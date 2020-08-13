Queen Letizia in Vintage Ibiza & Adolfo Dominguez: stunning or blah?

I do like the mindlessness of just talking about fashion for a second, especially because this week has been A LOT! So let’s sit back and enjoy some of Queen Letizia’s fashion, can we? Queen Letizia, Prince Felipe and their two daughters are still doing a tour within the Spanish borders, highlighting local economies and encouraging a gradual reopening of businesses in the pandemic. The problem is that with all of the reopenings last month, Spain has also been experiencing a “second wave” of Covid-19. They were hit hard, like New York and Italy, in the first wave in March. The Spanish government set down big restrictions across the country and it worked for months and Spain flattened their curve. But there has been an uptick in the past month.

All of which to say, I’m not entirely sure why the Spanish royal family is still “on tour” and highlighting local businesses. But here we are. At least Letizia has been wearing some interesting Spanish fashion. In these photos, her white eyelet dress is by Vintage Ibiza, a local label in (you guessed it) Ibiza. Her red dress is by Adolfo Dominguez. Both are apparently pretty affordable (in the $100-200 range) which is consistent with Letizia’s choices. She’s not wandering around, doing one event a week while wearing a thousand-dollar summer dress. *cough* That being said, Letizia and Kate share one style tick: terrible wedges.

Increasingly, the situation with King Juan Carlos’ self-imposed exile is getting more attention from the English-language press. I’m currently reading this interesting NYT op-ed about how it was an open secret for decades in Spain that Juan Carlos had weaknesses for women and money. But the NYT also has a story about how Spanish politicians are somewhat rallying around Felipe and Letizia in the wake of Juan Carlos’ exile, and everyone is trying to make sure that Felipe and Letizia “look clean” given all of the scandals. Maybe that’s what L&F’s tour is really about too – “hey, we’re a perfectly unscandalous nuclear family, pay no attention to that other guy!”