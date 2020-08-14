Angelina Jolie’s kids haven’t seen their paternal grandparents since 2016

Back in Brangelina’s heyday, there were always tabloid stories about how Brad’s parents missed Jennifer Aniston or how Brad’s parents didn’t care for Angelina Jolie. What’s weird is that over time, Jane and William Pitt showed up for Angelina constantly, and it was clear that Angelina was actually quite close to Brad’s whole family. There were always rumors that Angelina, Brad and the kids would make quiet trips to Missouri every year to spend time with Jane and William and Brad’s extended family. There were also stories that, actually, the Pitt family loved Angelina and the kids. But then the plane incident happened in 2016 and Angelina filed for divorce and here we are, four years later, and bitter shenanigans are still ongoing. Curious then, given this week’s private-judge drama, that it feels like Team Pitt dropped this story to the Sun:

Brad Pitt’s six children have not seen their grandparents since 2016, sources close to the family have told The Sun. Brad Pitt’s mom Jane is in the middle of a jubilant 80th birthday celebration with her family at her A-list son’s multi-million dollar beach house – but among her gaggle of grandchildren, there are six notable faces missing. Sources tell The Sun that the kids Brad shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie – Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – did not attend the party, with one insider alleging that Jane and husband William haven’t seen their grandchildren since around 2016. The insider, who until recently lived in the Pitt’s neighborhood of Springfield, Missouri, said: “When they were together, Brad and Angelina would take the kids to visit their grandparents. The kids would run riot. The Pitts have a huge backyard and they would go sledding in winter and have campfires in the summer.” But all that changed when Brad and Angelina’s two-year marriage broke down in September 2016 during an altercation in their private jet. Angelina, 45, was awarded temporary full custody while Brad, 56, was investigated by child services and was allowed supervised visits only. William has over the past few decades developed a housing estate in his neighbourhood and named the streets after his grandchildren – with the exception of Brad and Angelina’s. “Jane and William haven’t had the kids visit them since, as far as I know,” added the source. “I feel for Jane. She loves her grandchildren.”

You know what would NOT surprise me? If Angelina was still in contact with Brad’s parents and she already told them why she left with the kids. I’ve wondered about that over the years, why we haven’t gotten this kind of story before, and I think it’s because the Pitt family knows Angelina has her reasons and they’re not about to start attacking her in the press. Of course the Pitts still love Brad and they’re probably on his side. But I doubt they hate Angelina or blame her for what happened. As for the Pitts not seeing the kids… well, if they want to see the kids, they can visit Brad in LA for one of his supervised visitations. I mean…? This story is kind of self-own for Brad’s team. It just reminds everybody that he’s barely seen his kids for years because of how badly he f–ked up. But sure, Mean Angie v. the grandparents. Who knows what’s really going on.

PS… I’m only mentioning this because I know it will come up in the comments, but William and Jane Pitt are fire-breathing Republicans. Like, Jane Pitt wrote an op-ed about “Barack Hussein Obama” and abortion, *that* kind of Republican.