Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ Tony Okungbowa says he experienced ‘toxicity’

There are two kinds of people in America: those who believe that Ellen DeGeneres has been an awful person for years and those who believe the “kindness” shtick that she promotes (and hides behind) on her show. It looks like more people are converting to the Ellen-is-awful side following multiple reports of racism, favoritism, sexual abuse and harassment behind-the-scenes on what was an extremely toxic work environment. Well, it looks like people are no longer tuning in for Ellen’s show:

People appear to be more interested in the backstage drama at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” than the show itself. Ratings for the daytime program — which is facing ongoing allegations of a “toxic” workplace culture — slipped to a series low last month, snagging a 1.0 Live + Same Day household rating for the week ending July 26, according to The Wrap, which noted that it’s a 9% drop from the previous week and a steep -29% fall from the same period in summer 2019. However, it’s worth noting that other talk shows currently in summer reruns have also faced declines, including “Dr. Oz,” which dropped 22%, and “The Real” and “The Doctors,” which are both down 20%.

[From The NY Post]

I mean, they’ve all been airing summer reruns, correct? New episodes are not being filmed or released right now. And besides that, Ellen was ill-suited to the “filming at home” quarantine thing – she was completely awful at that format and people were already checking out of watching her show in quarantine anyway. It will be curious to see what happens when she’s supposed to “come back” and film new episodes though. We’ll see.

Anyway, Ellen’s brother Vance has been defending her on social media:

If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest. — Vance DeGeneres (@vancedegeneres) August 4, 2020

I do think Ellen would allow bullying on her show, because she’s been a bully herself on air. She’s also shown a tone-deaf approach to many racial issues. So, yeah, I don’t know Ellen, but I believe she has fostered the massively toxic work environment. And finally, remember Tony Okungbowa, the former house-DJ on The Ellen Show? He’s backing up his former colleagues. (For those who can’t see it, he writes: “Hey Guys,

I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times. I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there. I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007 -2013. While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”) Interesting: