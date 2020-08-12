“Taylor Swift & Mindy Kaling are all about the Biden-Harris ticket” links

Taylor Swift is apparently part of the KHive now and she’s super-pumped for the Biden-Harris ticket. (I’m also including Mindy Kaling’s thoughts, below.) [Just Jared]
Everyone’s looking forward to Maya Rudolph continuing her gig as Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live. Even Maya is happy about it! [Pajiba]
Lori Loughling & Mossimo Giannulli downsized to a $9.5 million home. [Dlisted]
Donald & Ivanka Trump both donated to Kamala Harris in the past. [Towleroad]
Rep. Ilhan Omar won her primary easily. [Jezebel]
Ghislaine Maxwell had a story about George Clooney. [LaineyGossip]
Vintage Chris Pine, before he was a fashion icon. [Go Fug Yourself]
I actually think that the Star Wars team should hire Cardi B because these sound effects are amazing and deeply needed. [OMG Blog]
Gordon Ramsey is offended by TikTok cooks. [Buzzfeed]
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 11, 2020
(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020
(2/2) fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!! I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @JoeBiden. Let’s do this! @meenaharris @mayaharris_ @RohiniKos #sisterhood #letsdothis #bidenharris2020
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020
Yeah most people do not want trump, it’s a no brainer to support this team.
The only thing about this team I’m super excited about is a better response to corona virus. Other than that, they/Biden especially has not put out any messages that are memorable , special, or exciting (compared to Bernie , Elizabeth warren.) the thing I love about Kamala is when she was taking down that rapey beer guy and maybe some other moments I’ve seen clips of her speaking, but none of that energy was part of the primaries. Then Biden, so many gaffes or moments he seemed to have dementia in the primaries. Anyways I’m trying to be optimistic, Kamala is younger and definitely does not have any mental issues. She’ll be right there to correct Biden hopefully. I really want to hear the China policy. Hope the tough on crime / cop reputation Kamala has will extend to Chinas current human rights holocaust on the Uyghur people.
It is fun that trump has such a hate for Obama administration and now will hopefully be defeated by Biden who was there the whole time trump was hating their policies.
> Then Biden, so many gaffes or moments he seemed to have dementia in the primaries.
Whenever I see people saying this, I have to think that they weren’t paying much attention to politics prior to 2016. Biden Gaffes are the stuff of legend and were well-known in the Obama years, too. He’s even been known to make gaffes purposefully (ie: tipping the administration’s hand on gay marriage to force Barack’s public support earlier than was planned).
I’ll allow that he’s not as sharp as he was in 2012, but I’m very tired of this conservative talking point. It’s reductive and ignorant. The people who started and pushed this narrative most vociferously are champagne socialists who want Trump to win so they can continue profiting and Republicans. Enough of it.
I will confess…I cried tears of joy yesterday. There’s so much work ahead…but I took a minute of joy.