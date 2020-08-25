Don Trump Jr’s GF Kimberly Guilfoyle screamed her RNC propaganda speech

The RNC announced their nightly speakers several days ago, and most of us were unsurprised to see that the Trump family and their spouses and partners figured heavily into the convention. Trump Republicanism has always been largely a cult of personality rather than an issue-driven political ideology. There is no there there – it’s just about Donald Trump saying unhinged things and people related to Trump grasping their slivers of power. So with that in mind, Don Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle got a primetime speaking slot for no other reason than Donald Trump wants to bang his son’s girlfriend and Don Jr. is pleased that his dad wants to bang his girlfriend. Kimberly must have done five lines of cocaine before she stepped out on stage because this bitch SCREAMED her entire speech.
The memes and jokes came hard and fast. Enjoy.
Kimberly Guilfoyle said tonight she is "a first generation American" then she pointed to her mother & father who are from Puerto Rico
So who wants to tell her that Puerto Rico is a US Territory which means its residents are US Citizens
Kimberly Guilfoyle made Dear Leader very happy tonight pic.twitter.com/EuGGHMKD1k
Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech at the #RepublicanConvention seemed to make way more sense with North Korean propaganda music in the background.
So that's what we did. https://t.co/SRPHl2kOLZ pic.twitter.com/VLCyasMbge
ICYMI here’s Kimberly Guilfoyle’s #RNC speech.
pic.twitter.com/IBaQiXmAoN
The seal video caught me off guard, genuinely LOL’d!
As I said on the Jr thread, we started singing the Grateful Dead’s Casey Jones during this drug-filled rant. As scary as her delivery was, her words were even scarier. She is full of lies and hatred.
And tonight we get Melania, Eric, and Lara, who is incapable of a truthful word and who aspires to be Ivanka.
I can’t with this woman (or the rest of them) so I’m just here to say thank you for putting together the commentary and as always BRAVO for your choice of photos. This is as much as I can take of this white power rally.
She must have been mad when they totally missed the cue to play “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.”
That was funny and terrifying in equal measures. She was screaming and raising her arms to an empty room!
I was expecting to pump out fake crowd noise, a la NHL playoffs.
I really question the sanity or delusion of anyone who can sit through that speech and find it… ok.
It was like a Hunger Games propaganda speech.
What are her supposed credentials for this kind of politically speaking engagement?! They don’t even try to convince us there are credentials any more do they. ‘She is sexy and we know her and she will say things we want her to’ is pretty much the gist. Maybe she has a really great coke hook-up?
Jennifer Coolidge would do a great snl performance with this. That’s the only thought that helped me get through 30 seconds of it.
The music at the end…omfg. Sounded at first like gone with the wind. Perhaps i was projecting?
I think not.
Holy heck, The Lincoln Project is really bringing it with the Tweets.