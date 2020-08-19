Gun-toting St. Louis Ken & Karen will speak at the Republican National Convention

As we enjoy the virtual Democratic National Convention this week, just be aware of how much the Republican National Convention is going to suck next week. It shouldn’t be a surprise – the 2016 RNC was a complete catastrophe, full of gloom and doom and America-hatred (which was “okay” then because we had a black president). I’m expecting a lot of gloom and doom at this year’s RNC because that’s where Trump lives: he has to convince white people that black and brown people are coming to get them, always and forever. That’s his entire shtick. So, with that in mind, here are some of the speakers:
Speakers at the Republican National Convention next week include a St. Louis couple who brandished guns as protesters of police brutality marched through their gated community; a high school student maligned for his interaction with a Native American man; the father of a student killed in the Parkland, Florida, shooting of 2018; and at least one prominent anti-abortion activist.
The lineup underscores the issues behind President Donald Trump’s attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats, who are holding their convention this week.
Democrats want to “confiscate the guns of law-abiding Americans,” as well as “protect the criminals” and “force taxpayers to fund extreme late-term abortion,” Trump said Monday in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
“We are in a fight for the survival of our nation and civilization itself,” Trump said.
The St. Louis couple: Mark and Patricia McCloskey aka St. Louis Ken and Karen, the dumbass lawyers who ran out of their palatial mansion and threatened peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters with guns. The McCloskeys were charged with felonies, and I’m sure they will be there to further the “cause” of “white people should be terribly afraid of black people.”
The high school student is Nicholas Sandmann, aka the Covington Catholic school kid who was part of a larger group of MAGA-gear wearing a–holes who swarmed Native American activists in Washington, DC in January 2019. Sandmann got a lot of attention because the nasty little brat got in the face of a Native American protester and smirked as the man chanted (and it was all on-camera). All of those Catholic school parents hired tons of crisis managers and lawyers and they’re still trying to sue their way out of the whole ordeal. Again, Sandmann’s presence is just to lean into culture wars and racism.
I honestly hope the Trumpers just devote a night to Full-On Karen Tantrums. We can call it the Let Me Speak To Your Manager Night.
Photos courtesy of social media.
LMFAO – who in their right mind would choose these idiots to speak?
Oh that’s right… Our unintelligent, narcissistic, childish, immature, clueless POS President, that’s who.
Get out the popcorn, this ought to be entertaining in the very least
My god. They don’t even pretend to care about any ideals that used to matter. Playing the victim is all they’ve got. I’ve said this before and I was thinking about this again last night as I faced another night of insomnia: Maybe the best thing is to split up into Red States and Blue States. I don’t see anyone EVER being able to bridge this divide that right wing media has exacerbated to an alarming degree.
I mean yesterday my son’s university decided to go remote for the fall and the sheer number of parents shrieking on FB with all kinds of crazy sh^t, like it’s all part of a plot by Dems to steal the election through fraudulent mail-in ballots, was astonishing. How do you even reason with this? Ever?
You have my biggest sympathy, Esmom. In Europe we have our fair share of lunatics but the political system is still somewhat guarding us from complete descent into racist / fake news oblivion. But these guys are winning all over and that’s a fact.
Kamala Harris is bringing us hope though. Let’s stick to that.
You have a follower here Esmom! I would sign on for that today.
God please no. I’m in Austin and it’s hard enough to be the blue dot in a red sea.
Also, I hope your insomnia gets better. I was dealing with really terrible anxiety and depression over this year and at 8 months postpartum opted to quit breastfeeding to get on some medication. It has been very helpful for me. I hope you find something to gain a little bit of peace right now. We are almost to November.
These people were charged with FELONIES for their actions, whoever thought they would be valued speakers must be the biggest idiots in the worl. Oh, … yeah
That’s all the Republican party is: white rage and supremacy.
A comic posted an (unfunny) joke that Brock Turner was speaking and a lot of people believed it. Tells you everything you need to know Bout the GOP.
The Dem convention has made me joyful, hopeful and weepy at times, the RNC should be good for some laughs and wtf moments. A Bingo card would need to have fifty-leven spaces for all the criminals, tRump bloopers, porn stars, Satan Spawn, crazies, morally corrupt, racists, etc. No way a drinking game would work, unless you have a death wish.
Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrell.
Well, they’ve made a decision to appeal to the most hardline of his supporters and are making no attempt to win the more “moderate” republicans who have been turned off by trumplethinskin over the years. They’re the ones that Biden can pick up and he’s going hard for them, he can appeal to the working class voters in a way that golden toilets can’t.
You have no clue how shocking these images are for Europeans. NO ONE carries a gun like that outside, or said person goes to jail immediately.
Can we please stop with the access to guns, free speech non-sense in the US. My dear American friends are going way down in various states of depression and I am getting both worried and pissed, all the way across the pond.
In my country of origin, racist and xenophobic speech gets you in jail.
I feel like the contrast between what we are seeing this week, which I find uplifting and beautiful, and at times very emotional (Ady Barkan, Kristin Urquiza), and what we will see next week, will be so stark. But the thing is, I have always felt this way. I first became politically aware during the Anita Hill hearings. In 92, I went door to door for the dems, it was the year of the woman (so-called). And I will never forget Pat Buchanon’s screeching nativist, and also, damn racist, speech at the R convention that year. “WE’LL TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY STREET BY STREET”. I was young, but so alarmed. I knew scary isht when I heard it.
And remember they wore purple bandaids in 04 to mock John Kerry’s service in Vietnam? And their faces are always screaming in rage and hate, always. It has been this way since I have been watching.
So when they say it’s Trump, it ain’t Trump. Trump is what years of their bad stomachache of hate and racism eventually squirted out. But this is who they are, this is who a SIGNIFICANT number of Americans are. And when I accepted that, I started really thinking about getting out.
The theme of the entire convention is white grievance. They’ve been playing the same tune for 1/2 a century.
Whiny White Boys.
The GOP convention will be a festival of angry, whiny white boys whining about how hard it is to be a whiny white boy and the women who turned themselves into blow up dolls who love them.