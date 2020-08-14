“Stephanie Meyer has ideas for two more sparkly-vampire books” links

Stephanie Meyer has ideas for two more Twilight books, oh God. [Pajiba]
Carey Mulligan left her English farm to have lunch in LA. [Just Jared]
Leah Remini believes Tom Cruise will try to lure Suri Cruise into Scientology when she becomes an adult. [Dlisted]
An editorial about how to rescue this year’s election. [Towleroad]
The trailer for Unpregnant, the abortion dramedy. [LaineyGossip]
I hope VA Democrats target this asshat. [Jezebel]
No hard pants or real waistbands, that’s the rule, Bella Hadid. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sleepover at the last Blockbuster Video on earth?! [OMG Blog]
Kanye West doesn’t think Jared Kushner is manipulating him. [Starcasm]
Michael Costello calls out Kylie Jenner & I get it, but also… I feel like she’s far from the only one who does this? [Buzzfeed]
