Blind item: Who is the 40-something actor loathed by all of his female costars?

It’s been forever since we’ve had a whiff of a good blind item. Blind items are so dark and depressing lately, have you noticed that? But this is a simple one, and it comes courtesy of Yashar Ali, who was asked to change the subject to something lighter and he came up with this good blind item:
Blind Item: There's a famous Hollywood actor who nearly every actress I've ever known is grossed out by. Not in a #MeToo way, but they just can't stand him on a personal level. It's almost universal! https://t.co/RkmiDZd5yp
In the comments, he specified that this is not some B-list TV actor, it’s someone “very famous” and “in his 40s.” He also specified that it’s NOT Leonardo DiCaprio (which makes sense, because almost everyone in Hollywood likes Leo and he rarely even works with women).
So… any guesses? My top guesses are James Franco (42), Tobey Maguire (45) or…Joaquin Phoenix (45)? Joaquin is just a throw-any-name-out-there guess. I think Joaquin is probably a douche to work with (the very definition of a “difficult actor”) but I’m not sure he creeps out his female costars. Tobey and James Franco on the other hand… they seem creepy at all times. And Tom Cruise is too old for this blind item AND for what it’s worth, many of Cruise’s costars like the guy and think he’s a total pro. Oh, what about Bradley Cooper? He’s 45 and I’ve always found him creepy AF.
Bradley Cooper or Jeremy Renner.
Renner is a good guess! Dude is both creepy and a douche bag.
Scarjo seems to like him. But then again, it’s Scarjo, sooo….
Maybe it’s Cumberbatch?
Oh Jeremy Renner is a good one! Lady Gaga was seemingly obsessed with Bradly Cooper. And Jennifer Lawrence did a few movies with him as well. I think it’ Jeremy Renner. Mega creep out vibes.
oh that’s a good point about Cooper. There are some actresses who work with him repeatedly and I don’t think they would do that if he was that disliked.
Does Renner count as someone who is very famous?
Renner also works with women on multiple films and has hung out socially with Gaga – I have seen a photo of her at his home playing around in in his music studio. Renner didn’t post it, it was a musician friend of his and Renner’s name wasn’t mentioned, I just recognised the room. Renner has also become friends with Pink after being in a video of hers years ago; they interact on instagram a bit and seem to have spent a fair amount of time together.
Well, there were stories that Bradley and Gaga actually hated each other and all that love was a show for the awards season. Regarding Jennifer Lawrence, she worked with Harvey Weinstein on quite few movies too and was full of love and compliments for him too, so I don’t think we can count her as reliable. I say, let’s put Bradley back on the suspect list.
It is not Renner. AFTER working with him Charlize helped run his oscar campaign for a different film, Scarlett and Amy Adams asked him to present their Hollywood stars. Amy also specifically asked him to take the role in Arrival because she wanted someone she could trust to really support her, since it was a big film for her to lead and her role was very demanding. He has worked with Elizabeth Olsen on numerous occasions and between films they have hung out together; he also helped her renovate her home.
Plus when Amy Adams was being interviewed by Kelly Rippa, they started talking about Renner, about how much they both liked him, that he was surprisingly sweet and that Amy had known him for 20 years. When Renner gave a speech at Amy’s star award her husband posted a picture describing him as one of their favourite people. I actually got the impression on the American Hustle press tour that Amy didn’t like Cooper – just a gut feeling though, I have nothing to back it up.
I was going to point all these out too. I don’t think it is Renner. There are too many actresses like Amy Adams and Elizabeth Olsen who seem to enjoy friendships with him.
I don’t think this refers to Franco or Maguire because it wouldn’t be much of a blind; of course women are grossed out by them. Cooper is a good guess because non-Hollywood women seem to find him attractive (although he looks like a ferret to me),
@Mcmom, Thank you for my first LOL. Which I needed. Also, thanks for helping me understand why I don’t find him attractive, it’s because he has ferret face.
Anyhow, I’ve always found him super creepy but can’t put my finger on it.
I’m going to say James Franco or Bradley Cooper. They seem like they would just be obnoxious to work with.
Cooper makes the most sense to me. I’ve always gotten a sociopathic vibe from him. He just strikes me as super phony and ice cold.
Pratt?
I know the make up artist on set of the new Jurassic Park film and she said that Pratt is actually really nice. Which disappointed me.
She also worked on the eternals and said Jolie is one of the best people she’s ever met. Which pleased me.
@Lara, Chris Pratt was my 1st thought, so that’s interesting. I wonder if someone could be nice & professional with hair & makeup, crew, etc but also be kind of a weirdo that co-stars didn’t click with on a personal level? Who knows.
Nice to hear that Angie is lovely.
+1 Pratt does creep me out – to me he has something of the crazy cult leader vibe
Thou Cooper is a great guess. I’ll go with Mark Wahlberg. He’s always been a bully and I don’t buy not for one second his now church-dad persona.
Mark Wahlberg is an excellent guess! He also just fits under the wire at 49.
(Vin Diesel was my guess until Siri said he is 52.)
Jared Leto? Jeremy Renner?
I totally agree with Jared Leto.
Ben Affleck or Matt Damon?
Has either one been described as grose and creepy by their female co-stars? Not to mention the fact that Damon will be 50 in 3-months.
Need more clues…
I don’t interpret this as “creepy”, more just the guy is a douche/jerk kinda thing. If it was Franco there would have to be some mention of this, although Busy Phillips did experience him being an egotistical violent ass without any other undertones. I like Bradley for this, he just seems to have…issues with women, I’ll leave it at that. I can’t remember Tobey McGuire being a lead actor for awhile now, doesn’t seem big enough for a blind like this. I’ll put a wild card of Chris Pratt in the mix, just because he’s a gun toting animal killing alpha republican douche.
B Coop is possible, but I don’t really think so, cause he’s worked with ladies like J Law multiple times.
Renner is a great guess (I know folks who went to HS with him in Modesto, CA, and none of them had anything good to say). But I don’t think Hawkeye is really that famous? People know his role, but not his name.
I like Marky Mark for this. He’s a known douchebag.
I agree it’s likely Renner or Wahlberg. I think it could still be Renner. He’s not what I’d call that famous, but as an OG Avenger, he kinda is. And this is just one man’s view on the subject’s level of fame.
It’s got to be tobey maguire. Jeremy Renner is a good guess, too! Hmmmmm
Franco or Jared Leto (although these two give both douchey AND creepy vibes).
James Franco was accused of MeToo type behavior, so I don’t think it’s him.
i wouldn’t count the fact that J. Law worked with Cooper multiple times as being proof that he must be ok. She also worked with David O. Russell multiple times and it’s well known how difficult he can be to work with.
Jared Leto
Um, Franco has his own #metoo allegations. And the tweet says it’s nothing #metoo related.
I don’t understand the dislike of Bradley Cooper… Plus all his female costars including Jennifer Lawrence, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams and Lady Gaga seem to like him very much. Don’t think it’s him.
What about Jared Leto? Didn’t everyone hate him on Suicide Squad? Everyone knows that method actors are the worst.
I’ve never heard anything negative about Bradley Cooper. Not sure why that’s a top guess.
Thandie Newton just talked about Tom Cruise recently and said she didn’t like working with Tom. Could be him. I’ve heard of a few women praising Bradley. Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock. Jennifer Garner..
Cruise is pushing 60 so I don’t think it is him. And Tom is a PRO. Say what you will about other aspects of his life but on set the man does is job and well to the point of obsession.
If it’s not in a MeToo way, James Franco is out. I don’t think it’s Bradley Cooper either — Lady Gaga and J. Law both seem to love him. I personally don’t care for him (beyond his voice work as Rocket, who I adore), but I don’t think he’s universally hated or anything.
I would go with Matt Damon or Benedict Cumberbatch. Mark Wahlberg is a good guess, too.
Cumberbatch??? Really??? Him???
*shrugs* I get a difficult and arrogant vibe from him. Admittedly I don’t know much about him, though, so I could be way off base.
It would be so funny if it was Damon. I don’t know why. You really got me thinking now. I don’t think I’d be that surprised by this.
@Darla I will never forget Damon mansplaining diversity to a Black female director. That’s what puts him at the top of my list!
Yep. You got something here, I don’t rule him out.
I came up with a term “the James Franco syndrome” for when a guy is both hot and creepy AF. Jared Leto also sufferers from ‘James Franco syndrome’. Bradley Cooper is very close, but i don’t think he likes women anyway.
Can you imagine if it was Paul Rudd or Mark Ruffallo? I wouldn’t believe in humanity anymore.
This wouldn’t bother me at all. Ruffalo I cannot stand, and I’m indifferent to Rudd.
NOOOOOO!!! And yes, I wouldn’t believe in humanity anymore as well! They’re both way too likeable for this blind.
Tobey Maguire is surely not A list?! I’d say Matt Damon, can’t think of many women in Hollywood that are friends with him? Plus add in Affleck as his sidekick it ups the creep factor.
I can’t believe no one has thrown Michael Fassbender’s name out there.
Maybe is semi retirement wasn’t his choice.
Leto is a damn good guess. Any @#MeToo rumours I’ve heard from him were not involving women in the industry (i.e. fellow actresses), but I also haven’t heard much good about him period. Not in the past few years at the very least.
Wow, so many choices for actors in their 40s who are creepy jerks. How to choose??
I keep thinking about Jennifer Esposito’s book where she talked about the unhealthy relationship she was in – everyone thought she was talking about Bradley Cooper. She was married to him for a few months before he was really in demand.
Opps! I accidentally double posted. Now I will have to think of something to say. From what I have read Leto and Franco are complete creeps, Bradley Cooper gives me the creeps, so maybe other women do not like being around him, even if he is professional on set.
I bet it’s Bradley Cooper. He’s got douche written all over him in ten foot tall letters.