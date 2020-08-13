“Who thought the Princess Diana Musical was a good idea?” links

I’m sorry, but who thought the Princess Diana Musical was a good idea? [Dlisted]

Tampa cops are still kneeling on the necks of Black people. [Towleroad]

What’s Jeannine Pirro’s drunk ass up to this week? [Pajiba]

Netflix gave Sarah Cooper a comedy special!! [JustJared]

Betsy DeVos’ Title IX changes are upheld in court. [Jezebel]

The Defense of Ellen DeGeneres is rolling along. [LaineyGossip]

If Angela Bassett’s buttony jumpsuit was a dress, Duchess Kate would already own it. (Seriously though, Angela looks awesome.) [Tom & Lorenzo]

Remembering Cate Blanchett’s wacky AF sleeves. [GFY]

Kamala Harris respected the hell out of the late Beau Biden, which is basically why Joe Biden now loves Kamala so much. [Buzzfeed]

Reese Witherspoon was such a cute kid! [Seriously OMG]

‘Diana,’ the new Broadway musical about the life of Princess Diana, will be filmed with no audience and will premiere on Netflix in early 2021. The musical had just started performances just as the COVID-19 shutdown began. 🔗: https://t.co/kDejQD8eQ7 pic.twitter.com/fLL0kXQslc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 12, 2020