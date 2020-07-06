Duchess Kate wore Beulah London to an NHS anniversary party: cute or no?

For the first time since March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did a joint event together in public. They attended the NHS’s 72nd birthday event at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lyon, which is apparently pretty close to Anmer Hall. They spent some time meeting with the hospital’s medical staff, operational staff and catering staff and the whole event was set up like a tea party (although it doesn’t look like Will & Kate enjoyed any refreshments).
Kate wore a dated, high-neck, collared dress from Beulah London. If you told me that she was cosplaying a particular look from Princess Diana’s wardrobe, I would believe you. If you told me she was actually wearing a vintage dress once worn by Diana, I would believe that too. This is Kate’s style – not glamorous or modern. She likes things that are dated and performatively “prim.” The Daily Mail says she has this dress in two colors too, and that she wore the red version for one of her Zoom calls.
Late last week, the Daily Mail had another fluff piece about Kate and how she’s “more similar to the Queen than Princess Diana.”
A royal expert has claimed that Kate Middleton is more similar to the Queen than Princess Diana, due to her introvert nature and love of the outdoors. Speaking about the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, to Yahoo News, royal author Victoria Murphy said that she was ‘still more of a team player than leader’, but had grown in confidence since joining the Royal Family almost a decade ago.
The commentator noted Kate’s ‘quiet self-assurance’ and ‘ability to compartmentalise’, and predicted that those qualities would ‘suit her future role’ as Queen. Royal author Angela Levin also observed that the Duchess has become more ‘relaxed’ since her start with the royal family, and believes that becoming a mother helped her confidence grow.
Victoria Murphy told Yahoo UK: ‘There is no doubt that Kate has hugely grown in confidence since joining the Royal Family. I think she still remains more of a team player than a leader though and perhaps more of a listener than a talker, but I think these qualities are well-suited to her current and future roles. I’ve always thought that Kate has more in common personality-wise with the Queen; not an extrovert but quietly self-assured with a love of the outdoors and the ability to compartmentalise.’
Royal author Angela Levin added: ‘Now she knows the ropes she is more relaxed. I also think that being a mother has made a huge difference to how she faces life as a royal.’
More and more, I can feel these royal commentators reaching and struggling to turn a sow’s ear into a silk purse. Kate is what they’re stuck with, and they have to embiggen her. But that Tatler piece was quite eye-opening, right? For all of these “Kate is just like the Queen” stories, most people see Kate for who she is.
This Dress is horrible. I am lost for words, I like the length but that already it. The Little garden Party set up was cute.
I think the blue with the white collar might be alluding to an old fashioned nurse cosplay?
It’s not a good dress and it does nothing for her.
Blue and white are the NHS colors. So this is more theme dressing. Not that she doesn’t already own dozens of blue and white dress options at this point.
This dress is a little too “Little House on the Prairie” for me. I like the color and length, but the sleeves are a little too billowy.
I am a bit of a wordsmith, and have noticed the overuse of the word “hugely” in so many of the DM articles, and by DK in her Zoom Until Doom calls. I suppose it’s just a filler, amplifying word used to accentuate HOW thankful or HOW confident she is. Just an observation.
I think the coverage of Kate and Meghan, although unfavorable to Meghan in the UK is not doing Kate any favor.
She had retired these type of dresses when Meghan was around; problem is no one can talk about what they did. What did they do there? what did they emphasize?
There is a new discussion with H&M on race by the QCT; serious journalists are quoting Meghan, talking about the actual discussion; no focus on hair, clothes or unnecessary things used to embiggened Kate and William because there is no content.
The two have the big braying laughs.
I like this dress! I love a good collar
But it needs an iron at the end…
Can anyone fake smile than these two. Wow her face is frozen with filler that’s why her smile is manic. Grandma dress and loveless marraige. Penis with teeth is lastest victim to bojo stunt that everyone is mocking. These two are pileup the bad karma for their kids. Now it’s very clear that kp is the main reason behind the press attack and these two allowed it to happen. These two can be protected as same way as andrew but now andy daughters are paying their price and no charity wants to have those girls as their face and the same thing will happen to cambriges kids. Karma is the bitch.
PWT latest victim to BoJo’s stunt? Whaat?
PW doing a photoshoot to promote the government’s “everyone get out to the pub” line.
Bojo pushed his government to open the pub and many health experts worried about safety in those pubs. William on July 3 not sure the date went to the pub to celebrate and backed government to reopen and the woman who served has no mask. He didnt wear mask either. I dont know uk rule but boy when miss Rona comes in second wave these fools going to pay the price. Many asian countries which passed summer have second wave in worst condition even South Korea and china is hitting hard but they are hiding the numbers. Europe is going to be a disaster in September months.
My favourite headline to come out of this weekend:
‘Crystal clear’ drunk people will not keep distance.
I didn’t see if they also covered ‘water is wet’. Although I did see an interesting piece on huffpo saying don’t go after the people going to the pub and failing to distance, blame the government for encouraging it to happen when we KNOW it’s a dangerous idea (see ‘America’ if you need further data on that one).
Wow, the stupidity is astounding! Then again, I doubt William can push back to the prime minister’s request. If the Queen couldn’t do it a couple of years ago then this guy is out of the question.
Hey maybe, BoJo could be the one to get the Do Littles off their arses once and for all. Because , who’s going to fight him? Who wants to get dirty with a pig? The Queen tried and she saw some of the worst press directed at her personally. It would be amazing.
In the past, the queen has influences the prime minister remember when David Cameron wanted randy andy to get away from official duties and royal role but queen conveniences them on that. this time is different because royal family are in debt with tory because of andy and NHS selling. Royal and tory are uk version of trump and fox news. I saw the clip on this pub opening in some city, no safety meters drwan and no mask on the people. stupidity at its highest.
I was wondering about the mask-less waitress too. In Germany as a customer you only wear the mask on the way to your table and the bathroom. But the staff always wears them.
Eh, it’s not the best dress, but it’s suitable for where she was. Nothing I would buy or wear but still nice enough.
I know I’m supposed to disparage her, but I think it’s nice that she and William are finding ways to still do charity work (whether in person or on zoom). I don’t have anything negative to say about what they are doing, I feel like they’re more visible now and that’s wonderful for the situation.
You know these two are hypocrites rite?? Royal and Tory are selling NHS privately and quietly without public knowledge. Their charity work is laughable. Atleast kim Kardashian helped to release some people from prison. Kate only job is to help charity but three of her charity is busted without funding. She could have selled some of her dress and earning which will keep the charity alive. Instead she does nothing and complains about working like top ceo. Lol none of the top ceo ever complain about their work because they love their work and they are passion about it. Kate has none of it.
Kate already has this very dress in green and red
@Microsoft – don’t disagree with your thoughts on Kate and Normal Bill but the Royal family have nothing to do with the NHS organisationally and certainly are not “selling NHS privately and quietly”. Not even the Tory Govt is doing that. “Privatisation’ of the NHS refers to the NHS commissioning services from the independent (private) sector. It does not mean that patients have to pay for those services. The NHS remains free at the point of use across the board.
hench one of Camilla relative is involved in some money scheme with NHS involved. I read those screenshots on twitter and some name I can’t remember but most are tory party members and Camilla close brother or some relative is involved in some way. These are a long chain of scheming and many troy members is also involved Jeffrey pedophile ring and uncle Gary too. everything is connected with each other and everything. Now they are not selling after pandemic and Brexit tory is coming up with the plan that UK govt no longer fund nhs and want to privateized some of it which invloved camilla relative being one the buyer of it privately with chuck help.
If you can find a source I’ll happily read – checked but couldn’t find a single story involving anything to do with a relative of Camilla being involved with a private company that supplies the NHS.
That there is an interconnected gravy train and, worse, an interconnected, so-called elite paedophile ring – very possibly. The Epstein story beggars belief even as far as we know now.
These two very little, they are fakes to me now.
“Oh my, the last weeks were so tough on me! But now that Uncle Pedo is at it again, I can trust KP to burn the witch while I continue to fart rainbows. I sure need me some Mustique!”
Will the British media ever stop talking about Keen Kate’s confidence? Like ever?
Seriously. It’s the same phrases/message over and over and over again. I think they must just take previous articles, drop them into a word scrambling machine and then roll them out. Since she doesn’t do anything different, there’s nothing new to say. It must be soul destroying (if the RRs still have souls) to have to churn out stories on her regularly as your livelihood.
Surely she cannot find something THAT funny every time she has an appearance. Stop this.
That was my thought!!
I love the dress! I would wear it and I agree it’s dated but I think those styles suit her (and me). And I love long sleeves!! As for her smiling, some people really do have (authentic) exaggerated expressions.
If you remove the white collar and white cuffs from the dress, it would be ok. Without the white collar and white cuffs, I would wear this dress to work.
Agreed! And a short sleeve
Absolutely hideous. She doesn’t have to be dated to be conservative. They’re definitely struggling to compliment her. A piece in the guardian about Kate having a “good lockdown” highlighted how she’s started to feel confident enough to say “more than a sentence or two” and the usual Kate vs Meghan shtick.
That Guardian article was everything they wanted the Tatler piece to be. LOL.
She’s been dressing like a sister-wife for a while now. This dress is the epitome of that. Ugh!
These papers know Kate is not it and it’s hilarious because they’re practically screaming out for Meghan in many ways.
Awful dress! It’s very similar to the dress she wore in the family pics with Charles, Camilla, Harry, Meg and all the Middleton kids. That dress, while also not great, was far better than this monstrosity.
That dress is frumpy and makes her look middle aged – like her hair, that style suits her.
They both looked a bit over dressed and uncomfortable at this event. They looked very much like corporate CEO types playing at dressing down.
This story only got a small mention in the Fail, and that’s because Gigi Maxwell’s arrest and Andy’s exposure is dominating the coverage. Even throwing the Sussexes under the bus is not working because RRs are getting pushback on social media for not covering Andrew. The “perfect” Cambridges can’t remove this stain from the monarchy.
Exactly. Jeremy Vine tried it yesterday on Twitter and was rightly called out. The scapegoating is getting very obvious at this point. I think even some of the American media realize it as well and that’s why these tabloids stories aren’t getting big over here. The media has that family besides Harry/Meghan on their knees and it’s hilarious to watch them try to appease a monster that will be satisfied.
Seriously, minus the makeup and heels, she looks like a sister-wife in a religious cult compound somewhere in Idaho.
The dress is horrible and so is her staged manic smiling.
She’s the laziest royal ever.
That dress is a monstrousity.
Where are the masks?
In the U.K, we don’t have to( or advised to) wear masks, except in public transportation.
And the UK has the highest rates of infection and death in the EU, second to the US in the world, another place where no one is wearing masks enough.
They also decided not to send Charlotte to school despite it “being the law”.
They didn’t social distance properly when sitting from table to table and could easily have spread the virus. The “UK law” is only a minimum standard and not a maximum one.
We do however need to wear a mask all the time if working in a hospital. This is a hospital so why no masks?
Yeah this looks terrible. The media is doing everything to embiggen this woman and its cringey. They Know Meghan was the glamour and charisma between the two and they’re trying everything to make her into a Meghan copycat. It’s obvious because it just reeks of desperation. Kate and William are not filling the Harry/Meghan void at all. They tried with Sophie and failed and it obvious these two are not it. It seems to me that the longer Harry and Meghan stay away and it’s obvious they aren’t going back, the more the media seems to be having buyers remorse. Oh well, these were the royals y’all wanted.
Another dress very similar to one she’s worn before. But if she wants to dress like a Mrs. Beasley doll, then let her do it.
I have an irrational hatred for this dress.
I think she’s favoring high necks these days in the vain hope they camouflage how thin she’s become. Lockdown has had the opposite effect for most of us. Sigh.
that’s because she stuck in a loveless marriage. There is no explanation for her to look like this when they are selling a happy marriage. Also, only she looks at him not the other way around.
Microscoft, I really don’t think she’s going to make it to that throne. She’s very much in danger of not grabbing that brass ring and she and her family know it, which was the point of them commissioning that “Cate the Great” Tatler piece. William is over her and always looks like he’s just going through the motions. She’d better hope he doesn’t have a mid-life crisis where he starts to look at his life, questioning things. She’d never leave him but it’s possible he’d leave her.
@C-shell, that’s my thought as well – those big sleeves also seem perfect to camouflage her shrinking frame. She’s been wearing several outfits like this for a while and I can’t help but think that they are meant to disguise how thin she is. That pic from the garden event showed how shockingly thin she’s becoming.
Agreed, C-shell, I don’t think we will be seeing her skeletal ribcage again for a bit.
That dress is awful.
Has anyone ever gone shopping in a TJMaxx or Marshall’s and found a piece of clothing that has all of the right qualities, but then there’s a useless feature added like a weird pleat, buttons, lace or frills and you decide not to get it because now there’s just too much going on and now the piece looks cheap?
I feel like Kate is the person who buys that item all the time. I like the idea of this dress, but the shoulder pleats, puffy sleeves, and white collar are a bit too much for me.
Holt crap that’s a truly ugly dress.
Rictus grin, check.
Fake exaggerated laugh that looks physically frightening, check.
Terrible, expensive dress, check.
Looking to PWT for reassurance, check.
Low-effort gesture that doesn’t involve work, check.
WORD.
and you forgot making sure that ring is always noticed. so tired.
Is this dress cute? If the stuffy, constipated school marm look is cute, then yeah, her dress is cute as can be…
Is wearing ugly dresses the new cute/ quirky/ fashionable thing nowadays in the UK? I am in Australia and these days my professional wear aims are sleek, strong, comfortable, unfussy clothing, definitely not dresses like this. I used to love a good geometric print but realised they can be a bit busy after a colleague told me the print made her eyes cross when looking too long😂
Seems like this hideous dress was chosen to hide her increasingly frail frame, and yet it still highlights that there’s clearly something wrong. Crown Princess Mary wore the same dress last year and the difference is striking.
ITA. I think she’s hiding her body.
Omg, I just saw a tweet from axsussexsquad member that referred to Kate as “Ofwilliam”. Absolutely brilliant. I will be using that from now on.
These pictures don’t show them sitting at various tables not 2 m apart from others and not wearing a mask. Which could mean they spread the virus to many people. This virus can travel through air particles and stay in the air for hours and so it remains ridiculous that the UK is not taking this seriously. They need to wear a mask unless they rigidly preserve the 2 m distance, which they didn’t do here. Her dress is irrelevant, but it is another sign of wastefulness. Why does she need two new dresses in the same style at a time when so many are struggling? So tone deaf.
In the U.K, we don’t have to( or advised to) wear masks, except in public transportation. Sadly, this is a goverment decision.
No, its still a personal decision. You can wear a mask if you want, especially when you are around older people and aren’t social distancing.
The UK law is a very low and inaccurate standard and since they have already decided to use their own discretion when it comes to sending Charlotte to school, they could easily choose to be extra cautious here with workers in the NHS. They didn’t even comply with the 2 m “law” when they sat at the tables and would have needed a mask at that time. People are being put at risk because of vanity.
some of relatives of mine who live in India said they were in lockdown since march 2020 and no case during summer month which is April and May for them. after summer which comes to june and July hit worst in the world along with the workers from Saudi who return from India spread many. Many europe countries ease the travel restriction and they will hit hard on the second wave after the northern hemisphere summer over. Thats why wear mask.
We do however need to wear a mask all the time if working in a hospital. This is a hospital so why no masks?
Of course Becks1, you can wear a mask, if you want to. I personally wear them on public trans, and inside of stores too. I work from home, so that is all the time, when i am around other people.
But, i wanted to highlight, that here in the U.K. this is not mandatory. (I am originally from central Europe, so i know, that in other countries, wearing a mask is mandatory …(logically))
And as we saw, Wiliam is very much wanting to please the goverment (kkhmm…pub story). So for them wearing a mask would be basically saying “The goverment decision isn’t right”….. which isn’t of course
“ability to compartmentalize?” I’m interpreting that to mean she has the ability to ignore her husband’s affairs…..
The dress is bad but its also similar to many other dresses she has (minus the different colors in this exact dress) – for some reason she’s decided this hideous look is the way to go. I know people are going to say its because she’s trying to look conservative but I really don’t think that’s it, we’ve seen her wear less matronly things in the past that were still fairly conservative. I think she really thinks these dresses are stylish and flattering. (also, they hide her body, which after last week, I’m even more convinced is part of the purpose of these dresses.)
Yeah this is a miss from me. Shorten the length, get rid of that bow and de-puff the sleeves and shoulders and then we would have a good dress.
I just don’t understand, to have all of fashion at your fingertips and we get this. THIS cannot be her style. She was better dressed in her single days. This has to be trying not to outshine Wills. And it must suck if that truly is the case.
IMO, not outshining anyone would have to been re-wear one of the other fugly school marm dresses she already owns. Lord, this one is bad.
EDIT: “would have been to wear”
I mean they’re right but those are NOT the reasons.
That dress is atrocious, what is she trying to achieve???
I feel like at this point, every human quality ever is will ‘help her in the role of Queen,’ because you know what? The role of queen consort is basically be nice (or appear nice) and don’t secretly murder babies in your bathroom. They need to stop highlighting everything she does and go, “Ahah! Therefore she was MEANT to be Queen, look at her Quiet Assurance/Stance/Poker Face/Whiteness.” Because that’s what it is, in the end. That she is white and not a secret baby murderer. That’s enough for her….but oh, if a woman of color enters onto the scene–the confidence becomes ‘arrogance,’ the style becomes ‘too glam.’ I can’t anymore.
That fake smile is ridiculous.
I saw this outfit on another site and my first thought was “what decade is this?” It looks outdated, stuffy, and warm for the summer months.
Didn’t one of Meghan’s Suits costars wear that same dress to the wedding?
No, but its similar. Kate also has that dress and wore it for the pictures for Prince Charles’s birthday.
Abigail Spencer! A good example of how to wear the dress, not let the dress wear you.
Long sleeves??
Not cute. The white collar is awful. All the laughing pics , so unusual for them, makes me think they’ve been taking lessons with a mime or acting coach: “This is what it looks like to laugh and look happy.” Utter fail.
Why have William and Kate not yet issued a cease and desist letter to Gary Janetti for using their oldest son’s image in such a vile and misogynistic way? Is Gary paying the Cambridges for the use of their sons image? I can only imagine that William and Kate are fine will Gary using Prince George’s image to trash their female relatives since they’ve done nothing about it for years.
they are paying to some YouTubers too. these two are sick individuals and they derve each other. If they really care about using their son’s image they could have released a statement instead they did nothing says a lot.
Prince Charles duchy money hard at work on her wardrobe.
Or not.
It COULD be cute? Almost? But the over sized sleeves and neckline make her look very broad compared to her narrow waist / hips. For an otherwise pretty person, this is just awful.
fugly dress.
why couldn’t she give that fake manic grin when she saw meghan at the commonwealth day service?