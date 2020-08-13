“Who thought the Princess Diana Musical was a good idea?” links
  • August 13, 2020

  • By Kaiser
Lady Diana Spencer, the future Princess of Wales

I’m sorry, but who thought the Princess Diana Musical was a good idea? [Dlisted]
Tampa cops are still kneeling on the necks of Black people. [Towleroad]
What’s Jeannine Pirro’s drunk ass up to this week? [Pajiba]
Netflix gave Sarah Cooper a comedy special!! [JustJared]
Betsy DeVos’ Title IX changes are upheld in court. [Jezebel]
The Defense of Ellen DeGeneres is rolling along. [LaineyGossip]
If Angela Bassett’s buttony jumpsuit was a dress, Duchess Kate would already own it. (Seriously though, Angela looks awesome.) [Tom & Lorenzo]
Remembering Cate Blanchett’s wacky AF sleeves. [GFY]
Kamala Harris respected the hell out of the late Beau Biden, which is basically why Joe Biden now loves Kamala so much. [Buzzfeed]
Reese Witherspoon was such a cute kid! [Seriously OMG]

  1. Eleonor says:
    August 13, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    A what? LOL!

  2. Mireille says:
    August 13, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    RE: Biden’s speech. It’s been a long time since I heard a U.S. President sound like a U.S. President. Can’t tell you the many times I’ve muted my TV when Trump’s spray tan filled the screen.

    RE: Betsy DeVos. If we need to be stuck with the clown car that is Trump’s administration, can we at the VERY LEAST fire her ass? This goober is incompetent and has no experience to qualify her in ANY role in education. The conservative media has the audacity to question Kamala Harris’ credentials and background to be VP, but HEY let’s give a hard pass to the rich bored white lady who’s doing a great job dismantling the public education sector and students rights. Honestly, what lies do I need to put on my resume to get a job like that??!!!!!

  3. Case says:
    August 13, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    The Diana musical just sounds very disrespectful and strange.

  4. yinyang says:
    August 13, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    Omg. Beauty! Let’s just take a moment to appreciate… Anyway, the world needs to let her rest in peace.

  5. ClaireB says:
    August 13, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    I have never thought much of Joe Biden (obviously I will vote for him!), but hearing an intelligent woman like Kamala Harris talk about her respect for Beau Biden and how he credited his father for his ideals makes me like Joe a lot better. Or at least gives me more faith that he will be a more representative president for women and minorities than I expected from his appearances as Obama’s VP.

