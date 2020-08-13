TMZ: The Sussexes bought a $10 million home in Montecito, close to Oprah

As we heard this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have purchased a family home in Santa Barbara, California. I’m actually kind of suspicious about the timing of the announcement – the Sussexes’ spokesperson confirmed the news on what was technically the day that Finding Freedom came out. And they released the news about the house six weeks after they moved in? It’s very curious. It’s possible that the Sussexes’ confirmation was trying to get ahead of someone tipping off Page Six. I don’t suspect a royal conspiracy on this one – I think it’s far more likely that some California real estate agent leaked something and that’s what got Page Six on the case.
As for the home itself, a lot of people are throwing out a lot of different numbers and theories. TMZ reported yesterday that the home is in Montecito, and that it’s worth about $10 million.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Los Angeles for greener pastures … in the lush, super-exclusive city of Montecito … and the Oprah connection seems undeniable. Montecito realtors with knowledge tell TMZ, the couple went into escrow in July and the deal closed about a week ago. We’re told they spent around $10 mil, which got them a lot more house than they’d get in L.A.
It seems Oprah may have helped guide their path. We’re told she helped put them in contact with Tyler Perry, who let them live in his Beverly Hills estate while they got their SoCal sea legs. Oprah, who has a massive, incredible estate in Montecito and clearly loves it, has a connection to Harry … they co-produced a documentary on mental health.
Montecito is a relatively small, quiet community near Santa Barbara. Interest in living there has exploded since the pandemic hit the U.S. Lots of people from L.A., Dallas and New York are picking up and moving there. Lots of celebs live in Montecito, including Ellen, Scooter Braun, Dick Wolf, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Stewart, Rob Lowe and many others.
As for Meghan and Harry, we’re told they bought a secure, gated estate. These properties have plenty of land … in some cases up to 50 acres, although most of that is hillside. But, the properties have lots of flat land, so Archie can play away.
I looked it up – Montecito actually is part of Santa Barbara County, so technically the Sussexes could have bought a property in Montecito and then just said “Santa Barbara” vaguely. Is anyone else tired of media outlets spinning conspiracies about the Oprah Connection though? My God, we get it. Meghan and Harry are “friends with Oprah!” They’re being “advised” by Oprah. They sit at Oprah’s feet and ask for her mentorship and wisdom. Or maybe they’re just friendly and Oprah was like “Montecito is really nice!”
Anyway, the British papers are still having a full-on meltdown. They were so used to gleefully ripping Harry and Meghan to shreds for Living In Tyler Perry’s Mansion, and now they’ve got a new line of attack. Plus, they get to continuously dust off the hysteria asking WHEN will Harry and Meghan “pay back” the money for Frogmore Cottage.
There were questions asked about the expense after the pair had agreed to pay £18,000 a month to repay £2.4million used to refurbish and renovate their previous Frogmore Cottage residence. Royal expert Ingrid Seward told MailOnline she understood why people were asking about the price spent on the new home.
She said: ‘I think people at this moment of time when Meghan and Harry do anything to do with money, it isn’t going to be looked at very favourably. People will not like what they do when it involves a lot of money.’
Question: how do these fussy, puckered, salty, disgusting people know that Harry and Meghan haven’t already “paid back” the cost of Frogmore Cottage? They said they would. Maybe they already did. And besides that, they shouldn’t have to pay back anything. The Queen “gave” them a decrepit little cottage with the understanding that they would restore and renovate it for modern use, and it remains part of the Windsor Castle property. What should actually happen is this: Harry and Meghan suddenly announce “actually we’re not paying back sh-t and f–k you, we’re never going back to that cottage.”
Oh, and this Page Six story broke overnight – they say that the Montecito home is nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms (which is insane), 18,000 sq. foot and that H&M paid $14, 650,000 for it. The grounds include rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a children’s cottage and a pool, as well as a two-bedroom guesthouse. Sources also denied that the money for the home or down payment came from Charles: “Meghan and Harry finally feel like they are on their own, and it feels great. They bought this house without help from his family, they aren’t using it on loan from a friend as they had before. It’s truly theirs and they can’t wait to make it a home.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m happy for them.
I never understood the need to have more bathrooms than bed rooms 🤷♀️
You see it all the time in Florida especially if you have a guest house and/or proper pool house.
I mean I kinda get it to an extent. Let’s say you have a 2 story home with a basement. Ideally you’d have a powder room on the ground floor and a bathroom in the basement so that people down there don’t have to travel to another floor. Take that logic a little further, if you have a pool, well it’s nice to have a bathroom that’s accessible to the pool where you don’t have wet dripping kids running through your house getting chlorine all over. Take that logic even further, and you have a situation in a sprawling mansion where bathrooms are close to things like an arcade, a library, etc for convenience.
I’m not saying it’s not extravagant lol but I see how it spirals out of control and then suddenly you’re the crazy person with too many bathrooms.
If you have a home movie theater then there will be powder room right outside the viewing area.
@Sierra same for me! It always makes me laught when I see a place with twice as much bathroom as bedroom : why????
A couple of half bathrooms scattered around the first floor because its so big. A full bath in the basement. Maybe they also included the bathrooms in the guest house.
I am weird about it-I have to have enough bathrooms that no one ever needs to wait to shower or use the restroom. I grew up as an only child in a 2.5 bathroom house, but when guests came, they used my bathroom regularly and I hated it.
I can understand having 1-2 more (like fluffy bunny said maybe they included the guest house bathrooms, or half-baths) but having nearly twice as many really makes me chuckle…if this is even true, of course.
I suppose it would be handy if you have big parties with lots of guests, but the amount of water that would be needed would make me cringe, especially in California.
Ugh the more I think about frogmore’s renovations the lore pissed off I get. I wish they wouldn’t pay it back. But also, that line about “isn’t going to be looked on favorably” who the hell cares?! Honestly, they live in the US they’re making their own future and their own living. Who cares what the firm or the courtiers or the British public think about it? They left for a reason, die mad about it.
The Daily Fail was really on fire about this yesterday. I left a couple of post and was amazed that my posts were replied to by a non-bot (probably paid posters as comments were articulate).
I have looked at this Frogmore Cottage mess from every angle with the facts that I have and I can see no legitimate reason why the Sussexes should pay for any renovations on a dwelling they have no plans to live in and cannot control the occupancy.
I apologize to my fellow CB Brits for my thoughts regarding all this but the English public in general, especially Royal watchers, seems to very unhinged on this matter.
It’s not all the English themselves at all. Most of them don’t even care about the royals and I’ve seen more support for Harry and Meghan especially since they left and many see the media agenda against the Sussexes. It’s a select loud bunch of looney tunes and a media that is vengeful. They already reported about the Frogmore payments, they’re just mad because it’s becoming clearer that their obsession isn’t coming back.
@Brit – I am so glad that the Sussexes have support in the UK and the that The Daily Fail is just blowing this out of proportion to feed their Looney Tunes reader$hip.
The RRs are pretty unhinged about all of this. Richard Eden decided to get nasty about Omid and claim he lied about his age. I mean how is that relevant? I don’t recall the authors of royal biographies getting attacked like this before (except maybe Lady Colin but she’s an actual mess).
The jealousy is palpable and childish.
The abusers are angry because they want to control their every move even in America. They’re just mad all their narratives and hopes and dreams aren’t coming a reality. It’s going to be a mess when that one year review comes.
I know, right?! Who the hell cares?! Thank gosh Meghan is American and that they have this option of living far away from all that toxicity. I’m not sure wherever they formalized their agreement to repay the cost of renos of Frogmore or whatever, but I’d be having my lawyers look into whether they can walk away from that agreement. I wouldn’t be forming over any cash for a place where I effectively wasn’t allowed to live.
As if the British media has ever looked at H&M favorably.
They probably paid it off already. And I’m sure the media knows this but they need SOMETHING to attack the Sussex’s with.
H&M paying back the renovations in full right now for Frogmore Cottage makes no sense to me because they dont own it. It belongs to the state so it’s not like in a few years they can sell it and recoup the costs. The renovations to the house doesn’t increase their wealth or equity because they dont own it so it makes no sense for them to be fully on the line for it.
I think that the increased rent of 18k a month to include the home value adjusted for renovations makes sense though it does seem financially wasteful to spend that much on a place they’ve probably spent 2 weeks at in the last 10 months. I have a feeling once QEII and Phillip are gone H&M will officially get rid of Frogmore Cottage.
Variety has pictures up on twitter and its GORGEOUS. the playground! the movie theater! the views!
Ingrid Sewer can jump off a cliff, honestly. People aren’t going to like what they do if it involves a lot of money?!?!? *some* british people really think they own H&M, don’t they? (I said “some” don’t @ me lol)
I think someone at Page 6 or TMZ etc figured out they were no longer at TP’s house, and has been combing real estate listings trying to figure it out, they got close, asked the Sussexes, so we got the announcement.
Also, re: Frogmore – people realize they aren’t going to see that money, right? Its not like the average person in the UK is going to get a check when they pay it back.
I don’t think they really care— it’s just something to beat them over the head with.
Yep and even then they already reported about the payments. It’s clear the outrage isn’t working.
@Becks! -You are so correct. The money is not going back to HMRC to be used for the NHS or for COVID-19 support payments. The money will go to the Crown Estates to be used on other renovation projects on other properties controlled by the Crown Estates.
I’m sure the house is gorgeous and if they obviously wanted privacy with this house. What I think is a bit odd is that it’s 1.5 hours away from LA….and it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere when it comes to traveling, especially internationally. I’m kind of surprised they didn’t choose somewhere closer to LAX, but this probably means they’re going to be very selective to the places they travel to for work.
Heck, if I was in their position, this is exactly the kind of place I’d buy. Gorgeous, semi-remote and private AF.
My first thought was helicopter. I wonder if that’s their plan or if they just fell in love with the house and property and decided to go for it and figure the rest out later.
Santa Barbara has its own airport you know. (From the looks of it, it’s kinda like Burbank Airport, a small airport I would fly out of instead of LAX when I could). They can fly out of there and get a connecting flight at a larger airport (and not necessarily LAX – my connecting from Burbank, if I had one, was usually in O’Hare) if they have to fly overseas or something.
And I wouldn’t call that area the middle of nowhere at all. It has its own thing going on, plus the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) is there, so there is definitely a college scene going on there as well.
Santa Barbara airport also seems to have regular flights down to LA or up to San Fransisco for commuters: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Barbara_Municipal_Airport
Not really. Santa Barbara has its own airport. So they can fly anywhere. It’s about a 90 minute drive from LA. Considering the number of celebrities and media moguls that live there, it’s clearly accessible enough to commute in when necessary.
Variety is saying the house was actually $14.7m, and they put $5m down, leaving them with a $9.5m mortgage. They got the info from public records: https://tinyurl.com/y4uk8fw3
Which means it was likely appraised at 9.5 or 10 mill, making it as Kaiser said, a $10 million home.
That’s not how it works… nobody is paying $5 million extra.
Yeah, uh, what @Gina said. No one is paying $5m extra.
It says right in the Variety headline as well as the article: the house’s total worth is $14.7m. That was the value when they purchased it with $5m down (meaning the paid $5m up front) and will pay the remaining $9.5m via a mortgage. That’s $14.5m total.
The British royal reporters want a homeless, lonely, divorced Harry to come crawling back to them, holding his hat in his hand. It’s not going to happen.
The ratio of 9 bedrooms with 16 bathrooms doesn’t even make sense. That’s 9 en-suites plus and extra 7 bathrooms just randomly throughout the house?
They have a library, gym, wine cellar, movie theater etc., I can see how they ended up with 16 bathrooms.
I would say there are at least 3 powder rooms, an additional two bathrooms in the pool house if they have one, at least one full bath plus one powder room in the guest house. If there are service quarters for live-in staff then this would account for another powder room and full bath. There also may be a bath with shower only off the garage (A mud room) for outdoor staff usage. This type of bedroom-bathroom ratio is very common in large Florida estate houses.
I wonder what else they had to possibly pay back, does anyone know if she gets to keep her ‘royal wardrobe’?
I wonder if it’s really finally going to sink in to the haters, courtiers and BM that Harry and Meghan aren’t returning 😂. They bought a home and lived in for 6 weeks before anyone found out and they were still complaining about Tyler’s mansion. Good for them and they’re already making payments to Frogmore. This is has been a bad week for everyone excluding Harry/Meghan because everything has blown up and reality is setting in. No more access, no more fashions, no more leaks, no more international gigs and they’re still getting SUED. They’re going to be angry for many many years to come.
The pictures are GORGEOUS! I love the landscape and Archie has a whole playground to himself. I think TMZ said drone shots will be difficult because of all the trees which I’m sure was a factor for them when buying the home. The whole area seems extremely private. I hope they have many happy years there! Charles should pay for Frogmore if anything.
The landscape and the terraces/pergolas are gorgeous! I’m not that keen on the looks of the interiors (a fireplace in the bathroom?) but I come from a country with an architectural tradition with a VERY different aesthetic, which is partly rooted in climate (mostly cold and damp – though that is changing, we’re in the middle of an intense heatwave now and your buildings aren’t designed for it at all).
I do think having a gym, a movie theater, a library and a wine cellar is awesome and I would love to have that if I had the means. Honestly, I would love to be able to buy a modest home and move out of my tiny apartment sandwiched between two horrible neighbours – a couple of aggressive drunks and a mentally ill man who yells and kicks at his walls for hours on end. It has become incredibly stress just to be in my home.
I’m obsessed with having a fireplace in the bathroom. I saw one in the house in AHS: Coven and it’s been my goal ever since. I don’t know how practical it is, especially because I don’t live in a cold climate and will never really need both a fireplace + hot bath for warmth. But it just seems like it would be so cozy.
No Charles should not pay for Frogmore Cottage!!!!! The renovations are still at Frogmore Cottage as the renovations did not travel to Hollywood and stay with Tyler Perry’s house.
QEII needs to rent it out, allow some other Royal to live there or use it to house Windsor Castle staff.
H&M are (reportedly) making monthly payments on the cottage; they paid for all of the interior fixtures and furnishings – they paid for the all the work that wasn’t already scheduled to be done to the building (which the crown was going to have to have done anyway since they let an historic building almost collapse). Why should anyone else but H&M live there? It’s nonsense that they should have to pay for necessary building renovations when they don’t own the property, but they agreed to do so anyway. Why isn’t that enough? It’s certainly more than anyone else in the RF has done.
So, check it, Royal Homes and Variety did the research and they got it at a HUGE discount.
The house was originally bought in 2009 for $25 million. Then, in 2015 it was put on the market for $34 million. They couldn’t sell it, so the price kept dropping. It had dropped to a little under $17 million but Harry and Meghan bought it for $14.7 million under an LLC connected to Meghan’s business manager. They secured a mortgage for $9.5 million.
Variety has the pictures and the place is STUNNING. There is even a PLAYGROUND for Archie! Also very private and secure.
Was going to say that is a lot of house and land for just $15M. Sister lives in Palo Alto, I live in DC, $15M is a great deal for everything the house offers. An even better deal if it came pre-furnished.
Seems like a dream house. Im so happy for them. Living the good life with no constraints. Way more better than any palace or title in the Uk.
I had the feeling they would not have accepted any help from Charles because they knew exactly what the Press would say.
and also, because the right answer for Clarence House when asked if it was the case that Charles had bought for them would have been ” the Prince was delighted to have helped his youngest son, his grandson and his daughter in law purchase a new home as he had financially helped his older son before in much the same way. No taxpayer money was used in the transaction.” instead of a ” no comment.”
Clarence House’s official line is no comment but yesterday, royal sources were saying that Charles was helping Harry and Meghan pay for for their house. Later on the Telegraph reported that Charles was not helping they pay for it. He’s also not paying for their security but he has sources telling the media that he’s helping them financially.
Why all this double talk and contradicting leaks? It is not making the future Charles III look good.
It wouldn’t surprise me if they have already paid back the money for Frogmore. However, it would be in the Palace’s best interest to let people think that they have not paid back the money so that the media would have something to talk about and distract them from other stories, like Andrew. Remember, the Palace let the media speculate for months about the use of Sussex Royal when it was already agreed in January that Harry and Meghan would no longer use it.
Frogmore is neither tiny nor derelict.
why are people so obsessed with the Sussexes finances? we saw the same thing with the Obamas…………ENOUGH!
Is it jealousy/envy? with so many problem going on in the world right now, who cares where they live? why don’t they complain about where the others live?
My goodness, it must be tiring for H&M; to always be afraid that someone will leak your business to the tabloids! it must be bloody dam tiring!!!!
jealousy and envy. And outrage at the thought of black people having nice things. Funny how nobody cares a bit about Pedo Andy’s royal spread that he “rents” from the Crown cheap.
Black people aren’t allow to have nice things (and definitely not nicer than the average white person!), don’tcha know??
Gorgeous home and grounds. Now Eff off BM! Leave them alone. They aren’t coming back.
After seeing the stunning photos, I suspect Will and Kate will do an about-face and decide they need to patch things up with Harry and Megs. They will keenly arrange a foreign tour to America to get in on that sunny California lifestyle under the guise of the cousins needing to bond with Archie.
The gardens are fabulous, and I imagine Oprah steered them to her very discreet realtor, who wouldn’t say a peep for fear of losing Oprah’s favor and commissions. From what I’ve read, there are so many celebs in the area and the paparazzi get squashed if they come anywhere near them.
Morrigan mentioned public records search. Once the area where they purchased was known it was easy to find the home. Oprah has three homes in Montecito, beautiful and exclusive area. Mudslides and fire in the area in 2018. I love my California but, yes here comes the but, raging fires and earthquake activity is the norm. I have no doubt they’ll be happy in the area, beaches, mountains, boating, boardwalks, hiking. Hoping we see baby number two on the way before long.
I would looove to live there. What a beautiful house!
How do we know what they paid for, and why is Ingrid Seaward spewing bullshit? Is it her money? How much do all the huge Palaces the other royals live in cost? Ingrid, and Daily Mail; ‘Take the log from your eye, before you come and remove the lint in mine’. They thought H&M, would be destitute, but much to their disappointment, it is not happening, I have never come across a country, full of envious people like England, I am embarassed to be born here.
When property is purchased, how much it is purchased for becomes public record. The same goes for when the name on the Grant Deed of a property changes if a person is gifted a property, or if you file for probate and property is involved wrt the probate.
All that info becomes public record that anyone can look up.
Ingrid Seaward spewing bullshit because she’s full of it. So it’s all she can do.
LMAO 16 bathrooms. Just what ???
And now I want to play the Sims and built a giant home again lol
I’m in Orange county. IF this is the property, it’s been on the internet (and Pinterest boards) since at least 2015. Called the Chateau of Riven Rock, it was listed at 49.5M, then 34.5M. So If M&H purchased this property it for 18M-or less, they did great! Hope it’s true.
The fact that the BM are bitching about this is hysterical. It doesn’t cost the taxpayers a single cent, no money from Charles ( they have a mortgage) but they are still having meltdowns. They want them to live in a box by the side of the road. They want them struggling so they will beg and plead to come back. They hate that they are thriving and showing that life outside the royal bubble is pretty sweet.