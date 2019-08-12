“Gigi Hadid got robbed in Mykonos, says she’ll never go back” links

Gigi Hadid was robbed in Mykonos, says she’ll never go back. [Dlisted]
I told Lohan to quit it.
Anyway, there are theives everywhere.
Haha, that was what I came to say – a robbery has got Lindsay written all over it!
HAHA !!!
Great minds.
Great.
Minds.
Loooooove Zendaya’s Jacquemus.
Haha I love the horse nemesis. Adorable
And there is a photo meme circulating that Mykonos doesn’t want her back.
You can get robbed anywhere. Maybe she should be more aware of her surroundings and less critical of an island that is known for its tourism and is very popular among the elite superstars.
Or maybe people shouldn’t rob people.
If only. She shouldn’t return to the US until we get humans in control again.
Jasmine, that goes without saying. But it’s easier for one person to be aware and protect themselves then to be foolhardy and think people will know better than to rob one another. The island is notorious for the super famous and super rich to visit. And people will take advantage of such a surrounding.
Or less of a presence on social media. When you post where and what you are doing constantly you are setting yourself up.
yeah, i mean she’s flaunting her wealth, her jewelry, and showing off where she is vacationing. plus you can get robbed anywhere.
@jennifer that’s dangerously close to she’s flaunting her body, what could she expect? Seriously, let’s not victim blame.
@ DiegoInSF
I don’t think that’s victim blaming (imo). It’s the same as if someone posted online they are on vacation and then getting their house robbed because they advertised NO ONE was home ! That’s not the same as blaming a female for getting assaulted for wearing a mini-skirt.
@ME, I always see friends posting stuff that clearly shows when they’re away! Let’s not make it so easy for the thieves, right?
I’m an American, but an American complaining about crime in a foreign country is hilarious to me. People are slaughtered here on a regular basis, we have no room to talk.
It’s rather strange to say she should be aware of her surroundings (and therefore victim blame) when it was her vacation rental that was broken into and robbed.
If you cancel every place someone took something from you, might as well stay home. Wait a tic, my youngest grabbed my wallet last night and quietly ordered more DLCs. Nothing I love more than equipping a game character with an optional jacket and maybe a new hat. Hope those new shoes from last week match. 😒
Doesn’t she live in NYC? Ummm honey…
Why is she “inexplicable supermodel”?
Ever since Mykonos became the new “it” destination among the jet-set (Saint Tropez and Ibizia are considered passe now) , hordes of professional Italian and Spanish pickpockets and thieves have come to the island to take advantage.
I was in Greece last month and many people who work in the hotel industry told me as much and to keep a close eye on my belongings. I was there for a month and thankfully nothing happened but it would seem the Hadid sisters didn’t get the memo.
Exactly this. Heck, I have been told to always be aware I may get mugged or robbed when abroad or even here in the states. She’s not above it.
Totally unrelated, but TMZ has a photo of Odell Beckham in his underwear and I’d so love for you to do this story so we could get more pics. I’m going crazy over how gorgeous he is!