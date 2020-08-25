Omid Scobie: Duchess Kate never made it a priority to support or befriend Meghan

I’ve said this in several posts already, but I still find it remarkable to note that Finding Freedom really didn’t have many references to the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate was barely around Prince Harry and Meghan’s courtship and engagement, and then when the Sussexes married, Kate’s distance seems more resentful than anything else. As always with British peeps, you really have to read between the lines. Thankfully, Omid Scobie has been filling in some of the blanks in interviews, like when he spoke about how Meghan’s presence basically highlighted how “incredibly old-fashioned” Kate is. The book also made note of how little the two women had in common because Kate “was never interested in having a career.” Well, on Omid’s The Heirpod podcast, he went a bit further:
Speaking on The Heirpod podcast,Omid Scobie claimed the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, were ‘never at war’ – but their relationship lacked any ‘depth’. He said that while the pair both enjoyed fashion and tennis – having even appeared together at Wimbledon – it didn’t lead to a long-lasting friendship.
‘They were never at war and never the duelling duchesses. They were just two women who had this very surface level friendship,’ he said on his podcast. ‘They were able to connect and bond to trips to Wimbledon – we saw them there a couple of times. But certainly where more depth was required or perhaps a stronger shoulder of support from the Duchess of Cambridge’s side, we saw that that didn’t happen, over and over again. And it was one of the things that really left Meghan a bit disappointed in that friendship… as there were times that she really would’ve appreciated that extra support internally.’
The author suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge might’ve been too busy to help the Duchess of Sussex.
‘People have asked why Kate may have not been there in that situation and I really don’t know but it’s clear at the time her priorities weren’t there. We do see her as an incredibly dedicated wife, mother and member of the Royal family and maybe that’s a lot for one person to juggle.’
The lack of a close relationship between the two mothers is also suggested to have been a result of the ‘fractured’ bond between Harry and William, 39. ‘The fractures that exited with Harry and William almost prevented the two women from having that close bond,’ Omid added.
I’ve been reading too much British tabloid journalism, because I seriously chuckled and thought “wow, I can’t believe he’s being THAT SHADY!” This is like “works as hard as a Top CEO” kind of shady. “…Certainly where more depth was required…from the Duchess of Cambridge’s side, we saw that that didn’t happen…” Kate is not deep. She has no depth. As for why Kate wasn’t there for Meghan, “I really don’t know but it’s clear at the time her priorities weren’t there. We do see her as an incredibly dedicated wife, mother and member of the Royal family and maybe that’s a lot for one person to juggle.” OMG. Perhaps this is a direct mockery of Katie Nicholl and Emily Andrews screaming about how Top CEO Kate was “too busy” to ever help Meghan or be nice to Meghan. Which begged the question, WTF was Kate doing again? Scobie is right – if Kate wanted to prioritize a good working relationship with her sister-in-law, she would have done it, like she prioritizes shopping and buttons and hair appointments.
Omid IS shading here. Lol! Love it! I mean, he already said Kate is old fashioned. Now he is adding that Kate is incapable of wearing many hats, the essence of modern woman, and that she could not offer a more in-depth friendship because all that it is is tennis and fashion for her.
Omid is basically saying that Kate, by her own choice, is nothing more than a woman who lanches, incapable, uninterested and uninteresting.
Lol!
Omid reveals much more in interviews than in the book. I have been trying to watch them. His podcast has questions he answers on the book. It’s interesting. He said there is more of a story there that he hopes down the road someone tells. He said this book wasn’t it. He didn’t want to expose anyone.
Also, I hate that they are saying Kate is a mom, wife and RF member and that’s why she never reached out. So was Meghan. She was a NEW wife, mom and RF member so that makes Kate look so much worse. Kate can’t even say Meghan’s name in public. Kate’s thing is early years and the mental health of pregnant moms. She is truly awful.
I do wonder if he’ll choose to release another book down the line or if someone else will reach his research to do so.
I can see the logic in holding back if he’s concerned about legal. Or perhaps it’s all still raw & fresh so a brutally honest account might just fuel the misogynoir against Meghan.
I might give his podcast a go. I decided not to read the book because it felt like too much was left unsaid.
I mean sure, one can choose to see shade here. Or, possibly, they are just two women who have nothing in common and whose husbands were behaving like manbabies. I wouldn’t know how to build a friendship or support on that foundation. But I guess Kate is always at fault.
Well said. Many women are friendly sisters in law, but that’s doesn’t mean you’re really ‘friends’.
Thank God MM has left the RF and never has to wear that terrible pillbox hat outfit again. She looks 3 decades younger since reaching the US.
I’m really confused why Omid is going after Kate specifically. All things considered, Kate is a mom with three young children and a husband who is probably cheating on her – not to mention before Meghan came around she had spent 15 years as the British tabs chew toy and we don’t know what that did to her own mental health. I’m not going to blame her if Meghan wasn’t a “top” priority. There’s a whole host of grown ass royals in line ahead of her who could have helped (the Queen, Charles, Will, etc…)
I mean, I can see that and I have been making the same questions but, is very simple:
1) Kate is married in and, traditionally the press goes after the married in first, then the blood royals. Bonus points if it is a woman. ( this is for why on the press attacking her=
2) Kate is the kind of woman who benefits from the status quo, does not work in sisterhood nor seems to recognize the fight to women´s equality. She has more in common with the evangelical, white cys woman of America who actually opposes pro choice, who thinks the man is the head of the house and who thinks woman of colour are scary than a normal, moderate, intelligent woman. ( this explains why many women do not care much for her.)
She is no way a victim the same way Melania is not,
She certainly contributes to and exacerbates problems and has demonstrated time and again that she lacks any substance. Further, her behavior reinforces antiquated tropes of women.
Even women whose husbands behave like manbabies can find some common ground if they so choose. It doesn’t appear as though KM did anything beyond the most superficial gestures to bridge gaps. Instead she acted–and continues to act– like the insecure dimwit she is.
So yes, she is fault. No one is laying blame solely at her feet, but acknowledging her part in creating unrest.
The rampant public misogynoir and the BRFs lack of compassion toward Meghan is terrifying. I think you can be anti-racist without sharing a deep connection.
Like I’ve definitely chosen to stand up and defend someone when I witness racism being directed towards them. Sometimes the person in question was someone I didn’t like.
I think it’s important to differentiate between the pressure of friendship with in laws and the fact that they are complicit in misogynoir with their silence.
She absolutely IS at fault for the consistent lack of basic courtesy and politeness on her part. Don’t be mad that she’s being rightfully called out on her poor behavior.
Camilla helped Kate when she married William and yet Kate could not help Meghan when she married Harry is my issue. Why not? Kate could have easily told Meghan let’s not discuss what is going on with our husbands at the time, but I want to meet with you at least twice a week to go over being married into the RF and what that entails. The two women could have even met up with Camilla and Sofia to create a “bible” of sorts for the next generation of women that marry into the RF. Sheesh.
To be honest I think that the shopping blind being published one month after Kate and Meghan met each other (going by Omids dates) could have destroyed a future friendship. Kate is known to be a very guarded person, a blind like that coming out when she knew the source was Meghan wouldnt have helped to foster a genuine friendship.
Or perhaps Kate’s own mother immediately identifying Meghan as a rival and the enemy even before she married in ruined any chance at friendship between Kate and Meghan.
Lmaooo Kate and her leaky sieve mother is very guarded? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and how do you know it came from Meghan?
Lol right? Kate and her mother have never stopped feeding the press even after marriage. But sure, she’s ‘guarded’.
Definitely agree with this. The blind was a misstep, and early on.
Yet her employees leaked numerous untrue stories about Meghan, they are still arguing she cried at the dress fitting and saying Meghan made her cry. Also it was her MOTHER who when interviewed by the telegraph said royalty is not all about giving speeches. Also it was a blind item, I know people keep assuming it came from Meghan because lainey posted it, but she herself said she got it from another media source because it was circulating within reporter circles already. And let’s just say the blind did come from Meghan, what about after that blind? Those two years later was anything leaked about Kate from Meghan’s side? We’ve seen numerous leaks from KP about the Sussexes and them throwing her under the bus.
Yeah look, they’re all leaky sieves, but it was very quick out of the gate. It isnt credible that it didnt come from Meghan given the source of the blind reveal (Lainey).
It wasnt even that bad, it was just kind of a nothing story, but I could see that it could ruin potential trust.
Interesting, wow that was not helpful whoever released the blind from Meghan
Honestly his constant focus on Kate when, as a royal reporter, he knows that William is the power player behind the scenes and quite frankly did MANY worse and damaging things, is starting to come across as a little misogynistic.
No need to analyze too much on Kate’s priorities. Just say “I don’t know, maybe thinking of questions for a survey is hard, she’s trying her best ok!”.
Overkill on the Kate & Meghan dynamic. We get it- they didn’t click. As for that blind that could easily have come from leaky staff. Even Tom Bradby said that the Cambridges were cautious at the time of the engagement so that they were distant might have been fairly well known. And KP hardly has a leg to stand on when it comes to trust with the leaks out of that household from 2018 onwards. Where did the Meghan made Kate cry come from?
I want more on the dynamic with William& Meghan. Would love the BTS tea of the foundation meetings of the fab 4 before they split. Also William seemed publicly cold to Meghan Christmas 2018 what was that about? And why did he allegedly wash his hands of Harry& stop inviting him around after the marriage. Seems a bit extreme just because he didn’t agree with Harry’s choice of partner.
The top photo is always amusing to me. Kate’s Grinch eyebrows are so, so hilariously bad.
It’s hard to have a deep relationship with someone who has the depth of a puddle.