Even legit news sites wonder if Don Trump Jr was ‘coked out of his mind’

Embed from Getty Images

While I’m including the full videos of some of the RNC speakers in our coverage this week, please don’t think that I’m actually watching this sh-t. Usually I can only watch about 30 seconds of any given Trumper’s speech before turning it off. So it was with Don Trump Jr. – I only watched for a second, then grabbed the embed and moved on. Even in those few seconds, I could see that Don Jr is not well. He looked like he’d just been crying, actually. Why were his eyes so damp and red? Hm.

Raw Story actually ran this headline: “Was Donald Trump, Jr. ‘coked out of his mind’ during RNC speech?” They did what I’m doing: they pulled all of the Twitter jokes about his red, tearful eyes and asked what was up with that. For the record, I think Don’s girlfriend Kimberly was the coked up one. She was screaming and clearly on uppers. I feel like Don’s drug of choice might be different. Maybe he was baked?

Also: the new issue of the New York Times Magazine is all about Don Jr and the rest of the Trump family and what they’re going to do “next,” meaning the whole family thinks Donald Trump is going to lose the election. I mean… I hope they’re right. The Trumpers thought they were going to lose the 2016 election too.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Even legit news sites wonder if Don Trump Jr was ‘coked out of his mind’”

  1. Darla says:
    August 25, 2020 at 7:51 am

    I think the whole family is on speed, so my guess is coke. But it’s also possible Trump cuffed him in the head backstage. Wouldn’t be the first time. However, one does not preclude the other.

    Reply
    • MarcelMarcel says:
      August 25, 2020 at 7:57 am

      That’s a fair take. I feel bad for Barron because it must suck to be the child surrounded by all
      this dysfunction.

      Reply
  2. MarcelMarcel says:
    August 25, 2020 at 7:54 am

    They are all visibly cracking under the pressure. I’d agree and say I’m more inclined to think he’s naked. Either way the Trump, his wife & his older children just look so much worse for wear. And it’s not like the increased gray hairs politicians usually have.
    It’s visible drug use or excessive plastic surgery in a short amount of time. It’s just really uncomfortable to witness.
    (I don’t actually take issue with drugs or cosmetic surgery. I just think their excessive use is a symptom of profound emotional imbalances).

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      August 25, 2020 at 7:58 am

      Yeah this is like up-all-night eight ball territory and that just won’t hold up for long. You are burning your entire body out, fast. Oh well.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        August 25, 2020 at 8:07 am

        Lol at your “oh well.” Seriously.

      • MarcelMarcel says:
        August 25, 2020 at 8:15 am

        Lmao I meant baked not naked. Maybe he did an eightball and followed it up with a breakfast bong to cope.
        Maybe they should all get naked and go skinny dipping under the next full moon in healing oceanic waters. It might help as a cleansing ritual so they can develop the integrity required to heal their shattered egos.

  3. E.D. says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:00 am

    I tried to hate-watch it and lasted about 30 mins.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle’s shouting just killed me.

    P.S – Don Jr has inherited his Dad’s unfortunate ‘anus‘ mouth.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:00 am

    We started singing the Grateful Dead’s Casey Jones when Guilfoyle was doing her incoherent shouting rant (driving that train, high on cocaine, … trouble ahead, lady in red” and then Eric Clapton’s cocaine for Junior. He has looked bad for months now. He also seems to have very little to do with his five kids. Something is definitely wrong with him. And her.

    Reply
  5. Miranda says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:03 am

    I’m thinking Adderall. Because you just KNOW these sanctimonious assholes consider themselves “above” other addicts because THEIR drugs come out of a prescription bottle, thankyouverymuch.

    Reply
  6. Esmom says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:05 am

    I was seeing the Tweets last night and wondering what is up with his ex and his kids. Is he even in their lives? I remember when they got divorced people speculated that it was only for financial reasons but now I wonder if she and the kids truly wanted/needed to get away from him.

    I think there’s a lot going on with Junior, including the same insecurity that drives his dad. He seems have found a level of validation with his “owning the libs” crap and I gotta believe that keeping up that schtick has got to take its toll, when in reality he’d probably rather be living his party lifestyle and not having to deal with politics. Add in his daddy issues and he is a disaster.

    Funny my Merriam Webster daily email today included “6 obscure words for messes.” Lol.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      August 25, 2020 at 8:16 am

      He used to include his kids in his political tweets, exploiting them. The most memorable being his use of Chloe’s Halloween candy when he said he would take it away to teach her socialism, but all that has stopped since the divorce. He rarely mentions them, they’re never in the larger family group events any more, and he spends his weekends tweeting political crap so he’s clearly not with them. He did have them Father’s Day and the pictures he himself posted showed the youngest 3 looking traumatized. He posted video of the fishing trip with little Spencer catching a large fish and he “helped” by wrenching the boy’s arm repeatedly and very fast. The poor kid was grimacing in agony. He turned what should have been a wonderful bonding moment into one of pain for that child. He has made no mention of any of them since. Something is definitely off there.

      Reply
  7. Izzy says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:06 am

    “Daddy! Daddy, watch me twirl!” From the LINCOLN PROJECT. I cackled.

    Reply
  8. Miranda says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:11 am

    So is anyone else eager to hear Melania tonight? Oh man, it’s gonna be great when she steals another speech from Michelle Obama. Fingers crossed that it’ll be the one where Michelle talks about her Trump-induced depression.

    Reply
  9. Insomniac says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Whoa. Those are some *glassy* eyes.

    Reply
  10. Eleonor says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Drugs are bad.

    Reply
  11. Thirtynine says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:12 am

    It’s just all so sad. All of it, that we should come to this. Hurting and hating on each other.

    Reply
  12. Edna says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:14 am

    It’s terrifying that over 40% of the people in this country support this and Trump may very well be elected to another 4 years. How did we get here?

    Reply
  13. Diana says:
    August 25, 2020 at 8:15 am

    I lasted 2 speeches and will never get that time back in my life. Continue to be horrified that half of Americans actually buy this shit. It was a horror show!!! And can we get any cheesier with the production values?! SNL would have done it better… and I’m not exaggerating! Had to read Becoming before bed to get that bile out of my system… yeesh

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment