Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas kissed on a beach visit with Matt Damon’s family

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas can't keep their hands off each other on double date with Matt Damon https://t.co/pNNMSflxan — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 5, 2020



These photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas on the beach with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana, are “premium exclusives” at a photo agency we have a base-level membership with. I think that means that one outlet can pay to get access to them first, or that they’re extra expensive. So we don’t have them obviously, but you can see some at the Daily Mail. I got to see them all and Ana is surely aware of the photographer. I wouldn’t be surprised if she tipped them off. She’s also clinging to Ben in just about every photo where they’re standing. They have a beach blanket, two chairs, a cooler and snacks and it looks like a great day. It makes me want to go for a beach picnic, somewhere excluded and nearly empty.

When I see how many people are there it’s stressing me out though. There’s Ana, Ben, Matt, Lucy, two of Matt’s daughters and another couple, they just might be random people who are talking to them because they’re only seen in some of the shots and not on the beach blanket. They’re all outside so it’s probably ok that no one is wearing a mask. I wear a mask even when outside although I have to admit that I’ve been on two hiking dates without one. I don’t think I would do that again though as I got anxiety after the last one. (The guy was hot but too messy for me. I’m sure he found me high maintenance, which is not inaccurate.) Also there are two dogs there, a golden retriever that might be Ben’s family’s I can’t tell, and a scrappy little black and white dog that looks like Matt’s. I wish we had those photos because I would enlarge the dogs’ faces in the photo like I’ve been doing. Poor Ana’s Elvis always looks troubled.

So that’s your Ben and Ana / Afflarmas update. They’re still together, and they’re going on outings with Ben’s friends. I wonder if Ben met Ana’s brother or if they were on a break when Ana’s brother visited. That’s all I’m saying about that. Here are a bunch of older photos of them, and again The Daily Mail has the beach photos. Also the photo on the frontpage is from that cheesy music video they did.