Duchess Meghan is looking forward to using her voice now: ‘It’s good to be home’

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex interviewed Emily Ramshaw, the CEO and co-founder of The 19th, the new news site creating content specifically for and about women’s issues and politics affecting women. Again, Meghan was not being interviewed, she conducted the interview. But she still made news because of the conversation with Ramshaw. I’m including the full video at the end of the post – superficially, Meghan looked great and very relaxed. We know that she filmed this in her new Montecito home too, so we got a tiny glimpse of the furnishings, and it seems okay. They still haven’t said anything about a pregnancy so here we are, looking at Meghan’s luxurious long, wavy hair, looking like she’s taking prenatal vitamins or something. You decide! Here are some highlights from Meghan and Emily’s conversation:
Coming home to America as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery were murdered: “Just devastating. It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment. If there’s any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role … it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning.”
She looks forward to working on race issues: “From my standpoint, it’s not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really — it’s something I look forward to being a part of. And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late. So, yeah, it’s good to be home.”
Salacious gossip over real news: “What’s so fascinating, at least from my standpoint and my personal experience the past couple of years, is that the headline alone, the clickbait alone, makes an imprint. That is part of how we start to view the world, how we interact with other people.”
She’s talking to Gloria Steinem: With the November election fast-approaching, Meghan stressed that voting is “incredibly important” to her; she said she’s even been talking to feminist icon Gloria Steinem about it. Meghan encouraged people not to take suffrage for granted, noting that her husband has never been able to vote. “People are craving a change. In the place we’re all in right now, there’s such a moment where people are starting to question the systems we’ve always believed in.”
The word “suffragette” was intended as a pejorative: “This term, coined by one man in 1906, has stuck as part of a movement. When you look at that, and look through that lens of the power of one person’s influence in the media to be able to shape an entire movement or way of thinking … If women had their voice heard as equally, how different that would have been.”
I agree with what she’s saying here, and she’s not saying anything controversial or even “political” honestly. I mean, what does it boil down to? People should vote; the right to vote is important; we’re in a time of national and global change; people pay too much attention to salacious gossip; peaceful protests are inspiring. I would say that she could have done this kind of thing as a member of the royal family, but… you know, of course she couldn’t. If she had done something like this when she was still a “senior royal,” there would dozens of Daily Mail stories like How Dare She Wear Her Hair Like That, Courtiers Say Meghan Had a Tantrum Over Zoom, Meghan Pulls Focus From Prince Charles’ Vital Tour Which No One Was Paying Attention To, and finally, Meghan’s Hair Made Kate Cry. She also would have needed approval from six courtiers, three private secretaries, the Lord Chamberlain and two corgis. So no, they wouldn’t have allowed her to do this.
Screencaps courtesy of The 19th video.
The conversation was great, and her top/dress is loose.
So..
Someone noted she looks like she’s using her hair to hide any fullness in the face and bosom area.
I thought that too. I hope to God she IS and perhaps she can finally enjoy that special time in peace without the disgusting scrutiny of the rabid press and trolls.
I will laugh hysterically if at some point in the future, Charles’ instagram has a birth announcement, welcoming another grandchild who had recently been born. No name, no date, no weight, no pics. The howls and screams of the tabloid editors will set off seismographs, as they realize all the lost sales they could have had during her pregnancy.
She looks great and the whole summit was amazing. Her and Harry this look looked happy and at peace, moving foreword. It’s funny watching the collective temper tantrums from haters and the BM. They have literally lot their minds and it’s clear no one cares and they’ve lot the plot.
The whole summit was fantastic! I followed it entirely:
1) If anyone has a min, I recommend them watching the roundtable with Dr Cooper and Dr DiAngelo –> it was the panel right before Meghan’s interview with Emily
They talked about allyship, performative allyship and white women tears –> I hope Meghan listened to that one
2) The discussions with Kamala Harris, HRC, Senator Tammy Duckworth were great –> more for those immerse in US politics
What Emily achieved with this launch is remarkable! how she was able to get those women in her platform is just WOW.
She won me over and I signed up as a new participating member to support her!
The conversation was great. She looks so much calmer and happier. She definitely knows how to effectively communicate for her causes, the RF really let a gem get away. Well Two gems… since they ran off their own blood prince as well. We are glad to have Meghan and family home too.
I saw a meme comparing a pic of Meghan from the African documentary (where she was on the verge of tears) to this picture of her now. It’s amazing what cutting toxicity out of your life will do for you. Hope H&M keep on thriving.
It’s damn predictable that the British press, have decided her larger lips and wider nose are ‘PROOF’ she’s been undergoing cosmetic surgery in LaLaland.🙄🙄🙄
She can’t even breathe without them making up some lies.
Ugh! I hate the BM and the RF soooo much for what they did to Meg, and actively support any lawsuit taking the media on, and any organisation that wants an end to that useless “family”🤬🤬… #rantover
And a melodious, fluent and beautiful voice it is. Keep using that voice Meghan and speak your truth. No fear of being held back from overshadowing the other Duchess. There’s no stopping you now.
Not anyone’s business till they say but she’s so pregnant. Right at the end she touches her stomach and it’s not flat. Anyway, excellent interview. I loved the whole thing. She’s just so smart.
If she is preggo, fingers crossed for safe, calm and healthy time for the whole family. Not sure if she is, bc with Archie, to me her face was fuller & kinda softer (?) from the very beginning.
In the hair department I’m not a fan – looks artificial to me.
You’re right, The Firm wouldn’t have allowed ANY of her recent activities. Which is why she mentioned finally being allowed to use her voice.
I also think she looks pregnant. Loose top, hair styled to cover face and top, nose heavily contoured to cover up the pregnancy swelling. Camera set up to only show her from the chest up. If I had to guess, she got pregnant the moment she returned to the US. My guess is she’s 4 – 5 months pregnant. Which, if true, a perfect excuse for her and Harry not to travel back to the U.K. for Christmas! She’ll either be too pregnant or have just given birth.
I just don’t see these two ever going back. Perhaps for a funeral. Or if Charles begs them to come back, and even then I don’t think it would happen.
Most definitely a hard hair-extension game going on here….so obvious, but well done, I like them.
Her hairdresser said last time she zoomed she’s not got extensions?
No well-paid hairdresser would admit his/her client wears extensions. Not if the hairdresser wishes to be hired again
Over the years, she obviously wore extensions from time to time, for sure…and there is nothing wrong about that! I love good hair extensions
I had thoughts about the pregnancy thing to but…first and foremost, she’s so good at this. I can see her being another Oprah some day. Or on Good Morning America or something like that. She’s so good at talking to/interviewing people!
Wow, I just love listening to Meghan talk and wow again, at the conversation between these two powerful women. Enjoyed every moment of it. I do think too, that the long hair is to cover up a pregnancy. After all, she was so harassed during Archie’s pregnancy that great pains would be taken to keep this one quiet. Loved hearing Harry talk to the Invictus group. So excited to hear more great stuff from Meghan and Harry.
Yes I think she’s pregnant. She swells in the nose area which is natural as swelling happens during pregnancy due to additional blood and fluid. Looking forward to have a peek of the new Sussex baby.
FYI the sexist jerk who came up with the term suffragette worked for the Daily Mail…. so they have been sexist jerks for well over a century now.
Anyway great to hear an intelligent conversation on issues and Meghan seems so much more at peace now. The Uk tabs will keep being fools, but she’s clearly not bothered.
I don’t like how nearly every comment is about how she could be pregnant and is trying very hard to hide it and everyone hopes she can keep it a secret as long as possible. If they’re not announcing a pregnancy, and they want to keep any potential/future pregnancy a secret, why is everyone outing the supposed secret? And to the point where we’re hardly talking about what she said. She is so much more than her womb and what could be going on in there.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Thank you for saying this. Why can’t people focus on what was said and stop speculating on what’s going on with her womb.
Have you all noticed that in the coverage of Meghan now:
1) people are focused on what she SAYS
2) No one is talking about her clothes (maybe because there isn’t much to see there)
3) No one is talking about her drinking tea
Isn’t that the type of coverage the rf would want? people talking about their WORK?
The sessions on Friday were FULL. I have a colleague who didn’t register ahead; good thing is all sessions were streamed
We are mostly just talking about her uterus. Which isn’t our business.