Angelina Jolie’s kids haven’t seen their paternal grandparents since 2016

Back in Brangelina’s heyday, there were always tabloid stories about how Brad’s parents missed Jennifer Aniston or how Brad’s parents didn’t care for Angelina Jolie. What’s weird is that over time, Jane and William Pitt showed up for Angelina constantly, and it was clear that Angelina was actually quite close to Brad’s whole family. There were always rumors that Angelina, Brad and the kids would make quiet trips to Missouri every year to spend time with Jane and William and Brad’s extended family. There were also stories that, actually, the Pitt family loved Angelina and the kids. But then the plane incident happened in 2016 and Angelina filed for divorce and here we are, four years later, and bitter shenanigans are still ongoing. Curious then, given this week’s private-judge drama, that it feels like Team Pitt dropped this story to the Sun:
Brad Pitt’s six children have not seen their grandparents since 2016, sources close to the family have told The Sun. Brad Pitt’s mom Jane is in the middle of a jubilant 80th birthday celebration with her family at her A-list son’s multi-million dollar beach house – but among her gaggle of grandchildren, there are six notable faces missing.
Sources tell The Sun that the kids Brad shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie – Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – did not attend the party, with one insider alleging that Jane and husband William haven’t seen their grandchildren since around 2016.
The insider, who until recently lived in the Pitt’s neighborhood of Springfield, Missouri, said: “When they were together, Brad and Angelina would take the kids to visit their grandparents. The kids would run riot. The Pitts have a huge backyard and they would go sledding in winter and have campfires in the summer.”
But all that changed when Brad and Angelina’s two-year marriage broke down in September 2016 during an altercation in their private jet. Angelina, 45, was awarded temporary full custody while Brad, 56, was investigated by child services and was allowed supervised visits only.
William has over the past few decades developed a housing estate in his neighbourhood and named the streets after his grandchildren – with the exception of Brad and Angelina’s.
“Jane and William haven’t had the kids visit them since, as far as I know,” added the source. “I feel for Jane. She loves her grandchildren.”
You know what would NOT surprise me? If Angelina was still in contact with Brad’s parents and she already told them why she left with the kids. I’ve wondered about that over the years, why we haven’t gotten this kind of story before, and I think it’s because the Pitt family knows Angelina has her reasons and they’re not about to start attacking her in the press. Of course the Pitts still love Brad and they’re probably on his side. But I doubt they hate Angelina or blame her for what happened. As for the Pitts not seeing the kids… well, if they want to see the kids, they can visit Brad in LA for one of his supervised visitations. I mean…? This story is kind of self-own for Brad’s team. It just reminds everybody that he’s barely seen his kids for years because of how badly he f–ked up. But sure, Mean Angie v. the grandparents. Who knows what’s really going on.
PS… I’m only mentioning this because I know it will come up in the comments, but William and Jane Pitt are fire-breathing Republicans. Like, Jane Pitt wrote an op-ed about “Barack Hussein Obama” and abortion, *that* kind of Republican.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
My guess is that they’re racist, that it’s discernible to the children, and the three that are White are committed to the solidarity with their siblings.
I wouldn’t want to hang out anywhere that someone I love is unwelcome. I get it.
Well, one of the children of Brad’s siblings in is the birthday pics and he is black. I think I remember reading years ago that Angelina bonded with one of the sisters because she also adopted children.
I mean, I don’t know what their relationship is like, but I suspect it’s a welcoming environment for diversity.
Proximity =\= anti-racist.
I think that Angelina was actually the inspiration for the sister to adopt but I could be remembering wrong.
Eh, the Republican thing isn’t as surprising as I’d expect, given that Angelina has always seemed to hint that she’s not that liberal. I doubt their political differences caused this. I think it has more to do with the fact that Brad simply doesn’t see them that much, and that means his parents have less access. It’s a shame, since kids generally benefit from active, involved grandparents. But I also doubt that Angelina left them high and dry. If Brad’s issues were as extensive as some suggest, his parents would know about them just as much as his wife would, and maybe they support her.
Angelina is maybe not a liberal , but she is not Republican crazy
She isnt that liberal? I would have guessed she could be the poster child for it.
She has taken positions that align with conservative ideas. Most prominently, they wrote an editorial advocating for a continuing US Military presence in the Middle East – something most on the left dislike. Her argument was that the region is too unstable to be without it and leaving would create a power vacuum that would embolden terrorists and create an even larger refugee crisis. Most on the left tend to favor withdrawal from the region, which puts her at odds with them.
Truthfully, it makes me like her more than she is willing to consider the viewpoints and come to a measured conclusion.
Well, if Brad supposedly sees his kids, there couldn’t have been a chance since 2016 for the grandparents to visit at that time?
Yeah, Brad ain’t seeing them unsupervised and this article doesn’t help him at all, since it’s parents and it is up to him to make sure his kids see them.
*Brad Pitt’s six children have not seen their grandparents since 2016, sources close to the family have told The Sun*
Well duh, because it looks like he is not regularly in the lives of his kids. Pro-tip: when you end a marriage you no longer have to do the wife work for your ex-husband/partner, that includes organizing maintenance of his family relationships. This lack of relationship between the kids and the extended Pitt family is for the father of the children to address.
I have a very lovely friend who had a marriage that ended after many years. For the duration of the marriage she organized birthdays, Christmas, mothers and fathers day for her family and her then husbands family. When they divorced she once got a very aggravated (ex) Mother in law on the phone to berate her for not keeping this up, it wasn’t fair that her son won’t do this stuff for his family and that friend should continue to do it, Friend told her to ask the woman he was fu*king for the duration of her marriage to organize this crap if she was so offended by how MIL had raised a thoughtless, bone idle son. MIL never rang again.
My husband and I talk a lot about the roles that naturally fall on women without us realizing it. The mental loads, the planning, the thought energy devoted to keeping things together. You are so right about Angie and the “organizing of the family relationship maintenance.”
How is it her fault that his parents haven’t seen the grandkids? Unless she is actively blocking them from them which I doubt.
My guess would be the grandparents aren’t trying too hard, Brad isn’t trying too hard or letting go of ego to even say” I won’t be there but my parents would like to see them” or the kids don’t want to see them for a reason such as fear or knowledge that they’d be positioned against their mother by the grandparents.
yup! The number of people that think that’s the ex-wife’s responsibility would shock you.
It is my boyfriend’s brother’s birthday on Sunday. Boyfriend just got back from a trip this morning, I have bought a card, provided stamps and reminded him multiples times it needs to be in the post box at the end of our road by 5pm.
Spoiler alert – Simon will not have a card from his brother on Sunday.
I have spent ten years trying to encourage him to step up and do this kind of thing for his relatives but no joy. However I have also remained adamant that we are each responsible for our own families (and made sure his family know this so I get no blame).
The grand father named streets after their grand children except Angelina and Brad’s children? Cruel. And given how Republican they are, it’s probably a good idea to stay away. No need for more toxicity for the kids.
I’d be curious to know why, could be that Brad or Angelina asked them not to.
I would think is way more likely.
I was STUNNED by this news; one doesn’t just do this kind of thing to one’s own grandchildren, no matter what. Absolutely unacceptable, and what does it say about the kind of people they are? Maybe Angie has her reasons for not wanting to expose her kids to that attitude.
Yeah, that sounded shady. I hope it’s because Angelina and Brad asked them not to but the pettiness of the move if not is totally off side.
A man like Brad Pritt doesn’t just become abusive, but very likely comes from a family where abusive behavior was committed and enabled.
If you’ve ever read his interviews he’s always blaming his dad for all of his problems and has hinted at him being maybe abusive.
Ah, and I just said, maybe there’s a reason Angie doesn’t want her kids around them…
This has been known since pitts team or one of his family members planted a blind item accusing Angelina of not letting them visit them lol my thinking was like yours. If Pitt had reasonable time with the kids they could visit on his time.
The kids do not want to be with him. Even if people don’t want to believe it- Pax explained it on his Father’s Day Instagram. It was real real real. It’s sad the kids are still afraid of him. Hmmm
What was the Father’s day Instagram? I thought none of the kids had said anything publicly about Brad (yet)? I’m surprised any of them have (visible) social media
Just curious when they last saw their maternal grandfather. She has been off and on with her Jon Voigt for years. Is he in her children’s lives? Or are they separated from all grandparents? If yes, that’s sad. Relationships between grandchildren and grandparents can bring so much to both groups.
When voight is asked he always gushes about those kids, but voight was spotted out and about without a mask on so not sure if he’s around them during the pandemic. LoL
He is a super Trump supporter so if the reason Brad’s parents don’t see the kids is their beliefs then I doubt they see him much. But if she keeps beliefs separate from a familial relationship then they likely have to some extent.
My parents split for good last year after 40 years of marriage (the got together when they were 20 and 17, married super young, etc). My mom is still on the cousins, aunts whatsapp group chat, she’s been invited to weddings and Christmas, while my dad, who is a great but complicated person, barely saw his brother and sisters before the pandemic. Why? Because all along the years, my mom forged those relationships with her inlaws.
Same with my divorce from my husband of 30 years. At first, my mother in law was a bit pissed on her son’s behalf but when it came down to visiting, I kept making arrangements for our kids to visit his mother and our kids are regularly invited to family events and reunions. my mother in law and I maintain a pretty great relationship, despite the divorce from her son. If I had left it up to my ex, our kids would never see any family. I don’t mean this as any kind of shade towards Angelina and her situation. It worked out well for me to keep the paternal visits going and I’m glad I did.
My parents divorced and eventually my dad was completely out of the picture (he’s problematic) and my mum had a relationship with all of his family. My grandmother considered her another daughter. Part of that was my dad being awful but even without that mum loved them and cared about them so maintained the relationships.
Might just be rosacea, but Brad’s Dad looks like a heavy drinker.
Many years ago, I went through a bitter divorce with three young children.
The Paternal grandparents SHUNNED my 3, as they gloriously embraced the other grandchildren.
Is was painful then; but my children, now adults, have little to nothing to do with them in their later years.
You’re not going to like this story but I lived in Springfield MO when they came for a visit. A well-known local pizzeria was closed so the family could have it to themselves. After they left, the horror story came out – the family was overall rude and the kids were off the hook. The kids climbed over tables, knocked things around, damaged property, and all were rude to staff. But that won’t fit your narrative of how great this family is.
Why this story is even more outrageous is that I observed that locals in southern Missouri (Ozark country) let their kids at restaurants run wild all the time. It was a consistent and repellent problem we dealt with when dining out. The fact that locals thought the Pitt-Jolie shenanigans were horrible, says a lot.
I read this in a tabloid a long time ago. LoL maybe you were the source 🤷🏽♀️
We know, your “exclusive” was in Us magazine in 2012 https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/brad-pitt-angelina-jolies-kids-jump-on-tables-throw-food-at-missouri-pizza-parlor-20121411/
If the grandparents wanted to see the grandkids or vice versa, I can’t really see Angelina blocking that.
First I hope this story is not true. It would be sad as Brad’s family seemed to play an important role to the kids for a long time. Although, I get it if you are having a drawn out messy divorce with their son how do you set up time with those grandparents? It may just be circumstance, and nothing against them. I mean it seems logically it should be Brad setting this up, but he doesn’t seem to have much time with the kids in general.
Now the political things, well all living grandparents are definitely on the conservative crazy side. Jon Voight is the worse though, cause he has a bigger platform and doesn’t seem to mind saying it often. Angelina’s relationship with him seems on/off. Pretty sure that has nothing to do with political views more Jon’s never really been there for his family and supposedly a bit of an ass. I think his political views are just the icing on his crazy cake. I think Angelina & Jon’s relationship is slightly on now. He never seems to know much about her kids though, when he is asked so I think he has been as absentee with them as he was with his own kids. I thought Jon was a great actor, and it bugged me he was such a jerk.
Actually, back in the day I always thought politically Brad and Angelina were interesting. Both had conservatives in their family background, and both seemed to be liberal in views at least. Angelina was particularly interesting as she claims she’s independent. She definitely has liberal progressive views on social issues at least, but she’s not supporting a particular party. Brad was more conventional in his party affiliation and support with the Democratic party and his Oscar speech definitely went there. Not sure which way is better. Probably Angelina in the long run, but today I think we all just have to go with no Trump and support the Democrats.
Angelina and jon seem to be in a good place. She’s explained that they don’t talk about politics and keep to more artistic stuff. In one interview she did she explained jon was in the library reading to the kids. Also he’s shown pix of his house and he had photos of his grandchildren all over.
Also, Pitt is at it again but this time in people magazine. Angelina kept it classy with just her lawyer explains facts and Pitt is using his lawyer to attack her and a source to do the same. So basically the same as page six and an attempt to keep public court on his side- as if she cares about that. LoL
I wonder if Angie does often does a ‘WTF was I thinking” re her getting involved with Brad. Some people have that ONE relationship where they think that. She appears to have gotten along well with her exes…except for Brad. I am glad people are seeing Brad for exactly who he is.