Victoria Beckham: ‘It was a sign of insecurity’ that I used to wear tight clothes

Victoria Beckham recently did a Q&A session with fashion students all around the UK. She’s apparently a patron of “Graduate Fashion Week,” which I guess means that she went out of her way to make videos and send best wishes to fashion-academy graduates this year. Victoria ended up chatting about her own personal style, her fashion regrets and whether you’ll ever catch her in elastic-waistband sweatpants and sneakers. Some highlights:
On her Spice Girls style, which involved corsets & bodycon clothes: “When I was in the Spice Girls there were stylists who dressed the group, but in my personal life, I have never worked with a stylist. I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed. Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted.”
She’s wears sneakers often: “I just can’t run around the studio doing everything in high heels. I’m juggling a lot: being a mom, being a wife, being in the studio every day. I remember one time at a show in New York where I wore a pair of masculine trousers and trainers, and everyone went crazy, ‘Oh my God, she’s wearing trainers!’ ”
Advice to younger people, what she would tell herself at that age: “I always say I can handle mistakes that were made by me, but not mistakes that were made against my instinct. Trust that gut – it’s there for a reason.”
The future of fashion: “I’m looking forward to the future in this industry, actually. I feel like we can all come out of this better, personally and professionally… The generation coming into adulthood now will have experienced something that none of the rest of us have. I feel like this has taught all of us a lot about how to work together as teams, both in our home lives and professionally. This crisis will have expanded the horizons of all of us, in a way.”
No elastic waists… yet: “I still get up early and exercise every day, then I dress for work and for comfort. A pair of old jeans, a T-shirt or a jumper. I’m not quite at the elasticated waistband stage yet – I still want to feel good about myself. We’ve been going out on country walks every day, so the only shoes I wear are an old pair of trainers. It’s so nice just to do things with the family and not think too much about getting dressed. So, definitely no heels.”
I’m about to say something harsh but true: people who have spent the past three months quarantining in HARD PANTS are the crazy ones. I’ve bought clothes in quarantine, and all of them have been much-needed loose-fitting shorts & sweatpants/lounge pants. It’s not a f–king crime to want to wear comfortable clothes with some elastic in the waist while we’re stuck at home, God! As for wearing tight clothes and that somehow equaling “insecurity,” I can’t really tell if she was speaking generally or about herself in particular. If she wore tight things because she was insecure, so be it and I’m glad she changed up her style. But some women just like to wear tight clothes or revealing clothes or short skirts and it has nothing to do with insecurity.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I took it as her speaking about herself because we she was very insecure for years. She seems far more comfortable with herself in the last ten years.
I feel like she really settled into herself finally probably about a year before she had Harper.
I’ve really enjoyed watching her grow.
I read it as she was insecure and needed that look-it didn’t read as a criticism of the style in general, just a comment on where her headspace was at.
I’ve been wearing jeans or pants most days because I’m on camera all day and I fear having to stand up for some terrible reason and not having at least moderately appropriate attire on my lower half. 🤷🏻♀️
Super skinny people don’t find “hard pants” uncomfortable, though. There’s nothing there that gets dug into
I honestly don’t understand the hate for elastic waistbands/confortable clothes. Sure if you’re in a downward spiral due to depression or other issues it’s a red flag that you’re not taking care of yourself but otherwise enjoy the comfort! Whether that’s one day a month or every day. If you just don’t like the style that cool but it seems to have become symbolic of more than it actual is. 2020 is exhausting.
That’s funny – I just finished reading an article about a study of low self-esteem which is correlated ( not in all cases) to people getting more than three tattoos. David Beckham was on the cover.
My yoga pants and I resent the implication that we don’t feel good about ourselves.
Oh, I don’t think she’s talking about that.
Her dresses from the Spice Girls era were insane, so so so tight, and small
I read that as speaking about herself, not tight clothes in general.
I haven’t worn hard pants or jeans in years. Life is hard enough without being uncomfortable.
I find her complete 180 perspective on fashion amusing and laughable. The woman who swore by heels has JUST come around to trainers? LOL. These type of high maintenance as a lifestyle people irk my soul. Welcome back to earth. You’re late.