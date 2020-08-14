FF: Prince William advocated for the Sussexes because he didn’t want more work

I still haven’t finished Finding Freedom but I’m most of the way through it. I am enjoying it and I’m enjoying the fact that I can read between the lines of what is not being said in particular situations. When we were recording the podcast yesterday, CB pointed out that Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand were happy enough to spend like three full pages on the wedding tiara issue because clearly, the courtiers were spreading lies and the Sussexes wanted to correct the record. And yet, when they don’t want to “correct the record” about an issue which might not put H&M in the most flattering light, Scobie and Durand just do a quick aside, crickets or a really obvious subject change.
I also get the feeling that there was A LOT of stuff left out about Prince William and, more specifically, the way the Kensington Palace offices were operating, especially in late 2018 and early 2019. William is like a ghost for a four-month period around then, and then oh by the way, they mention that Harry and William’s relationship is slowly being repaired around February/March 2019. Which… is interesting, because if that’s true, that means that Harry didn’t actually blame William (at the time) for the smear campaign which had been in effect since November 2018. FF also gives William credit for advocating for the Sussexes’ separate office to be fully funded by Charles and the Queen. This was reported at the time, and I wasn’t completely sure it was accurate, but FF says so:
Prince Charles wanted the split to be cost neutral. But according to aides, William fought to make sure that enough resources were allocated from the budget for the newly established Sussex household to have a proper working space and a suitable communications budget. The Duke of Cambridge knew that the Sussexes were important to the royal family and needed necessary support. And smaller roles for Harry and Meghan would have meant more work for the Cambridges. Over several weeks, William and his dedicated private secretary, Simon Case, attended meetings with senior Buckingham Palace aides to ensure that Harry and Meghan received the best deal possible.
[From Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family]
“And smaller roles for Harry and Meghan would have meant more work for the Cambridges.” LMAO. Sure, William might have wanted something good for Harry and Meghan and he wanted them to have independence and a real staff, but ultimately William was just looking out for William and William doesn’t want to work.
Regarding the work of the Royal Foundation and untangling all of their projects (which basically took a year to process), a source also told FF: “There was an option for the four to keep going as they were, but the Cambridges were keen to get going on a clean break.” I believe that, and I believe the Sussexes were keen for a clean break as well. But I keep wondering WHY the Cambridges were so eager for the clean break at that moment? Did they honestly think that they would be able to outshine the Sussexes on their own? Or were Will and Kate, at that time, simply preparing for the post-Sussex royal family because they were already taking steps to exile them?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Someone pointed this out on the Zoom call this week and she said she believes the reasoning for not going all in on TQ, Charles, and William is that the authors are still royal reporters and still want to have access. They don’t want to burn too many bridges.
The book really excuses the queen a lot. Really pushes the grandma narrative so I believe it. I also think Harry isn’t ready to blame her.
I have heard Omid is leaving royal reporting after his contract is up. I think Carolyn is still going to be a RR.
In the interviews Omid is giving, you can tell he wants to say so much more.
Harry and Meghan saved themselves And little Archie from this hellhole. You can tell the palace are stuck in the past because birthright does not mean popularity and it certainly won’t make him interesting. Harry and Meghan are out of the fold and people still don’t care about William and Kate. That’s the irony. If they kept them around and embrace them, they could’ve harnessed them and benefited but you bully and malign and they still get more coverage and attention.
I don’t think this book is designed for the serious royal watchers like people on this site. It’s designed for the average person who hasn’t and it’s just trying to dispel tabloids rumours. The average person isn’t going to read between the lines and say: “William’s just looking out for himself.” What they’ll get from the book is: “Oh William’s such a good brother trying to make sure his little brother gets a good deal from their dad and grandma! Good big brother!” And that’s it.
I think this fits with the whole idea/theory that the palace is setting Kate up to be the fall guy. William comes off as a concerned big brother who cared for the Sussexes in the eyes of the public and Kate is the cold and aloof duchess who never gave Meghan a second thought
I thought that at one point but are they building up Kate to be the tall guy though? Even with that Tatler article and the aftermath, people were still making her the victim. William and Kate get little to no criticism. It’s still blame Harry and Meghan for everything narrative.
It’ll be pretty easy for the BRF to get people to turn on Meghan. If they managed to do a smear campaign for Meghan, they can easily do one for Kate.
I think the Middletons were behind that article, not KP or TQ and Charles. Kate was built up in those articles, not necessarily William. It seemed more like a reminder to William of why he married Kate and got a mother-in-law where he could rest his tired head.
I don’t think the book is necessarily setting her up to take the fall. I think the book presented her as a cold and aloof duchess who never gave Meghan a second thought because Kate IS a cold and aloof duchess etc. But even in the paragraphs where the book talks about her – there is definitely a sense of “there is a lot more to say” that’s not being said.
To clarify though if things go south with the Cambridges, Kate 100% will be the fall guy. She’s expendable and always has been. I just don’t think this is an indication of that.
I don’t think the tide is turning on Kate but if it ever does and the BRF needs someone to take a hit for them, they can point to this book and say “Look at how cold and mean Kate was to Meghan. She clearly is responsible for William and Harry’s bad relationship.” even though she’s not but like I said above: if they can do a smear campaign for Meghan, they can do one for Kate.
I definitely agree with your last sentence. I feel like the Tatler article was a warning shot of sorts.
He was going to send them to Africa. Honestly, I think Will’s biggest freak out about this isn’t that they’re gone, it’s that they didn’t go where he wanted them to.
He wanted to be in control of where they went, the narrative, the money, and still be able to call and have them brought into England for work trips when he got tired.
When it turned out they had their own plan they did on their own terms, that’s when he went scorched earth. He wanted to show he still could control them, and was shocked that Harry walked anyway.
He wanted them to behave like Edward, Sophie, and Eugenie; eager to run over over whenever he beckoned. Everyone in William’s life, including Kate, serves him. It’s the same dynamic Charles and the Queen have with people.
Hey Kaiser— thanks for your insight, great as always. I was wondering what stories people think FF glossed over (for H&M) because there were definitely some. The plane issue is one that comes to mind for me. On a different angle, it was interesting too that they didn’t mention W&K’s plane stunt.
There were obviously things that were removed from the book about William. Methinks these are the legal things that other reporters have shied away from as well. William is known to be sneaky and manipulative. I doubt that’s changed with age. He gaslights on the regular, which is probably why for so long Harry didn’t know it was William who was working in conjunction with the tabs. Something went down to sever their relationship. Maybe it’s too hurtful to put in the book.
I’m reading between the lines in the book as well. I feel like it was written with a lot more detail, and then legal took a red pen to whole pages. It’s clear he dances around a lot of issues.
He’s not going to go scorched earth on the Queen and Charles, because he still needs some access, but I am surprised that he’s making some of those comments about Will and Kate, because he also needs access to them. The fact that the palaces were “relieved” that the book wasn’t as bad as they thought tells me that even with the shade he’s throwing in some interviews, he’s not worried about access because the family knows he could have said so much more.