“Jennifer Grey & Clark Gregg are divorcing after 19 years of marriage” links
  • July 06, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jennifer Grey & Clark Gregg are divorcing after 19 years together (they announced their separation months ago and I completely blanked on it). [Seriously OMG]
Michael Flynn pledges allegiance to QAnon. [Towleroad]
Gucci the Cat finally reunites with her owners after 12 years. [Dlisted]
Leo DiCaprio loves Mask Life. [Just Jared]
Michelle Rodriguez’s early fashion was kind of horrible. [Go Fug Yourself]
A full moon in Capricorn means big changes are afoot. [OMG Blog]
Broadway mourns the death of Nick Cordero. [Pajiba]
A Seattle driver murdered a BLM protester, Summer Taylor. [Jezebel]
What in the world is Kylie Jenner wearing?? [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Jennifer Grey & Clark Gregg are divorcing after 19 years of marriage” links”

  1. klutzy_girl says:
    July 6, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Jennifer and Clark didn’t actually announce their separation – they just quietly did so and only announced their separation and divorce ahead of the holiday weekend. Was a bit surprised since they’ve been together for so long (and played a married couple on The Conners this season).

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    July 6, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Ennio Morricone passed away today as well.

    Yo Yo Ma did a recording of Morricone’s most prolific work and it was awesome and Morricone also was part of the project.

    I know the man was 91 but his music seems to transcend all of us. If you listen, you know you heard it somewhere in your lifetime.

    Reply
  3. Case says:
    July 6, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    I actually just watched Dirty Dancing for the first time recently and looked up who she’s married to, so it’s so strange that just a couple weeks later they made this announcement.

    I found the “Totally crying as we post this” thing to be ridiculous — I get that sometimes things just genuinely don’t work out and it’s no one’s fault, but these couples that put out the “we have so much love and respect for each other and we’re still BFFs!” messages seem a bit disingenuous to me.

    Reply
  4. Nina Simone says:
    July 6, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Wow I didn’t even realize they were married

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment