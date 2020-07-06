“Jennifer Grey & Clark Gregg are divorcing after 19 years of marriage” links

View this post on Instagram
after 19 years together, we separated in january, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. we recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised. – jennifer & clark p.s. totally crying as we post this
Jennifer and Clark didn’t actually announce their separation – they just quietly did so and only announced their separation and divorce ahead of the holiday weekend. Was a bit surprised since they’ve been together for so long (and played a married couple on The Conners this season).
Ennio Morricone passed away today as well.
Yo Yo Ma did a recording of Morricone’s most prolific work and it was awesome and Morricone also was part of the project.
I know the man was 91 but his music seems to transcend all of us. If you listen, you know you heard it somewhere in your lifetime.
@tiffany oh! I love his music. I nearly walked down the aisle to one of his songs. ❤️
I actually just watched Dirty Dancing for the first time recently and looked up who she’s married to, so it’s so strange that just a couple weeks later they made this announcement.
I found the “Totally crying as we post this” thing to be ridiculous — I get that sometimes things just genuinely don’t work out and it’s no one’s fault, but these couples that put out the “we have so much love and respect for each other and we’re still BFFs!” messages seem a bit disingenuous to me.
Wow I didn’t even realize they were married