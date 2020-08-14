Donald Trump & Jared Kushner have questions about Kamala Harris’s citizenship

As we discussed, Senator Kamala Harris is a first-generation American born in Oakland, California. Her mother was an Indian immigrant and her father was a Jamaican immigrant. They were both educated in America and they welcomed their two daughters in Oakland. Which is part of the United States. Much like Barack Obama was born in Hawaii, also part of the United States. And much like Barack Obama, Kamala Harris’s citizenship is being called into question by racist idiots. It’s the Birther 2.0 campaign for 2020, only now there are 160,000 Americans dead from coronavirus and so no one gives a f–k that Donald Trump is still trying to play his racist greatest hits.
So, once again, Trump gleefully spreads the conspiracy and Republicans just pretend like it’s not happening. “I heard it today, that she doesn’t meet the requirements. I have no idea if that’s right. I would have thought, I would have assumed, that the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president.” Yes, we checked it out by saying “oh, she’s born in Oakland, end of story.”
If that wasn’t smarmy enough, allow Jared Kushner to make it even worse (although I have to hand it to the CBS reporter, he did amazing!).
Do you accept that @KamalaHarris is a qualified candidate? — @AnthonyMasonCBS
"I personally have no reason to believe she's not but again my focus for the last 24 hours has been on the historic peace deal" — @jaredkushner
"She was born in Oakland, CA" — Mason
"Yeah" — Kushner pic.twitter.com/rqV7zK4t4z
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 14, 2020
These people are disgusting. The way Kushner looks so smug about it – hideous. “She was born in Oakland, California.” “…Yep.” Ugh.
Most of Trump’s kids are children of an immigrant. Maybe they’re not citizens??
Yup
…of course.
F-ck them. That’s my immediate response. I loathe them with every fiber of my being.
…and I have questions about all the crimes and lies they are committing in full view of the American people…F THEM !
This is not going to work this time around you piece of ….
People are now questioning Trump’s eligibility since his mother was an immigrant and so was his father.
From what I’ve read the Biden Harris campaign expected the attack, simply not so soon. I believe they are speaking again today, Dumpty’s back in Bedminster playing golf. I’m hoping he’s headed to Walter Reed.
This is horrific and I can’t believe it is reality. However, i’m reminding myself that anyone who believes this nonsense was NEVER going to vote for anyone other than Trump. If they’ve drunk the kool-aid to the point that they accept this then they are a lost cause. The rest of the US needs to pick itself up and move forwards. Good luck.
I agree. These people are totally brainwashed by DT. It’s pretty scary. They are like zombies or something. They cannot think for themselves anymore. All they can do his spew the same racist ignorant BS that DT spouts.
White trash at it’s finest. Wish these people would just crawl back under the rock from which they escaped!!!!
I have questions as to whether Jared Kushner is actually human.
I kind of got used to Trump saying stupid things, his way of talking (spreading lies all the time). But Jared ! He is really scary go listen to and watch! Like a robot. Void of humanity. The worst enablers for Trump
Let’s remember that dump doesn’t know or understand American history, which apparently includes geography.
My hope if he continues to push this issue is that she says I’ll show you my birth certificate when you show us your tax returns. He said he do it in 2016 and he never did. He wants to play this game of “who’s lying”, they should put it back on him.
Hate isn’t a strong enough word to describe my feelings for that entire family.
Hopefully Kushner will end up in jail like his criminal father.
It is very telling that this happens to any minority candidate who is perceived as getting a bit too close to the White House. And what surprises me is that they even do it to Republicans! They did it to Rubio, Jindal and Cruz – people they allegedly agreed with and were on the same side as. That says to me that birtherism isn’t even a “conservative” idea as much as its just old fashioned racism dressed up. They don’t want to see a person of color run the government, even if they agree with that person of color in political matters! That’s what it is.
And yes, before anyone brings it up, I know they challenged John McCain’s citizenship too. My distinction is that McCain’s status was challenged due to a technicality of the Panama Canal’s legal status at the time of his birth. Nobody questioned whether his parents were citizens or had the “right” to be in America. And yes, I think it was wrong when it was done to him, but let’s not pretend that the attacks on him were premised on the same idea that is being used now.
They deny Stanley Ann Dunham’s right, as an American citizen, to pass citizenship to her son, no matter where she gave birth, as if she not only didn’t have the right but as if she never existed. Only the father’s rights are recognized. It’s a whole ball of racism and misogyny and it’s infuriating.
Jared Kushner looks like a corpse.
That is because he is the reanimated corpse of a lizard from Planet Z.
The creature is so cheap. So squalid and cheap, so little and grubby. A hard rain is going to fall.
Racist. Full stop–and stop they should. F*ck them. I don’t know enough about Kamala to say whether or not I like her as a politician (I’m Canadian and keep up with American politics, but I think all my time is tied up in reading about the orange dumbass, lol), but this reaction is absolute bullshit. Anything he can do to undermine a person, he will. I think she’s too powerful for him.
Typical Republicans with their character assassination, Trump keep focused this is about policies, attack without making it personal, the Democrats can. We need to ignore him, I notice alot of news stations across the world are giving Harris and Biden alot of exposure time, its almost like people are already looking for them as the calming voice during these turbulent times, they spent a lot less minutes talking about Trump, everyone wants him out, he’s overstayed his welcome.
I admit to not knowing much about Biden and Harris, but I loved watching her speak the other day. Finally, someone who can complete a sentence and doesn’t have to resort to character assassination!
I have questions about Donald’s wife’s citizenship. And while we’re just making s*** up about children of immigrants, I have questions about 80% of his children and their citizenships.