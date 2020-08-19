Prince Harry ‘absolutely hated’ living in LA, ‘the timing was so wrong’

Again, you can choose what you believe and which outlets you trust. I’m just here for the gossip. Of course, many of us have wondered why Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito rather than buy a home in LA. It felt like creating a permanent base in LA would be better for them long-term, given their next phase and their post-royal goals. But staying in Tyler Perry’s mansion, they got a taste of what it would be like for them to live under that kind of paparazzi spotlight. And Harry wasn’t here for it:
Not his cup of tea. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just could not make things work in Los Angeles — their relocation to the Montecito community of Santa Barbara, California, was inevitable.
“Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot. Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it — the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy.”
Although Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, are further removed from the area they originally intended to occupy, their career plans are still on track. “An added bonus is that Montecito is only just over an hour’s drive from L.A., which is where a majority of their work is based, yet far enough away to escape the crowds, paparazzi and tourism in Hollywood,” the insider reveals.
The couple, who are parents of 15-month-old son Archie, knew they were making the right call. “Harry and Meghan looked at a handful of houses in the Santa Barbara area but fell in love with their ‘dream home’ [in Montecito] the moment they laid eyes on it,” the source says.
Having read Finding Freedom, I actually buy that Harry was the one who hated LA and wanted to move somewhere outside of a “hub” of activity/paparazzi. Harry was the one driving their move to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage. He is the one who clearly wants to get Meghan and Archie away from everything. I kind of wonder if Meghan had her way, if they would have made a permanent home in London (rather than Windsor), and then made a permanent home in LA. Again, the narrative that Meghan is controlling Harry or that she’s the one making the big decisions for them is beyond false. Harry is driving so much of this, and he clearly wants this idealized family life away from the hustle and bustle of a city.
Harry hated LA….what….a….shocker!
no, really LA is not a place everyone wants to be no matter what the people who live there think. The air is bad. the poverty is horrible. The lack of rain makes everything look dirty. normal things are WaaY expensive because they’re luxuries there. The people there are severely misinformed and think it’s the 💩…when it’s actually 💩Y ….i hate going there, but have to for work…..oh and the litter! it’s disgusting!! and in and out burger suuuuuuuucks it’s the cheapest quality ingredients, but since the people there are used to poor quality they don’t know any better….dairy like product and green potatoes anyone? so gross
I lived in LA / West Hollywood for 14 years and I think I left at the right time. While there are many aspects I enjoyed (like the weather, farmers markets, the entertainment scene), it was hard to maintain a decent quality of life. It’s SO EXPENSIVE!!! I was living in a studio apartment the whole time!! And when I decided I wanted to buy a house, I couldn’t even afford a shack in the worst neighborhood. (I’m now back on the east coast and was able to buy a home within a year of returning).
And there was a severe shortage of affordable housing. In my neighborhood they were building TONS of new apartment complexes on top of each other. The infrastructure was a mess. Pot holes every where, pipes bursting and flooding neighborhoods, etc. And the shit I saw on the street! 😳😳 It was getting scary and I never felt safe walking around at night.
Anyhoo, I had fun when I was younger but I eventually felt too old for all that shit and just wanted my own home in a quiet, boring neighborhood.
🤷🏽♀️ Montecito sounds like the best of both worlds to me. I’ve been reading that a lot of the celebrities are making an exodus from LA and only visiting to work. Whether it’s Santa Barbara, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, upstate New York, etc…, celebrities who are at a stage in their career where they don’t need to be in the center of LA to “hustle”, they are taking their families and packing up and leaving for a quieter life.
For those who have jobs or companies based in LA (like Ellen with her show), then Santa Barbara is the best option. And I’m guessing for Harry and Meghan, they chose it to stay near Doria and Meghan’s friends. And it seems like a handful of Harry’s friends (like Nacho) as well.
I imagine they were never going to stay in LA, despite what a source tells US weekly. If they bought their house in late June, that means they were looking before that, and they only moved to LA in mid-to-late March, so I doubt Harry spent two or three months in LA in the middle of a pandemic and said “nope! not for me!”
Their house has lots of land and privacy, which I imagine were must-haves on their list, plus it has plenty of room for house guests, entertaining, etc. Plus, those views! lol. I love their views.
This is really not the point but…..how many times have these people moved in the last 2-3 years? They went from the palace, to….Frogmore?, to Vancouver Island, to LA, to Montecito- is that all? They never stay in one place long enough to get adjusted- hope this one sticks!
Well, I don’t think they ever lived in KP after they were married. they had that house in the cotswolds where they were going to live for a few years, but after pictures of it leaked, they moved to Frogmore, then Vancouver Island but that was always temporary, then LA and Montecito. So in 2 years they have lived in 5 houses, which IS a lot of moving but their circumstances have been very unusual.
Well their initial moves were due to the unforseen circumstances they found themselves in,and lets not forgot they are still a fairly new couple and family trying to get settled amongst the madness that surrounds them.
They can move to Seattle, Denver or Portland to get whatever peace of mind he’s chasing. LA was too much for him. Harry driving the boat on.
I believe that Meghan is a city girl through and through! I completely believe she would want to stay in London and LA.
Is this part of both Harry and Will wanting to play “normal”? I do get the sense that Harry wants an idealized version of a family away from the spotlight. How different is that from “Middle Class Bill”?
Either way, I think protecting Archie from the invasive paparazzi is smart, and Oprah as a neighbor, sign me up!
I think Meghan probably did want to stay in London proper but I also think having kids changes things. If she wanted Archie to grow up with a big yard, or to be able to play outside while maintaining his privacy, then she would know that leaving a city like London was the best bet. Also, I imagine even if she wanted to stay in London, she didn’t want to live at KP with the Cambridges, which was what was offered.
I think Harry and William’s push for normalcy is a bit different because Harry doesn’t make any pretenses about himself. He knows he’s “different,” he knows there will always be interest in “the second son of Diana” as he referred to himself, etc. I don’t get the same vibe of middle class cosplay that I get from the Cambridges.
plus, when Harry decided he wanted to raise his child as non-royal, he took definitive steps to ensure that happened.
Agree, Montecito definitely seemed like a smart move as far as staying away from paparazzi goes. But yeah, not exactly living the simple family life in a ginormous Tuscan mcmansion with sprawling lawns. This is the part that has confused me the most about this move.
Lol at this fan fiction. They didn’t know they had moved but suddenly know the motivations for moving. Harry would hardly have experienced LA given Covid to have decided it wasn’t for him. they’ve probably not even been out much. But interesting Harry even has a choice seeing as the press claim he’s a kidnap victim.
Doubt they were ever looking to stay in LA and Would guess being there was a pit stop whilst house hunting after leaving Canada. Meghan’s Toronto neighbourhood is also said to be quite quiet so maybe that’s their thing.
Montecito seems like a better place to raise Archie and allows them the privacy and security they need. Also, U.S. Weekly has no direct source to the Sussexes and is making up fan fiction. They have no clue how Harry or Meghan feel about anything.
I’m a little surprised they didn’t choose New York/Hamptons, although with Covid…
But why is LA important to their work? I get wanting to be near Doria.
They had no choice but to make those moves in the past and those were all temporary homes. This is their first property purchase of such magnitude so it sounds like they’re going to nest there for a while. It doesn’t mean that they won’t purchase an additional place in the future as well. And I’m sure the drone intrusion and security issues were major sources of Harry’s dislike of LA.