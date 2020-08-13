Birtherism 2.0: Republicans are already questioning Kamala Harris’s citizenship

Here are some photos from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s first campaign event together yesterday in Wilmington, Delaware. Let me just say: whoever did Kamala’s hair and makeup for this first event should stay on staff permanently, she looks amazing! Really glowy, with great bouncy, shampoo-commercial-looking hair. Love that she wore a simple blue pantsuit too, in what I assume was an ode to the last woman on a national ticket, Hillary Clinton.
Anyway, as we discussed yesterday, the Republicans have no idea how to attack Kamala Harris. Some of them have tried the Bernie Bro line of “Kamala is a cop,” but they also want to say that Kamala hates cops and wants to destroy the suburbs with her hatred of policing. It’s been a mess from the GOP thus far, but of course not even 24 hours into Harris’ presence on a national ticket, this happened:
Is Kamala Harris eligible for the office of Vice President? Here's my article, published by Newsweek, exploring the issues. Short answer: It depends! https://t.co/A2K08EBUYu
— John Eastman (@DrJohnEastman) August 12, 2020
That’s right, people! It’s 2020, Kamala Harris is on the Democratic ticket and NU BIRTHERISM is here. Kamala Harris is a first-generation American, the daughter of a Jamiacan father and an Indian mother. She was born in Oakland, California. Full-stop. There is no “but what if Oakland isn’t really America” clause. There is no “but black-Asian women are inherently un-American RIGHT” clause. She was born in America, she’s an American citizen, she’s eligible to be president. Unlike John McCain, who was born in Panama. Why is it that Republicans’ racism so often takes the form of “trying to strip Black Americans of their citizenship”?
I think the argument boils down to ‘BUT LOOK AT HER’. Hi racism and misogyny.
This is the world we live in and sadly the lack of critical thinking means that for a lot of people just the fact of reading or hearing a message (no matter how ludicrous – I have a cousin who is a flat earther) means they buy it. It’s so depressing.
It really is.
Please don’t make me look it up, but isn’t agent orange a first generation American too? Didn’t his father immigrate here from Germany? Why is that not ever brought up? I wonder why? Anyone?
These people are so freaking stupid it’s sickening. They don’t seem to mind Melania’s illegal path into the US but a born American is an issue. I pray in November the GOP loses everything and just stfu forever.
Citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States bestows natural born citizenship status to all born in the United States or its jurisdiction. The origins of the parents are irrelevant, even if the parents came from Jupiter and Planet Claire. Kamala is an Anchor Baby, which they seem to have forgotten exist, even though they have been trying to change that provision for decades.
They’re also insisting that she isn’t Black because her father is Jamaican and that the family owns slaves.
This racist birther nonsense is tiresome.
The nuances of their argument is as crazy as the stuff that they are trying to fling at her. For instance, they are saying that she didn’t self-identify as Black, only as Indian American before the troubles this summer, which caused her to jump on the Black bandwagon. Wholly false, particularly since some of the persons arguing this are saying that KH self identified as an American Indian rather than as an Indian American. They aren’t too bright. Now they are saying that Harris’s father is a slave owner. False, due to verb tense, although it may be true that he is a descendent of an Irish slave owner in Jamaica. You only have to read Carolyn Randall Williams’ editorial (and if you haven’t, you should) to understand that many people whose ancestors owned slaves were themselves slaves because slave owners often raped and impregnated their female slaves. This is another horrific truth to slavery, but to those idiots, it means that Harris can’t be against racism because she profited from slavery. They are also saying that as a Caribbean American, she is not an African American, and cannot empathize because her family didn’t go through American slavery/Jim Crow. It is exhausting unravelling all this.
It made me so sad that it took less than 24 hours of her being on the ticket for some republican bro on my Facebook to throw out the “she’s an anchor baby and not eligible to be president” racist mess. I hate it here.
This is why I don’t have facebook
Someone should ask where Trump’s birth certificate is from. Probably Russia…
More like from some dumpster found in the great Pacific garbage patch😅
Ha! He’s been keen on for them for the longest!
I just said that up top. He’s also a first generation American. He always accuses other people of being the thing that he is. The hypocracy is just bracing.
Wait, what? I’m honestly not even going to read the article – was Oakland NOT part of America??? As a Canadian, y’all’s politics make no sense sometimes (I know, Canada isn’t perfect). I’m actually glad the borders are closed cause then I don’t have to hear my Republican relatives in New York try to explain to me how K.H. is a bad candidate (trust me – trying to talk politics with them is just useless, they’re so indoctrinated that the nurses in the family don’t want to wear masks).
The editors note to that Newsweek article is trying to claim there’s “debate” with legal scholars in if birthright citizenship actually applies to just being born in America.
There is no debate, just lawyers liking to hear the sound of their own words.
Right. I don’t want to even give it any clicks. Is is sad I’m surprised this is published in Newsweek?
i’m still on my high from the VP announcement, I don’t care about the Bro’s. This is what America is to me, that a first generation woman can get on a presidential ticket.
Disgusting. Shame on them.
That didn’t take them very long at all. Of course they wouldn’t even pretend to care about all this if she were conservative. They’d be all too happy to have any brown woman to use, like white people with conservative positions on anything always are. The ones who don’t allow that are useless and get devalued, and birtherism is one of the many ways they do it.
Takes me back to Elisabeth Hasselback (sic?) on The View even trying SO HARD to make this a thing with Obama? Then she adopted S Palin’s method of that closed mouth whilst licking lipstick off her teeth. I also think she quit a fox over Ailes.
Sorry to highjack this thread over EH.
That’s ok. She’s a waste of space and the tiny brain cells she doesn’t use much, but your not bothering to look up how to spell her name [I don't know how, either] and using [sic?] is giving me life.
Except I know you meant to say she’s sickening – so that would be correctly Elisabeth Hasselback [sick] [sic?] lol jk
I’ve already encountered people saying this, that she is not a citizen and it is unconventional. I’ve also heard people shouting that she isn’t Biden’s pick, but that “Obama and Hillary” chose her. Like, Hillary is not that important in the democratic party, y’all
I’m sorry, but did Ted Cruz not run for president? The same Ted Cruz who was born in CANADA?
Don’t you know that a white-skinned man who was born outside of the US is more of “a ‘murican” than a multi-racial woman who was born on US soil? because brownskinwomansomethingsomething…
/s
these people have ZERO logic.
And once they close their minds that hard, no logic shall ever enter -
I never understood how Ted Cruz was able to run for President because he was not native born to the USA or its jurisdictions.
I can’t remember the name of the show but someone was interviewing people about Obama’s citizenship and, a white woman/Trump supporter was saying she wasn’t sure Obama was an American citizen so he really needed to show his birth certificate. The interviewer asked if she had doubts about Trump’s citizenship and she said no. He asked if she’d seen his birth certificate and she said no she didn’t need to. He asked why not. She didn’t have an answer…. assuming she did know to not say “because he’s white” out loud.
“Unlike John McCain, who was born in Panama.”
Do not forget that Barry Goldwater was born in Arizona when it was only a territory BEFORE it was a state.
The Repubes are grasping at straws that do not exist.
I’d like to know why TF NEWSWEEK stooped so low as to print this garbage.
no, there aren’t “significant” questions about this. she was born in the US. she is eligible. F*cking racist idiots.
This is a good question. I wasn’t shocked by this, the modern GOP has no low. There is no low. But Newsweek? Sad.
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
I have Indian-American relatives via marriage and they’re Trump supporters. I don’t see them often, but I think of them at times like this and want to shout: stop giving your support to the GOP!! To them you will never be American, not in 5 years, not in 100 years, because to the GOP only white Christians are Americans, and within that group women are still kind of provisional Americans. Like Shirley Temple’s half sized Oscar.
I do not understand groups that help to reinforce their own second class status.
The ugly GOP is so transparent. The years of Obama nonsense, he’s not an American, his father was African, mother from Midwestern America, was sad to watch. Kamala is well aware she would be under attack, yet sets the example by being the good woman she is. She’s loved, liked, appreciated across the US. My husband met her at a church he attended in Southern California and said she was kind and gracious. I’m hoping we have a Biden Harris landslide in November and the GOP fades into nonexistence.
I’m mouthing f u forever.
Kamala remains unbothered and is gonna slice and dice them. Did you see her making her opening case against Trump yesterday? Cause that’s what that was. And she was brilliant.
I have to admit that when Biden said that Trump is already whining that Kamala was mean to his appointees, and then gave this little laugh, I was happy. that was such a perfect laugh. Really well done.