“The New York Attorney General’s office wants to speak to Eric Trump” links

And let’s not forget his charity scam in 2016. The Eric Trump Foundation, which changed its name to Curetivity in May 2017, hosts an annual invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York, where the president’s son previously claimed the charity could use the course for free. “We get to use our assets 100% free of charge,” he told Forbes last year. The filing shows that the charity actually paid $99,000 to daddy’s golf club for goods and services it claims were worth $184,000.
Another $13,000 went to Trump Golf Links Ferry Point, a nearby course that hosted additional golfers for the annual fundraiser. Trump SoHo, where the charity had previously offered shuttles to attendees, got another $23,000. And the president’s Florida club Mar-a-Lago got another $11,000 for goods the charity claims were worth $47,000. The charity said the goods and services rendered were worth more than the amounts paid. Altogether, those payments added up to a total of $145,000 from Eric’s non-profit charity paid to his family’s for-profit properties.
Whatever. He’ll just evade it. He’ll find a way out. They always do.
No, these is clearly fraud and the fact that they have inflated the actual cost of the services that they paid for is also extremely fraudulent. You can’t claim that it will be 100% free, when it wasn’t in the slightest bit. The NYAG certainly has Drumpf and his delusional kids in their cross hairs. There will probably be more indictments to come.
As for Bette Midler, she was spot on and hilarious! I loved all of her tweets and the additional tweet with the bears as well! Who doesn’t love bears, except when they are running for you?
As for Cohens ad, I think it sounded sincere and honest. I think that those who are on the fence may see this and think twice about Drumpf, I hope! Please people!! Vote!