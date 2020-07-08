Blind item: Who is the 40-something actor loathed by all of his female costars?

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at 'A Star Is Born' press conference photocall

It’s been forever since we’ve had a whiff of a good blind item. Blind items are so dark and depressing lately, have you noticed that? But this is a simple one, and it comes courtesy of Yashar Ali, who was asked to change the subject to something lighter and he came up with this good blind item:

In the comments, he specified that this is not some B-list TV actor, it’s someone “very famous” and “in his 40s.” He also specified that it’s NOT Leonardo DiCaprio (which makes sense, because almost everyone in Hollywood likes Leo and he rarely even works with women).

So… any guesses? My top guesses are James Franco (42), Tobey Maguire (45) or…Joaquin Phoenix (45)? Joaquin is just a throw-any-name-out-there guess. I think Joaquin is probably a douche to work with (the very definition of a “difficult actor”) but I’m not sure he creeps out his female costars. Tobey and James Franco on the other hand… they seem creepy at all times. And Tom Cruise is too old for this blind item AND for what it’s worth, many of Cruise’s costars like the guy and think he’s a total pro. Oh, what about Bradley Cooper? He’s 45 and I’ve always found him creepy AF.

Pawn Sacrifice LA Premiere

Joaquin Phoenix in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on...

56 Responses to “Blind item: Who is the 40-something actor loathed by all of his female costars?”

  1. Feedmechips says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Bradley Cooper or Jeremy Renner.

    • ChillyWilly says:
      July 8, 2020 at 10:11 am

      Renner is a good guess! Dude is both creepy and a douche bag.

    • roo says:
      July 8, 2020 at 10:14 am

      Oh Jeremy Renner is a good one! Lady Gaga was seemingly obsessed with Bradly Cooper. And Jennifer Lawrence did a few movies with him as well. I think it’ Jeremy Renner. Mega creep out vibes.

      • Becks1 says:
        July 8, 2020 at 10:18 am

        oh that’s a good point about Cooper. There are some actresses who work with him repeatedly and I don’t think they would do that if he was that disliked.

      • Mac says:
        July 8, 2020 at 10:40 am

        Does Renner count as someone who is very famous?

      • Jellybean says:
        July 8, 2020 at 10:59 am

        Renner also works with women on multiple films and has hung out socially with Gaga – I have seen a photo of her at his home playing around in in his music studio. Renner didn’t post it, it was a musician friend of his and Renner’s name wasn’t mentioned, I just recognised the room. Renner has also become friends with Pink after being in a video of hers years ago; they interact on instagram a bit and seem to have spent a fair amount of time together.

      • Antanina says:
        July 8, 2020 at 11:20 am

        Well, there were stories that Bradley and Gaga actually hated each other and all that love was a show for the awards season. Regarding Jennifer Lawrence, she worked with Harvey Weinstein on quite few movies too and was full of love and compliments for him too, so I don’t think we can count her as reliable. I say, let’s put Bradley back on the suspect list.

    • Jellybean says:
      July 8, 2020 at 10:46 am

      It is not Renner. AFTER working with him Charlize helped run his oscar campaign for a different film, Scarlett and Amy Adams asked him to present their Hollywood stars. Amy also specifically asked him to take the role in Arrival because she wanted someone she could trust to really support her, since it was a big film for her to lead and her role was very demanding. He has worked with Elizabeth Olsen on numerous occasions and between films they have hung out together; he also helped her renovate her home.

      • Jellybean says:
        July 8, 2020 at 11:23 am

        Plus when Amy Adams was being interviewed by Kelly Rippa, they started talking about Renner, about how much they both liked him, that he was surprisingly sweet and that Amy had known him for 20 years. When Renner gave a speech at Amy’s star award her husband posted a picture describing him as one of their favourite people. I actually got the impression on the American Hustle press tour that Amy didn’t like Cooper – just a gut feeling though, I have nothing to back it up.

      • Lightpurple says:
        July 8, 2020 at 11:23 am

        I was going to point all these out too. I don’t think it is Renner. There are too many actresses like Amy Adams and Elizabeth Olsen who seem to enjoy friendships with him.

  2. McMom says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:06 am

    I don’t think this refers to Franco or Maguire because it wouldn’t be much of a blind; of course women are grossed out by them. Cooper is a good guess because non-Hollywood women seem to find him attractive (although he looks like a ferret to me),

    • Intheknow says:
      July 8, 2020 at 10:39 am

      @Mcmom, Thank you for my first LOL. Which I needed. Also, thanks for helping me understand why I don’t find him attractive, it’s because he has ferret face.

      Anyhow, I’ve always found him super creepy but can’t put my finger on it.

  3. Becks1 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:06 am

    I’m going to say James Franco or Bradley Cooper. They seem like they would just be obnoxious to work with.

  4. ChillyWilly says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Cooper makes the most sense to me. I’ve always gotten a sociopathic vibe from him. He just strikes me as super phony and ice cold.

  5. Chickaletta says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Pratt?

    • Lara says:
      July 8, 2020 at 10:17 am

      I know the make up artist on set of the new Jurassic Park film and she said that Pratt is actually really nice. Which disappointed me.

      She also worked on the eternals and said Jolie is one of the best people she’s ever met. Which pleased me.

      • Lizzie Bathory says:
        July 8, 2020 at 10:59 am

        @Lara, Chris Pratt was my 1st thought, so that’s interesting. I wonder if someone could be nice & professional with hair & makeup, crew, etc but also be kind of a weirdo that co-stars didn’t click with on a personal level? Who knows.

        Nice to hear that Angie is lovely.

    • Esme says:
      July 8, 2020 at 11:22 am

      +1 Pratt does creep me out – to me he has something of the crazy cult leader vibe

  6. Ferdinand says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Thou Cooper is a great guess. I’ll go with Mark Wahlberg. He’s always been a bully and I don’t buy not for one second his now church-dad persona.

    • Aephra says:
      July 8, 2020 at 11:05 am

      Mark Wahlberg is an excellent guess! He also just fits under the wire at 49.

      (Vin Diesel was my guess until Siri said he is 52.)

  7. B says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Jared Leto? Jeremy Renner?

  8. Lara says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Ben Affleck or Matt Damon?

    • Yvette says:
      July 8, 2020 at 11:09 am

      Has either one been described as grose and creepy by their female co-stars? Not to mention the fact that Damon will be 50 in 3-months.

  9. notpretentious says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Need more clues…

  10. Mrs. Darcy says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:19 am

    I don’t interpret this as “creepy”, more just the guy is a douche/jerk kinda thing. If it was Franco there would have to be some mention of this, although Busy Phillips did experience him being an egotistical violent ass without any other undertones. I like Bradley for this, he just seems to have…issues with women, I’ll leave it at that. I can’t remember Tobey McGuire being a lead actor for awhile now, doesn’t seem big enough for a blind like this. I’ll put a wild card of Chris Pratt in the mix, just because he’s a gun toting animal killing alpha republican douche.

  11. Rapunzel says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:21 am

    B Coop is possible, but I don’t really think so, cause he’s worked with ladies like J Law multiple times.

    Renner is a great guess (I know folks who went to HS with him in Modesto, CA, and none of them had anything good to say). But I don’t think Hawkeye is really that famous? People know his role, but not his name.

    I like Marky Mark for this. He’s a known douchebag.

    • Darla says:
      July 8, 2020 at 10:46 am

      I agree it’s likely Renner or Wahlberg. I think it could still be Renner. He’s not what I’d call that famous, but as an OG Avenger, he kinda is. And this is just one man’s view on the subject’s level of fame.

  12. manda says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:22 am

    It’s got to be tobey maguire. Jeremy Renner is a good guess, too! Hmmmmm

  13. Lucy says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Franco or Jared Leto (although these two give both douchey AND creepy vibes).

  14. lucy2 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:27 am

    James Franco was accused of MeToo type behavior, so I don’t think it’s him.

  15. Jodi says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:29 am

    i wouldn’t count the fact that J. Law worked with Cooper multiple times as being proof that he must be ok. She also worked with David O. Russell multiple times and it’s well known how difficult he can be to work with.

  16. TheOriginalMia says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Jared Leto

  17. lola says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Um, Franco has his own #metoo allegations. And the tweet says it’s nothing #metoo related.

  18. Gina says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:40 am

    I don’t understand the dislike of Bradley Cooper… Plus all his female costars including Jennifer Lawrence, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams and Lady Gaga seem to like him very much. Don’t think it’s him.

  19. Sara says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:42 am

    What about Jared Leto? Didn’t everyone hate him on Suicide Squad? Everyone knows that method actors are the worst.
    I’ve never heard anything negative about Bradley Cooper. Not sure why that’s a top guess.

  20. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Thandie Newton just talked about Tom Cruise recently and said she didn’t like working with Tom. Could be him. I’ve heard of a few women praising Bradley. Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock. Jennifer Garner..

    • Tiffany says:
      July 8, 2020 at 10:55 am

      Cruise is pushing 60 so I don’t think it is him. And Tom is a PRO. Say what you will about other aspects of his life but on set the man does is job and well to the point of obsession.

  21. Case says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:49 am

    If it’s not in a MeToo way, James Franco is out. I don’t think it’s Bradley Cooper either — Lady Gaga and J. Law both seem to love him. I personally don’t care for him (beyond his voice work as Rocket, who I adore), but I don’t think he’s universally hated or anything.

    I would go with Matt Damon or Benedict Cumberbatch. Mark Wahlberg is a good guess, too.

    • Tiffany says:
      July 8, 2020 at 10:56 am

      Cumberbatch??? Really??? Him???

      • Case says:
        July 8, 2020 at 11:05 am

        *shrugs* I get a difficult and arrogant vibe from him. Admittedly I don’t know much about him, though, so I could be way off base.

    • Darla says:
      July 8, 2020 at 11:00 am

      It would be so funny if it was Damon. I don’t know why. You really got me thinking now. I don’t think I’d be that surprised by this.

      • Case says:
        July 8, 2020 at 11:06 am

        @Darla I will never forget Damon mansplaining diversity to a Black female director. That’s what puts him at the top of my list!

      • Darla says:
        July 8, 2020 at 11:24 am

        Yep. You got something here, I don’t rule him out.

  22. February-Pisces says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:50 am

    I came up with a term “the James Franco syndrome” for when a guy is both hot and creepy AF. Jared Leto also sufferers from ‘James Franco syndrome’. Bradley Cooper is very close, but i don’t think he likes women anyway.

  23. Slowdown says:
    July 8, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Can you imagine if it was Paul Rudd or Mark Ruffallo? I wouldn’t believe in humanity anymore.

  24. Papla says:
    July 8, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Tobey Maguire is surely not A list?! I’d say Matt Damon, can’t think of many women in Hollywood that are friends with him? Plus add in Affleck as his sidekick it ups the creep factor.

  25. Tiffany says:
    July 8, 2020 at 11:02 am

    I can’t believe no one has thrown Michael Fassbender’s name out there.

    Maybe is semi retirement wasn’t his choice.

  26. Mia4s says:
    July 8, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Leto is a damn good guess. Any @#MeToo rumours I’ve heard from him were not involving women in the industry (i.e. fellow actresses), but I also haven’t heard much good about him period. Not in the past few years at the very least.

  27. Dazed and Confused says:
    July 8, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Wow, so many choices for actors in their 40s who are creepy jerks. How to choose??

    I keep thinking about Jennifer Esposito’s book where she talked about the unhealthy relationship she was in – everyone thought she was talking about Bradley Cooper. She was married to him for a few months before he was really in demand.

  28. Jellybean says:
    July 8, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Opps! I accidentally double posted. Now I will have to think of something to say. From what I have read Leto and Franco are complete creeps, Bradley Cooper gives me the creeps, so maybe other women do not like being around him, even if he is professional on set.

  29. Leah says:
    July 8, 2020 at 11:11 am

    I bet it’s Bradley Cooper. He’s got douche written all over him in ten foot tall letters.

