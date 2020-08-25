Even legit news sites wonder if Don Trump Jr was ‘coked out of his mind’

While I’m including the full videos of some of the RNC speakers in our coverage this week, please don’t think that I’m actually watching this sh-t. Usually I can only watch about 30 seconds of any given Trumper’s speech before turning it off. So it was with Don Trump Jr. – I only watched for a second, then grabbed the embed and moved on. Even in those few seconds, I could see that Don Jr is not well. He looked like he’d just been crying, actually. Why were his eyes so damp and red? Hm.
Raw Story actually ran this headline: “Was Donald Trump, Jr. ‘coked out of his mind’ during RNC speech?” They did what I’m doing: they pulled all of the Twitter jokes about his red, tearful eyes and asked what was up with that. For the record, I think Don’s girlfriend Kimberly was the coked up one. She was screaming and clearly on uppers. I feel like Don’s drug of choice might be different. Maybe he was baked?
Also: the new issue of the New York Times Magazine is all about Don Jr and the rest of the Trump family and what they’re going to do “next,” meaning the whole family thinks Donald Trump is going to lose the election. I mean… I hope they’re right. The Trumpers thought they were going to lose the 2016 election too.
How much Adderall (or cocaine) is Donald Trump Jr. on? 🧐 #RepublicanConvention #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/a4KBTLzd1L
— Matthew Kletter (@MatthewKletter) August 25, 2020
holy balls. how many rails did captain cocaine slam before this speech? 😳 #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/a2CcKaLNQP
— Beck Flatley (@BeckFlatley) August 25, 2020
This is what it looks like when white power and white powder come together.
“Cocaine is a helluva drug”
- Rick James pic.twitter.com/OPFZA7M4vZ
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 25, 2020
what is going on here pic.twitter.com/KxZSlmcbrs
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 25, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/dlkOr3SIHs
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 25, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I think the whole family is on speed, so my guess is coke. But it’s also possible Trump cuffed him in the head backstage. Wouldn’t be the first time. However, one does not preclude the other.
That’s a fair take. I feel bad for Barron because it must suck to be the child surrounded by all
this dysfunction.
They are all visibly cracking under the pressure. I’d agree and say I’m more inclined to think he’s naked. Either way the Trump, his wife & his older children just look so much worse for wear. And it’s not like the increased gray hairs politicians usually have.
It’s visible drug use or excessive plastic surgery in a short amount of time. It’s just really uncomfortable to witness.
(I don’t actually take issue with drugs or cosmetic surgery. I just think their excessive use is a symptom of profound emotional imbalances).
Yeah this is like up-all-night eight ball territory and that just won’t hold up for long. You are burning your entire body out, fast. Oh well.
Lol at your “oh well.” Seriously.
Lmao I meant baked not naked. Maybe he did an eightball and followed it up with a breakfast bong to cope.
Maybe they should all get naked and go skinny dipping under the next full moon in healing oceanic waters. It might help as a cleansing ritual so they can develop the integrity required to heal their shattered egos.
I tried to hate-watch it and lasted about 30 mins.
Kimberly Guilfoyle’s shouting just killed me.
P.S – Don Jr has inherited his Dad’s unfortunate ‘anus‘ mouth.
We started singing the Grateful Dead’s Casey Jones when Guilfoyle was doing her incoherent shouting rant (driving that train, high on cocaine, … trouble ahead, lady in red” and then Eric Clapton’s cocaine for Junior. He has looked bad for months now. He also seems to have very little to do with his five kids. Something is definitely wrong with him. And her.
I’m thinking Adderall. Because you just KNOW these sanctimonious assholes consider themselves “above” other addicts because THEIR drugs come out of a prescription bottle, thankyouverymuch.
I was seeing the Tweets last night and wondering what is up with his ex and his kids. Is he even in their lives? I remember when they got divorced people speculated that it was only for financial reasons but now I wonder if she and the kids truly wanted/needed to get away from him.
I think there’s a lot going on with Junior, including the same insecurity that drives his dad. He seems have found a level of validation with his “owning the libs” crap and I gotta believe that keeping up that schtick has got to take its toll, when in reality he’d probably rather be living his party lifestyle and not having to deal with politics. Add in his daddy issues and he is a disaster.
Funny my Merriam Webster daily email today included “6 obscure words for messes.” Lol.
He used to include his kids in his political tweets, exploiting them. The most memorable being his use of Chloe’s Halloween candy when he said he would take it away to teach her socialism, but all that has stopped since the divorce. He rarely mentions them, they’re never in the larger family group events any more, and he spends his weekends tweeting political crap so he’s clearly not with them. He did have them Father’s Day and the pictures he himself posted showed the youngest 3 looking traumatized. He posted video of the fishing trip with little Spencer catching a large fish and he “helped” by wrenching the boy’s arm repeatedly and very fast. The poor kid was grimacing in agony. He turned what should have been a wonderful bonding moment into one of pain for that child. He has made no mention of any of them since. Something is definitely off there.
“Daddy! Daddy, watch me twirl!” From the LINCOLN PROJECT. I cackled.
That is HILARIOUS.
So is anyone else eager to hear Melania tonight? Oh man, it’s gonna be great when she steals another speech from Michelle Obama. Fingers crossed that it’ll be the one where Michelle talks about her Trump-induced depression.
Whoa. Those are some *glassy* eyes.
Drugs are bad.
It’s just all so sad. All of it, that we should come to this. Hurting and hating on each other.
It’s terrifying that over 40% of the people in this country support this and Trump may very well be elected to another 4 years. How did we get here?
I lasted 2 speeches and will never get that time back in my life. Continue to be horrified that half of Americans actually buy this shit. It was a horror show!!! And can we get any cheesier with the production values?! SNL would have done it better… and I’m not exaggerating! Had to read Becoming before bed to get that bile out of my system… yeesh