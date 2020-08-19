E!: Ben Affleck ‘hasn’t felt the want or need’ to drink since he’s been with Ana de Armas

Do you guys remember when Lindsay Shookus was touted by the press as Ben’s sober companion? That was less than a year and a half ago. Page Six reported it and they’re one of Ben’s go-to outlets. They wrote that Shookus “was making sure other people weren’t drinking around” Ben at the Triple Frontier premiere, that they would drink coffee together and that “she encourages that instead of alcohol.” It was kind of telling that the narrative around Ben, a grown ass man, was that he needed his partner to keep him sober. (That was the last time Ben and Lindsay were together – after Ben broke up with her by cheating on her with the Playboy model and after he got sober from his last stint rehab. He had a relapse last fall, but he seems to be doing ok since then.)
My point is that the only person responsible for Ben’s sobriety is Ben, but the narrative around him is that his girlfriends are supporting his sobriety. That’s how it should be, but it’s telling, that’s all I’m saying, and now Ana is getting the same treatment:
As a source explained to E! News, De Armas has also been a helpful support in Affleck’s sobriety. For years, the star has battled alcohol addiction and has sought treatment in rehab several times.
“Since Ana has been in Ben’s life, being sober has become easier to manage,” the source said. “She came into his life and has given him everything he wants and needs in a partner. He’s very satisfied with Ana and isn’t looking for a coping method. She has a vivacious personality and is a very talented actress.”
According to the latest source, “She’s wonderful with his kids and very loving. It’s hard to put into words how happy he is with her. She fills him up and he doesn’t need anything else.”
Logistically, alcohol is not a prominent aspect of the actress’ lifestyle, which has benefited Affleck. “Drinking isn’t part of the equation with Ana,” the source explained. “She’s very supportive and she doesn’t party or make alcohol a big part of her life. It’s not what they do as a couple or a part of their relationship. He really hasn’t felt the want or need since they have gotten into a relationship.”
Overall, Affleck is in a good place. “He’s working out a lot and feeling great,” a second source said. “He continues to focus on his family and his new relationship. It’s been a great few months for them as a couple.”
Ben does look sober and you can tell he’s working out a lot. Just read some of those quotes about his drinking, especially the one I put in the title. Yes your partner is supposed to feel fulfilling and be supportive, but Ben should be sober for Ben not because “he hasn’t felt the need or want” to drink now that he’s in love. That makes it sound conditional.
It is Probably why the paps are photographed the delivery of alcohol at his home several Times
She fills him up.
Ben needs to learn to fill Ben up.
You said it before I did. Exactly!
Yep! He drains his partners dry then blames them when he goes off the rails grow up dude
Ben has one of those faces that even if he has a whiff of alcohol you can immediately tell. He does look physically good and sober right now.
Yikes. This narrative makes me so uncomfortable. It’s not Jennifer or Lindsay’s fault he needed a drink. He has a disease that he alone needs to learn to manage. That’s great if he’s found someone who rarely drinks and is a supportive partner — that’s important! But the way it is phrased here is so toxic. If he feels tempted at some point when attending events with Ana in the future, or because she’s launching into stardom and he’s trying to maintain it, etc., will it be her fault, then? Ick.
Honestly? I feel like it’s been quite clear for years that he’s not actually taking full responsability for his addiction and that it is his wife/girlfriends job to manage it. I know a lot of people,including here, claims that this relationship is great and they’re so in love and it’s cute but to me it just seems like …Ben being Ben. I would not be surprised if a year from now he starts cheating with a playboy model and get caught drinking and gambling. And then “sources”" will tell us that all the pap walks and publicity were Ana’s idea and that’s why he felt so bad,and fell off the wagon.
Such snide bullshit. It is not her support and not anyone else’s lack of support that causes him to drink/not drink (as Kaiser stated) and media coverage like that to me show oh his ex wife and mother of his children was just not quite good enough to keep him from drinking and cheating. Like just say nothing at all or say he’s finally growing to a point where sobriety is becoming easier for him. He doesn’t need to drag others into it.
That’s a lot to put on a person. I hope this isn’t true. If he’s thinking like this, that’s not a good sign for his future sobriety. And I don’t necessarily believe it’s true. People print any ole isht they feel like making up a lot of the time.
I agree with this. I’ve read on here a few times that Page Six is a preferred outlet of some stars and I honestly have a hard time wrapping my head around that one — Page Six is not and has never been reputable as far as I’m aware. I can see stars leaking to People or similar publications with a better reputation, but Page Six? Hmm.
Good god I know what they are going for here but what a horrible implication this headline accidentally makes!
“He’s staying sober now because Ana is just that amazing! I mean…it’s not like his three children were enough or anything. He kept falling off the wagon when he just had them to think about. Oh also f**k that nag who stayed married to him for a decade.”
Good lord PR people, use your brains!! 🙄
I’m glad if she is supportive, but wow, that wording is not good. What if she goes out of town eventually to work on a film? What if he does? What if they break up? Saying he’s not drinking because of her is putting way too much pressure and responsibility on her and their relationship. He needs to figure this out for himself, not be reliant on others to make it easy for him.
“ What if she goes out of town eventually to work on a film? What if he does?”
I have a sneaky suspicion that much like with Garner she will be expected to work around his projects and he will get priority. Now if she wants to be “Mrs. Affleck” and spend her time raising a kid or whatever, fine. Otherwise that would be about the worst thing someone in her spot could do.
This is all kinds of ick to me. The burden of Ben’s sobriety should not be placed on his girl. He needs to be a big boy and take responsibility for his own self.
Sounds like he’s replaced his alcohol addiction with an addiction to Ana.
Yep. This. He’s a codependent alcoholic. Always addicted to something.
It’s sad if he’s putting that responsibility on her. That seems to be his pattern. First Jennifer managed his sobriety, even while he was on-and-off with that model and Shookus, and for a time the responsibility became Shookus’, now his sobriety depends on Ana being “vivacious” and giving him anything he wants and needs—that’s just so not healthy, and so unfair to his partners. It’s not a sustainable way to rehab from addiction, to just put that enormous and complicated responsibility onto someone else and be completely reliant on them not fucking it up (For example: Ana managing her drinking around him, or Shookus managing who gets to be around him).
Also, I know it sounds good to say that because of all that, that he doesn’t feel like drinking. But to me it sounds like he just replaced one addiction for another—instead of drinking, he’s now obsessed with “vivacious” Ana and his sobriety relies completely on this one person making him happy in this relationship. Again, not healthy and not sustainable. He needs to be the one doing the work, not Ana’s personality. ‘Cause what’s gonna happen when they both get separated by their gigs and are not in this quarantine bubble anymore?
They’re grossly annoying. But he looks healthier & she is so adorable.
I think it’s hilarious that they have to throw in there, “She has a vivacious personality and is a very talented actress.”
Like… Wait, what? What exactly does being a “very talented actress” have to do with anything? This article is from E!, which has pretty much alway been his go to when he needs to get something out there. This has Ben written all over it and he’s about ready to throw Ana under the bus, just like he did with Lindsay. And then after the article about Lindsay, he dumps her again. LOL… just sayin’ that maybe he’s about done with Ana.
This sounds like something from Ana’s side and it makes me feel like she doesn’t understand addiction or mental health and what a healthy relationship should look like. I know she’s in her early 30s, so I expected a little better.
Her publicist is sure working overtime these days.
Just wait. She’s amazing. Sure. She’s amazing TODAY.
When do these idiot celebrities catch on? Do they ever? Is there ever a point where they look into a mirror and admit, I’m simply in love with falling in love. I’m an actor. My roles change. My face and body change. My purpose changes with each assignment. I perform for the masses. I own my hubris because it veils a blinding truth… I’m superficial and have no depth. My jobs, my characters feed on my existence like a succubus. Falling in love is a nesessary evil, I physically and mentally crave its tangibility. And when they come to truly know the vacuous gas bag before them, it’s time for a costume change. Again.
This narrative is so dumb. So if he relapses it will be because she had a few less vivacious days? God, he sounds like a giant man-baby.
I get so sick of the ongoing narrative that the “right” woman can “fix” a man. If he fails to maintain his sobriety, that’s HIS fault. Geezus
I like ana she seems guniene and sometimes it rubs off on people in a good way whats the problem with Ben being happy.
Oh, Ana. I know the attention seems worth it, but really, you are talented and super-hot so you. should. run.
There’s plenty of wealthy dick where that one came from.
Right?! She could get a wealthy dick w a lot less issues!
Sounds codependent as hell.
I am weary of all the Ben Affleck BS. He has traded one addiction for another. He traded alcohol for famewhoring.
If they make it to marriage, just wait until they have a kid and some of Ana’s vibrancy and and energy needs to be diverted to the child. Ben needs to grow up.
Since the JLo days I’ve been aware of the celeb gossip around Ben that he’s the sort who only is put together when he’s in a relationship. It’s not a unique quality, it’s just you don’t always see that acted out in front of you, but you see it with Ben and M. Culkin (idk how to spell McCauley and I’m too lazy to look it up)