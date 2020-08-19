Cutie Jack Kennedy Schlossberg appeared at the virtual DNC with his mom

At this point, I wouldn’t touch a Kennedy man with a ten-foot pole, although I do have days where I really miss Teddy Kennedy’s voice in the US Senate. Ted Kennedy passed away in Barack Obama’s first term, and while there are Kennedys in Congress and various state governments now, there is no major political figure from that family in the current political world. Except for, arguably, Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg. Daughter of an assassinated president, she also buried her mother and her only sibling, JFK Jr, in the 1990s. Caroline has always been a quiet force in Democratic Party politics, and I remember how big a deal it was that both she and Teddy Kennedy were early endorsers of Barack Obama. President Obama made her the US ambassador to Japan, a role she loved (and Japan treated her like an American princess in residence).
Anyway, I wasn’t expecting anything from Caroline at the DNC, but she did a video endorsement for Joe Biden, someone she’s known for nearly 50 years. Standing next to her: her son John Kennedy Schlossberg, who goes by Jack Schlossberg. He’s 27 years old and the only grandson of the late JFK. He… looks A LOT like her late brother. Not a carbon copy or anything, but there’s definitely a family resemblance. And now I’m sad – JFK Jr adored his nephew and nieces and he left his estate to them and to his sister. Caroline and her children are the only John F. Kennedy legacies left. Here’s the video:
Jack grew up in New York, so I’m not surprised that he does not have a Massachusetts accent like most Kennedy men. And Caroline looks great, honestly. It’s refreshing to see a woman her age with a natural face. She looks like Meredith Vieira.
Anyway, this is just an FYI – there’s a young, attractive Kennedy man around. And he’s political.
Screencaps courtesy of video.
I have met him. He does a lot of work at the JFK Library, attends a lot of events there. In person, he is charismatic and charming and hot.
I also adore Caroline, who has a great sense of humor. I would love to know what she really thinks of Nagini but she would never go negative in public. She’s very aware of protecting her image and that of her parents.
I was taken back when I saw him because I had no idea he resembles JFK Jr.
I mean, damn. those Kennedy genes are STRONG. He’s not a carbon copy, but I would know he was a Kennedy without someone telling me.
I have a lot of respect for Caroline Kennedy. She’s experienced very tragic events in very public ways, and still gets out there and works as ambassador etc.
Isn’t there Joe Kennedy, the red head, whose essentially Elizabeth Warrens protege? I’ve heard for years he’s been groomed behind the scenes to be a player in the Democratic Party. There were rumors at one point that if Warren had gotten the nomination he would be tapped for some position. He also did the Counter state of the union one year.
He’s running against Markey for the senate seat
Eh. I don’t think he looks like his uncle. Google “Edwin Schlossberg” and “young Edwin Schlossberg” and you’ll see the resemblance between father and son is a LOT stronger than the resemblance between uncle and nephew. The genes are there, yes but personally, he looks like his father to me.
Yeah, that’s all I could see, too. Like there’s shades of the Kennedys, but that boy is all Schlossberg.
And yeah, Caroline looks amazing. She looks like herself, like a human instead of a bag of plastic pick-a-part parts.
I think it’s the dark hair and (maybe) something around the eyes that gives off a slight JFK Jr vibe? I agree that he definitely looks more like his father.
I think he looks a lot like his father, but I always thought that Edwin Schlossberg looked a lot like a Kennedy lol.
Caroline looks so so proud when he’s speaking. I’m so happy that she is still here fighting for what is is right. I know family tragedy myself and how hard it can be to keep going. I don’t believe in curses but I hope that sweet Jack (And all gen z) becomes A happy old person in a healthier world than we have today.
People really thirst over any and every white guy huh?
Errr no.
I’ve met Joe Kennedy, the Congressman now running for Senator in MA, several times and he has potential, though I do think he should have gotten a few more years under his belt before running for Senate. Was most impressed meeting with him when the Affordable Care Act was the hot topic first year Trump was in office. He had a great grasp of it and, more importantly, was able to clearly articulate both sides of the issues and legislation which is rare. Usually the legislator gives lip service and their staff is issues experts.
Joe is a sweet, really kind guy, who cares very deeply about his constituents and works really hard, especially on healthcare and mental health issues. I do wish he had stayed in the House longer. I’m expecting my primary ballot in the mail today and I still haven’t decided between him and Markey.
Ivanka, take a note: to be widely respected, don’t be the daughter of a fascist dictator. Don’t insert your unqualified and unintelligent self where you aren’t welcome. Go get qualified (just kidding; she’s too stupid).
I bet Japan treated her like an American princess. Her family has made a lot of sacrifices.
Apparently.
I never though John John was hot.
Never thought Jackie and Lee were stunning beauties either.
I’ve always found the Kennedy/Shriver/Bouvier set homely. But money and status make the men hot, whille money, status and thinness make the women beautiful.
Jackie Kennedy, IMO, was really beautiful when she was younger – like around the time of her wedding. I think she aged pretty well, but when I look back at her WH years I don’t think she was stunning. But, she was stylish, and that’s what I think was her big draw.
OH come on, no. JFK Jr. was probably the first beautiful and glamorous man I ever saw. I can see saying you didn’t find him sexy, I have definitely known very handsome men who just didn’t do it for me, but it wasn’t his money. He was gorgeous.
He was stunningly gorgeous. Possibly the most handsome man to ever walk the earth.
I’ll strongly disagree with you about John Jr. Never got the appeal of Jackie and Lee but they (especially Jackie) could dress very well which increased their overall appeal. But if a good looking Kennedy is what you’re after, have a look at the Kennedy-Lawford branch. Some of them are pretty cute IMO
Chris Lawford was stunning, may he Rest In Peace.
JFK Jr, Tim Shriver & Antony K Shriver were supreme hot IMO!😛😛😛
Even, without their names I would have absolutely looked twice.
Also, I think part of the appeal of JFK was just….context. He ran against Richard Nixon. Look at the presidents after him – LBJ, Nixon, Ford, etc. He took over from Eisenhower. These are all older white men, and sorry to say, none of them were very attractive. In that context, JFK was very young and very attractive and Jackie was as well. JFK was only 46 when he was assassinated. It wasn’t necessarily about how objectively good looking the family was, but how much they differed from who was before and after.
But, JFK Jr was hot.
Apparently he’s a big Harry and Meghan fan. He follows a couple of fan sites on Instagram.
This is sweet
Oh yes, he’s a cutie and seems a nice guy. And yeah he does resemble her brother. Is this the guy that Tay Tay dated for a while and stalked?
Wrong Kennedy but close. It was in fact his 2nd cousin Conor who dated Taylor. RFK’s grandson.
(Don’t ask me how/why I know Kennedy trivia haha)
No that was one of Bobby’s grandkids
That was Conner Kennedy, son of the anti vaxxer Kennedy.
No, that was Conor Kennedy, son of RFK Jr, anti-vax advocate and therefore the worst Kennedy.
Wow. Those Bouvier genes are strong!