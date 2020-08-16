Taylor Swift: Donald Trump is ‘blatantly cheating’ by dismantling the USPS

What’s happening with the United States Postal Service is frightening. In May, Donald Trump appointed one of his unhinged megadonors, Louis DeJoy, to the position of Postmaster General, and DeJoy is implementing sweeping measures to destroy the USPS from within. DeJoy is removing processing plants and mail sorting machines across the country. He’s ordering USPS mailboxes to be removed across the country.

Trump and DeJoy are doing all of this to suppress the vote in the November election. In the middle of a pandemic, there will be a record number of mail-in ballots, and various states have already put measures in place to ensure that the majority of voters will be voting by mail. Because it’s literally a public health issue, and this is an easy one: mail in your ballots. Right? Wrong. And because Trump is trying to steal the election, he’s ruining the USPS and there are literally people who depend on it to get their medication, to pay bills, etc.

Well, Taylor Swift has something to say about the USPS. I don’t hate it at all.

Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

I’ve already requested a mail-in ballot but more and more, I’m thinking about just going to vote in person because I can and because I feel like… then I won’t have to worry about my absentee ballot and whether or not it was counted. I guess I’ll just wear a mask and use lots of hand sanitizer.

Also, this sh-t feels so apocalyptic, all of these photos of mailboxes being carted off for no reason.

Photo taken in Wisconsin. This is happening right before our eyes. They are sabotaging USPS to sabotage vote by mail. This is massive voter suppression and part of their plan to steal the election. pic.twitter.com/QXLWGIHTrz — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) August 15, 2020

I’ve seen 2 posts today supposedly of @USPS mailboxes being removed. One in Manhattan, one in Portland. Given rhetoric coming out of WH, and Trump lackey Postmaster General who just decommissioned 671 mail-sorting machines, this is alarming. What in the hell is going on? pic.twitter.com/y7t76XuLKE — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 14, 2020