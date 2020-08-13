FF: Duchess Kate ‘was never interested in having a career’ unlike Duchess Meg

Last night, I began reading Finding Freedom (the hard cover) and I’m really enjoying it. Honestly, I’ve skimmed some parts because I already knew some of it, but overall, this is a very enjoyable read. I’m again struck by how Prince Harry drove the relationship and how opinionated he was – the British tabloids always narrated the relationship to make it sound like Harry was so weak and Meghan controlled him. That was not the case, at all. He was the one pursuing, he was the one making decisions about the pace of their relationship and all of that.
I’m also thinking a lot about the fundamental differences between not just Kate and Meghan and their wants and needs, but the fundamental difference in desires of the two brothers: William craved the middle-class “family” represented by the Middletons, and the mummy who would “take care” of him, Carole Middleton. Harry craved intimacy, and he wanted to take care of someone and be with someone who would treat him like a man and help him become a better man. And, as always, Harry was just ready to be married. His light was on. So much of his relationship with Meghan hinged on that, I still believe that – the timing was everything for both of them.
What’s also striking – I’m about 150 pages into it – is how infrequently the Duchess of Cambridge appears in the H&M’s courtship. Meghan met Prince William about two months before she met Kate, and William appears several times throughout the courtship, mostly in the beginning. Kate clearly showed no interest in meeting Meghan, and Harry (again) drove the decision to introduce the two women. Even when it was clear that Harry and Meghan were head over heels, Kate did nothing to help Meghan or advise her in any way. Even when Harry had told the Kensington Palace courtiers that Meghan was the woman he would marry, Kate still didn’t do sh-t. What’s interesting is what is left unsaid:
Though not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide. She was fiercely loyal to her husband and his family.
Although Kate and Meghan were close in age, they weren’t meeting each other at the same point in their lives. Kate had been deeply embedded in the royal family ever since she met William in college. A mother of three (and mother of the heir to the throne), her life revolved around family and duty to monarchy and country.
Kate and Meghan came from different backgrounds and have had vastly different life experiences. Kate was never interested in having a career, while that was always a driver for Meghan. They also had different personalities. While Kate was shy and quiet, Meghan was an extrovert.
Harry didn’t care what his family thought or said. “Nothing was going to get in the way of his happiness,” a source close to Harry and Meghan said. “He knew Meghan was right for him. Their love was real, and their feelings for each other were genuine. Everything else was noise.”
[From Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family]
“She was fiercely loyal to her husband and his family” reads differently in context of the lack of support given to Harry and Meghan throughout 2017. Surely Kate saw Harry as part of William’s family? Where was her loyalty to him? It seems like Kate’s fierce loyalty dissipated as soon as another woman entered the picture. As for the authors’ comment about “Kate and Meghan came from different backgrounds and have had vastly different life experiences. Kate was never interested in having a career, while that was always a driver for Meghan…” I mean, it’s true. Kate spent 10 years waiting for the ring and going on beach holidays and ski holidays and pretending to do a couple of made-up jobs. Meghan hustled and worked since she was a kid, and she never thought about making a career out of throwing herself into the path of princes.
I mean, it’s completely true and considering the fact that the media have to bend over backwards to make her passionate and hardworking is proof of this. She was content staying in the back, quietly raising her children and there is nothing wrong with that but trying to make her something that she isn’t doesn’t work. You can’t tell me the RF and BM were not only jealous and threatened of Meghan but they were angry that she was upstaging Kate and still to this day. There is a lot of insecurity regarding the coverage of Kate especially since they can’t have an American overshadowing their homegrown “English Rose” Yikes.
I mean… well yeah. You only have to look at what Kate did between graduating from uni/college up to the point of getting married – which was not much. And it’s fine. She wanted to marry a prince so that’s what she did. Lots of women just want to get married to a rich husband/a husband in general and look after the kids. I don’t think Kate or her siblings were particularly interested in having a career and their parents didn’t encourage them to have one – marrying up was the goal. Which Kate and Pippa achieved.
And Kate is shy and quiet? Oh please. The only shy she is, is work-shy.
But I will say this extract reads very Tatler-esque. If this was in a Tatler article, I wouldn’t question it.
Um, there is nothing wrong with a woman NOT wanting a professional career. There is nothing wrong with a woman pursuing her professional career. I don’t like this „who is the best woman„ pageant…
Oh there’s absolutely nothing wrong with a woman not wanting a career. I’ve said that in an above reply.
The only “problem” it has is people/palace PR acting like she wants to work so hard or that she does work so hard when it’s pretty obvious she just wants to be a stay-at-home mother – which again, there’s nothing wrong with but at the same time, you shouldn’t be marrying the future future King if work is not something you like/want to do.
Exactly. Don’t try to make her something that she’s not. It’s been clear for years that she doesn’t care the least bit for “working” Again, there’s nothing with that but don’t try to mask it and resell it as supposed hard work because it’s actually insulting.
Nobody is making this a best woman pageant. The text just said they are very different and pointed out the reasons why.
Had they said something more along the lines of ” Kate waited ten years of her life for William ” instead of “Kate had been deeply embedded in the royal family ever since she met William in college.” I would agree with you—but they did not.
It is very interesting since yesterday to notice how people fill imaginary gaps when given this small tidbits of the book.
Now, what I found slightly problematic, but not entirely, is this insistence of describing Kate as ” shy and quiet” to Meghan´s ” extrovert” because I personally believe these do not fit their personalities and are just subtly playing into sterotypes.
This being said, I think their caution in describing Kate works in her favor. I think it is odd to pretend otherwise.
Sofia, 100% correct. Well said.
I don’t care about either women’s career aspirations or lack there of. What I DO care about is the fact that Kate did nothing to support Meghan. At BEST she was blatantly absent and withholding to a newcomer she COULD have helped as another commoner who joined the family. At WORST she was actively briefing against her through KP courtiers. Neither makes her look good.
See this is where I feel that book has more shade for Kate compared to the senior blood royals. What does Kate career or lack thereof have to do with why they didn’t connect? Doesn’t Kate get on with Zara who does have a busy career?
I don’t think the women had to get on just because they are married to brothers. I think basic decency and not participating in smears (eg crygate) is the minimum you could expect. I’m personally way more interested in the dynamic between Meghan and William
And from girlfriend days where she seemed to have so much more spark- I don’t think that Kate is shy although think she’s uncertain of herself in terms of some of her duties.