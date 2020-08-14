How did the Sussexes get such a deep discount on their Montecito home?

It’s sort of ridiculous to me that some of the people who love the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the most are the ones invading their privacy. Here’s a pro-tip: stop searching for, sharing and posting photos of the Montecito home they bought. Don’t participate in the publicity around the neighborhood or the potential security situation. A) It’s none of your business and B) by engaging in that, you’re driving the interest in that information and putting a target on their backs. If you want Harry and Meghan to live a quiet life out of the spotlight, don’t engage. Paparazzi and media outlets will use the interest to fly drones over the property, and posting and amplifying the photos encourages that. Especially since there is something else notable to discuss, which is that Harry and Meghan apparently got a really steep discount on this mansion:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have gone exceptionally grand with their California starter house, purchasing a $14.65 million estate in the heart of posh Montecito, the seaside Santa Barbara County enclave that is famously home to a slew of Hollywood heavyweights. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ names do not appear on grant deeds related to the property — records show the estate quietly sold in mid-June to a mysterious trust with a deliberately opaque name, though the trust happens to share a mailing address with the offices of Meghan Markle’s longtime Hollywood business manager. Public documents also reveal the buyers secured a $9.5 million mortgage to acquire the 7.4-acre compound, which is securely tucked away on a private, gated street. Despite the unquestionably hefty pricetag, it could be argued Meghan and Harry scored the property at a discount of sorts — the seller, low-profile Russian businessman Sergey Grishin, acquired the estate in 2009 for $25.3 million and had attempted to sell it many times over the past decade before finally accepting a $10 million-plus financial loss. Built in 2003, the Mediterranean-style main house includes a trove of beige and off-white decor, plus a library, gym, separate wet and dry saunas, an elevator, arcade, game room and home theater. There’s also a detached guesthouse with two bedrooms and bathrooms; altogether, the estate boasts nearly 19,000 square feet of living space with a total of 9 bedrooms and a whopping 16 bathrooms. Dated listings note that the property additionally offers a “tea house,” a “children’s cottage,” and exceptionally beautiful manicured grounds that boast tiered rose gardens, century-old olive trees, and tall Italian cypress trees that likely cost a small fortune to maintain. A full-size tennis court, lap-lane swimming pool, and a notably elaborate built-in children’s playset are among the numerous other outdoor amenities.

[From Variety]

The fact that they bought the house from a “Russian businessman” at such a deep discount has already become a story in the British press. And granted, it is… interesting and notable. Especially for that area, which is typical high-demand seller’s market California real estate. If we were talking about Prince Andrew buying a deeply discounted home from a Russian businessman, I would spin a conspiracy about money laundering and shady finances. In this case, I think it’s more likely that there was something about the house which turned off most buyers, like the multitude of bathrooms (LMAO) or more likely, a sh-tty layout, ghosts or foundation issues (not uncommon in California with the earthquakes).

The Daily Mail picked out the trashiest elements – apparently, there’s a stripper pole in the gym, which… I mean, good lord. And a five-car garage. I hate when homes have giant garages, but that’s my thing, and most men feel differently. The DM says that Harry and Meg put down a $5.2 million down payment and their mortgage payments will probably be $40,000 a month. Which makes me break out in a stress rash, but rich people are different.