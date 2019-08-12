Rule-breaker Duchess Meghan wants to sit next to Harry during formal dinner parties

I am deeply uncouth. I am but a mere peasant. I was quite far into adulthood before I realized that the “traditional” dinner party rule was that married couples should not be seated together. I think I learned that in an article about state dinner etiquette – traditionally, at black-tie gatherings and really formal dinners, you won’t even put a husband and wife at the same table, or if you do, they should not be seated side-by-side. When the Obamas were in the White House, they changed that – for all of their formal and informal dinners, they allowed married peeps to sit together and it was a BIG deal in etiquette circles. Well, it seems that the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t see the point in all of those seat-placement rules either. If she’s going to a dinner party with Harry, she wants to be seated with Harry. So of course this little item made it into the Daily Mail’s gossip column, Talk of the Town.
She’s certainly nobody’s fool but I hear the Duchess of Sussex has found it hard to get her head around society seating plans. There are three rules about what is known as placement. The first is one must always pronounce it in the French way, emphasising all three syllables to avoid sounding ‘common’ or, God forbid, American. Secondly, couples should never be put together to avoid a public display of affection putting guests off their food. And finally, so as not to disrupt the intricate social balancing act that is placement, one must always sit where placed. The clue, after all, is in the name.
So imagine the horror when Meghan first burst into Prince Harry’s dinner party circuit and dismissed the etiquette as ‘exclusive’ and ‘traditional’ (terms that it should be noted are rarely used disparagingly in Royal circles). The Duchess has been insisting on sitting next to her Prize Prince ever since, rejoicing in those affectionate dinner-table PDAs. Kinder members of society roll their eyes and whisper that the poor lamb can’t help being Américaine. The less forgiving have just stopped inviting her to dinner.
Thus, the “Meghan doesn’t know her ‘place’” headlines. Because the Brits really can’t quit with those language choices and racist dog-whistles. Yes, of course the biracial duchess doesn’t “know her place.” Either that or she thinks the stuffy aristocracy and back-stabbing royal family are all just completely bonkers and she wants to be able to pinch Harry under the table whenever one of them says something stupid. Also: at this point, does Harry even enjoy those kinds of formal dinners? Pre-Meghan, he always complained about having to attend that sh-t. I imagine it comes up during their diplomatic international tours though – embassies hosting dinners for the Sussexes are probably asked to seat Harry and Meghan together. And I bet it’s done. Anyway, this was just another story to otherize Meghan and distract from the fact that the Duke of York was tight with Jeffrey Epstein, who just died under mysterious circumstances.
I love her but this is absurd. She can’t just suck it up for a few hours? Just like couples on a plane who want me to take their middle seat & give them my aisle so they can sit together. Unless they’re elderly or small children, I say no.
LOL but I agree. Even if i can understand maybe she doesn’t want to be sourrounded by all those snobs aristocrats.
Isn’t this a big part of the job? And you’d get to talk to someone new. I don’t get why she, or anyone who marries a royal, would push on THIS of all things. And I love Obama but why did he also request that? Someone enlighten me please
I always thought the whole point of seating couples apart was so that they wouldn’t spend the majority of their time talking to one another. If you’re a bit socially awkward and sat at a stuffy table, not knowing anyone but your spouse, you’re probably not going to engage in much talk beyond an initial greeting but if you and everyone else is separated, so you’re all in the same boat, it makes for easier conversation.
This all sounds a bit childish and insecure, although I understand why she might feel the need for security given the culture shock and treatment by the press.
The apparent disliking of her being American is more troubling. “The poor lamb can’t help being Américaine”. I always see Americans on here saying about this is all racism, to me this is xenophobia. Sure there’s probably some racism but I think the British press have a much harder time with the fact she’s American. I don’t understand why this isn’t more of a big deal? Why are we so hateful towards other countries? “Because the Brits really can’t quit with those language choices and racist dog-whistles”. Even this article carries a strong tinge of anti-British sentiment.
@ OuiOkay : I always thought the “rule” was about getting to talk to people you wouldn’t usually talk to and being entertained/ entertaining the other guests. If a married couple sits beside each other, I would assume they would just speak to each other and not really interact with the other guests. Or they would be an add on to their spouse’s conversation because they would be listening to what the spouse was saying. You can talk to your spouse or partner anytime – I would relish the chance to get to know someone new in this setting. And if you get seated next to someone boring, well, work on those listening skills, darling, and better luck next time.
Is it even true though? There have been so many attempts to otherize her and say she doesn’t know her place. It’s an easy speculation to present as fact, just as the tabs did with “she won’t let Harry hunt” or “she wants to raise her kid vegan”. Anyway, maybe it’s Harry who wants them to sit together! The British tabs never consider that.
I have a feeling that Harry might be behind this and other things that come up that are considered rule breaking or against protocol or whatever. I think in an attempt to make things more comfortable for Meghan and to protect her, he asks for special favors or asks for rules to be bent, like maybe this seating arrangement thing. I think he feels like she’s more fragile than she actually is and I bet he’s also really upset about the treatment she’s subjected to, so he wants to stay close to her and make everything really easy. Maybe he’s the one initiating PDA, maybe he’s the one asking for more privacy, maybe he’s the one who wants to be sat next to her at dinner. He’s doing all these things to protect her but they end up backfiring and she ends up getting blamed for everything. I think Harry expects people to accommodate him, probably because people were fine with him bending the rules or asking for special treatment in the past and it never came back to bite him. But now he’s using that royal privilege to ask for favors for Meghan, rather than just himself, when she probably doesn’t even need it—like at a dinner party I bet she’d be totally comfortable sitting next to new people and chatting. And the more he tries to protect her, the more the press writes these kind of articles that attack her for breaking rules, and then he feels like he has to protect her even more. I wonder what their conversations are like. I wonder if she just goes along with the things he asks for because she doesn’t know if his requests or abnormal or not, or does she try to talk him out of stuff like this because she knows it will probably backfire? Does she humor the guilt he feels at how she’s being treated and allow him to implement these protective schemes so he can feel like he’s doing something? Or does she try to convince him that she’s fine and she doesn’t really need him to be her protective knight in armor? I have a hard time figuring out who is more “in charge” in this relationship and making the decisions. Sometimes it seems like Meghan is, she’s shaking things up and making him a better man, she’s leading the charge with their Instagram and charity stuff. But other times it seems like Harry is the one making decisions. Especially about privacy and press access and how they interact with the family. I see her look at him with true adoration like she would follow him anywhere. I bet they really do have a true partnership with him leading in certain situations and her leading in others.
I agree. She needs to pick her fights, so to speak.
You believe the story?
People believe every negative story like it was written in the Mueller report.
I mean, of all the horrible Meghan stories, this actually sounds plausible. Many people don’t like that old rule.
As Miss Manners said about it: it’s a great policy. Twice as much to talk about when you get home!
She may not like the old rule, but do people actually believe Meghan is waltzing into dinner parties and demanding the seating arrangements be changed?
oh Pinkberry, come on, it’s THE DAILY MAIL, of course this story isn’t completely made up 🙄
Come on people, the Daily Mail is the UK National Enquirer. The only thing we need take from this fiction is that it’s yet another attempt to other and attack Meghan for being too “uppity.”
Of course it’s BS! I’m just amazed at the posters that summarily dismiss this nonsense, yet repeat every word written in The Sun or the Daily Mail as gospel when it’s about someone they DON’T like.
But if you’re on the aisle, why would moving to the middle allow them to sit together? Your logic is as preposterous as your dismissal of a duchesses seating preferences (ie wherever she wants, like anyone else).
The hypothetical couple on the plane are in two different rows, both in middle seats, and need either an aisle or window seated passenger to move so they can sit next to each other.
If this story is true then Meghan is WRONG IMHO for two reasons:
1. At formal state dinners, it is my conjecture, everyone one wants to sit next to a Royal so if a Royal does NOT sit beside their spouse then the wishes/choices/excitement/correct precedent of more guest may be accommodated.
2. If it is a private dinner or semi-private dinner then you sit your ass down where your host or hostess asks (tells) you to sit your ass down, At many dinner parties not everyone gets along or is on speaking terms so the host/hostess has to perform a delicate balancing act which a guest has no right to throw money wrench at.
I agree TampaBay,if this story is even true??And not just a way to distract us from the shenanigans of Andy and Epstein.
Plenty of racism in the aristocracy/royal circles,but I would be willing to bet many people would love to sit near Meghan and many other royalty as well.
So IF there is any truth in this story, I think Meghan should go along with her given seating arrangement,and I see how in love she and Harry look,and I see their usually sweet and minimal PDA,and that’s just them I guess ,but she does come off a bit clingy,and I think that’s just her-my husband and I are very not PDA people,but we love each other fiercely and comfortably);but Harry and Meghan can and should choose when and what protocol is worth fighting,and I believe given time these stories will lessen and Meghan and Harry can get out and DO GOOD.
As an aside I would love a great dinner with many people and my husband and I sit separate ,we could learn, enjoy ourselves,open our mind a bit,AND COME home to tell each other what we said/heard.😏
Do H&M have any friends that give formal dinners like this? Seriously, I can’t imagine anyone in their 30s throwing “dinner parties” where they have assigned seating! You know it’s funny, at first the stories were all “Meghan doesn’t want Harry to associate with the horsey set!”. Now, it’s “the horsey set doesn’t invite H&M to their parties anymore!”. It sounds like a load of crap to me. And as far as state dinners, I hardly see Meghan objecting to being seated somewhere else, she’s a grown woman and would hardly cause a scene. If she did, we would have heard about it long before this.
It’s basic good manners to sit where your host puts you. None of these “special seating requests” unless you have a real issue that necessitates it—and wanting to sit next to your spouse doesn’t qualify. Add to that, if any of these parties are in support of the BRF (as opposed to private parties with friends) she needs to suck it up. Those dinners aren’t for her to sit where she likes and socialize just with who she wants, they are for her to represent and promote the BRF.
@btb & @random – agreed. If true, she needs to grin & bear it for a few hours. It’s part of the “duty “ of representing the BRF and not just an opportunity to get dressed up and hang out with your hubby. But since she seems so at ease and personable I have a hard time believing this.
I call BS on the whole story and said so in the Daily Mail comments. Both H&M are very polite and would not do this.
Agreed! Also this is in place so people INTERACT with the table and dont just talk among themselves. Heck we do this with family dinners. Suck it up, its a few hours or dont go.
It’s not absurd, I don’t want to sit amongst strangers when my spouse is at the same dinner party…no thanks!! I have social anxiety and I couldn’t think of a worse time than making small talk over dinner
Sorry but I gotta say it: a dinner party isn’t for your sole enjoyment. Your desire to stick to your husband shouldn’t rule the night and could make others feel left out or unwanted.
Also: from a party enjoyment standpoint, what do you get if you put couples and friends always together? They end up talking about the same stuff and the same tired old perspectives. Mixing it up enlivens things and helps others feel included.
I don’t get it, CindyP. IF you take the middle seat that separates the couple doesn’t it? Firstly, Meg doesn’t seem to be one who would insist on breaking these rules, I don’t believe the story. Also, I may be hopelessly gauche, but I’ve never attended a dinner party where my husband and I have been separated. At his work functions and mine, married couples are placed together. At dinner parties with friends, they’ve let us choose our seats. My husband is shy and always sits by my side. I don’t understand the reason for plass-eh-mohn rules either. I know it’s traditional but why should we stick with it just to satisfy an old shibboleth? Mingle during cocktails and sit next to someone who can comfortably tell you there’s kale stuck in your teeth
If it makes you feel any better, I was TODAY years old when I found out that dinner party rule. That’s a thing?! I had no idea!!
I doubt they would go to any fancy dinner parties that would follow this rule other than state banquets. But you’re assigned seating, you’re not going to ask a foreign diplomat/ royal to move to sit next to your husband. The whole point of royalty at these dinners is to smooze the guy on the left during one course, then the guy on the right the next course. And they’ve probably been to these only on their tours and sat appropriately without complaint.
It is a thing but from my experience m/f seat pattern and usually spouses tend not to sit next to each other not a written rule but tends to work out that way. Like someone said enable to interact with others.
Co-sign above. This is formal dinner party etiquette, nothing more. I’ve been seated away from my husband at business dinners, charity banquets, even weddings and I don’t live in Britain.
What’s crazy about this is that if you are being really traditional, newly married couples are seated next to each other until their first anniversary. Apparently, the assumption was that they would want to sit together, but after a year, would be glad to be around other people. Also, this gave everyone else a chance to gawk at and gossip about the new couple.
I thought the rule was engaged sit together, once married you are not. As the swedish nobel dinners are pretty openly recorded, you could see that arrangement with their royals. Engaged Sophia sat next to Carl Philip, after married they sat apart.
British press doesn’t want to touch Andrew for now. I saw the comments on the Fail for the church pap roll. One thousand comments and the bulk were anti Andrew. As this case goes on watch for more Bad Andy stories.
As soon as I saw a negative Meghan story, I immediately thought of Andrew. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see quite a bit if bad press surrounding Meghan, Harry ,and maybe even William and Kate, this week.
The fact that the UK press are not touching the Andrew story shows that The Queen DOES have power of the media and she is using it to protect her favourite son. Plus I have a feeling they are also protecting themselves from potential law suits from Andy, if concrete evidence comes out proving he did have sex with an underage girl they will bury him and the Royal Family.
Andrew is not off the hook not by a long shot, the Feds got so much evidence from the raid a few months ago PLUS the judge hasn’t released ALL the documents relating to the Guiffre/Maxwell lawsuit. The drop on Friday was the first tranche. I believe there is more to come.
I must admit that I’m disgusted by the Queen now.
Exactly DU, she should be hanging her head in shame, not protecting the feckless and vile Andrew. People see the Queen as some nice, old Grandma type, all cream cakes and frothy hats but the reality is she is the figure head of a very corrupt system that she will protect at all costs.
The UK press may not be touching this story but the comment sections at The Daily Fail are loaded with anit-Andrew posts which I did not expect.
So are the comment sections of The Guardian littered with anti-Andrew posts but this is expected at the Guardian as it tends to lean small “r” republican in it’s stance on the UK Monarchy.
From what I’ve heard if Meghan I can’t believe this to be true. I see her as welcoming the idea of being seated next to others and speaking on various topics they like to talk about. I just don’t buy it.
Plus, this is insignificant in the big picture of battles to fight. And Meghan seems astute enough to recognize this.
Oh Digital Unicorn this is such a good point. You are so right, the Royal Family could protect Meghan more if they wanted to. I am so, so, so disappointed. After all that cute, little Harry has done for the likeability of that family. Such a shame.
Digital unicorn what do you mean , am I correctly understanding that you think Andrew could sue his mother the queen? For what? I’m so lost
Queen supposedly does not like confrontation but she’s not minding the media pile on Meghan and Kate,for basically simple things-just wants to keep Andrew out of spotlight as much as possible.Lets guess-baby pics out soon,or even a pregnancy announcement from Eugenia or an engagement story about Beatrice and what’s his name?
@OuiOkay, I think DU meant to say “due to Prince Andrew” not “from Andy” in and of himself as I have followed DU on CB for over a year.
However, I do not want to nor do I speak for DU.
@OuiOkay: I was referring to the media, as I was previously talking about TQ’s influence over the media. If the UK media printed anything remotely negative about Andrew and Epstein he (Andrew) would sue them into oblivion. The only way the UK press will cover this story is if there is actual evidence supporting the young lady’s claim (other than the photograph that proves they met and he has copped to that – I believe he said he met her briefly and then they posed for the photo).
The DailyMail has been adding to the Epstein/Andrew connections. And added a second girl’s story this weekend. The DM has a lot of American readers and likes those clicks. Haven’t seen any other Brit outlet go after Andrew though.
In fairness about the Andrew stories there’s nothing new on Andrew at least, just conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death and they’d rather make up stories about Meghan and dinners. Seriously, no way Meghan is doing this at those kind of dinners. Maybe she asked at a less formal affair and someone raised a cow, but I can’t see her doing it at the formal affairs.
All the stuff about Andrew is the same ole info that has been public for a while. Hopefully, Epstein’s death won’t derail any investigations into people who helped him or did it with him, but I think it might. As far as conspiracy theories go, I can’t believe Trump tweeted about the Clintons. First off it’s not the Clintons plural, it would just be Bill. Because Hillary decided to stay with Bill all these years we are supposed to blame her for all of Bill’s doing. Sexist, much? Second, doesn’t it seem like the person with the power to pull this off would be the current President, not the guy who hasn’t been in office for over 20 years. Finally, Trump has a way of deflecting everything he does on someone else, and yes Bill is gross and a womanizing scumbag, and I wouldn’t be 100% surprised if he was implicated with evidence too, but he just seems more like a hound dog, and there really is no proof Bill was into underage girls. On the other hand the Miss USA teen pageant many participants said how creepy Trump was and uncomfortable they were with him. Plus his comments about Ivanka are just gross. Epstein was in federal prison, and Trump hired the guy who gave him that light sentence years ago. This just smells like something Trump would do more than Bill, plus he has more power to pull it all off.
Sorry but she cannot simple change everything she wants to.
As someone mentioned above, she can easily manage a few hours without sitting next to Harry.
Again you are taking the daily fails words as truth and who says shes changing anything.
Who cares? There’s a photo making the round of Prince Andrew with his arm around an underage sex trafficking victim who says he raped her.
But her emails?! I mean, her seating preferences!
But Darla, the etiquette! , the protocol!
Sick of these nonsense click bait stories in the UK press while not a peep is heard about Andrew the predator.
But the emails??? CLASSIC
@Al, won’t someone think about Benghazi?
@ Al; ‘But her emails?!’
Haha!
@ AI, @ Zapp Brannigan, @ Pineapple, @ Giddy :
Comments like your are the reason I come here Keep it coming, CB’ers.
The best news “commentary” is on this site.
The daily fail are really digging deep with this story.
I’m sure they will be knocking on other doors for anti-Meghan stories.
The South African tour is going to be interesting.
AL – exactly! Lol!
Generally speaking If the hosts/hostesses want people to sit in a certain seating arrangement at THEIR dinner party then that should be respected by anyone who attends. Don’t like it? then don’t go, host your own dinner party then you can sit where you like.
@chunkla, you are so correct! As I said above:
If it is a private dinner or semi-private dinner then you sit your ass down where your host or hostess asks (tells) you to sit your ass down.
Do you really believe what the DM writes? Do either of you honestly believe what they print?
@Lady D, I think the Daily Fail is like the National Enquirer: 50% of what they print is 25% true due to containing a grain of truth.
I think the Daily Fail took a simple story where Meghan ask to sit by her hubby at a private social gathering and turned it into a full blown-out-of-proportion story. I am willing to bet this story was SOLD to the Daily Fail by a member of the staff of her host or hostess.
Yes, I believe there is some truth the size of a grain of salt in this story.
When the royals go to these things the point is to be a sort of ambassador. It’s not meant to be a fun dinner party they enjoy as a couple, it’s meant to be work, and part of that work is talking to as many people as possible. If they split up then the royal presence at the event is more spread out.
Also who cares if Harry likes these events or not? It’s his job. If going to a few formal events each year is too much for him, he can give up all the perks of being royal and go live that normal life he’s always saying he wants.
When the royals go to these things the point is to be a sort of ambassador. It’s not meant to be a fun dinner party they enjoy as a couple, it’s meant to be work, and part of that work is talking to as many people as possible. If they split up then the royal presence at the event is more spread out.
Yeah, for real. The dinner party is a work do, and you’re pressing the flesh for various causes (least of all being good well).
Also who cares if Harry likes these events or not? It’s his job. If going to a few formal events each year is too much for him, he can give up all the perks of being royal and go live that normal life he’s always saying he wants.
This is a word.
IF this is true, Meghan is tone deaf AF. I would hope she isn’t, because the lass seems to know how to read a room, more or less.
Yup I agree that she is too smart to do what the DM claims. However, I can imagine a less dramatic version of the story, perhaps involving a particular group of Harry’s acquaintances/friends that is consistently frosty to her. She might have asked to sit next to Harry at their dinner parties. I’m projecting a bit here but I’ve been in that situation a couple of times myself where everyone is being a dick in that typically English totally polite but dismissive way.
Not sure I believe this but all these pointless rules would aggravate me.
Seriously, people are really incensed that THEY wanted to sit together? Is this really where we’re at with M and H, talking about their seating arrangements at a PRIVATE dinner? May it was Harry who made the request. Also, these people attending a private gathering, really leaked shit to the media…Harry’s “dinner circuit” friends? Jesus. Just say no to unseasoned food and eat at home.
They would aggravate me as well, but I didn’t marry into the BRF (and I assume you didn’t either). I’ve been a pretty fierce defender of Meghan, but id this is true (and granted, that’s a big if) she is really not helping herself. She surely knew that she was entering a universe of arcane rules and bizarre protocol.
I cannot believe all these daily fail’s commenters believe this nonsense.
Most are paid trolls.
Well, look at this thread. It’s not just the DF commenters acting like lemmings and going over the cliff with every negative story written about Meghan. It’s only 10:00 and there over a 100 comments, probably half bemoaning Meghan’s recalcitrant behavior and the other half feeling compelled to call the story for what it is, complete BS. Meanwhile, the Andrew and Keen stories get about half the attention. That’s why the tabloids keep generating these made-up Meghan stories–they’re getting clicks ($$$) from actual readers and, as Himmiefan noted, the large number of troll comments draws more interest.
I’m kind of surprised at the number of people here falling for this story. Are these frequent commenters or trolls going after Meghan?
Most of them are frequent commenters, which is surprising to me.
I mean obviously she can stand to be away from her husband for a few hours but if she is at dinner, why in the world would she want to be away from him? What exactly is the point of this rule again? So that they don’t show PDA and put people off their food?!?! Seems ridiculous, a better excuse would be that couples are forced to mingle and not be in their own little bubble but that’s not what the article is claiming.
I have no clue if any of this is true or not, but if I’m going to a dinner party I’m not sitting with a bunch of people I may not know who say things like “not know her place” they can keep that mess.
The actual point of it, for Royals anyway, is to spread around the Royal presence.
The thought is that by mixing the seating and keeping couples separate, you promote conversation and getting to know one another. It also keeps folks seated around the couple from feeling left out should the couple decide to treat the party like a date night and become engrossed in one another. It’s a standard, basic etiquette practice. I learned it growing up in the US, definitely not a just-British thing.
Which would be fine if that is what the actual article claimed was the reason. My problem with this article and many others is that people impart reasoning that the article itself does not put forward. If that is what the article claimed the point of the rule was, then cool beans, but in their rush to whine about PDA they lost the thread on why the “rule” is actually important and that has nothing to do with PDA as I doubt they are making out at the dinner table.
@A random commenter,
I thought this was the “rule” in the USA too!
Simkin
I don’t think Harry and Meghan would make out at a dinner party, but they are always very hands on even when working—arms around each other, holding hands, loving gazes. It wouldn’t necessarily put me off my food to sit across from a loved-up couple at a dinner party, but it might be uncomfortable for those sitting around them. Separating couples is supposed to remove this barrier and promote mingling! It’s one of the reasons I find this story way easier to believe than, say, Meghan yelling at someone over eggs.
LOL, random. Not only for you believing this BS, but insisting that their friends would be upset if they were happy and lovey-dovey during dinner? Oh the horror, oh it would be so upsetting. Clutch those pearls.
I have NEVER heard the PDA reason given. The practice of placement is to stimulate dinner conversation among guests who don’t necessarily know one another. It forces guests to mingle.
Light purple that makes a lot of sense as I believe this custom is older than whenever PDAs became as common as they are now
I read this yesterday but it was slightly different than the way it’s being presented here…both the Duke & Duchess want to be seated next to each other at dinners. They pack on the PDA that Harry’s friends apparently can’t enjoy their meals so now it’s either they don’t invite them at all or they just invite Harry. We’re not talking state dinners or royal family dinners, these are friends parties & dinners. This is a nothing burger. I don’t give a sh*t if they annoy these stiff, irritating & cold people.
The story has changed several times during the day. In the beginning it was “Meghan doesn’t know her place and she wants to sit next to Harry”, then it became “Harry and Meghan want to be sitting close togethe” to end up with “Harry and Meghan want to be sitting close together to do PDA”. Tabloids are a complete joke.
Anyway you’re turning this story it’s just bullsh!t invented by the DM.
But (!) couple who can not keep their hands of each other while sharing their time with their friends annoy the sh!t out of me. It’s super disrespectfull. And I am neither stiff or cold (I might be a tad irritating )
I have to laugh. I don’t believe half of these stories. Sorry but I don’t think she’s sitting up in the palace saying and doing these things that would put a huge target on her back. Do I think she’s asking if they can sit together and being told “no thats not the way we do things around here” sure. Whose not to say it’s Harry whose requesting that he be placed next to his wife? Just like all the other times she “demanded” something and was denied and then accused of being too American.
I tend to agree. I feel like Megan’s MO is to do the job well, effectively, making things happen quickly. She’s got lots of time to talk to her husband and cuddle at home since neither of them go to work 9-5. She’s not some insecure clinger who doesn’t see the bigger picture. I didn’t realize it at first but this must be BS. Probably BS that Andrew is spreading.
@OuiOkay totally. As an American living in England, you learn very quickly how to speak, act, and present yourself to be accepted in certain places just from mimicking those around you. If I can do it, I’m sure Meghan (whose literal job pre-Harry required her to do the same) knows exactly how to act on her own and the press is scrapping the barrel for scraps.
This is a dumb story but it follows a familiar pattern: media says Meghan breaks some rule. (Whether it’s speculation or not). This allows all the haters to come out of the woodworks and yammer about Meghan being wrong, which is really about hating the fact that she is a duchess. Rinse and repeat. Easy clickbait. Let’s say it is true, that they insist they sit together (remember Harry has a voice too). Maybe he knows his racist friends will spend the night trying to cut her down or make snide remarks about her to make sure she knows she isn’t welcome. Anyone ever been to a party like that? They happen, especially when a newcomer is deemed to be “above their station.” Heck, even Kate dealt with Wills friends treating her like a servant! Maybe Harry sitting with her is a signal to his friends to back the eff off. In a movie, a scene like that would be played as sweet and romantic. Hmm—I wonder why it doesn’t play like that in this case???
This story sounds like BS. By the way, I’m here for anything that makes racists and classists uncomfortable.
And all that “Meghan doesn’t know her ‘place’” articles and headlines are disgusting,racists and repulsive.
Maybe she just likes her husband more than she likes a bunch of fusty pointless rules? Maybe the story isn’t true at all and it is bring used to try and distract us peasants from Epstein’s death?
But…that’s kind of the point. I’m sure most of us would like to sit next to our spouse and friends. But when that happens, inevitably people are left out. Mixed seating is designed to promote conversation and new friendships.
I would also like to firmly reject that these are just “fussy rules.” They are designed with the comfort of a host’s guests in mind. No one wants to be sitting on the edge of a friend-bubble (or worse, couple bubble) being left out all night.
Again, the horror that their close friends would be upset at them being happy and affectionate at dinner. This tale is such BS. The tabloids are bored.
This isn’t a stuffy, stupid rule. I lived overseas 13 years and think it’s very well intentioned. People go to dinner parties to socialize and it’s important to sit by people you normally never would and have new conversations. This is definitely bratty of Meghan ( and I’m sure their nonstop PDA is vomit inducing) but there are certainly bigger fish to fry in the royal family now. She has done nothing wrong at all as a new Duchess except for being super annoying in an Anne Hathaway Oscar grab kinda way.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I hope it’s worth marrying into a family who throw you under the bus for a paedophile.
I think the rules of “Placement” go back hundreds of years, way b4 PDA would be a thing. I believe seating is that way for general dinner conversation. If couples are next to each other they tend to only talk to each other. It’s nice to chat with different people for a few hours over dinner. What I don’t like is how it’s all blaming Meghan. Harry might be the driver behind this. Also saying “have stopped inviting her for dinner” so they are inviting Harry on his own? That’s ridiculous. Obviously they wouldn’t be inviting either of them but they seem to want to just point out Meg so they can blame her.
I think the rules of “Placement” go back hundreds of years, way b4 PDA would be a thing. I believe seating is that way for general dinner conversation. If couples are next to each other they tend to only talk to each other. It’s nice to chat with different people for a few hours over dinner. What I don’t like is how it’s all blaming Meghan. Harry might be the driver behind this. Also saying “have stopped inviting her for dinner” so they are inviting Harry on his own? That’s ridiculous. Obviously they wouldn’t be inviting either of them but they seem to want to just point out Meg so they can blame her.
Meghan was planning on being a diplomat. She would have been aware of the tradition of placement. I doubt she would move cards around. It’s possible that Harry asked for an exception to make her more comfortable but not don’t imagine it happens all the time. What made me giggle was the journalist instructing the peasantry in how to say placement in the correct French or non common way. Except that isn’t how it is pronounced in french. Meghan would also know this as she is conversant in French. Did anyone at the Fail study journalism at a real college or university?
Per The Prime Minister of the UK, Lord Salisbury, “The Daily Mail is a newspaper written by office boys for office boys”.
Receipt: Wikipedia-The Daily Mail
So, did she force him to drop all his friends because she’s a controlling bitch, or does she ruin all his friends’ dinner parties by sitting next to her husband? It can’t be both.
Exactly this. I thought the press said she didn’t have any friends and she had forced him to drop his friends. So who’s dinner parties are they going to?! They can’t keep track of their own narratives it’s laughable..
The Fail originally had headline for this piece online that “she struggles to know her place”. Says it all really.
Anyway usual Meghan doesn’t fit in/is ruining the monarchy story to pull focus from someone else. As I said yesterday they are barely touching the allegations that came out in the court files release on Friday around Andrew. Boris Johnson was even defending his work as a trade ambassador and Nigel Farage is trending for insulting Harry, Meghan and the Queen Mother. Establishment closing ranks.
But are there really people here who believe this Daily Fail story? LOL
Apparently a good deal of them, considering half the responses are basically calling Meghan a brat.
Kind of surprising that so many people are seeming to take this as gospel. I’d take this with a huge grain of salt — Meghan seems like the type that understands the concept of WHY this type of seating protocol is necessary, and by all accounts is enough of a people person that she’d be fine socializing separate from Harry if that’s what is expected. Secondly, this reeks of classism and making sure that she is well aware of how UNwelcome she is. Gross.
She’s either a social climber who knew exactly how to act and what to do to land a prince or she’s an uneducated outsider who doesn’t know anything about manners and her place. The press can’t seem to make up their minds about who exactly she is so she just gets labeled accordingly to fit their narrative of the day.
A bunch of people saying she needs to “suck it up.” The same ones who scream about Meghan and OPTICS OMGGG
Guess what guys, Prince Andrew is a rapist. Direct your hatred towards him instead.
Total BS. But why focus on important things happening in the RF when you can roll the Meghan wheel of made up stories.
I don’t believe this story. Meghan has been pregnant or post partym for most of the past year. How many dinner parties is she attending? Also she’s thrown dinner parties herself so I’m sure she knows how seating plans go. This whole thing reads as a lie. There were a ton of anti Meghan articles out yesterday, clearly meant to distract from the Andrew story. But fewer people are buying it.
I wonder what level of Prince Andrew’s involvement it’ll take in order to actually get covered over there. Giuffre named him, for Pete’s sake.
Is Giuffre another way to spell Jeffrey? I’ve never seen that spelling of the name. It’s kinda cool.
No, it’s the last name of one of the victims.
Just because things have always been done a certain way does not mean it’s the best or right way. The British media needs to give Meghan a break and focus on the real issue at hand: Prince Andrew’s sketchy life. Also can someone tell me WHY he is the Queen’s favourite when by all accounts he sounds like a complete twat??
Andrew was her “band-aid/make up baby”, coming long after Anne, after a rough patch with ol’ Philandering Phil. There were also rumors about TQ at the time, having an affair with her racing manager Lord “Porchie” Porchester. Some said Pedo Andy looks a lot like HIM, not Phil.
It Would certainly explain why one brother is quite bald. I was thinking when I saw these pics, it’s a pity that the son with bald genes had the two sons closest to the crown! I mean I guess it doesn’t matter and I’m being superficial. But note that Andrew has more hair than harry! Maybe it’s because William and Harry got the balding from Diana’s side ? I don’t know how it’s passed down. But Charles and Anne look a lot alike. Andrew looks different. Maybe the queen protects him AND VICE VERSA?!?!?!?
Oh, another false story to prove that Meghan is out of place in the Royal Family.
The story is utter BS, its to take focus away from Randy Andy and his pedo/rapist behaviour. No matter how many denials he makes, being tarred as a man who likes to have sex with teenage girls will never ever go away. I believe her, I believe he had sex with her but did he know she was being forced into it? I dunno, but any adult who attends parties with teenage boys/girls who are not related to the hosts should ask themselves questions about why those young girls/boys are there partying with older men/women. That should be a red flag on its own.
Also I think Andrew is also potentially tied to any dodgy financial dealings via Epstein and his contacts. Fergie got money from Epstein and am sure Andy and Epstein shared business contacts/deals during his time as UK trade ambassador. Andrew is in deep.
Ghislaine Maxwell not only procured girls and ferried them around but she also took part in the abuse. She took part in the ‘parties’.
And Maxwell is reportedly now cooperating with prosecutors. Epstein’s prosecution represented far less of a potential threat to the British Establishment (apart from Andrew and Fergie) than Maxwell does.
Ah, I hadn’t realised she was cooperating with the Feds. Interesting and given that it was her the introduced Andrew and Epstein, Andrew and the RF should be worried. As I said this is not over for Andy.
I’m LOLing at everyone accepting this story as fact.
First – I highly doubt Meghan is dictating seating arrangements at formal events. All the ones she has attended have been hosted by other countries, right? so while she may have some say I doubt she’s insisting on all etiquette rules going out the window.
Second – do people really think she and Harry are spending formal dinners kissing all night long? I don’t think placing your hand on your husbands arm or whatever is the type of PDA that would be “off putting” for someone.
Third – if this is just about dinners at Harry’s friends houses, then maybe there’s a reason Harry doesn’t like those friends anymore. Meghan and Harry sitting next to each other at a friends house for dinner isn’t going to upend the entire social order and is prob more about Meghan feeling comfortable in new settings with people she doesn’t know, who all know each other very well. Or is ensuring a guest is comfortable bad etiquette?
Anyway – like I said I doubt this story is true at all. But I’m surprised so many are accepting it as fact.
They want to accept it as fact any excuse to believe these dog whistles, they’re really reaching.
They can’t have it both ways, Harry dropped all his friends and on the hand they’re inviting him to dinner parties, where Meghan has her tongue down his throat.
I cannot believe how many people have been taken in by this story. It is of course utter TRASH, just like the Harry’s friends have stopped inviting Meg to events story because of her PDA’s.
As usual the RR’s have taken a trait H&M are often vilified for and spun it into a story at precisely the time their hands are tied to talk about Andrew.
If you believe the Fail and the 10+ hit pieces on these two this weekend, they are the biggest villains who ever lived, whilst poor Andrew is in ‘anguish’ as he beams from Ma’s Bentley before Sunday Church service…. *rolls eyes*
Don’t know if this is true but if so she might want to tone it down. Where I’m from couples are even separated at weddings so they socialize with people they usually wouldn’t socialize with.
Anyways I wonder how it feels to have given up your entire life to marry into a family that has no qualms using you as a human PR shield to protect a pedophile rapist.
@Arnk, ME TOO!
“Where I’m from couples are even separated at weddings “, I think the purpose of this is to prevent people from gathering “clicks” or “sets” and to prevent 10 people from fighting over chairs at a table that only seats 8.
Why should she tone it down, aren’t you assuming a lot.
I literally said if it’s true… You can’t change all the things in a new society that you dislike. Formal dinner parties are what they are, it’s in the name. It’s also common practice in Western Europe. But that wasn’t even the point of my comment. All of this is irrelevant while the queen (the rest of them too) that so many of you revere on here is protecting her disgusting son.
Well now she’s gone too far, LOL. Seriously, was the Daily Fail taken off-guard by Epstein’s suicide and had to quickly print something about Meghan to deflect attention?
I call BS on this entire story.
The daily fail is in the pocket of the queen. On a recent negative Megan story, the comments claimed to be “not moderated.” I took the opportunity to write a couple of times in various ways that Andrew is the real story. I got notification that my comments were offensive and were taken down. Meanwhile other comments were slamming Megan left and right in ugly, degrading ways. My comments simply stated that Andrew was the real story.
But I thought that bitch Meghan FORCED Harry to cut off all his friends and now he’s got no friends?
/sarcasm
I completely doubt this story. It’s a smoke-screen for Pedo Andy, pure and simple. Even if there *was* an issue, people tend to forget, as an actress for all those years, Meghan was required to do meet-n-greets, talk shows, etc. and had to mix and mingle, making small talk. She also was giving speeches (*a* speech at least) for the UN. I’m quite sure she’s adept at it. She certainly doesn’t strike me as a shy shrinking violet.
While this “royal world” is new to her, I’m sure she’s able to make small talk at a dinner/cocktail/lawn party; she seemed to do quite well at Charles’ lawn party, a few days after the wedding. I don’t recall hearing any criticism (other than about the shade of her pantyhose).
Most importantly: what is the third syllable in the word “placement” supposed to be?
Seriously, is it “play-see-ment”? French so, “plah-see-mon”? The English pronounce valet “Val-et” not like the French “Val-ay” so why would this one particular word require French pronunciation?
Thank you! That was my first question
The Queen caping for her trifling ass child rapist son…has disgusted me to no end…seriously….She could have just stayed in Balmoral and walked among the Wuthering Heights and let this disgusting crap ONCE AGAIN…slither away….but to do a PAP STROLL…TO CHURCH?!?!
I can no longer…..
About 20 years ago, the company I had just started working for was having its Christmas party and the regional partner’s wife decided to do this. It is a law office. My husband and I were planning to attend. He works construction and felt completely uncomfortable about sitting with people he didn’t know so we decided not to attend. I found out later that one of the other partners in the firm also objected and it wasn’t done. I could completely understand my husband’s feelings. I’ve been to gatherings with attorneys and all they want to talk about how brilliant they are and their cases.
This is just like Doria being invited to Sandringham for Christmas. Remember how many in the press fell for that story? It was BS just like this one.
Ah another fabrication. They will soon say Meghan is the reason the pound is so low. It’s since she met Harry that things have gone sour. She must be a witch. Burn her at the stake.
Sigh The more things change, the more they remain the same.
I love all the ‘I don’t know if this is true, BUT…’ from all the people perfectly willing to believe any bullshit story about the Duchess of Sussex. It’s interesting how many are concerned about where she sits as opposed to the fact that she might be sitting at a table with a man who rapes children. THAT’S not a concern at all.
But that’s the thing. Most people commenting back Meghan up the vast majority of the time. I’m not sure what you’re expecting?
I find it hilarious how people bring “why are we believing this is even true” when every single article about ANY celeb involves a lot of anonymous sources and speculation that they HAPPILY feed into when it is someone they don’t like.
I doubt this is true. But I also find it ridiculous how everyone is so quick to turn on posters who almost always jump to Meghan’s defenses when they are just speculating about etiquette rules IN GENERAL because the article brought them up.
No. It’s safe to say that ANYTHING the DM says about H&M is a fabrication.
Around the time of their wedding, Sussex released news about the cake, the location, who were invited etc. Ever since the media started the racist smear campaign with the assistance of the markles, Sussex shut down communication. So much so, they are furious they don’t have full disclosure on Archie’s birth or christening. As a result all these negative stories are coming out. First Meghan and now they are bashing Harry. The only positive news will be reporting on a SussexRoyal IG post.
@Erinn ‘Etiquette rules’? What would the Daily Mail or it’s readers know about etiquette? Last time I checked it was against ‘etiquette rules’ to attack a pregnant woman. Or to be openly, blatantly racist’. But those Emily Posts don’t have a problem with that.
I’m not ‘turning’ on any posters. But I WILL turn on racist bullshit, all day every day.
Actually, they don’t “back up Meghan” . They say “I like Meghan BUT if this is true…”, when they know damn well it’s bs. Why is this tidbit just now coming out when they have been married a year? What, are they making out on the dining tables? This story is foolishness and I agree, it probably is to distract from the Andrew mess.
@Kerwood , so true. It seemed ad though quite a few daily fail’s posters are commenting on this bs story. They are quick to pounce when ever there is a negative Meghan’s narrative.
Because they’re the last word on etiquette. Please.
The tabloids also love to push the narrative that Harry is “beguiled” and under Meghan’s thumb etc. Or that she is too needy and clingy.
If this story is true, why are we hearing it now, at the tail end of her maternity leave and not before, when she was actively attending social/state dinners?
Andrew
I understand this rule.
But I don’t believe the story. Why would you believe it? This is disgusting.
This is why I’m scratching my head at so many of these comments.
I can understand the social rule itself (I have never been to any kind of social event with assigned seating lol but I have heard of this etiquette rule before).
What I don’t get is why so many people think that Meghan would be so rude and ignorant as to demand special seating arrangements for her because she has to be next to Harry at all times. What about Meghan’s behavior suggests she would do such a thing? By all accounts people who meet her love her, she certainly has a good relationship with people like Jacinda Arden, there is just nothing in her behavior or the reports of her behavior that indicate she would be so rude and demanding here.
They believe it because they bought the ‘straight out of compton’ storyline that was sold the second Meghan appeared on the scene. The irony is that I’ve seen better manners and more class in the heart of south central than I’ve seen in many ‘high class’ places. What really makes me sneer is that no one seems to slam commoner Kate Middleton whose family puts the COMMON in commoner on a regular basis.
I’m bemused that the article portends that the so called rule exists to eliminate PDA. HOGWASH. I have attended ritzy dinner parties ( not state dinners) and yes seating placement often separates spouses. The purpose as explained to me YEARS ago was to introduce new people to each other, and encourage fresh conversation. In less formal occasions but still at upper echelon society, I’ve also seen tables “shift” between courses to maximize social interaction with new dining partners.
Re this story. If she’s in any way bucking her hosts social construct for the evening …well that’s just rude.
Gotta admit, table shifting is a new one for me. That actually sounds like it would be a lot of fun. You’d get new dining partners with each course.
They will never give this woman a moment’s peace. Meghan has been on tour. She’s been to formal dinners. And if they have sat together at friends’ dinner parties, who cares? They aren’t supposed to be formal events. They are supposed to be fun times with so-called friends!! All of this is to say…this story is probably bs. Just more otherizing/lessening of this black woman.
One word…..ANDREW
This sounds a lot like the Windsor neighborhood story, like something that got completely blown out of proportion. I wonder if she just asked about the purpose of the rule, and that has now been blown up to make her seem like the diva duchess. I only knew about the seating placement rule because of historical romance novels and the first time I went to an event that enforced it, I was surprised it was still a thing.
This story is unbelievable. Meghan has given speeches in front of large audiences many times. She has participated in live panel discussions multiple times. Meghan is not shy. I see Meghan networking a dinner party just find. Meghan was surround by the top business women at the reception on their Morocco tour. You can bet Meghan has some good contacts in that country now. New Zealand Prime Minister seems to really like Meghan as well after that tour (Now on the cover of Vogue). Meghan is highly educated and well traveled. Her main interest right now is her family and charities. So the seating arrangement at fancy dinner parties wouldn’t seem like a issue for Meghan. If there are social aristocrats who don’t like her. I’m sure she knows how to handle herself. This is the woman who just got 3 department stores to help donate clothes to her Smart Works charity. I sure having polite conversation with people is how she is getting things done behind scenes.