Jada Pinkett Smith, on an old RTT: ‘our family has been on this journey with August’ Alsina



Late last week singer August Alsina, 27, revealed in an interview that he’d had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, for which he claimed Will Smith gave his blessing. Page Six put the timeline of the relationship starting around 2015 and did not mention an end date, although they said that August went to Hawaii with the Pinkett-Smiths in 2016 and went to the BET Awards with them in 2017. There are multiple photos of August and Jada circulating which seem to have been posted on social media. August talked about Jada like she was the love of his life and said he was left “broken” after they split. He came across as completely believable, however Jada’s rep said the story was “absolutely not true” and Will’s rep simply responded that it was “wrong.” That was it, that was the extent of their statements.

The Shade Room has found an old clip from Red Table Talk where Jada talked about meeting Alsina in 2015. She said Alsina asked her for guidance. That clip is below and here’s what she said:

August Alsina is an incredibly talented R&B singer. He’s had many hits. He came to see Willow and Jaden perform in 2015 in London. That’s where we met. He asked me that day. He was like ‘man, I could really use some help dealing with life.’ Then come to find out that he was abusing Percocet. August and I and my mother and the family as a whole has been pretty much on this journey with August towards his healing.

In Jada’s own words she was like a mentor to this young man, who was 22 when she met him.

After August’s interview came out Jada tweeted this:

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

I bet Jada will admit that she was with August, but she’ll spin in like he made her feel wanted at a down time in her life, and I doubt she’ll bring him on her show. Plus she’ll talk in riddles like she always does. Speaking of that, August posted the Instagram photo at the bottom of this post, with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee who interviewed him (why aren’t they socially distancing?!) and he wrote a caption stating that he told Jada about the interview before it aired. At least I think that’s what he wrote. I’ve bolded the part where he wrote about that. I’ve also cut some of it for length:

Adversary is but a gift given to you to flourish. We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever’s necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself. Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper.

My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing.

&God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. 🙏🏽 W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!

As I said I think he’s totally credible, both that he was with Jada and that he told the Pinkett-Smiths about the interview.

I bet Jada will have her Red Table Talk episode about this sometime this week. She’s not one to miss a chance to capitalize on interest in her. She’ll make it all about her and her feelings and she’ll spin a whole word salad trying to make it sound complicated and noble. I’ll watch it and let you know what she said.

Here’s that clip of Jada on RTT talking about how she met August and how her family helped him:

Here’s August’s post where he made the caption above:

Oh look they posed together at the 2017 BET Awards

