Don Trump Jr’s GF Kimberly Guilfoyle screamed her RNC propaganda speech

The RNC announced their nightly speakers several days ago, and most of us were unsurprised to see that the Trump family and their spouses and partners figured heavily into the convention. Trump Republicanism has always been largely a cult of personality rather than an issue-driven political ideology. There is no there there – it’s just about Donald Trump saying unhinged things and people related to Trump grasping their slivers of power. So with that in mind, Don Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle got a primetime speaking slot for no other reason than Donald Trump wants to bang his son’s girlfriend and Don Jr. is pleased that his dad wants to bang his girlfriend. Kimberly must have done five lines of cocaine before she stepped out on stage because this bitch SCREAMED her entire speech.

The memes and jokes came hard and fast. Enjoy.

Kimberly Guilfoyle said tonight she is "a first generation American" then she pointed to her mother & father who are from Puerto Rico So who wants to tell her that Puerto Rico is a US Territory which means its residents are US Citizens — WTFGOP? #BidenHarris2020 (@DogginTrump) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle made Dear Leader very happy tonight pic.twitter.com/EuGGHMKD1k — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech at the #RepublicanConvention seemed to make way more sense with North Korean propaganda music in the background. So that's what we did. https://t.co/SRPHl2kOLZ pic.twitter.com/VLCyasMbge — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 25, 2020

