Richard Kay did a bonkers column about Tiaragate, the Sussexes & Angela Kelly

For all of those people yelling “why are you still writing about the fakakta tiara story,” just know that I don’t WANT to still be writing these stories. I wish Finding Freedom delivered the final word on Tiara-gate, because FF’s version was truly the only version that made any kind of sense. But FF’s version was merely the jumping-off point for yet another round of speculation about why the Duchess of Sussex is a terrible person for, like, existing and wearing a tiara at her wedding. To recap, the wedding-tiara story in Finding Freedom was exhaustive and I covered everything in this post. The FF version was a rebuttal of hundreds of bonkers, nonsensical stories percolating through the British tabloids for nearly two years about how Meghan demanded that the Queen hand over all of her emerald tiaras and then Meghan kicked Angela Kelly in the shins. Or something.
British people must love to talk about this sh-t because Omid Scobie was asked about it in a recent interview, and he said something off the cuff about Harry going over Angela Kelly’s head to speak to the Queen about how Kelly was blanking on Meghan’s requests (after the tiara had already been selected and Meg merely wanted access to it for a few hours). Now Richard Kay has written a column in the Daily Mail which is so unhinged, it beggars belief. He twists the story in knots to make it into a story about how Harry is a snob and… I don’t even know. Is Richard Kay banging Angela Kelly? You can read the full piece here. Some hilariously bonkers highlights:
Whether or not Harry bitched to or about Angela Kelly: Intriguingly, despite the robustness of the denial which risks denting Scobie’s reputation as the Sussexes’ number one media cheerleader, it does leave one question about the exchanges unsaid: did Harry refer to the Queen’s closest female aide as ‘this woman’? The source who dismissed Scobie’s claims of Harry speaking disrespectfully to the Queen made no mention of Miss Kelly in the rebuttal. That will leave many people wondering whether Prince Harry was not just displaying the same cold snobbishness he was said to have accused his brother Prince William, but also a flagrant hypocrisy.
OMFG: For in their book Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durand claim that, in the early days of his romance with Meghan, Harry reacted with fury after William cautioned him not to rush things with ‘this girl’. As they put it: ‘In those last two words, “this girl”, Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world.’ If this was the trigger which led to the rift between the once so-close brothers, how then should we classify Harry’s use of the words ‘this woman’ in describing the Queen’s gatekeeper? Doesn’t it also illustrate a degree of aloof snobbery, looking down on someone, a mere servant, without using their name? Unlike Prince William, Angela Kelly was in no position to defend herself.
Angela Kelly & the Queen are super close: All of which makes stories of the row between Harry and Miss Kelly all the more baffling. This week Angela is, as usual, at the Queen’s side in Scotland, having spent most of lockdown with her at Windsor Castle. These days she is not just the Queen’s senior dresser but also her dressmaker and curator. During lockdown she not only attended to the Queen’s clothes – for all those Zoom conferences and TV appearances – but also to her hair. With her regular hairdresser unable to visit, Angela would supervise the Queen’s wash and blow-dry.
Whether Angela Kelly was merely snubbing Meghan on the Queen’s orders: Even Angela’s detractors – and there are any number of them among Palace staff – do not believe she would have been deliberately obstructive to the Queen’s grandson. For in fact Angela was following the Queen’s orders. She had instructed Angela to provide a selection of tiaras which had been whittled down to three. According to an intimate source, Harry and Meghan asked about another tiara which was not on the shortlist. ‘They probably Googled it and thought it was one they would like,’ says the source. But its provenance was uncertain and the couple were encouraged to choose one of three the Queen and Miss Kelly had selected.
Did Harry shout at Angela? Some say Harry shouted at Angela, perhaps emboldened by his knowledge that she is not one of Prince Charles’s favourite members of staff, someone whom he believes has been indulged. One insider says this was reported back to the Queen, who asked Harry to come and see her – rather than him calling his grandmother, as Scobie has asserted.
UNCLE! Please don’t make me even try to parse this insanity. Angela Kelly must have run to Richard Kay to get him to write this confused counte-rnarrative where she is placed as the sad, shady BFF to the Queen. I didn’t even get into Kay’s bizarre accounting of the Queen’s friendship with this bish either – Kay makes it sound like they’re practically lovers, or that Angela Kelly is tasked with being the sole protector and gatekeeper to a feeble old woman. If Kay was trying to convince me that Angela Kelly is a piece of work who would publicly smear a blood prince, I am convinced.
I guess she is upset about how it made her look so she wants the final word on it so ran to Richard Kay. It seems.to me.she doth protest too much and makes herself look even more guilty of shenanigans towards Meghan. I don’t believe a word coming from her side.
Yeah, she pulled something similar with Kate. Kate wasn’t so persistent and William wasn’t willing to intervene. So, Kate had to practice with a plastic tiara. She was also behind Sophie’s horrible tiaras. Ak’s ego is huge and she loves being able to control who gets access to both the jewels and the Queen.
Like, at that point, Charles should have intervened. how does this woman have so much power?!?!
I couldn’t give a fuck about tiara-gate. But the more I hear about Angela Kelly and her relationship with the Queen the more suspect it sounds. It’s like watching a modern day “The Favourite” play out in real time. Because it DOES sound like they are lovers. And that Angela is basically sleeping her way through the palace.
When you run to Kay to do a rebuttal you’re guilty as charged. Ask William (sarcasm).
His denials are always so messy and just shady enough that you can kind of read between the lines. Remember his rebuttal to the Tatler article that was so shady? Even here – he’s trying to discredit Harry and Meghan but he still gets in a dig about how Charles doesn’t like AK and thinks she’s been “indulged.”
I dunno, the rumors that she was banging the queen have gotten pretty convincing. Angie sure has had quite a colorful life for someone with such a massive stick up her a**.
The relationship between AK47 and the Queen in her latter days is going to make an interesting drama like the Favourite one day. It’s interesting that Charles is said not to be a fan. I definitely think AK is a gatekeeper and it really makes me wonder about how involved the Queen is at this stage. I get the sense some may take advantage eg can see Andrew would have persuaded her that news night interview was a great idea (Thank goodness!)
If that quote about not wanting to serve a cable actress is true- I definitely think it came from AK- in which case this snob accusation is hypocrisy. And interesting that the Fail is so upset about snobbery given their coverage of Kate and Meghan’s backgrounds.
It’s interesting they are trying to bring back that ‘unknown provenance’ tiara BS as the other day the Fail stated that the trouble was because Meghan had turned up to the palace with her hairdresser without an appointment and was demanding Angela’s return. Previously it was Meghan wanted an emerald tiara just like one Eugenie coincidentally had. Like with Kate’s tears there’s now multiple accounts so I doubt them and think details briefed to the rota were just designed to smear. Also backs up assertion that the courtiers wanted to make life difficult for Meghan. it’s interesting that KP wouldn’t allow these false stories to be commented on.
Angela Kelly was very comfortable treating Meghan with misogynoir*. Meghan literally just wanted to try on a tiara so her hairdresser could come up with a hairstyle for her wedding. The dialogue around this confirms that the BRF and British has deeply seeded issues with misogynoir. We really need to continue to advocate for the rights of our black sisters!! (Saying this as a intersectional white feminist). Anyhow I hope Meghan is having a lovely time in California far away from all this bullsh*t.
*This term was coined by Moya Bailey and encapsulates how Meghan was abused. I wish it was more commonly used in articles about her.
All the UK reporting around Meghan and Harry just seems so disturbingly personal, as if the reporters are personally invested in and offended by everything they do. I get this peculiar relationship with the press is the result of them literally having access to Harry from birth, so they think they have legitimate ownership claims over his life, but it’s so incredibly toxic and again, disturbing. Why is this so normalized? Also, v commendable of Harry for ensuring they never get that kind of access to Archie.
The whole set up is disturbing. This is why Harry wanted to keep Archie from this. These “reporters” have developed unhealthy attachments with some following the royals literally since birth. Like that photographer Arthur Edwards weeping on TV begging for Harry to come home like he was an estranged father.
Other reporters acting like spurned lovers or ex-spouses going through a bitter divorce. Convinced that they and Harry were close just because Harry was polite when around them. When in reality, he secretly wanted to punch them in the face.
And don’t even get me started on how The Firm operates. Forcing siblings to battle for funding and then wondering why family relationships deteriorate. And courtiers playing them against each other in a battle for dominance between “courts”.
Just SO many unhealthy relationships and severe lack of boundaries. No wonder Harry dipped. He was the first in that family to put down boundaries and literally everyone has lost their friggin’ minds! OY VEY!
Honestly, quarantine in California must seem like bliss compared to what he grew up with.
The way that some members of the Royal Rota feel entitled to Harry is utterly bizarre! I’ve never seen anything like it in royal coverage (including other countries).
The thing that gets me about this is even in the worst reading for H&M, it’s just not that bad. Harry, a man of immense privilege, in the stress of wedding planning, may have had a groomzilla moment. Ok. And? How has this generated so many column inches?!
I’ve said enough so I’ll just laugh at RK and AK.
I find it hard to believe that QE11 is a “friend” of a servant. That is not her cup of tea.
It wouldn’t be the first time in the British monarchy.
@Carol – Agree with you. Each and every tale about AK-47 just sounds off to me. Queen Victoria loved her servants like family but, even with the upmost kind respect and consideration, she still treated them as servants.
I can. I mean think about it.
She’s in her mid 90s. All her friends are either dead or dying and that includes her husband of 70+ years. And she’s the Queen, so it’s not like she can just walk into a senior citizens group and try to make friends there.
Angela is 40 years younger yes, but she’s been around for a while so she has proven herself to be trusted. So it’s not surprising to see her turn to the staff in order to combat loneliness
Wait. The woman in the picture above is Angela Kelley and how old is she? She’s only in her 50’s?
@Edna: According to google/wikipedia, Kelly was born on 4 November 1967 so she’s 52 going onto 53.
That information can be false though.
She 100% is. She trusts her and listens to her. AK is probably the woman closest to the queen.
Didn’t Richard Kay interview Omid last week? He was in hysterics trying to come after Omid and Omid shut him down quickly. Richard and Angela both have it in for Omid.
This story is ridiculous and the Queen and AK47 have an interesting relationship……
The story Omid told of the tiara is the only one that makes sense.
‘They probably Googled it and thought it was one they would like,’ says the source.
I’m sure the ‘source’ did tell him that but SERIOUSLY, this is such utterly ridiculous nonsense. How can they actually go ahead and publish this rubbish? I mean I know why, it makes them ££££ but does it not get embarrassing after a while?
This is the 3rd, yes 3rd, narrative that has come from the palace about the tiara story!
No guesses as to who is lying.
Angela Kelly is guilty. This is about the third journalist she’s run to since Finding Freedom came out and every-time she tries to explain herself she still ends up looking like the bad guy. Angela Kelly didn’t think Meghan was worthy of wearing the Queens jewels because she’s black. I also think another problem was that Meghan didn’t suck up to Angela Kelly like Kate probably does so Meghan “didn’t know her place”.
Yup. I think AK is more protective of the queens clothes and the the crowns jewels than any of the royals themselves. I think they mean more to her. Isn’t that the story, the people who own these items take them for granted, for her they are like a shrine. She does think she’s the gatekeeper to all of this and will judge who is worthy and who isn’t.
As I said before, the Royal Rota is tied up by repeating the same stories over and over again and that was the brilliance of Meghan and Harry leaving the RF, because it cuts the access, it cuts the leaks and it just leaves them with the old and their desperate spins and fanficitons about their new life.
This, of course, is nowhere near enough and the RR knows it. I expected the next months to see an increase in the Anti- Kate news in an effort to pull focus away from William, and we can see this is what is happening. The question is if they will really turn on Kate as ways of protecting William and Andrew, because the Royal Rural story has resurfaced and Ghislaine is still alive…
Curious.
Meanwhile, I would suggest Meghan and Harry continue with what they have been doing. Occasional setting the record straight while working on their causes. There is nothing more they can do other than leave their lives and allow their work to speak to themselves and this takes time. If they continue this path , I suspect in two years the RR will stop speaking about them altogether, because they would have proven them so wrong nobody would trust RR opinions again when Meghan and Harry are concernced.
Jebus. The RR’s really are getting story ideas straight off of megx*t twitter accounts.
They’ve been screeching about the “this woman” thing for days.
They sure are and they have been for a while. Murky Meg, in particular, is basically their “source”. So many of the royal reporters either outright follow her account or they’re known to be lurkers when caught “liking” her tweets. That’s damn near all of them at this point. It’s truly pathetic but also proof of the fact that they literally have nothing, no access. They have no sources in California and they no longer have sources in the royal family, since it’s clear Harry and Meghan aren’t telling his family and former staff a goddamn thing.
The only slight credence I will give to this story is that it IS possible Harry and Meghan were googling tiaras before the meeting and had some idea of what style they liked or something- I think that would be reasonable. but as the book said, I think H&M knew very well that they had no choice over what tiaras would actually be offered to them, so I don’t see them seeing the selection of diamond tiaras and going, “well actually…..”
(I’m actually googling now and the only emerald tiaras that are popping up are the Vladimir tiara, which 100% Meghan did not want, that is not her style, and that would never have been on offer anyway, and Queen Victoria’s emerald tiara, which I also doubt would have been on offer or that M would have wanted.)
anyway, if the best defense of AK’s behavior is that Harry called her “this woman” and/or the Queen condoned her behavior – yeah, it just makes them look that much worse. Angela Kelly had a job to do here, and she didn’t do it.
The line about Charles not being a fan of hers is interesting though, isn’t it?
The book admitted they did a little googling to see what styles might be available but that they absolutely knew they would be dependent on the queens generosity and so didn’t hang their hearts on any of them.
“The only slight credence I will give to this story is that it IS possible Harry and Meghan were googling tiaras before the meeting and had some idea of what style they liked or something- I think that would be reasonable.”
Would make sense if they didn’t keep changing their damn story!
First, the line was H & M demanded the emerald tiara.🤦♀️
Then, it became H & M showed up, sans appointment, to try on tiara.🤷♀️
Now, it’s they googled another tiara entirely that made it a difficult task for the palace.
By next week, it’ll be a new angle.🙄🙄
Well, though, to be fair, the googling goes in with the “demanding.” If they had googled tiaras, had an idea of what they liked, and asked about those, that could very very easily be spun into “MEGHAN DEMANDED EMERALDS!”
But, I do think that because this story keeps changing means that the truth is probably what FF described – because if not, the rota would have definitively come out against that version – and even here, Kay isn’t really saying that’s not what happened. He’s just putting a different spin on it to show that Meghan and Harry are horrible people, which is expected from him.
The Royal Rottweilers sound like a cult. It’s absolutely frightening how possessive they seem of the Royal Family but especially Harry. And the full blown hate towards Meghan is unnerving. So glad the Sussexes put an ocean and several time zones between them. All the crazies can do now is rehash old stories over and over again and also mine American media and twitter for stories to concoct their fan fiction. Such toxicity.
All these revisions and for what? She looks like an asshole in all of them. She didn’t do her job and Harry had to go over her head. She got mad and leaked to the press like a immature brat. All these courtiers are just mad they’ve been made out to be the assholes they ALL are.