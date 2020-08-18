No, Prince Harry didn’t ‘yell’ at the Queen in 2018 because of Meghan’s tiara

Omid Scobie’s appearance on True Royalty is still making headlines. We discussed it yesterday - Scobie spoke about how Prince William and Harry didn’t speak for two months following the Sussexit announcement in January, which wasn’t surprising news. Scobie also said that Harry got involved in the tiara debacle, which happened in March/April 2018 – that was when the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly completely blanked on repeated requests from Kensington Palace to gain access to the Queen Mary bandeau tiara for Meghan’s hair trial. Scobie said Harry went to the Queen and: “Harry had to intervene. He called his grandmother and said, ‘I don’t know what the hell is going on. But this woman needs to make this work for my future wife’.” Now there’s a “denial.”
Biography Finding Freedom, which has listed a string of explosive behind-the-scenes claims as it charts Meghan and Harry’s decision to quit the Royal Family, alleged the 35-year-old prince was “fed up” that the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly had not set up a time for the trial with Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau. And author Omid Scobie claimed in an interview: “Harry had to intervene. He called his grandmother and said, ‘I don’t know what the hell is going on. But this woman needs to make this work for my future wife’.”
But a source today told the Telegraph the suggestion that Harry “yelled” at his grandmother the Queen was “totally untrue”. They added: “The suggestion the Duke ‘yelled’ at his grandmother is totally untrue, and completely ridiculous, as is the suggestion that he said ‘what the hell’.”
It’s the first time that a source from the Sussexes has refuted claims of the biography’s author.
Yeah, Scobie didn’t say Harry “yelled” at the Queen. Some outlets tried to make it sound like that though, and Scobie corrected them too:
The book goes into great detail about Prince Harry's respect and admiration for The Queen, so it really bothered me to see this kind of reporting put out there as it's so far from what is described on the pages.
Personally, I don’t even think Scobie was trying to directly quote Harry, he was just giving the gist of Harry’s reaction to Angela Kelly being a massive B – Harry went over Angela Kelly’s head and went directly to the Queen to sort out the tiara sh-t, which is probably why Angela Kelly ran to the press in the fall with a convoluted story about “diva Meghan demanding tiaras!”
As for the rest of Scobie’s interview with True Royalty, Scobie’s account directly contradicts a lot of Katie Nicholl’s sugary reporting about how William and Harry are speaking again and there has been some softening between them. So it’s curious that Nicholl published this on Vanity Fair yesterday:
Vanity Fair has been told by reliable sources that the relationship between the brothers improved in late March, when their father Prince Charles was diagnosed with Covid -19. “That’s when they eventually put their own troubles to one side and got in touch with each other and started talking on the phone,” according to the source. “They were both desperately worried about their father and Harry picked up the phone to William and they started speaking again.”
In the interview, which airs on True Royalty on Monday, Scobie also said that the relationship between Kate and Meghan soured beyond repair during Meghan’s pregnancy, when the actress felt particularly lonely and isolated. Scobie claims in the book that Meghan felt Kate could have been more welcoming when she entered the royal family and was cold and aloof even when Meghan was pregnant.
I think Harry & William probably spoke once or twice when Charles was diagnosed with the virus. I seriously doubt that they’ve kept up contact. And yes, Meghan and Kate’s relationship deteriorated beyond repair during Meghan’s pregnancy. How could it not, when Kate was doing the most to throw Meghan under the bus to embiggen herself?
The Rota and the rest of the British media know their audience doesn’t read books. They know their audience gets their news from the TV. They’re able to say anything because they know their audience won’t fact check.
I agree, I think Harry and Will got in touch when Charles got sick but things never really thawed between them. I could also see Harry calling to wish his nephews and niece a happy birthday and still sends them presents. He will probably remain civil with Will and Kate for their sakes but CLOSE? Nope. He will never tell them anything personal again because he knows they can’t be trusted.
I think its pretty clear William and Kate did not know Harry and Meghan had moved, or else that would have leaked. Leaking that of info to Dan Wootton would have gotten them a few more months, criticism-free.
I’m sure Charles and the Queen knew, but they must have been told in no uncertain terms to not share that info with William (and if they know KP leaked the Sussexit news, they probably went along with it willingly.)
Wootton blasting the news about Harry and Meghan leaving probably annoyed BP and CH because it made things so much more difficult for them and Harry had already warned of this leaking. I think because it is so obvious KP / William are just sending things over to DW they are being more circumspect with information.
I totally agree! Do you think he would have been able to keep their new home move under wraps if he were still buddy buddy with Willy-Leaks? Harry knows he cannot trust William. I have a sister like that. I don’t trust any further than I could throw her. She’s my sister but we really don’t have a relationship, It is what it is.
LOL, of course he didn’t “yell” at her. But I’m sure he was frustrated and angry and that probably came out. Angela Kelly probably heard about it from the queen, was annoyed, and we got the tiara leak as a result.
The book goes out of its way to absolve the Queen and to emphasize how close she and Harry are, so I wonder if that was one of the deals for the Sussexes letting their people talk – “not one word against the queen.” Everything else aside, H&M are savvy enough to know how it would look if anyone on their team seemed to be criticizing the queen.
The book really does go overboard with how much Harry respects the Queen and doesn’t blame her for anything. Anything that happened between them also stated how she was a grandmother to him and not just the Queen. They made it really clear that their story is there is no problem with the Queen.
I mentioned in a previous post I just started listening to Angela Kelly’s book and she is one hundred percent on a power trip and thinks she knows better than anyone else on the staff (or in the family). I absolutely agree that she thought she would ignore Meghan and convince the Queen it was the right thing to do because she’s played so many manipulations before to prove she was right. The only reason the Queen made her is because Harry actually contacted his grandmother and she saw how upset he was. The Queen buries her head in the sand and just wants her courtiers to figure it out amongst themselves (AK basically says this).
British audiences do not want to hear their Queen might be petty sometimes and also…I find completely in character of Harry not to share anything negative about his grandma even if he is privately upset because the woman is 95 years old and has obviously worked her whole life.
I understand there’s still warm sentiment toward this corrupt pedophile-enabling queen, but she’s actually … lived in unfathomable luxury her entire life. Let’s not make it sound like she was working nine to five at a desk job or actually doing anything to improve ordinary people’s lives.
I don’t think I was making it sound she works nine to five in a cubicle…I was just stating a fact that she, a 95 years old woman has consistently working her entire life, and is still working….and still taking her pedo son to church.
I agree. No matter how bad the Queen treats Harry he will never say a bad word against her.
Kate puts herself out there as an advocate for pregnant women and for children’s well-being at the the same time she participating in a smear campaign against a pregnant Meghan. Meghan is right to be upset about Kate’s behaviour.
After my mother’s pasaing, my oldest sister went nuts with everyone, but particularly on me, the youngest, as I had been much closer to mom and stayed with her, maybe she felt I had sponged off her, who know, but the craziness went absolutely overboard and I cut her out of my life, but I lived near a home belonging to her. She could not believe I had (Finally) put a stop to her, and blamed my husband for my attitude, but I was fed up with her shenanigans.
After a few years, and after we adopted our baby girl, I made the decision of speaking to her again. We are ok, cordial, friendly even, but trust is broken on my side.
I am much wary around her, and I see her with different eyes. I prefer this to not relationship at all, tho.
Winnie,
I think that is where Harry is at with William. Cordial but ZERO trust.
I had a coworker like that. When I first met him, he seemed like the sweetest guy. Then I realized he was 2 faced and backstabbing and really only cared about himself. Once I figured that out, I remained friendly to his face but started keeping things from him because I knew it could get back to other people. We never had a falling out. No bad words were ever spoken between us. No voices were ever raised. I just stopped trusting him.
LOL is The Sun really trying to claim a Sussex source spoke to them? Because I call BS on that.
I would bet that the relationship between Meghan and Kate became irretrievably broken with the budget flight stunt. The Cambridges are terrible people.
The denial was to the Telegraph.
I’m very curious now about alert the Queen is with what’s going on day to day. If information was being filtered through courtiers with an agenda I’m not surprised if she might not have known depth of the Meghan smear campaign& might have been advised to throw weight behind protecting Andrew, not only as her favourite but also because the allegations represent a real crisis for the monarchy. On the other hand some claim that she is on top of things like govt intel and reads her papers every day. And I feel like some like to claim she isn’t aware only when things go wrong eg Andrew newsnight interview.
Who knows the truth.