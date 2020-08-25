“The New York Attorney General’s office wants to speak to Eric Trump” links

Embed from Getty Images

The New York AG’s office has subpoenaed Eric Trump, lmao. [Pajiba]

Bette Midler live-tweeted the RNC and her tweets were awesome. [JustJared]

Michael Cohen has a new anti-Trump ad. [Towleroad]

Footage of Germany in 1902 has been remastered & it’s kind of cool. [OMG Blog]

The Biden-Harris campaign wants no part of Richard Spencer. [Jezebel]

This year’s Emmys already sound like a disaster! [LaineyGossip]

There are some beautiful pieces in the Oscar de la Renta Resort collection. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Sofia Vergara is not Ellen DeGeneres’ victim. [Dlisted]

A look back at the first-ever VMAs, including Madonna’s iconic look. [GFY]

The Goldbergs are back in production. [Seriously OMG]

