Duchess Meghan had an ‘unrealistic expectation’ of how Kate could help her

We’re more than a week past the publication of Finding Freedom. I think most of the royal stans or Sussex stans have already finished reading it or finished listening to the audiobook. Most of the royal commentators have finished it as well, which makes everything kind of awkward because the book really wasn’t this massively bridge-burning tell-all that they promised it would be, and that they feared it would be. Sure, FF spilled some interesting tea, but as I keep saying… what’s also interesting is the tea which went unspilt. The Duchess of Cambridge barely appears in the book, and when she does appear, she’s cold, rigid and distant. It’s clear that Meghan never even got a handle on who Kate really IS. We also learned that Kate never reached out to Meghan at all or helped her in any way, but the big show was always between William and Harry.
Anyway, I was going somewhere with the royal commentator thing – I think that the royal commentators are still trying to find some way to make the narrative about Kate and Meghan, even though the book makes it 100% clear that the conflict was between the brothers. Let’s see how Emily Andrews and Katie Nicholl spin it:
Meghan Markle had an “unrealistic expectation” of her relationship with sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, a royal editor has claimed. While many royal watchers assumed Meghan and Kate would become close friends, especially when they lived just a few doors apart at Kensington Palace, it ended up being quite the opposite. A new book about the couple, Finding Freedom, claims that the two women didn’t have a fallout as such but admits there was tension and “awkward moments” between them.
But Emily Andrews, the Mail’s royal editor, claims that Meghan expected too much from her very busy sister-in-law. Speaking on Channel 5 documentary Meghan & Harry: The New Revelations, she explains: “I think it seems that Meghan had a very unrealistic expectation of her relationship with Kate. If you look at it from the Cambridges’ point of view, they don’t know this woman at all. From their point of view they absolutely did welcome her into the family. William and Kate invited Meghan and Harry to Apartment 1A. Kate met Meghan pretty early on in the relationship. I think from William and Kate’s point they did try and help as much as possible, but they were at a very different stage of life.”
And she’s not the only royal expert to have these thoughts, with Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl adding: “While there might have been an expectation from Meghan that Kate was going to sit down and show her the ropes, perhaps that was an unrealistic expectation. The Duchess of Cambridge is a busy woman, but Meghan clearly took that personally.”
Finding Freedom makes multiple claims about Kate and Meghan’s friendship, including saying that the Duchess of Sussex “didn’t lose sleep” over their difficult relationship.
This is a pretty forced narrative, and it goes alongside the other forced narrative I’ve seen in the past week, which is that “Meghan and Harry were too naive for the Firm.” As if Harry and Meghan, two 30-somethings with a lot of life experience, were just babes in the wood and they just kept fumbling so badly out of ignorance. The narrative about poor Meghan wanting and needing help from Top CEO Kate is just as stupid, although it “fits” with the Naive H&M thing. As for the idea that Kate was suddenly just too busy to be nice or helpful to Meghan… lol. Kate was literally too lazy to be nice. That’s what it amounts to.
Do you want my opinion, in general, on the dynamic between Meg and Kate? I think Meghan probably would have loved it if Kate did seek to mentor or befriend her, especially in the first year of dating/engagement. But I think Meghan is nobody’s fool and she realized VERY quickly that Kate saw her as competition and a rival to be vanquished. And so Meghan just shrugged and went on about her business.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN, Avalon Red.
What exactly was Kate busy with? She has a full household staff and essentially works part-time. Surely checking William’s collars for lipstick stains doesn’t take that long…
ROFLMAO!
You’re being way too generous. She barely works even part-time.
She is busy with colouring books for adults, choosing the right clothing brands and photographing the kids for their birthdays.
Once she is Queen, she will probably reduce that to a part-time job, too.
The woman was busy working on the survey
What happened to the Survey? is that broken britain project dead? or is britain no longer broken?
“The Duchess of Cambridge is a busy woman” …sure, Jan.
She couldn’t have gone to lunch with Meghan she’s so busy?
She has time to keep her roots updated and botox maintained but that is more important to her than talking to her sister in law. Those are her priorities.
It would have been awesome to have seen a strong relationship and friendship between two influential women. Even if they weren’t “friends” per se (I am not close to my sisters in law either, but we are cordial and friendly and happy to see them during holidays) they could have been friendly co-workers. Alas, what could have been if the Cambridges weren’t incandescent with jealously.
“Very busy” … “a busy woman” … lol I guess the “Duchess Doolittle” narrative is in the past.
The Cambridges have damaged the monarchy. So, busy or not, introverted or not, wary of outsiders or however we’re describing Kate today, she made life harder on herself through her actions towards Meghan. They all did and trying to refute every single little detail coming out of Finding Freedom only serves to underscore how inflexible and retrograde the monarchy is.
“The Duchess of Cambridge is a busy woman”
doing…….what? She has no projects, she has charities she hasn’t visited in years, she doesn’t seem to have any actual friends, she has what? 2 nannies and a cook. I doubt William keeps her tied up with any thing.
Meghan had no idea who Kate was and she’s a girls girl. I don’t think it’s unrealistic to have expected niceness at the very least. Like Kaiser said, when she saw that wasn’t what Kate was about she let it go.
You can piece together her day from confirmed kp and Middleton admissions.
Kate gets up, works out, has her cook make her organic veggie juices. Then tennis lessons. Then she has her coloring book time. Then another work out.
That’s when she’s not seen. If there’s a tennis match, shopping trip, hair or cosmetic upkeep she will be there and that covers a lot as we’ve seen from Twitter papping. IF she works or has any meeting of any kind there will be pics and we will hear about it for weeks.
I’m pretty sure Meghan knew from day one what Kate was going to be about. The blind about not giving Meghan a ride to the shops has essentially been confirmed and so Meghan knew how this relationship was going to be with Kate. Which is basically none in private and bare minimum in public. Meghan is old enough to understand that Kate was massively insecure because she’s done nothing in her life but sang a rich man and so she remained polite at all time.
Besides has Kate even even said Meghan’s name in public? It’s so bizarre how both she and William barely even acknowledge Meghan in public. Even Charles and Camilla were more forthcoming, especially when the engagement was announced.
Lol at the beginning, every British tabloid was out there calling them the “Fab 4” claiming Kate was helping and advising Meghan and giving her lesson etc… if anyone had “unrealistic” expectations that Kate would finally rise to an occasion and actually do something, it’s them.
Now, the disappointment they’ve had over that (trying to manufacture and champion this image of a warm, friendly, hardworking, perfect Kate) they’re trying to project onto Meghan. I agree Meghan probably saw who Kate was right away, but kept giving her chances, and like other stories have reported, kept trying to make the first move in regards to building a bond with Kate. But for any type of relationship, it’s gotta be a two way effort, and this wasn’t.
I forgot the giant PR push to make it seems like she had “taken Meghan under her wing”. Now this backtracking cause Kate looks like the cold person she is even funnier.
Too busy to be a decent human being…I guess that sounds about right for the middle-class Middletons.
Thank you for saying that, Merricat.
i didn’t want to believe it at the time, but i always felt like kate wore the tightest (yet appropriate) dress she could find for the wimbledon outing with a postpartum meghan. knowing what i do of her now, especially as it relates to expressing things via her clothing, im now convinced she was trying to make a pretty mean point.
i imagine the timing of meghan’s entrance was especially hard for kate. during pregnancies, in particular, she was used to the attention being centered on her, and when it wasn’t (never mind meghan’s natural adaptation to the role), that probably fostered some resentment.
I was just thinking this, exactly. That skin tight dress was deliberate.
If it was deliberate – to show how skinny she was – that’s just beyond the pale, IMO.
But also, for me personally, that was the moment I looked at Kate and thought, she’s not well. and I think many people had the same reaction. Yes we have seen her very thin before, but that dress highlighted how much weight she had lost since having Louis, and I think she looks even thinner now. So maybe it was to make herself look better than Meghan, but I think it backfired in a way.
Yeah, I thought this dress was tailored to be extremely tight to the body. In the one photo above, you can see the seam of her undergarments, which is a bit tackier than Kate normally goes (except for the flashing, which she seems to have stopped). It’s too bad, because I almost liked this dress. The green color was good on her and the shape was nice. Of course it has boob darts, a thousand buttons, and a bow tie, because those are what Kate likes and they mess up the lines for me.
Sometimes tight clothing is just plain ugly. That dress certainly is. The only thing I like about it is the color, but the design details and the tightness are awful. I thought she looked dreadful in that mess.
Is it bad that my brain went there too? I must say, that dress does not complement her figure at all.
Yeah, Kate was WAY too busy throwing (pregnant) Meghan under a double decker, while preaching about the importance of mental health for pregnant women to be welcoming. Priorities people!
“From their point of view they absolutely did welcome her into the family. William and Kate invited Meghan and Harry to Apartment 1A. Kate met Meghan pretty early on in the relationship.”
But last week they said that Kate didn’t meet Meghan until they were sure Harry was serious about Meghan. WHICH IS IT YOU LYING LIARS WHO LIE??
Unrealistic expectations = Kate lifting a finger to support her. But yeah, ‘busy’. Sure.
All Kate needed to do was be kind to her. That’s actually all there is to it. She didn’t have to be her mentor or her best friend. She just had to be kind, maybe tell Meghan about her own experience in the early days of being with William, give her some pointers…that’s it.
She wasn’t too busy, but being completely unmotivated to help someone is trademark Cambridge. We’ve all known this for years, Meghan should have read some royal blogs so she wouldn’t have been so disappointed.
She’s not busy let’s be honest. And even if she was, I’m sure she could have made some time to get lunch with Meghan or swing down to Nottingham Cottage (while they were there) and say “hey, if you need anything let me know.” A lot of people who work 40 hours a week manage to make time for their families so Kate with a lot less hours and much more help than those people, could have managed it too.
Kate didn’t need to like Meghan. But Meghan was not just her SIL but also her co-worker. If Kate didn’t want to get along with Meghan as a member of the family, she could have and should have made the effort to get along with her as a co-worker.
I mean haven’t we all had at least one co-worker we don’t like personally but have to work with?
The coldness the Top CEO and early years champion displayed towards her new to motherhood sister-in-law, and her children’s 3 month old cousin, at that polo match, plus the fact that her kids weren’t acting as you’d expect for children that age, excited to see the baby, told me all I needed to know about the real Kate and what kind of welcome she extended to Meghan.
Well, Kate has never had a real job in her life – she probably doesn’t know that a normal, healthy work life means getting along with co-workers you don’t like personally.
I’m not trying to excuse her but I think that it simply never occurred to her to be nice to Meghan because they had to work together in some kind of capacity.
Honestly, I think this explains a lot of Kate’s shortcomings as a royal and why I think her parents did her a huge disservice in supporting her through her 20s the way they did.* We see her struggles with her clothes, where she often looks like she’s playing dress-up, as opposed to the other royal women in Europe, who look more professional. We see her struggles with engaging with people and asking intelligent questions – she’s never had to prepare for work and it shows. We see her overall lack of work – she never had to work before if she didn’t want to, and again, it shows.
*I have a lot of friends whose parents gave them financial support in their 20s and honestly probably still do, but those friends all still work. The financial support doesn’t mean they don’t work, it means they can afford to fly to a different country for vacation every month.
A lot of this makes sense. I’m curious though, why Carole at least hasn’t worked with/advised/pushed her to get some help and guidance at a point in her life when she’ll soon be on a bigger stage (assuming no divorce). Kate’s shortcomings when interacting with people are quite obvious, and one only has to look at other royals elsewhere to get clues about style. Yet she’s as bad with the public as she ever was, and the only impetus we saw for style changes was when Meghan was there for direct comparison.
Kate needs to stop running to these reporters to try and help her “look better”. Everything they say contradicts their earlier stories. It was just a few months ago they were selling the idea that “Kate is the one who can bring the family together, the one the queen can count on (besides Sophie) and the jewel in the family crown!” Now we read that she was too “busy” to help her sister-in-law adjust to a completely foreign way of life. A life Kate has been around for the past 10-15 years. And she and the Rota wonder why people don’t like her.
Nice spin you two! Yep, blame Meghan for expecting Kate to see her as an ally, not a competitor.
As for Kate being busy..lol!
Better have stayed with ” they were simply too different to become friends” but nope…must blame Meghan and give Kate a pass for being lame.
PS: how many times do we need to hear “who does she think she is” or ” they don’t know her” when it comes to Meghan? We got it: you did not want to work for or gang out with biracial former hollywood actress. Dully noted.
The whole narrative of “Kate couldn’t be nice to Meghan because she didn’t know her” is ridiculous. Meghan was her goddamn SIL, not some random woman! And of course you don’t know a new person brought into the familiy initially – but then you make an effort. Not knowing Meghan isn’t an excuse for Kate’s coldness, rather it serves to highlight that she didn’t bother to get to know her SIL.
https://www.etonline.com/where-meghan-markle-and-kate-middletons-relationship-stands-now-128795
“There seemed to be a genuine warmth between the two of them in that carriage ride for Trooping the Coluor,” she mentioned at the time. “And I hear that Kate has made herself available to Meghan if she needs advice, if she needs any help. And Kate said to her, ‘I’m here. I’m here for you.’”
~ Katie Nichol etonline July 17, 2019
I’m sure Emily wrote some of the dozens of stories Over the years of how Kate showed Meghan the ropes. But I’m not wading through the Sun to find out.
Lol.
Katie Nichols is the worst! Those Middletond checks must be paying her bills…
The funny thing though pre feud rumours is the same experts especially Katie Nicholls and Phil Dampier were claiming that Kate WAS mentoring Meghan and then when the feud rumours between the brothers emerged, they claimed Kate was the peacemaker and reaching out to Meghan and Harry.
Meghan seems to have lots of girlfriends so if she made an effort with Kate like that Tatler CTG piece suggested, she might have expected a little reciprocal energy. I don’t think there should be expectation that they be BFFs.
But certainly not cool to use press to elevate you and tear Meghan down eg with Meghan making her cry story. That was low
Meghan naively expected friendship and kindness, and instead she was met with snobbery and jealousy. Doesn’t reflect well on Kate.
Take being royalty out of it…if you were married to an older brother, even already having had children and being in a “different phase” of life than the newlyweds, the nice thing to do is show your new sister-in-law the ropes. Let her know who the crazy relatives are, what subjects to avoid at the dinner table, impart a few humorous anecdotes about what life is like in the family. You don’t have to be besties, just show a decent sense of camaraderie since you’ve been through what she is about to go through.
Now add being royalty back in: the global audience, the hyperfocus on every interaction and relationship. It boggles my freaking mind that Kate could not have seen that she’d come out looking like Saintly Big Sis-in-Law has she played the part even 20%.
But no, she had to be cold, snobby, and rude.
Only a nice person would do those helpful and kind things. And Kate is not nice.
Imagine if Kate had taken Meghan to lunch. The press coverage would’ve been everywhere and she would’ve come off as generous and thoughtful, as Camilla did when she took Keen Kate out to lunch. She could’ve given Meghan a small gift, a bracelet with a charm or something. Lost opportunity for Duchess Doolittle to look like a decent human being.
LMAO at the “very busy sister-in-law.” They could have said ANYTHING else – “Kate was newly pregnant around the time Meghan was moving to London and was very sick” or “when they were dating Kate was mostly in Norfolk because of George’s school” or something. but no. “she’s a busy woman!” No she’s not. Don’t lie to us.
Basically, if Kate had wanted to reach out to Meghan and been supportive and welcoming, even if they weren’t going to be BFFs, she could have done so. She didn’t. I think she comes off in the book like a cold bitch who couldn’t be bothered with “this girl.”
I do think that probably in the beginning Meghan expected that support from Kate, just because I think that’s who Meghan is. I cant imagine someone walking into a situation like that and Meghan not going out of her way to be as welcoming as possible. but I imagine by the end, Meghan was over it. We saw how Kate treated her at the commonwealth service. How do you think she treated her with no cameras around??
The lying is absolutely ridiculous. If KP is going to sell false narratives to the press, you think they could at least make those narratives somewhat realistic. *eye roll*
Becks, if we go back to all their appearances on the balcony, you can clearly see how smug Kate was. She enjoyed lording her status over Harry & Meghan. Just as she did with the York sisters during the dating years. She enjoys being the Alpha woman when she can.
YES. I just found the first two balcony appearances – the trooping in 2018, and the RAF centennial flyover that July – and in the Trooping, Kate made sure she was the first one out on the balcony after the Queen (even ahead of William) and she stood very near the front, blocking Charles until she shifted a bit, in front of William, etc.
In the second, that was the time William had to tell her to move down -in one of the times when he was surprisingly considerate to Meghan – he looks behind, sees Meghan and Harry, gestures Kate to move down the balcony – FOUR times he tells/gestures at her to shift down. She clearly did not want to be that far out of the “money shot” (i.e. close to the queen) and looked a little put out over it. So clearly she valued her role in the hierarchy, and I guess that’s the bonus of being the future future queen – your role in the hierarchy – but it also puts into perspective her behavior at the commonwealth service. she really resented having something “taken away” from her because of Meghan – balcony position, walking in with the queen, etc.
Here’s my 2 cents: As talked about here, Kate has always wanted to fit in with the toffs. It’s something she and Carole have been striving for since Kate first entered school. I’m sure the toffs started snickering about Meghan, the actress (or “showgirl” to use a toff derogatory), as soon as she started dating Harry. Kate didn’t want to be seen by the toffs as helping Meghan because that would hurt Kate’s standing among them (Kate seems incapable of realizing they will never accept her either). So, she mean-girled Meghan and was as aloof to her as possible. I agree that Meghan sniffed this out pretty quickly and was like, that’s okay, I’ll go hang out with Amal and George, Serena, Michelle, Oprah, Beyoncé . . . . It’s pretty sad for Kate really.
It is sad for Kate. Her insecurity and desperation are so obvious.
HA. If there is any truth to that theory, it just makes the Tatler article from the spring even shadier. “oh, just because we didn’t like Meghan, doesn’t mean we accept you sweetie.”
I think that’s why she freaked out so hard after the article. She thought she had a good standing with the toffs after Meghan’s arrival, but discovered that no matter what, she would always be an outsider.
I think you are right, Leanne.
Being too busy to help, advise or be nice is just a pathetic excuse for not wanting to do those things. Duchess Dolittle has nothing but time. After all, she isn’t the only assistant William has!
Diana did have some redeeming qualities, despite all her struggles, through her charity work. She helped a good number of people and raised money for many causes for which we all admired her.
These four? It just sounds so high school. They are shallow and self serving, with the slight exception of Harry. I’ve had my fill of these kids. They all need to get over themselves and retire to secret locations, never to be heard from again. Oy vey!!!
And how exactly is Meghan “shallow and self serving”? What a poorly disguised attempt to get a dig on her while half-heartedly and vaguely including the Cambridges.
Well, we all know how Kate feels about people having expectations of her. Just ask the Irish Guard….
Every thing about that institution and the ecosystem surrounding it is so ass backwards, antiquated, oppressive and TOXIC. Not to mention the lack of boundaries across the board. I’m just relieved Harry and Meghan are out of it.
They are free to create their own work environment and establish a much healthier work culture that includes BOUNDARIES when it comes to their family and personal life.
So, I thinks it’s true that Meghan may have had unrealistic expectations on Kate, but not for the reasons that KP is insisting on. I think Kate’s got a lot of mental health issues that impact her more than KP is willing to say. Princess Anne commented on it recently. Sometimes anxiety and low self esteem can make a person more empathetic. However, it can also make them judgy and mean. The judgyness often comes from rules that they *think* are universal and other people not following these rules. It’s left over from childhood and meant to keep them out of trouble. That’s why I fully believe that Kate cried over tights. It makes too much sense given the other signs of anxiety and rigid adherence to her royal wardrobe rules.
I think Kate has tried to work on some of her issues, but she always reverts back to her unhealthy ways of coping. I feel sorry for her. She’s responsible for her behavior because she’s an adult, but there’s also a reason that ages 1-5 are called the formative years. She’ll likely always be miserable unless she gets professional help. William and her mother won’t actually like her get real help though because they’ll lose control over her. It’s a sad situation because there is potential in Kate. Her behavior sucks, but I can empathize with the reasons behind it. I have personal experience with needing therapy to get past bad coping mechanisms.
Or maybe she’s just a self-serving @sshole. Doesn’t take two paragraphs to say that. I get it you want to give her the benefit of the doubt. But every day the “doubt” is slowly disappearing. Whatever game that William and Kris Middleton are playing, Kate is suited up and ready to go.
I really doubt that Kate is the devious and jealous mastermind she’s made out to be here. I suspect the two women would have been fine if it hadn’t been for the craziness between the brothers. As for her not actually being busy… I don’t have kids. I work around 40 hrs a week. I’m still often quite busy. I guess it depends on your definition of busy.
Agreed. Everyone blames Kate (or Meghan) for their relationship but really it’s about their spouses. Brothers who can’t get along but the women are always to blame. I have 2 SIL’s. I can’t stand them. I see them at holidays and that’s it. They live 5 minutes from me. I suspect Meghan and Kate have nothing in common other than marrying into royalty.
Nah. FF pretty much blows that theory up. William met Meghan and was very cordial and polite to her. Kate didn’t meet her for a few months after and only seemed to warm up to her when Meghan gave her a present and made a big deal over Charlotte.
Maybe later you can say that Kate and Meghan didn’t have a relationship because of the brothers, but at least initially, there was zero reason for Kate not to reach out to Meghan.
I work full time and have two small kids and I can still make time for friends and family. Kate does not work FT and has way more help than I have. She could have done so if she had wanted.
But Kate doesn’t work 40hrs a week. At most she does 2 hour long engagements a week. Two of her kids go to school and she has a full time nanny, chef and housekeeper. She’s not busy. She just didn’t want anything to do with Meghan. It’s her right, but now reporters are trying to pretend Kate has a 9 to 5 job with zero help.
Meghan did have unrealistic expectations of Kate. She probably though kate would be a nice, pleasant woman, who would probably give her advice and instead she was a jealous and insecure woman who took part in a smear campaign to ruin her life.
If Harry and Beatrice were supposedly so close and Kate was mean to Beatrice, I’m surprised Harry didn’t give her the 411 upfront. Or that Bea didn’t. Plus wasn’t she cold to Harrys other girlfriends? I know men can be clueless about this stuff (sorry to sound sexist but hey…) but it seems he could have given her a heads up. Maybe he didn’t want to poison the well.
Saying that H&M were too “naive” for the Firm is just code for courtiers to say that they wanted to change the status quo, something the so-called gray men (stuck in the past) would snobbishly think is an ignorant thing to want to do.
What happened to never explain? Ever since FF came out there sure is a lot of defending and explaining? I guess never defend only applies to black duchesses…
“But Emily Andrews, the Mail’s royal editor, claims that Meghan expected too much from her very busy sister-in-law.”
What a load of swill. Ya, the CEO is very busy avoiding work, letting her patronages run out of money and close. She’s too busy freezing out the Toffs and keeping a keen eye on Wandering Willy.
She’s a petty, jealous ice queen who couldn’t stand the fact that Meghan ran circles around her work-wise and had a deliriously happy marriage to a warm, loving guy.
The darts on Kate’s green dress look like nipples.
The point about Kate being busy is simply ridiculous. As soon as she found out Harry and Meghan were serious and likely headed to engagement, she got pregnant (my thoughts were it was intentional to push Harry further down the line. I picture her in coitus lying beneath William with her eyes staring blankly to the ceiling telling herself, this is “For England”). While pregnant she slowed down her schedule tremendously and announced she would be on a break for around 6 months post partum. She lived right next door to them for some time. She also had a huge staff helping her with every aspect of her life. she literally does not have to write a speech or think about what to wear, or how to school her children. She is not busy. Elocution lessons do not take all day. She could have made an hour a week for Meghan and chose to remain distant.