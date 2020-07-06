Jada Pinkett Smith, on an old RTT: ‘our family has been on this journey with August’ Alsina

Late last week singer August Alsina, 27, revealed in an interview that he’d had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, for which he claimed Will Smith gave his blessing. Page Six put the timeline of the relationship starting around 2015 and did not mention an end date, although they said that August went to Hawaii with the Pinkett-Smiths in 2016 and went to the BET Awards with them in 2017. There are multiple photos of August and Jada circulating which seem to have been posted on social media. August talked about Jada like she was the love of his life and said he was left “broken” after they split. He came across as completely believable, however Jada’s rep said the story was “absolutely not true” and Will’s rep simply responded that it was “wrong.” That was it, that was the extent of their statements.
The Shade Room has found an old clip from Red Table Talk where Jada talked about meeting Alsina in 2015. She said Alsina asked her for guidance. That clip is below and here’s what she said:
August Alsina is an incredibly talented R&B singer. He’s had many hits. He came to see Willow and Jaden perform in 2015 in London. That’s where we met. He asked me that day. He was like ‘man, I could really use some help dealing with life.’ Then come to find out that he was abusing Percocet. August and I and my mother and the family as a whole has been pretty much on this journey with August towards his healing.
In Jada’s own words she was like a mentor to this young man, who was 22 when she met him.
After August’s interview came out Jada tweeted this:
There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.
I bet Jada will admit that she was with August, but she’ll spin in like he made her feel wanted at a down time in her life, and I doubt she’ll bring him on her show. Plus she’ll talk in riddles like she always does. Speaking of that, August posted the Instagram photo at the bottom of this post, with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee who interviewed him (why aren’t they socially distancing?!) and he wrote a caption stating that he told Jada about the interview before it aired. At least I think that’s what he wrote. I’ve bolded the part where he wrote about that. I’ve also cut some of it for length:
Adversary is but a gift given to you to flourish. We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever’s necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself. Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper.
My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing.
&God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. 🙏🏽 W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!
As I said I think he’s totally credible, both that he was with Jada and that he told the Pinkett-Smiths about the interview.
I bet Jada will have her Red Table Talk episode about this sometime this week. She’s not one to miss a chance to capitalize on interest in her. She’ll make it all about her and her feelings and she’ll spin a whole word salad trying to make it sound complicated and noble. I’ll watch it and let you know what she said.
Here’s that clip of Jada on RTT talking about how she met August and how her family helped him:
Here’s August’s post where he made the caption above:
Oh look they posed together at the 2017 BET Awards
the Smiths are probably the weirdest family in Hollywood. Are they capable of saying anything directly or does everything have to be worded like a self help book? Someday the tea may get spilled and we will see all the little secrets come out.
He’s gorgeous!
I believe him. The Smiths seems to have a polyamorous relationship and this kind of thing is what it looks like.
As lo g as they are honest and approach it in a healthy way, I do t see the problem with it. Not my cup of tea but maybe this works for them.
I believe him, too. And find it alarming that he says he’s willing to die to “get the chains off.” This is a fragile young man and this has to be hurting him.
I really can’t stand Jada. Somehow I’m going to bet this isn’t the first time she’s abused power like this. And again – how tf are Will and Jada not called out more for their $cientology connections. NOBODY funds a $cio school for fun. They probably have dirt on them.
I don´t mind Jada presenting her side of the story, whatever it. Everybody involved was a consenting adult. They can do whatever they want to do in private. I dont even feel they owe the general public an explanation of their open marriage. I do think they have one and I do understand why they do not expose the situation.
But I wonder if this young man coming out now about it , if it means he somehow feels used and wants some recognition. If that is his motivation, then it means the relationship was more one sided than he supposed it was, maybe even manipulative in a way?
You just articulated everything I feel. Thanks ❤️
There’s a lot of unclear stuff going on that seems weird at the very least. If the relationship started with him asking her for guidance AND while he was abusing Percocet, I think it’s fair to question how equal that relationship could be. And, like you said, he’s talking about it now, years later and in very different terms than she is. That’s another red flag for me. But it’s tricky to suss that out without gawking at the Smiths’ marriage arrangement, which isn’t anyone’s business.
Why put this sordid information out in public.
I’m kind of enjoying this drama
He meant adversity, not adversary.
Maybe because I knew of August long before this outing and I actually listened to his music and remember interviews about how he talked about women, sex, and relationships BEFORE Jada that my sympathy level is limited.
He learned a very grown up lesson and got his heart broken. It happens. Both Will and Jada were dating 20 somethings at that time, Heidy and August. Both of the them started acting up around the same time probably wanting more or exclusivity. I don’t know if Heidy is still in the picture but she’s definitely stopped all the SM peacocking she was doing when she and Will were traveling. August pushed the issue and Jada told him probably the same thing she told him in the beginning. “I’m NEVER leaving my husband.”
Interesting. How DID he talk about women?
Honestly, I do think it’s a little awkward/cringe for a parent to have that kind of relationship with their adult kid’s friend. It’s different from her hooking up with a twentysomething she met under different circumstances. But at the same time, it would also be inappropriate to make him, as a consenting adult, out to be an abuse victim when that’s not what he’s said. I don’t know how long he’s been raising his sister’s kids, but if he’s been deemed capable of juggling that with other adult responsibilities, that should probably be factored in when judging his choice to act on his own attraction to someone he brought into his life, even if sex wasn’t the initial reason for his seeking her out. Sometimes relationships don’t result in a happily ever after though.
Just average misogynistic garbage most men say regarding groupies/women. The things he likes and would and would not do sexually – which if he was sleeping with Jada is no longer true. I feel like he might’ve actually said it on the Breakfast Club.
Jada is a lot of things, but I don’t think she was out here dating her son’s friend. They probably met on their own. I think that was the agreed upon story because of his age.
People in bad marriages do these things. They suck someone into their drama for a while. That someone develops genuine feelings. Then when the married person is done with them, they dispose of them. Good for him. Spill some tea. Remind them that there are consequences and that you have worth too.
Who is going to be at this table talk,because if its just her,i can gurantee that nothing straight will come out of her mouth. They always talk in circles trying to sound deep on every sentence they make,they are exhaustion I Can only take them in small doses.
I’m sorry but a married 50 year old “mentoring” a 22 year old who is addicted to drugs by having sex with him is creepy and predatory behavior. She’s a creep and so is Will.
Thanks for taking one for the team Celebitchy and watching it for us! I wouldn’t make it through five minutes.
If they don’t want the public to know about their open relationship why not have people sign an NDA? It’s not that hard.
