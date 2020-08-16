Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson want to buy a new house together, lol

In the middle of Kanye West’s most recent manic episode, he tweeted out some shady sh-t about a variety of friends and family. One of those tweets was simply “Larsa” with a thinking-face emoji. The reference was to Larsa Pippen, who was one of Kim Kardashian’s closest friends. Larsa is currently estranged from her husband Scottie Pippen. I asked, at the time, what was up with all of the lowkey drama around Larsa then. Over the past few months, Larsa had been shoved out of the Kardashian orbit, and the Kardashians had all unfollowed Larsa on social media. So what was going? We still don’t know for sure, but Jordyn Woods did “like” a tweet which suggested that Larsa slept with Tristan Thompson – at some point? – and that the Kardashians were throwing Larsa out, just like they did to Jordyn after Jordyn only kissed Tristan. Hell, I believe that.

Anyway, as we all know, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. They’ve been back together for months, even if Khloe bizarrely and stupidly denies it. I think in Khloe’s screwed-up mind, she thinks that if she acts like she and Tristan aren’t back together publicly, people will think that he’s pursuing her and begging her to get back together. When the truth is that she’s been manipulating him and doormatting for him for much of the past year. So this one is obvious:

Making moves! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are searching for their perfect place after rekindling their romance, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Khloé and Tristan want to buy a house together,” the insider adds, noting that the couple are looking primarily in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighborhoods in California. “Tristan wants to prove to Khloé that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home.” Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and the NBA player, 29, are back together after months of speculation. The duo, who share 2-year-old daughter True, split in February 2019 after Thompson cheated on Kardashian with multiple women. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a separate source said on August 5.

Whenever people scream that Kanye’s dumbassery is all for a KUWTK storyline, I roll my eyes. But THIS? This is all a reality show storyline. Khloe wants to position herself for some on-camera hysteria when Tristan cheats on her (inevitably) right after they buy a new house. I’ve just written the new KUWTK season, right?