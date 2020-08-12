“Taylor Swift & Mindy Kaling are all about the Biden-Harris ticket” links

Taylor Swift is apparently part of the KHive now and she’s super-pumped for the Biden-Harris ticket. (I’m also including Mindy Kaling’s thoughts, below.) [Just Jared]

Everyone’s looking forward to Maya Rudolph continuing her gig as Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live. Even Maya is happy about it! [Pajiba]

Lori Loughling & Mossimo Giannulli downsized to a $9.5 million home. [Dlisted]

Donald & Ivanka Trump both donated to Kamala Harris in the past. [Towleroad]

Rep. Ilhan Omar won her primary easily. [Jezebel]

Ghislaine Maxwell had a story about George Clooney. [LaineyGossip]

Vintage Chris Pine, before he was a fashion icon. [Go Fug Yourself]

I actually think that the Star Wars team should hire Cardi B because these sound effects are amazing and deeply needed. [OMG Blog]

Gordon Ramsey is offended by TikTok cooks. [Buzzfeed]

(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020