The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have purchased a family home in Santa Barbara

This news was broken by Page Six and then confirmed by People Magazine, so it’s legit: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved out of Tyler Perry’s Mansion and into their newly-purchased home in Santa Barbara, a wealthy and quiet coastal community 100 miles north of Los Angeles. Many famous Angelenos have “beach homes” or second homes in Santa Barbara, and it would not surprise me at all if this Santa Barbara home turns out to be their second home, long-term. But for now, People confirms that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.” Page Six had more, including Harry sniffing at Tyler Perry’s Mansion.
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have secretly bought a private family home in Santa Barbara — the place they have chosen to put down permanent roots and bring up their son Archie after leaving the British royal family. Page Six can exclusively reveal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have for six weeks been living in their own home in the upscale California community, which is also home to their friends Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.
Amid much speculation that the couple would buy a place in Los Angeles, a source told Page Six, “Harry and Meghan have been quietly living in their own home in Santa Barbara since early July. They are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else, they bought this home themselves. This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the UK. This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in. They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible.”
The source adds “Harry and Meghan never intended to make Los Angeles their home. It was a good place for them to be upon their arrival in the US to be close to Meghan’s mom [who lives in LA].”
The source would not reveal details of the home, such as the price they paid or the location, citing security concerns, but added, “They have thought about this carefully and researched it well. This is the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie, giving him the chance to play with other children his age.”
The source added, with regards to the paparazzi drones flown over Tyler Perry’s LA house, “Harry and Meghan are both very upset by this breach of privacy, but that wasn’t the reason they left Los Angeles. They were already in the process of buying their home in Santa Barbara. While it was a nice favor to them at a very difficult time, Tyler Perry’s house with 18 bedrooms isn’t Harry’s style. Yes, he grew up in royalty and the halls of Buckingham Palace, but he prefers more intimate homes with character.”
Honestly, I bet Harry did have some culture shock just in regard to real estate as he moved to LA – the mega-mansions, the gaudiness and the lack of historical real estate in general. But yeah, Tyler Perry did them a solid so I don’t get the crack about Tyler’s house not being Harry’s style. Blah. As for wanting Archie to grow up in Santa Barbara… it sounds a lot like “we’re making our permanent base Frogmore Cottage.” Harry and Meghan want some space and distance, but I feel like they’ll find it’s unrealistic to be so far away from a major city like LA permanently.
Santa Barbara is amazing. It’s a great place and I think they’ll be very happy there.
I have a friend living there and loving it, says it has a nice mix of USA and EU vibes. It just always reminds me of the soap opera with the same name that was a hit on TV when I was little.
I used to watch that! Probably why I have such a soft spot for the place.
Best soap opera ever
I hope they enjoy their new house and that paps can’t get to it
Santa Barbara is lovely. Right off and overlooking the Pacific Ocean. And it’s not part of Los Angeles, but in its own county, Santa Barbara County. Quiet and lowkey. Good for them.
And it’s not TOO far away from LA. Almost 100 miles yeah, but it’s only an hour and 1/2 drive. And maybe they don’t feel like they have to be in LA all the time to do whatever work they want to do. Everyone is learning how to lead that Zoom Meeting work-life because of the pandemic anyway. (And you can maybe take a Southwest Airlines commuter 15 minute flight down to LA real quick if you must or something).
I was going to say, Santa Barbara isn’t far from LA. A lot of people who work in LA will live in surrounding areas like Santa Barbara.
It’s a lovely area…not at all a sprawling suburbia like LA. Good choice.
I’m glad they had their sex weeks living there without anyone knowing and it’s a pity it couldn’t last longer for them before the tabloids leaked it.
I can’t wait to hear about how moving to a quiet, private town means they’re desperate for attention…
I’m loving this typo!
Me too!😁😁😁😀
Dammit 😂
The typo stands. I hope they’re having fun. 😂
Your typo is giving me life 😂
@Belli, yr typo is hilarious 😁😂😂
On a more serious note, there’s no way Harry would diss Tyler Perry home, no way. The Sussexes are not that type of people. This is just the tabloids trying to crap on the Sussexes.
Santa Barbara is BEAUTIFUL and a lot more low key than LA. I can see why they would pick it as a place to raise Archie in. And it’s not that far away from LA. About an hour and a half away. Plenty of celebrities live there too. When they need to go to LA for business, they’ll just commute like the rest of the world.
It’s a very real possibility that Zoom meetings and telecommuting will become a permanent fixture in the business and philanthropic world so where they live and distance from a large city may not be as big a factor as it was in February 2020 also.
Good for them! How long until Wills leaks the address?
Hopefully they’ve learned their lesson by now and won’t give their address to anyone in that backstabbing family!
Which side?
Sounds like someone already knows and leaked the info that’s why their rep had to respond.
They should give William a fake address, and then see how long it takes for a tabloid to go scope out that house.
How wonderful for their little family. A place of their own and as a beach girl living by the water *chefs kiss* perfect.
Great weather.😍😍
And Harry can keep up with his polo!
“This is the first home either of them has ever owned.“ wait a minute, Meghan owned a home in Canada where she was filming Suits.
No. She rented her home in Toronto while on Suits.
I don’t think she owned that house, just rented. It was sold after she moved out though but didn’t appear to be sold by Meghan.
I thought she owned a house in Toronto too?
She rented.
She only rented the house in Toronto.
Her and her ex-husband Trevor also rented and didn’t own their home in LA either. There was a write up about that house being on the market for sale too in Jan of this year: https://tinyurl.com/yygzllt6
I don’t think that was a dig at Tyler Perry, they just tried to make Harry look modest.
Man, what I wouldn’t give to be able to purchase real estate. Not a house even, just an apartment.
I hope we see them soon in some capacity, I miss watching their energy when they did engagements.
I also thought that was probably a response to the criticism that they’re living large in LA on a celebrity’s charity and expecting the BRF to pick up the tab for a similar house when they are ready to buy.But I do think it could have been worded better because it did make Harry sound very ungrateful to Tyler Perry and snobby about owning a large house, which is something that a lot of Americans aspire to.
I’m really happy for them. Santa Barbara is gorgeous and a prefect place for them to raise their family.
And for Harry to play polo!🏇🏇
Bonus.
Looking back at them living in Frogmore it was another dig at Meghan being put in her place. That place was horrible to put such a Senior Royal like Harry and his family. Arent the royals suppose to have a limitless supply of grand homes.
Frogmore Cottage was the *servants quarters.* They put Meghan and Harry (and Archie) in the *servants quarters*. That said a LOT, yes.
They were given the choice of the huge Gloucester space right next to W&K; they chose Frogmore. It was away from W&K, it was out of London, it could be ready sooner, or all those reasons.
Good for them. And we know they didn’t tell the Cambridge’s because it would have leaked 6 weeks ago.
No wonder Tyler Perry laughed when asked about them. He knew they had moved and was probably relieved that the news hadn’t leaked yet.
Overall, as time goes on, it’s clear what a snub Frogmore was.
Just reading the first 3 chapters of FF and fro that it seemed Harry was never one for the over the top. He seemed to prefer more modest accommodations.
How wonderful for them. I hope there’s plenty of privacy and security to keep the media away. But let the countdown begin to the mad media rush to intrude on their privacy and learn the cost of everything. And I don’t think they would intentionally diss Tyler Perry. Since this is Page Six reporting, I’ll have to side eye the comment about Tyler Perry’s mansion.
Ooooooh I love Santa Barbara sooooo much. The traffic sucks when you start getting closer to LA, but its not that out of reach that it isnt drivable a few times a week if you had to do it. I bet this is a permanent base for them. Honestly wouldnt be surprised at all. Its far enough away but yet still close to LA. And the people are much different. LA can be a hard place on the soul lol. Santa Barbara is smaller, more low key, and safer than LA in my opinion.
I wonder if its Santa Barbara or Montecito?
I wouldn’t be surprised if it somewhere in Santa Barbara COUNTY and not necessarily the city of Santa Barbara.
I agree. I was thinking even Ojai, which is a really lovely community.
Archie and any siblings will grow up with American accents. I’m sure H&M will honor both British and American cultures in his upbringing but I love the idea of him having an American accent.
Also, I’ve started reading Finding Freedom and as others have said, I don’t particularly like the style of writing. Also, it’s obvious the authors didn’t want to damage their working relationships with the Royals so that’s why there’s so much straddling the line and both sides. Whatever really went on behind the scenes must have been truly awful.
*looks up what the homes look like in SB*
I feel like anywhere else in the state is not as fast paced as LA so good on them for getting a place outside the city but still close enough to make the trip to LA. I know they’re so tired of moving so hopefully they get some peace in their new permanent home. Is there a way to block the address from being leaked?
Beautiful area. Not only close to the ocean but rolling foothills. Relaxed living, safe. With Covid-19 remaining at the forefront ZOOM meetings have become the norm. No reason for them to travel for business.
I’m curious how immigration works with Harry planning to stay here permanently. Does anyone know? Is he allowed to live here because his wife and son are citizens, or will he have to get a working visa with their charity? Just curious.
I believe Meghan can sponsor him as his wife. Don’t worry, it will work out.
That’s great! Someplace entirely their own without any strings attached. I don’t buy the Harry comment about Tyler’s house.
I’m choosing to believe that they wanted to get settled in their own place now that the twins are on their way. I’m speaking it into existence, Archie’s twin sisters are on their way.
Yeeesssssss!💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃
I grew up in Santa Barbara. It’s close enough to LA that it’s NBD. I can’t imagine they would move back after living there. If you can afford the cost of living it’s beautiful.
Very happy for them! Really hope they will find
peace and tranquility there! ❤️
Happy for them. It sounds like the perfect meld of their personalities.
https://montecito-estate.com/celebrity-living-in-santa-barbara/
Apparently it’s nicknamed the American Riviera.