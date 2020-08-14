Omid Scobie: Duchess Meghan ‘made Kate look incredibly old fashioned’

I’ve been so absorbed with the Finding Freedom excerpts, I’ve barely had time to look at the press Omid Scobie has done to support the book (which is #1 in the UK and USA). I mentioned the other day that Finding Freedom: The Remix is going to be lit, but it’s no joke – Scobie has as much tea in interviews as he put in the book. It really makes me wonder if a second book isn’t coming, with all the details he and Carolyn Durand didn’t put into FF. Anyway, I just read his Glamour UK interview and there were some fascinating quotes.
On the palace aides refusing to help Meghan: “I think if the palace was able to speak out, on points and say; actually, she gets on fine with her staff, it would have gone a long way to help. Because, as we know, that’s how the palace works- it’s these little off-the-record briefings they give the press, those palace aides that we often see quoted in articles. For some reason that wasn’t done for them…. Meghan now lives in the shadow of that tabloid-created persona for her.”
Who did Harry blame for the hate campaign? “There were times in which Harry especially felt that there was a hate campaign against them, but not from within the family. He’s very good at knowing that distinct line between his family and the institution.”
The Queen & Charles still respect H&M: “The Queen had a great amount of respect and she found her very exciting to have in the fold. And the same again with Charles, who was really sort of enamoured by her dynamism. But I think that support wasn’t universal across all of the royal households.” The notable exception, of course, was the Cambridges. Omid believes that the true sticking point- from both family and “Firm”- was the erosion of the relationship between Harry and William.
On Meghan’s refusal to be a weaksauce doormat: “When a woman marries into the royal family, her wings are almost clipped. In Meghan’s refusal to do certain things- like show Archie the day he was born- and in sharing her feminist views- that made Kate look incredibly old fashioned. And I think there have been many times in which Megan’s progressiveness highlighted Kate’s almost sort of past-era persona that she has as the perfect Duchess of Cambridge. I think if Meghan had come in and was the subservient wife and did everything that she was supposed to, at all times and didn’t question anything, it may have been different. But Meghan just wasn’t ever going to fit that sort of cookie-cutter Duchess role.”
I think Omid hits the nail on the head with how Meghan’s presence, work ethic and personality simply highlighted Kate’s lack of presence, lack of work ethic and lack of personality. That’s it in a nutshell. Diana cosplay is not a personality. Being keen is not a work ethic. Being widely photographed isn’t the same as having that celebrity sparkle. But again, it always went deeper than that. I agree that the big show was between William and Harry. But FF makes it perfectly clear that Kate never wanted to help Meghan or welcome Meghan. Kate was jealous and petty from the word go.
Omid could have been more specific: what exactly did Meghan do that was so antagonistic and different from other royals, not Kate? Didn’t other royals also not present their baby on the first day? If he himself could not answer that, then call those courtiers and nasty RR out.
Well, it’s not as if it hards to make Top CEO look ‘old fashioned’ – she does it to herself.
it interesting to me that Scobie is making a point of saying that the problems weren’t with TQ and Chuck but with other families, specifically the Cambridges and Yorks. He clearly has tea but can’t really spill. Its also interesting that from what I’ve seen of reviews/excerpts of the books that William was initially welcoming of her but that soured – while Kate made NO effort from the get go and saw her as nothing but a rival. Makes you wonder what went on in the background.
I think they were jealous and threatened by Meghan because she was her own women. Smart, intelligent and charismatic. I also think they didn’t want Harry and Meghan to get married they would show them up work wise. Also, it was clear as day that KP was working with the British Tabloids and leaking stories. I put it down to snobbery, lack of trust and frail egos. William and Kate want the PR photos and hype but none of the work. The media knows they suck and that’s why they’re hanging on Harry and Meghan for dear life, despite the former living an ocean away.
What soured was the rock star welcome Meghan was getting from the public. In the U.K. and abroad. Meghan easily taking to duties and showing him and Kate up like it was nothing. Actually producing concrete results for her charities and initiatives. That triggered William’s petty jealous gene BIG TIME and the need to suppress her.
Meghan started attending royal functions and getting to work immediately after becoming engaged to Harry. She attended two events – one with the Queen – only days after her marriage.
Meghan was never work-shy like Kate and guarantee it caused bad blood with Kate who – pre-Meghan – had been derided as “lazy” by the British press.
And she still does tbh. No amount of embiggening and new wardrobe is going to make Kate look and seem like a cool, hip, youthful, fashionable, breath of fresh air that has passions, flaws and all type of person. And it’s clear the media have been trying to make her into a Meghan carbon copy. When I saw that paparazzi photo of Kate with the blue outfit after Harry and Meghan’s return to England. That let me know that either the media put her up it or she’s a really competitive and threatened woman who is in a one sided competition with Meghan.
Lol FF really is good at providing cover for the royal family. We are meant to believe that royals were questioning her intentions& calling her a degree wife but their hands were completely clean in the smear campaign?
Also annoys me this tabloid style focus on comparing Kate and Meghan when I don’t think their (lack of) relationship was the driving force with the exit. I’m more interested in Meghan and William’s dynamic or how press were tearing Meghan down to uplift Kate& agenda behind that.
I’m wondering if William and Kate will do some sort of sit down, long form TV interview to try to redirect some of this attention. If I remember correctly, Diana used to plan her interviews to pull attention from Charles and we all know how Kate likes to play Diana.
Oh PLEASE have them do one! It would be an even bigger car wreck than Pedo Andy.
“Meghan now lives in the shadow of that tabloid-created persona for her.”…..and this is what is so terrible about what has happened to Meghan,apart from the rational few who see her treatment for other than what it was. She is deemed as a social climbing,attention seeking,controling woman. Other than this site everywhere else i read 90% of the commentaters believe this narative.
I don’t think so at all. Eventually of all those nonsense stories will be a distant memory because 5 years down the line, who will really care? She’s still getting deals and speeches. She’s still a success in many ways and she’s still respected by her patronage’s, supporters etc. The Cookbook, Vogue issue and Smartworks collection all sold out. There were many journalists when it was revealed about her interviewing the CEO of the 19th. Literal journalists were excited about this. That narrative is only working for racists and detractors who were never going to like her. That’s why they keep trying to smear her because it hasn’t stopped her rise. It’s an annoyance but that’s all it is and many see if for what it is.
He told no lies…
BUT
Interesting to note the only shade Omid is throwing is at Kate. He could very well use amore vague tone, like saying that Meghan made Kate look a certain way- but no, he just say, and I agree, that Meghan highlighted the cracks in Kate´s already known persona.
But….again…why mention Kate in particular, while openly giving passes to TQ and Charles, and downplaying William in an interview that will be widely read, when the people reading the book is saying that Late makes just a couple of appearances, and the book is more focused on the breaking up of Harry and William?
In.te.res.ting.
Maybe it is just Omid trying to sell the book. He knows people are – for some reason, very interested in ” catfights”. But maybe, he knows Kate is a button he can press?
PS: After the birth of my daughters, we decided it made ecnomocal sense for me to stay at home until they both entered school. So, yes I am a stay at home mom. and I know many others. Kate and Will want to project this middle class persona, but there is nothing middle class about a stay at home mom with loads of help. and I disagree Kate was never interested in pursuing a career. She did pursue a career: William´s Consort. and what is more_ she got the job. But she just wants to do this full time job part time- and therein lies the problem.
Many reporters have been dropping hints for months that members of the family had it out for them. Tom Bradby, Richard Palmer, Dan Wooton, Emily Andrews, Tim Shipman etc. They all know the truth and if William and Kate think this will stay secret for long especially as the Sussexes grow further and further away and make a living in America, those same people they jumped in bed with Will turn on them.
Lol already they are setting up the narrative that Kate is the bitch. When time comes the tides will turn and Kate will be blame for their smear campaign. William carefully set up Kate to take the fall. From the book we learn that queen and Charles are cool with them and William too initially but Kate is not. If I were Kate I will watch my back. Giving birth to heir doesnt guarantee the position.
Agree 100% with this. I mentioned on a another post that it’s very disconcerting that Kate is mentioned so much in the book as a negative foil to Meghan, while the people behind the smear campaigns (Charles’s staff, Kensington staff, William!!!) get a major pass. Even in his interviews, Omid still talks so much about Kate. It’s really gross. William and the courtiers should be in the hot seat here, not Kate. Not really a fan of Omid for this, tbh.
Yep, I am scratching my head here. Maybe he is saying it because people are asking about Kate and he wants it to sell?
But my gut feeling is that they all know that, if they need someone to go down, it would be Kate- and that Omid is fine playing by these unwritten rules.
We have already said many times, cambridge doesnt have millenials support. All the poll shows that’s Sussex have millenials and cambridge have baby boomer. Baby boomer wont live forever. So the poll is moot. Also people lost faith in poll because in usa it says Hillary will win and in uk labor will win. Neither of the things happen. The stan and rr can gloat whatever they want with the poll. Millenials especially woman support Meghan because they know the struggle to survive in men’s world even when the woman is white. Kate represents the opposite of those hard working woman and she will have tough time ahead. Also those stan gloating over princess wales title for Kate, lol you have to remember that after queen passed I dont know how much monarchy will survive . Because coronavirus there wont be gathering in foreseeable future. Even if they found vaccines, Brexit uk is heading towards disaster and there no wont glamours coronation for both king and wales party. Karma is a bitch.
No, Kate makes herself look old-fashioned – little housewife on the Kensington prairie, a chutney-making bore who wears grandma curtains and moulded herself into a husband-pleasing silent doormat.
Yes Meg showed her up for the lazy petty little girl she is, but old-fashioned? Kate has always represented that.
Nail on head Kaiser, Kate has zero “personality” beyond unhinged aping of Diana’s clothes and poses, and the occasionally slightly insane laugh at inappropriate moments.
The Cambridge’s problem is that they do absolutely nothing that will make the British people think they should sit on thrones and Will get annointed by God. They are merely two shallow people who don’t work much and hide the way they really live – extremely privileged and out of touch.
In 30 years maximum, Will will own Balmoral and Sandringham and Highgrove, all the bling, the art, and much more. Anybody think he can manage that, much less being head of state?
What I can understand is, William and Kate are going to be Prince and Princess of Wales and maybe King and Queen Consort so why couldn’t they just let Harry and Meghan do what they wanted? Harry and Meghan’s popularity would have faded over time so why William and Kate couldn’t be more mature and smart about the whole situation?
Kate is really taking hits in this book and again no lawsuits from the Royal houses, especially the Cambridges. I still think the queen and Charles hold her responsible for Sussexit and so far no PR stunts for damage control.
Omid totally hits the nail on the head. When they had their first round table discussion as the Fabulous Four, it was apparent. Meghan was dynamic, smart, knowledgeable. Conversely, the other three, but it seemed Kate especially (to me) couldn’t compare. Even her manner, clothing, hair, just had a little woman, take care of me vibe. And that’s just my opinion. But I cringed for her.
It’s probably frustrating for Kate. She probably does work hard in the areas she thinks are important. Image is probably her number one. She can’t look like that and Not spend her days exercisIng like a fiend. Her diet isn’t something I would want, it must be hard, because that is not her natural body type. But to circle back, she probably thinks that image is more important than substance. She doesn’t seem to have any intellectual curiosity and thinks if she plays at the role, she is successful. Could be the reason for the hyena grins. Someone along the line told her she has to be nice, and her image is this over the top, practiced persona. I don’t t think any of this is her.
The real Kate? After Commonwealth Ceremony, I would 100% believe is the cold and distant person described in the book.