Birtherism 2.0: Republicans are already questioning Kamala Harris’s citizenship

Here are some photos from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s first campaign event together yesterday in Wilmington, Delaware. Let me just say: whoever did Kamala’s hair and makeup for this first event should stay on staff permanently, she looks amazing! Really glowy, with great bouncy, shampoo-commercial-looking hair. Love that she wore a simple blue pantsuit too, in what I assume was an ode to the last woman on a national ticket, Hillary Clinton.

Anyway, as we discussed yesterday, the Republicans have no idea how to attack Kamala Harris. Some of them have tried the Bernie Bro line of “Kamala is a cop,” but they also want to say that Kamala hates cops and wants to destroy the suburbs with her hatred of policing. It’s been a mess from the GOP thus far, but of course not even 24 hours into Harris’ presence on a national ticket, this happened:

Is Kamala Harris eligible for the office of Vice President? Here's my article, published by Newsweek, exploring the issues. Short answer: It depends! https://t.co/A2K08EBUYu — John Eastman (@DrJohnEastman) August 12, 2020

That’s right, people! It’s 2020, Kamala Harris is on the Democratic ticket and NU BIRTHERISM is here. Kamala Harris is a first-generation American, the daughter of a Jamiacan father and an Indian mother. She was born in Oakland, California. Full-stop. There is no “but what if Oakland isn’t really America” clause. There is no “but black-Asian women are inherently un-American RIGHT” clause. She was born in America, she’s an American citizen, she’s eligible to be president. Unlike John McCain, who was born in Panama. Why is it that Republicans’ racism so often takes the form of “trying to strip Black Americans of their citizenship”?

