutors have can be used in any cases, against anyone that they want. These prosecutions were always going to hinge on the photographs, calendars, flight records and so on, with testimony being secondary. This now means anyone in the photographs is in very real jeopardy. Also, they don’t have to worry about risking their case against Epstein by losing a lesser case. which is another reason for all the “lesser” cases to not sleep easily.
Add to this that the victims are still around to tell their stories. No way is this over.
Those grinning photos will likely pop up in months and years to come, as more is uncovered. A little premature (IMO) to appear as if all is well just one day later.
pedo andy grinning like the cat got the canary was just horrible to look at. The queen and the royal family protecting him are not any better. I hope one day that he & all the people who partook of Epstein’s services will go down.