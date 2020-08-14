Page Six: Brad Pitt’s argument is that Angelina Jolie was fine with the judge in 2014

I’ll preface this: I got my law degree from Dick Wolf University, and clearly I do not know the ins and outs of California family law. But I feel like Angelina Jolie’s legal argument is pretty simple: the private judge working on her divorce case has lied and misrepresented his dealings with Brad Pitt’s legal team, and Judge Ouderkirk needs to be off the case. It’s that simple. Jolie’s lawyer (Samantha DeJean) has detailed her concerns in a legal filing this week – Judge Ouderkirk has been involved in lengthy “private divorce” cases involving Brad Pitt’s lawyers for years now, and those cases constitute an ongoing business arrangement. Not only that, but Judge Ouderkirk misrepresented and lied about the business he was getting from Pitt’s lawyers. It’s cut-and-dry. The judge should have recused himself.
Team Pitt’s argument doesn’t make any sense: they claimed that Angelina just wanted the judge off the case because Pitt is winning, and he’s winning because his lawyers are in league with the judge. Team Pitt also claims that Angelina is trying to drag this out, when it’s Pitt who has slow-walked financial disclosures and repeatedly asked for extensions. Anyway, Page Six has another suspicious story from the Pitt camp:
Brad Pitt says that Angelina Jolie should have no issue with the private judge who’s presiding over their divorce battle — because he married them. The Oscar winner hit back after Jolie made a legal bid to get Judge John W. Ouderkirk removed due to his prior relationship with Pitt’s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. Jolie, 45, and Pitt, 56, hired the private judge to manage the case to keep many of its filings sealed.
However, in papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, Jolie asked for Judge Ouderkirk to be replaced, claiming that he was insufficiently forthcoming about cases he’d worked on with Kiley. But this has enraged Pitt’s legal camp, who filed their own papers Thursday, stating it is nothing but a “thinly veiled attempt by Jolie to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues in this case.”
The filing said the only losers are the couple’s six children, who are “the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit,” as “they continue to be deprived over a resolution to these custody issues. Therefore Jolie’s motion should be denied.” The papers added: “Judge Ouderkirk has had a well-documented history with the parties to this proceeding their counsel, including, without limitation, being hand-selected by Jolie to preside over the couple’s nuptials in 2014 and serving as a neutral in several matters involving attorneys on both sides of this case.
“Judge Ouderkirk has also accepted additional new engagements involving opposing counsel during the pendency of this action — a fact fully disclosed to Jolie, and still she has never objected to his continued involvement in this proceeding until now. On the contrary, Jolie has stipulated three times to extend Judge Ouderkirk’s appointment.”
In harsh words for Jolie, who has been in a four-year divorce battle with Pitt, the papers said it was “an abrupt cry of judicial bias [that] reeks of bad faith and desperation.”
A friend on Twitter claimed that as of last night, Brad’s attorneys hadn’t actually filed anything, so where did this Page Six statement come from? Did Team Pitt just release their “legal filing” to Page Six and not submit it to the court? I have no idea if that’s true or whether it would show up in the court docket, but I 100% believe that this Page Six story came entirely from Brad’s team. The argument of “well the judge was fine with her when we got married” literally has nothing to do with this. It’s a moronic legal argument – “Why aren’t you okay with the judge lying to you and misrepresenting his business interests, you were fine with it six years ago before any of it happened!”
As for the larger argument… there doesn’t seem to be one? Pitt’s lawyer says that the judge did a full disclosure to Jolie’s team and clearly, Samantha DeJean says differently.
What happened since 2014? What did the judge do or haven’t disclosed since then?
I saw another article with a bit of (possible) explanation and also explains why she may have agreed to the judge initially:
Private judges in LA are few and far between, fewer still work in family law, and then there is an even smaller pool of private family law judges who work with famous/high net worth families.
So it was inevitable that high price family law lawyers in LA work with the same few judges over and over. Had Angelina hired an LA firm, her lawyers would have worked with the judge over and over again as well.
To me, that explains why she didn’t have an issue at the beginning. So did something happen in the meantime?
Samantha’s filing clearly points out that the judge had new deals with Brad’s team after 2016 and he didn’t disclose them.
The judge, Brad & his lawyers didn’t tell anything to Angelina & Samantha until they got caught.
This is corruption and I am glad it is all coming out.
Oh I see – so the issue isn’t that he has the other cases, it’s that he didn’t disclose them? Or both?
Thank god Angelina fired Wasser and got Samantha instead.
Samantha is kicking ass and she is doing it legally with evidence.
Brad’s team is in deep trouble and they know it. So they are as usual, trying to smear Angelina in the media. Slimy papers like page 6, DailyMail and Sun are working on their behalf. Thankfully this is 2020 where women are fighting back and winning.
Wasser not only let Sensitive issues about her kids leak that people misinterpreted and p’od Angelina but she was also hired By pitts very close Friend thomas housego who is now suing her. Hehe She was too close to Hollywood shenanigans.
The best thing angelina did was hire Samantha bley and a lady (I believe she’s an attorney) on twitter said it had to take an outside attorney to go after a private judge and she’s like go Samantha.
ETA- she’s an investigative reporter
Thos is the point of nondisclosure and subsequent fact finding. Angelina didn’t KNOW about the judge’s conflicts of interest in 2014 because the judge did not disclose them like he was supposed to. Her new lawyer had to do some serious digging to get at the truth. Why is this so hard to understand? Brad’s argument belongs on Bad Legal Takes.
Pitt’s ego has been running this since the split & the audacity to say it’s hurting the children? I would say a father traumatizing his kids & emotionally abusing their mother is hurting the children. It’s all about Pitt’s needs not his childrens. He makes me sick.
You don’t “win” in a divorce, especially when there are children involved. You divide assets and compromise and yes, you might get what you want on some issues abd you might not get what you want on others, but you don’t “win”. It’s the separation of two lives and the creation of co-parenting guidelines, not Hungry, Hungry Hippos.
A total aside, I had to click on the ‘Dick Wolf University’ link just to see and I LOVE it. That’s pretty much where I did my law studies too, Thanks for making me laugh today.
Having seen every episode-multiple times!-of L&O, L&O:SVU, L&O:CI, and L&O:UK, I am qualified for the Supreme Court. Call me, Joe!
As many episodes of L&O as I’ve watched, I sometimes do feel like I have a law degree! I do not.
The file isn’t yet on the court docket so he leaked this to page 666 first or he really didn’t file a damn thing. Creepy and unhinged.
What a complete waste of time and money, I bet Angelina regrets it big time that they even bothered to finally get married in the first place.
I’ll keep repeating myself, I posted this yesterday. It’s simple.
“Angelina knew when she agreed to this judge that he had a professional relationship with Pitts counsel from previous years. The same way he may have had an ongoing or previous business relationship with her lawyer at the time Wasser (though it seems he did not). It was agreed that he would then disclose any future professional and financial relationships on an ongoing basis as per California court rules. The issue is that when he took on this case he didn’t have any matters with these particular lawyers, and should he do so again in the future, it was agreed that he would then disclose any financial and professional relationships, and it would be ongoing disclosure as long as proceedings lasted.
He failed to do so repeatedly while increasing his business relationship with Pitts counsel where they became a steady customer. The issue is he did not disclose, and it wasn’t just one other case or two, but quite a few and the number seemed to be increasing steadily. It’s basic ethics, and as per their agreement. It’s a bad look. Any lawyer worth their salt would look into it and ask questions, it’s quite simple he had a duty to disclose, he failed in this duty and you have to wonder why, Bley conducted her own query after she realised there were missing disclosures, found this out and is acting as she should, it’s that simple. It’s that he failed to meet minimal ethical standards per court rules, and as per their agreement.”
Pitts team via page 6 didn’t actually address the substance of her claims and legal arguments, why not engage with her memorandum and file their rebuttal in court. They haven’t filed anything, or at least anything that appears yet, which is strange because Angelina filed papers yesterday and they appear. So I guess page 6 first then court.
Angelina ‘s lawyer files in court and AFTER that she sends a comment , to AP , and correct some who don’t report correctly as they should in journalism “ethic”.
Spieg and co law firm , all basked in LA club corruption, sends a comment to tabloid Page Sux first , and hopefully will file his motion to deny the disqualification in the court docket .
No arguments whatsoever , he married them and Jolie was ok !! What this thing has to do with the ethical juridiction of disclosures in californan law ?
Seriously . He must think the public is stupid and don’t read nor search the news outside Page Sux.
The court of public opinion is what he wants to “win” 😂 I thought he already won that? He has his precious gold medals so what’s with him still attacking her. I think it’s creepy. He should agree to the new judge if he truly wants this stuff over with.
What’s even funnier to me is all the paparazzi photos of him trying to get into Angelina’s community gate – highly doubt he was visiting her and the children with all the anger he’s displaying in page 666. I believe he has other friends who live in that area, but it’s again another creepy thing he’s doing – calling the paparazzi on his attention seeking motorcycle so the press can say he’s at Angelina’s. Smh.
Yeah totally unreasonable to believe that you’d give the judge you have a relationship the benefit of the doubt for a few years until you realized he wasn’t shit…
I’m so tired of Pitt.
Susan Bassi@SusanBassi
#SamanthaBleyDejean rocks! Rattling the private judge world. May it all come down! Hard! So corrupt ! #PrivateJudge #AngelinaJolie #BradPitt What you gonna do
@GavinNewsom ?
So basically the argument is that she didn’t have an issue in 2014 about things that the Judge did from 2016 onward?
Does that make sense to anyone? Really?
Because he married them , she should accept an unethical behavior that even the judge admitted? And SDJ said she had to investigate by herself because they were hiding the deals , she found out recently.
It took an outside lawyer to shake their corrupt world in LA. A bunch of greedy lawyers and judges sucking dry the citizens .
Brad Pitt has shown his true colors from the day he went after his family (allegedly) on that plane. it’s disappointing. he’s a bully and a sneak and he clearly cares more about his financial assets and badmouthing the mother of his children than having a relationship with his kids and coparenting.
I would like to just post my appreciation that y’all always use that photo of him, the one where he looks like a sociopath.
Because the underhanded nastiness and smears of his “team” since he got drunk and “made contact” with a kid trying to protect his mother from drunken abuse really show you who he is.
And it seems to never stop.
The money he has spent smearing her- is it more than the money she wants?
I mean, his “team” must cost a fortune (legal and pr combined)
Which therefore makes the whole thing about punishment and control?
Creepy. Horrifying.