FF: Duchess Meghan really did tell people she was pregnant at Eugenie’s wedding

Most of us figured out that the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant when we saw her fuller face and her loose navy coat at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018. Meghan did not announce her pregnancy until two days after Eugenie’s wedding though, and the Sussexes announced it then because they were already flying out to begin their South Pacific Tour. As it turns out, Meghan was “just under twelve weeks pregnant” when the tour began, which is around the time most women do start telling people (between the third and fourth month). But people took issue with Meghan’s timing overall, especially since there were widespread tabloid stories that Meghan was going around telling the Windsors about her pregnancy AT Eugenie’s wedding. Which, if true, would have been slightly off-side and I could see why the Yorks might be mad about it, if it happened like that. So is that what really happened? From Finding Freedom:
Meghan, expecting in the spring of 2019, was just under twelve weeks pregnant when the [South Pacific] tour began. But a Palace aide said Harry and Meghan were comfortable with the decision to announce the news early to avoid an entire trip of speculation around whether Meghan was pregnant. “She was already showing, and hiding it would not have been possible,” the aide said. “The rumors would have dominated the coverage and taken away from the entire purpose of the tour. Meghan didn’t want that.”
(The timing of the announcement might have worked with the tour, but it conflicted with another happy royal event: Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Family members had found out about the pregnancy just days prior, at the wedding of Harry’s closest cousin. It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who a source said told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news.)
[From Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family]
Well, that answers that – Meghan was telling people for the first time at the wedding, but it was more like a confirmation because she was already showing. I mean, I understand Meghan and Harry’s perspective that it is what it is and it’s not like they could hide it. But I also understand Eugenie’s perspective that it was thunder-stealing on her wedding day. This is likely why the Yorks left their fingerprints on several of the smears on Meghan following the wedding too, in my opinion.
FF also says that Eugenie and Harry are particularly close and that Harry often confided in Eugenie about his girlfriends. They also report that Eugenie is the one who introduced Harry to her friend Cressida. Still, FF says that Eugenie embraced Meghan early on and Eugenie and Jack went on several double-dates with H&M.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
It’s weird but – I honestly didn’t think she was showing on the tour and I don’t think rumors would have overshadowed the tour as much as her pregnancy did. (Do not come at me, I’m not an H&M hater.)
She wasn’t.
Seen in the early shots of their Aussie tour.
They could, & should, have kept it quiet for longer.🤦♀️
Agree with Jegede and Nancy. The Sussexes should have announced while on tour which is what I would have done.
The Sussexes should not have told the family until after the wedding.
Let Eugenie have the day she waited for so long all to herself.
I agree, and I felt the way she buttoned the coat was specific, and when I said this here, I was yelled at because how is she suppossed to button it if she has a belly already. I don’t think she had to hide anything because of any reason, but, tbh, this is the only time I thought she played the system a bit, so..
Maybe…or maybe she just did not drink alcohol and people start asking?
Anyway, I am so surprised at the politics of weddings! I guess this will be Meghan´s venture into the ” Is Katre wearing offwhite” controversies?
TBH, I truly do not think such a faux pas is reason for the Yorks to embark on a smear campaign with racial undertones, but that is just me…
She was showing enough that it would have definitely pulled focus and put all the RRs on “bump watch.” And it was typical early pregnancy – some days she looked more pregnant than other days, so she probably wasn’t comfortable not saying anything.
I’m not seeing it either (wedding or tour). She wore a baggy clothes so how exactly did people see a bump anyway? They saw one because they wanted her to be pregnant.
Her fashion wasn’t good during the BRF period so you could have easily blamed it on bad tailoring. It really would have been easy to keep mum on somebody’s else’s special day.
You do not steal the thunder away from the bride. Rule number 1 when attending a wedding.
The only way would be to Meghan not show up so people would not ask why she was not drinking alcohol….then people would come at her for not attending Eugenie’s wedding.
I get Eugenie, but it is, as often, a lose-lose for Meghan.
Ugh that’s how mine came out at a family birthday party. One of my aunts wouldn’t take no for an answer when I said I didn’t want prosecco. I had to let it out weeks before I would have wanted to.
just lie and say you are doing a cleanse
I don’t think Meghan could have said this, but I just tell the truth and say I can’t because it interacts with a medication I take.
Yes, I would be super pissed….hard to defend honestly…
Okay so I agree. I do get both perspectives here.
I understand that Eugenie, as a bride, wants the day to be hers – which is understandable because every bride wants the day to be about her. So if you hear that your cousin-in-law is spreading/confirming her pregnancy news on your big day, you’re going to feel a certain way.
But it also seems like people sort of just came up to Meghan and said: “So I heard you’re pregnant. Is that true?” And Meghan just confirmed which could come off as Meghan willingly telling everyone who would listen. I think if she tried to deny it or say she didn’t want to discuss it, rumours would swirl about how she’s hiding something (because that Tatler article has shown how petty they can be).
But I don’t think Meghan jumped up on a table or went to every table at the party and said “guess what! I’m pregnant!”
This is what I think happened and it makes sense considering Mike Tindall did say the family already knew. So she didn’t make a huge announcement and tell the queen or anything.
I think this is likely what happened. It was an spreading around the family. Maybe they could have disguised it better and waited, but the timing with the tour would have made that difficult. As well, with Meghan’s slim frame, she likely felt she was “showing” much more than she actually was – I think a lot of first time moms think they’re showing more than is really noticeable to others. Because your thoughts and body are so dominated by the baby, that you think it is “so obvious” when it isn’t.
So, she wasn’t telling everyone for the first time at the wedding, the news was out there for the family at least a few days before. I also heard that Mike Tindall supposedly said the family knew before the wedding via private social media (WhatsApp?).
She was showing enough at her first engagement in Australia that people/media would have eventually asked her about it, hence why they announced it publicly when the tour began, the Monday after Eugenie’s wedding. Even if they waited until the tour started to let anyone but, say, TQ and Charles know, they’d still be accused of overshadowing Eugenie. And how would the (larger) family have reacted if the public knew before they did?
Plus, Eugenie didn’t just have a wedding day, she had a wedding weekend, most of which didn’t involve Harry and Meghan.
Sounds like there weren’t a lot of great options, given the stage of her pregnancy. The obvious solution was for Meghan and Harry to have made sure she didn’t get pregnant until after Eugenie was married/*sarcasm*
Though, since according to the book “someone” working for Eugenie/Andrew leaked the news that Harry was dating Meghan in the first place, after which all hell broke loose, perhaps there was a certain karma at play.
Not a cool move… But it’s most likely she was telling people one by one (or just a few) rather than take a mic and announce it to everybody lol
Blah- if you are showing, people will ask. Period. and she was showing.
Honestly, and this goes to all the women in the family, even the married ins: I personally do not get the whole big wedding stuff. The bridezillas. Taking offense at everything. In my head, weddings are a social event where people mingle and talk to each other. I can see being mad if someone uses a toast that should be to the bride and groom and publically announce something big that has nothing to do with the couple. But family members speaking to family members? Are brides allowed to policy conversations?
Methinks Eugenie is a mostly lovely person, but you do not get to the daughter of ANDREW and not have your moments. She is not a particular popular royal, but got her poney ride, where the crowds were not there, but she wanted and she got it. So yes- even the best of their bunch sounds a bit ridiculous to me, and that is why it is fun!
In fact, the Yorks are so ridiculous they went to leak awful stories as retaliation for such a sin!
Oh well, shun the thunder stealer- all Hail the human traffiker lover!
“I personally do not get the whole big wedding stuff. The bridezillas. Taking offense at everything. In my head, weddings are a social event where people mingle and talk to each other.”
This so much!!! Even here in Croatia people are starting to be influenced by all those American movies. A friend recently told me she’s a bridesmaid at a wedding (I am forty and have been to at list 30 weddings in my life and noone had bridesmaids) and that she had to buy a purple dress because that’s what the bride wants?!
Like who are those women? Why do they care?
Why would you get upset about someone wearing white or whatever colour? Why would you care if a 5 year old wears pantyhose or not? Why wouldn’t your cousin’s wife announce her pregnancy?
I honestly don’t get this stuff and it sound super stressful
Oh my, in Croatia too? In Brazil, it gets so expensive…I had two friends who surprised me by throwing expensive parties. It was surreal. They could have changed their used cars and buy new ones, instead, they want the weekend extravaganza!
and yes, there is this expectation…one complained the gifts did not cover the party ( my god, why did you do the party in the first place); the other, that one of the guests, who lived on another state, did not bring any gift. I know, it is rude, but , maybe the person was not in a position?
maybe you should just be happy you got your wish instead of policing people?
I know that the vast majority of people think this is rude, but I just would not care if it were me. My wedding day was so busy, and I was so focused on enjoying it that I would sincerely have not given a flip if other folks used the opportunity to share good news in person with family. Just because it’s your wedding day does not mean you have to be the center of attention 100% of everyone’s day (and I know just about everyone disagrees!)
I completely agree with you! I would have been excited for them and happy that the news was shared at my wedding. I get what others are saying – but the whole me, me, me vibe doesn’t agree with me – even if it’s your wedding day. And there is no indication that M&H we’re trying to make the day all about themselves.
I don’t think it’s rude if she’s confirming what was pretty obvious to anyone looking at her. What was she supposed to do? Lie about it? This obsession over the bride having a perfect day is ridiculous and if a bride is so insecure about someone in the hundreds of guests confirming a pregnancy then she is an insecure bitch who needs to get a life.
Had Meghan run up to the mike to announce her pregnancy then ok, the bride can be mad, but Meghan is being criticized for simply existing in her pregnant body and women get shamed enough for her body as it that getting upset if she confirmed what was obvious is just insane.
The way she wore her coat was more because of the press, but what the fuck was she going to do? She didn’t have an arrow pointing to her belly.
Is it necessary to call Eugenie insecure bitch who needs to get a life just because she wanted her wedding day to be about her and Jack?
They told family, it’s not as big a deal as people want it to be. They were about to leave on a trip away from family, and that’s when the family was together, so I can see why they said something then.
Yes, it seems ridiculous to not tell people when they ask at a wedding if you’re pregnant. Weddings are gatherings of friends and family. Why would anybody feel obligated to lie about a pregnancy at one? It’s not like she grabbed a microphone and made a big announcement at the altar.
Royals are so weird. No wonder Harry wants to run as fast as he can in the other direction.
Crappy move.👎👎
Eugenie didn’t deserve that.
No bride does.😶
So she was supposed to lie when asked? Drink champagne so they wouldn’t suspect she was pregnant? How exactly do you keep such a “secret” from family at a wedding?
Just say you don’t feel like drinking, or stick to soft drinks and pretend otherwise.
She won’t have hanged for it!🤦♀️
I can’t believe the excuses being made, esp as Eugenie was one of the few royals who has supported H & M all through and deserved better on her day.
@jegede I feel like Meghan is the new Angelina around here. So many making any excuse for her so as not to tarnish her image of perfection. She’s human and she’s going to make mistakes and misjudgments, time for people to accept that. With that being said I’m not totally sure she was in the wrong here. If she was volunteering the information then, yes, it was absolutely wrong for her to do that. But if she was approached and asked then, no, she wasn’t in the wrong imo. It’s a tricky scenario, that’s for sure, but if the bride was feeling overshadowed her feelings shouldn’t be ignored & invalidated either.
@jegede. completely agree. Let’s not forget that Eugenie had to move her wedding back as H & M’s was far more important as he is the son of the heir. So their wedding pushed hers back & then a pretty big announcement was made on ‘Finally’ her big day. It was just bad form.
People make mistakes all the time. H&M should have let Eugenie have her day without stealing some thunder. H&M will always be rock stars compared to the Former York Girls (former since they are now both married they have lost their York title but not their HRH)
Deserve what? What negative impact did Meghan make by telling some of his family that they were expecting have on the wedding? Seriously, I fail to see what the BFD is about this “news”. Hear tell it, no one in that family of vipers liked her, so did the “we’re never gonna get rid of her now” whispers distract from the 2-day celebration?
She could have just said she didn’t feel like drinking or wasn’t feeling 100%. Any one of us non-royals could’ve just said we were the DD but the chauffeurs and limos for all of these guys gets rid of that excuse! As for “close” family knowing – one would hope they could have been counted on to not say anything if anyone asked or simply feign ignorance. And if others came up and asked H or M all they had to say was “you’ll see!” or even make a joke about it being Eugenie’s day and not talking about anything else one way or the other. I think in the average family someone confirming a pregnancy at a wedding wouldn’t be a big deal – one more happy bit of news to share. But with the BRF (including Harry at the time) they’re all in each other’s faces about news cycles and headlines and press coverage. Harry at least (and likely Meghan by then) would’ve known that so I can understand why they shouldn’t have said anything at the wedding. That said, the York response was uncalled for. Let’s face it – deep down even the Grifting York’s must’ve understood that the general public reaction to Eugenie’s wedding was “what, why are we paying for this over the top farce” so they decided to lash out in their usual racist and classist way.
“Eugenie didn’t deserve that.”
dude, who are you? Eugenie had the big wedding she wanted, She married the man she loved. If she decides that one family member privately confirming to other family members a pregnancy- not aking any splashy announcement, just confirming it privately- on her wedding reception is the end of it all, then she is as silly and entitled as her father is!
Isn’t a family wedding the time when you see a lot of family that you don’t always see in person? It would seem to be a good time to casually mention it if people asked. I would think they would be mad at a super obvious lie when the child is born later on.
Unless Meghan grabbed the mike to make an announcement I don’t see why she has to lie about it. She looked pregnant. She wasn’t telling people right after the the blue strip test but three months in.
Can people not hear than one piece of good news at a wedding? Is Eugenie so insecure that everyone must focus their attention on her at all times and not have other conversations? I have never been to weddings like this. At family weddings I have heard more than once about other family members being pregnant and yet somehow the bride didn’t go ballistic and have a fit.
@Nic – agreed. I just don’t think this is that big a deal. Eugenie still got her big wedding weekend, and obviously M’s pregnancy news was not widely circulated during the day, or else it would have leaked (if every guest there knew about it). So how it is stealing thunder or anything else to confirm to family that their supposedly beloved Harry is going to be a father?
I would not have cared at my wedding, if someone I loved had told others they were expecting. Heck I was at a good friends wedding around 10 weeks pregnant and told some of oldesT friends who were there, bc they lived out of state and I wanted to tell them in person.
You know what happened? I told them, they gave me a hug and said congratulations, and that was it.
I guess they told the Queen,Charles and William because they were about to embark on the tour. Maybe there were whispers at the wedding if she was and if someone asked she confirmed. They make it sound like she clinked her glass and grabbed the mic to announce it.
I agree. She almost had to confirm because they were leaving on their tour a few days later. There were some events she couldn’t do because of her pregnancy (and yes, she was showing some then) they were going to officially announce anyway. But with Meghan she is always in a lose lose position anyway.
I don’t think she stood on a table and announced it, but it was still a slightly selfish action. I get that they’re in love and they had brand new pregnancy glow, but let it be about the bride on her wedding day. I seriously doubt royal courtiers were coming up to her at the dinner table and demanding to know if she was preggers.
I understand why Eugenie would have been bothered by them telling everyone a few days before her wedding – any bride would be so am not going to shade her for that.
I can see both sides – its a situation where you are damned if you don’t and damned if you do.
And yes I can totally see Mummy Grifter and Daddy running their mouths off the press over it – the media coverage of E’s wedding was more about them than the actual couple.
I like Meghan. But that was not ok. She has the world of fashion to choose from, she wasn’t showing that much and she could have found something that would have hid anything. Telling people you are newly pregnant at a wedding is pretty much on par with getting engaged at someone else’s wedding reception. Your news can wait a few more hours.
How cold they keep it quiet ?
They were going on tour to an area with Zika and events had to be changed within 24 hours of the wedding, and it was going to be public at that point
Meghan was obviously showing and pregnant. The minute she got out of the car at the chapel for Eugenie’s ceremony I could tell, and I didn’t even have a super-duper huge tv screen, either. I doubt Harry could have pretended otherwise. At least FF confirms that the Yorks are the big leakers since it says the first leak of M&H’s relationship came from Andrew’s team. I’m surprised Eugenie got so mad though–the book said that the two couples were close and I’d think Eugenie would be happy for Harry. The jealousy in that family is something else.
I mean she was showing so I do think that people were just asking her but I also get it if Eugenie was a bit peeved. If Eugenie has announced her pregnancy at Meghan and Harry’s wedding (if the timetable was different) I wonder what people’s reactions would be!
Side note – my husband proposed to me the day after his cousins wedding when there was still events happening and everybody made a big fuss. He did this because it happened to be the town where his mum was born so had some significance. On the run up to my wedding I became more and more mortified that we had done that and apologised. Luckily she was very gracious about it!
I like Meghan and Harry a lot, but this was tacky for sure.
I am a private person IRL.
I wanted to keep my pregnancy just between my hubby and me as long as I could, once I was clearly showing I could not believe how many relatives and even coworkers would put their hands on me/baby.
Get your paws OFF of MY body!
Wedding days is all about happy couple. Period.
If people would mind their manners, no one should have been yakking about anything else.
H&M..I would not live that fish bowl lifestyle for a day, it never ends for them.
Exhausting.
People are nosy. The only way Meghan would have not to say anything would be by skipping the wedding- then she would been accused of snubbing Eugenie. You would be surprised how many people make a fuss of you when you are not drinking alchool- this might have ticked some guests off.
Especially in the UK since they are a drinking culture and not drinking at a wedding reception would have been obvious. That said she looked pregnant.
And if Eugenie or Zara or whoever says they are pregnant at the next wedding, that’s fine too. I find it so weird that no one is allowed to talk about life events at a wedding amongst themselves.
I don’t understand the problem.
Sure at someones wedding you don’t steal the thunder, but God, weddings are LONG and you see people you haven’t see in ages. You can only comment on the dress, decorations, ceremony for so long and then you sit at your table and chat to people about your lives while you eat dinner or you stand and drink while the broad party is getting photos done…
The minute a woman turns down a glass of champagne at a wedding… Gameover.
Doesn’t anyone else have nosy, intrusive friends and family who sit around and say ”so when are you going to have a baby?” and then they reply ”oh well actually..”… No? Just me?
I think the same. It is not like all conversations have to be about the groom and bride. Eugenie sounds like the best person she could be given her upbringing and her parents…but she is still her parent´s daughter. I can see her being a bit bridezilla and taking offense. I mean, I dont care about weddings, but many women do, so it must have been important to Eugenie, and I get that but also…I dont believe this is such a terrible move you start leaking to the press?
Agreed. Did Eugenie need every conversation to be about her after hours and hours and hours of attention? I could understand if the TV commentators pulled focus from the ceremony to go on and on about Meghan, but to me, this family was just looking for reasons to dislike Meghan. And it was Harry’s first child. Maybe people at the wedding were truly happy for Harry, and Harry got a lot of backslaps and shouting when the news got around and that annoyed Eugenie or Jack, but Meghan, again, has to be blamed.
Yeah, I’m with you Dalloway. Brides get PLENTY of attention on their wedding day – I was desperately trying to hide for part of mine to be able to have a good catch up with friends but I kept being hunted down by maiden aunts and a big, white, wedding dress does not good camouflage make. I wouldn’t have given a stuff if half the women guests had announced pregnancies. Everyone there was dear to me in different ways and I would have been delighted at their good news, not pissy that the spotlight wasn’t me,me,me for the full nine hours our wedding lasted (not including the four beforehand where I got ready with a photographer following me around). How much attention does one woman need?
I agree. I have been at weddings where an engagement or a baby on the way was confirmed and people were happy. But these are the Windsor’s so…..
Heck, I’ve been at weddings where an ambulance had to be called to cart someone away. Would Eugenie have been mad at that, too?
Same here. In addition to attending weddings as a guest I have also worked at banquet halls at wedding receptions and been a church organist and there is a lot of dead time during the day of the wedding. Family and friends are going to talk and catch up and if you look pregnant it’s one of the things that will come up. People aren’t all just going to stare at the bride all day because she will be gone for photos or greeting other guests etc.
Most normal people can contain two happy things in their brain too but maybe the Windsor’s can’t.
Y’all seem to forget this family is not close. You have to make a f*cking appointment to meet with your relatives. That was probably the only time she was going to see them before it became very obvious she was pregnant. Just get it all done at the same time. If she hadn’t told everyone then, she would have been even more attacked. They would’ve said “oh protocol blah blah blah” so she really couldn’t win.
@M – I get your point. If this was not the BRF my opinion would be very different. However, Harry & Meghan having their first baby was BIG news all over the world.
They should have waited to announce to family and formally announce to the world until they were on tour.
Anyone thought this story may be somewhat false? Harpers Bazaar or another publication said she told them a few days before and that the family members saw her for the first time after it.
I don’t believe everything I read obviously but it seems more logical as it makes no sense to “have to announce it” privately to people at the wedding. Either way the pregnancy would be announced at the start of the tour right? It would be possible to announce it before the wedding to keep the seniors happy, or even a day after and then announce it.
Of course I don’t really know what happened. It just seems a little dumb to announce it at the wedding, and if Meghan did that, that’s her wrongdoing. But I will say I think the rebuttal of the story is close to the truth.
people here are just assuming everything on FF is accurate, Maybe it is; maybe it is not.
Mike Tindall said he knew through the cousins group what’s app chat prior to the wedding so it’s likely not accurate. Why would Mike Tindall make up a story like that?
Well look, a pregnant woman is hard to ignore. People around them clearly knew she probably was and so what was she gonna do? Lie? No. That wouldn’t have worked, either.
It is what it is.
In fairness to what’s her face, I get it. But come on, it was unavoidable at that point, so why lie? Because then that would have been the narrative: Oh, we knew she was pregnant and the woman LIED!
I mean, I just saw that the Sussexes have moved to Santa Barbara. Good for them for getting the hell out of Dodge and forging their own path. Harry, bless his heart, has finally accomplished what his mother could not: Freedom from those vipers.
And good on him.
See this is one of those things where FF loses credibility. KP’s statement at the time said that the family had been informed earlier and Eugenie’s wedding was the first occasion some members had to congratulate them in person. I think Mike Tindall even said they found out on the family Whatsapp.
Going by the birth announcement having to be run by the Queen first, its hard to believe that there isn’t a similar rule for pregnancy announcement so if the news was really first blurted out at the wedding, sure this would have been used as an example of ‘breaching protocol’.
There are a couple of other discrepancies that have been called out in the book eg Camilla Tominey said KP wasn’t warned in advance of Express breaking the relationship news. And sure I saw Archbishop welby say he had invited Bishop curry to do the sermon but book claims it was Charles. If it was Charles I would have thought the family would have been more prepared & less rude at the ceremony so I doubt it.
Maybe they just wanted to put some spicy on the book? Journalists do that all the time. and, let´s face it: give a reason to believe Andrew started leaking as a act of revenge for such oversight is better than their whole spiel ” unnamed aides said this, said that”
As far as I know, the book´s account sound like a comedy of errors: everybody was walking out and off of each other, but with the best intentions., Other than evil AK 7, it was just a misunderstanding, bad timing, etc…
Not that Meghan is petty but didn’t they also say in the book someone from Andrew/Eugenie’s team spilled the news about their relationship. Toxic pettiness is that families baseline.
I guess the penalty for telling the pregnancy news at Eugenie’s wedding was the smear campaign that immediately followed after the tour.
The timing of the announcement was unfortunate. If the Sussexes weren’t leaving for the tour, I’m sure they would’ve saved the announcement for a later time.
Oh yeah, what about the penalty for wearing off white to a wedding?
They are so silly!
Interesting to read the takes of all the bridezillas
Wedding optics & being the center of attention are more important than the marriage
Who cares if people asked Meghan if she was pregnant & she said yes
She didn’t steal the mic & announce it at the reception
That is my takeaway too. But even in modern days, i am suprised at how many women actually WANT this big wedding thing. I theoretically understand Eugenie, but personally…who gives a f**+? She had her tiara, she married the man she loved, she had her party paid by taxpayer money and even her poney ride that nobody watched- what is more that she wanted`?
But why be so offended that Kate wore something that looked white?
@Anita I did not see any news stating Meghan was offended by Kate wearing off white. It was a discussion we had here and nobody knows the exact answer. I personally found a bit passive aggressive IN CONTEXT of the drama behind the scenes- ” tightgate”- but is IMO, beyond silly too!
The point is: who are these people? Why the brits pay for them?
@Priscila I think it would be interesting if we could present stories without people knowing who is being talked about. If this was story about Kate can you imagine what people would be saying here?
Ehh I get both perspectives. It wasn’t some breaking news in the middle of the coverage of her wedding but it was her day so I get being annoyed. People had been speculated for WEEKS that Meghan was pregnant so I can see people outright asking her and her confirming. I don’t think she deliberately went up to people announcing she was pregnant.
Harry and Meghan stepped on a social rake for this but it doesn’t justify Andrew and Fergie’s media shade. Eugenie offered congratulations on her SM page, probably because she was getting press heat for having an elaborate wedding for being ninth in line to the throne at the time.
I feel like they would have been found out anyway, because she probably wasn’t drinking, and people are always nosey about when newlyweds will have a baby. I couldn’t say I was tired for the first five years after my marriage without someone asking if I was pregnant. And then, had they denied, then that probably would have been criticized. So whatever, I think it’s fine to have told people. They were having conversations with other guests, it’s not as if they released a statement during the reception
I totally believe that H&M spilled the beans to family at the wedding which was a tacky move. They could have easily said something at a dinner the night before (if they had one, not sure if they do that in the UK) or sometime before the wedding itself.
These bridezilla comments. Being a bridezilla is cussing out the florist because they don’t have the exact arrangement you want, but it’s NOT wanting to be the center of attention at your own wedding. That is perfectly valid, even if it’s different from what you would personally feel. Like it or not, Meghan wasn’t obviously showing and could have hidden the bump and redirected attention toward Eugenie. It’s not ideal, but it would have prevented hurt feelings.
I dont know. If the Windsors are looks conscious, any fluctuation counts. My family, it does. I gain 2 kgs and they start asking…
It all sounds silly IMO. What if Meghan was caught not drinking alcohol and just confirmed privately? It sounds bridezilla to me, to demand to be the talk of each and every table. People are supposed to mingle and speak about their lives on a wedding, right?
Or it should be all small talk?
Honestely, since I dont get big weddings, while understanding many women do, I have a hard time looking at this and going ” Oh, poor Eugenie”
Generally speaking about events in your life and revealing a pregnancy are just very different things. I don’t want to die on this hill, but I don’t see why it’s more important to insult and make assumptions about Eugenie than admit Meghan did something less than angelic.
@Anonymous who is insulting Eugenie?I personally think it is silly, and I do think, while she sounds like a lovely person, being the daughter of Andrew, that she might have her days too. and that is fine- we do not have to be all good, all the time.
This also applies to Meghan. She might have considered her privately confirming the news on Eugenie´sm wedding would not be a good idea and tried her best not to. But, once again, Harry knew Eugenie HIS WHOLE LIFE! and he did not see the problem ,apparently!
I mean…more you think, more you have to agree is silly!. Eugenie had abig splash wedding. If not everything came her way should not be a big a problem in the great scheme of things. That apparently was is disappointing to me, because it makes them all look very silly- even the good ones.
White people are super weird about weddings. Who gives a eff if you tell someone e about a baby or wear off white?
Here the thing : don’t wear white, announce your pregnancy or your engagement to someone else wedding. It’s not cool at all.
I don’t understand the problem. My friend told all of our friend group that she was pregnant at my wedding because she had a little tummy and wasn’t drinking. We were all thrilled for her. My other good friend turned 30 on that day and I had them bring out his cake first and we sang to him. It would never occur to me to be upset by other people’s happy news on my wedding day. I absolutely can’t wrap my head around people being offended a woman told her close family that she was pregnant knowing it would be announced in a few days publicly and didn’t want them to find out that way.
Because you and your family are caring, nice people. Because you have the common sense at not treating a casual, private family announcement during a social gathering as if someone jumped on stage, grabbed the mc from you and screamed to your guests ” I am preggers!”
But we are speaking about the Windsors- and they are certified trash.
I get Eugenie being upset but Meghan was in a no win situation just due to the timing.
If she hides it: speculation and she catches hell for hiding it
If she confirms it: she stole the bride’s thunder
If she skips the wedding: more speculation and stories on how she snubbed Eugenie
I actually had a family member skip my wedding and at first I was disappointed. Found out why two days later when she announced her pregnancy. She had skipped it to not steal my thunder. It was sweet but our wedding was so big and I was pulled in so many directions I wouldn’t have noticed or cared if she had confirmed it there.
If Kate would have doe that some of you would never shut up about it, but this is ok? hypocrites
True.
My posting history shows I’m always Team Sussex.
But I’ll also call them out when necessary.
I was 13 weeks pregnant at my brother’s wedding and I was a bridesmaid. I hid the news from my family (my mom has passed away and I’m not that close with my dad, don’t live in the same town anymore). My plan was to tell everyone the day after my brother’s wedding, after they’d left for their honeymoon. And to tell my brother right before they left. But at my SIL’s bachelorette party weekend, her cousin was pregnant the exact same due date as me and she arrived with the same freaking anti-nausea snacks as me and talked about why she needed them. There were two other pregnant girls there and that’s all they talked about. I kept quiet until she noticed that I wasn’t drinking, immediately called up my brother, who cornered my husband about it, and she asked me if I was pregnant. Ahh! I asked her to keep it a secret because I didn’t want to pull focus with the first baby our generation on my brothers side of the family.
At the reception (dry, thank goodness) I was in line to get a sandwich, and mused aloud that I didn’t see anything but lunch meat, was looking for chicken salad. My sharp aunt looked at me and was like… can you not have lunch meat because you’re pregnant? That time I pretended I didn’t hear her. We did tell my family the next day after the wedding.
But my point is that it’s hard to keep a secret like that if you are showing, not drinking, newly married, under enormous scrutiny like them and leaving for a trip right after. I could see them just confirming questions. Maybe not standing on stage and making an announcement.
I don’t get why Meghan’s pregnancy announcement was ‘thunder stealing’. Sorry. I just don’t.
Eugene could have gone baby shopping with her, sent her thoughtful gifts or redirected the conversation to a bump watch about her. There are a lot of ways that the Yorks could made Meghan’s pregnancy about them without weaponising misogynior against her. ‘Meghan leans on her new cousin while pregnant in the UK’ ‘Eugene spotted treating Meghan to a spa day’ ‘Mum to be, Meghan is grateful for the support of Beatrice & Eugene’…
It’s not Meghan’s fault that the BRF is too racist to think itself out of a toxic box. And it’s not her fault that a womxn’s is still defined by reproduction so she’s still on bump watch today. (Both on this site & elsewhere). The unrelenting misogynior directed at her meant that people would pick apart her pregnancy no matter what she did.
IMO this was a bad move because this is what really fueled the fire with public hate. She didn’t look pregnant — she obviously wanted people to know with that blue coat, which was tacky. i said it. that said, at the wedding imo was fine— i mean it was her “family.” she should’ve been able to tell them at the wedding and they should’ve been happy for them. I told mine right away so i get the excitement. just my two cents
She was not showing. She had a minute bulge MAYBE but that was easily hidden. They also could have told people earlier. ANYONE else would be roasted for this.
If Eugenie was really close with Harry and Meghan, (I have my doubts, given it’s been said that the leak about Harry and Meghan’s relationship came from the Yorks), I would think she would be happy for them and would take so much offense. I believe the the emerald tiara story came from them too. The York family is just sketchy overall and I have a major issue with Eugenie being an anti-slavery advocate while her father was deeply involved in sex trafficking.
Oh, good lord. I doubt it was as dramatic as people are making it out to be.
They probably told Charles and the Queen before the wedding and by the time the wedding happened the gossip around the family was at a fever pitch. Not to mention the fact that she was starting to show and you could see it in her face. Couple that with not drinking, I’m sure many family members were asking and they just said yes.
And even if they tried to say no, that wouldn’t have stopped the gossip. There was nothing they could do about it. It was just unfortunate timing.