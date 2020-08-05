Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together & ‘going strong’

Sometimes I’ll look through our Khloe Kardashian archives to trigger a flashback to how stupid-crazy her drama was in 2018 and 2019. In April 2018, Khloe gave birth to True Thompson under a cloud of soap opera drama, because Tristan Thompson had been outed as a serial cheater during her pregnancy. She stayed with him and made it sound like he was begging her to stay with him constantly. He kept cheating. Their relationship was off-and-on. I’m still pretty sure it was “off” when he kissed Jordyn Woods last year, which triggered another epic melodrama from the whole Kardashian clan. Khloe hung Jordyn out to dry but (again) Khloe acted like a friggin’ doormat when it came to Tristan and she lowkey stayed with him after that. They’ve been in “lockdown” together for months, and surprising zero people, they’re “back together.” Khloe continues to play this like it’s her fantasy inspo life to be in love with a serial cheater:

Khloé Kardashian is putting her faith in the power of love. The reality star and Tristan Thompson have been back together since June, and a source tells PEOPLE they’re going strong. “She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True,” the source says. “And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy.” Thompson, 29, has been spending time with Kardashian, 36, and their 2-year-old daughter True in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloé enjoys it,” the source says. But the source notes that once Thompson’s basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers starts back up, their relationship might be tested. “Tristan’s traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship,” the source explains. “She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family.” Kardashian and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend, Jordyn Woods. It wasn’t their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with True. A source told PEOPLE last month that after spending time apart, the exes were “giving their relationship another try.” In July, they were even spotted filming an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Malibu. The shooting “was all about Khloé and Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

[From People]

After Khloe’s people went to People Magazine with this story, they went to the Daily Mail to deny it, because of course. I mean, I get it – Khloe wants to brag about how Tristan is so amazing and their relationship is so good right now but she also wants to give herself room to play soap opera games about it when he inevitably cheats again. Which he will. “Tristan’s traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship.” I mean, LMAO. Khloe can trust Tristan about as far as she can throw him. As soon as he’s ten feet away from Khloe, he just accidentally bangs whoever is around. Yes, “traveling” is the concern. Not the well-deserved trust issues, not the serial infidelity, not the fact that Khloe is a doormat. TRAVELING IS TO BLAME!