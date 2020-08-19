Prince Harry ‘absolutely hated’ living in LA, ‘the timing was so wrong’

Again, you can choose what you believe and which outlets you trust. I’m just here for the gossip. Of course, many of us have wondered why Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito rather than buy a home in LA. It felt like creating a permanent base in LA would be better for them long-term, given their next phase and their post-royal goals. But staying in Tyler Perry’s mansion, they got a taste of what it would be like for them to live under that kind of paparazzi spotlight. And Harry wasn’t here for it:

Not his cup of tea. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just could not make things work in Los Angeles — their relocation to the Montecito community of Santa Barbara, California, was inevitable. “Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot. Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it — the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy.” Although Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, are further removed from the area they originally intended to occupy, their career plans are still on track. “An added bonus is that Montecito is only just over an hour’s drive from L.A., which is where a majority of their work is based, yet far enough away to escape the crowds, paparazzi and tourism in Hollywood,” the insider reveals. The couple, who are parents of 15-month-old son Archie, knew they were making the right call. “Harry and Meghan looked at a handful of houses in the Santa Barbara area but fell in love with their ‘dream home’ [in Montecito] the moment they laid eyes on it,” the source says.

[From Us Weekly]

Having read Finding Freedom, I actually buy that Harry was the one who hated LA and wanted to move somewhere outside of a “hub” of activity/paparazzi. Harry was the one driving their move to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage. He is the one who clearly wants to get Meghan and Archie away from everything. I kind of wonder if Meghan had her way, if they would have made a permanent home in London (rather than Windsor), and then made a permanent home in LA. Again, the narrative that Meghan is controlling Harry or that she’s the one making the big decisions for them is beyond false. Harry is driving so much of this, and he clearly wants this idealized family life away from the hustle and bustle of a city.