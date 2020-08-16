Taylor Swift: Donald Trump is ‘blatantly cheating’ by dismantling the USPS

What’s happening with the United States Postal Service is frightening. In May, Donald Trump appointed one of his unhinged megadonors, Louis DeJoy, to the position of Postmaster General, and DeJoy is implementing sweeping measures to destroy the USPS from within. DeJoy is removing processing plants and mail sorting machines across the country. He’s ordering USPS mailboxes to be removed across the country.
Trump and DeJoy are doing all of this to suppress the vote in the November election. In the middle of a pandemic, there will be a record number of mail-in ballots, and various states have already put measures in place to ensure that the majority of voters will be voting by mail. Because it’s literally a public health issue, and this is an easy one: mail in your ballots. Right? Wrong. And because Trump is trying to steal the election, he’s ruining the USPS and there are literally people who depend on it to get their medication, to pay bills, etc.
Well, Taylor Swift has something to say about the USPS. I don’t hate it at all.
Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.
Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.
I’ve already requested a mail-in ballot but more and more, I’m thinking about just going to vote in person because I can and because I feel like… then I won’t have to worry about my absentee ballot and whether or not it was counted. I guess I’ll just wear a mask and use lots of hand sanitizer.
Also, this sh-t feels so apocalyptic, all of these photos of mailboxes being carted off for no reason.
Photo taken in Wisconsin. This is happening right before our eyes. They are sabotaging USPS to sabotage vote by mail. This is massive voter suppression and part of their plan to steal the election. pic.twitter.com/QXLWGIHTrz
I’ve seen 2 posts today supposedly of @USPS mailboxes being removed. One in Manhattan, one in Portland. Given rhetoric coming out of WH, and Trump lackey Postmaster General who just decommissioned 671 mail-sorting machines, this is alarming. What in the hell is going on? pic.twitter.com/y7t76XuLKE
America officially is a 3rd world country and UN needs to intervene to ensure a safe election.
I never thought that I would ever see or think this in my lifetime, but you are exactly correct. The US needs UN intervention.
Nancy Pelosi is seriously considering calling back to work the House so they can address the USPS mess. It’s not a coincidence that this is happening when they are on recess.
He obviously wants to steal an election but don’t forget DeJoy and other Trump donors have a financial interest in dismantling the Post Office. USPS is worth a lot of money and shipping companies will be able to charge 5x as much once it’s gone. Every one is scratching each other’s backs here.
I was filling out the paper work to receive a mail in ballot and my husband stopped me. This was two weeks ago. I’ve been buying stamps and mailing letters to friends.
If you vote by mail, make sure to track your ballot. Type “track my ballot” and your state into Google and the correct site should come up. I just did this and it showed that my ballot was accepted from the Aug 4th primary.
Thanks for this. Will do immediately and will pass on!
I don’t know the American political system very well but I thought it had a series of checks and balances. Trump seems to be operating as a dictator with no checks or balances. Why can’t someone stop what’s happening with the USPS? Can’t it be questioned in the senate or house of reps? Is a national postal service in your constitution?
Our representatives are on a two week vacation right now.
Everything and everyone sucks.
Some states have drop off boxes for mail voting. Other states have early voting. Check your state’s rules through your city/town registrar and state’s Secretary of State office. Don’t trust what you see others telling you, verify! Every state is different.
ETA and check your state filing deadlines!
Also if you are well and can take the time off work, volunteer at a polling place. They historically rely on retired volunteers who may be staying away from crowds due to COVID. If the polling places are understaffed that will be a problem too.
This article has good info on casting your ballot without using the postal service
Four Ways to Safely Cast Your Ballot Without USPS
https://www.democracydocket.com/2020/08/usps-delays/
Good on ya, Taylor.
Presuming my ballot, along with my husband’s, arrives here in a few days, we’re voting immediately and hand delivering them to the correct office.
I never want to hear from another GOP that they respect the Constitution. The USPS is a CONSTITUTIONALLY MANDATED agency. Until they started trying to ruin it, it was running fine, and in fact had several amazing ideas for how to increase profitability and usefulness. The most memorable idea was to make it basically a low cost bank with the advantages being that USPS offices are everywhere, including rural and urban neighborhoods that are under- or un-served by banks or are only served by payday loan places that aren’t banks at all.
Voting by mail isn’t safe except in Florida where Trump votes by mail. Ugh.
I’ve started reading “what happens if he wins” articles to prepare myself.
The USPS is also one of the strongest public sector unions left. It provides tens of thousands of decent paying jobs with good health care and pensions. And the republicans just can’t stand it.
The Postal Workers’ Union just endorsed Biden, IIRC.
Do Republicans really want a constant state of protests for the next four years? Trump is not going to be accepted as the winner and John Roberts is not a fan. The military won’t do Trump’s dirty work against American citizens. Retirees are not going to go along with ending Social Security. AARP has already sent out a letter. It’s over. Someone needs to get that through to Trump but the country has reached its breaking point.
We (Singapore) managed to vote during the pandemic without a huge jump in community cases (although it was unnecessary to call for one). But the elections dept instituted scheduled voting and strict controls. If you wish to vote in person remember to mask up, minimise your touching and lots of hand sanitizer. If you’re super paranoid then shower immediately upon returning home.
In Texas you aren’t even allowed to vote by mail unless you’re 65 or older, or have a certified medical reason. Guess what? The state refuses to recognize Covid as a certified medical reason. We have tens of thousands of people in the hospital with covid, many of whom are Black and Latino, many of whom are conscious and able to vote, but are not allowed to vote by mail and can’t go in person. We had a primary this summer and it was a problem–the state basically disenfranchised all of them. Covid isn’t going to get better in November, so…
I did go vote in the primary in person and it was surprisingly easy and not scary. 6 feet apart, hand sanitizer. The hardest part was how long the line was due to social distancing, and for me the stressful part was trying to understand the poll worker’s instructions with a mask on (I’m mostly deaf and rely on lip reading to help my hearing aids).
That said, I live in a white middle class area very close to a polling location. It’s going to be a lot harder in November.
I’m pretty scared we aren’t going to get a real election. Even if Biden wins, Trump is going to contest the results. There’s an article in Slate right now about all the worst case scenarios and how we can prevent them. Worth reading.