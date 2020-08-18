No, Prince Harry didn’t ‘yell’ at the Queen in 2018 because of Meghan’s tiara

Omid Scobie’s appearance on True Royalty is still making headlines. We discussed it yesterday - Scobie spoke about how Prince William and Harry didn’t speak for two months following the Sussexit announcement in January, which wasn’t surprising news. Scobie also said that Harry got involved in the tiara debacle, which happened in March/April 2018 – that was when the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly completely blanked on repeated requests from Kensington Palace to gain access to the Queen Mary bandeau tiara for Meghan’s hair trial. Scobie said Harry went to the Queen and: “Harry had to intervene. He called his grandmother and said, ‘I don’t know what the hell is going on. But this woman needs to make this work for my future wife’.” Now there’s a “denial.”

Biography Finding Freedom, which has listed a string of explosive behind-the-scenes claims as it charts Meghan and Harry’s decision to quit the Royal Family, alleged the 35-year-old prince was “fed up” that the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly had not set up a time for the trial with Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau. And author Omid Scobie claimed in an interview: “Harry had to intervene. He called his grandmother and said, ‘I don’t know what the hell is going on. But this woman needs to make this work for my future wife’.” But a source today told the Telegraph the suggestion that Harry “yelled” at his grandmother the Queen was “totally untrue”. They added: “The suggestion the Duke ‘yelled’ at his grandmother is totally untrue, and completely ridiculous, as is the suggestion that he said ‘what the hell’.” It’s the first time that a source from the Sussexes has refuted claims of the biography’s author.

[From The Sun]

Yeah, Scobie didn’t say Harry “yelled” at the Queen. Some outlets tried to make it sound like that though, and Scobie corrected them too:

The book goes into great detail about Prince Harry's respect and admiration for The Queen, so it really bothered me to see this kind of reporting put out there as it's so far from what is described on the pages. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 17, 2020

Personally, I don’t even think Scobie was trying to directly quote Harry, he was just giving the gist of Harry’s reaction to Angela Kelly being a massive B – Harry went over Angela Kelly’s head and went directly to the Queen to sort out the tiara sh-t, which is probably why Angela Kelly ran to the press in the fall with a convoluted story about “diva Meghan demanding tiaras!”

As for the rest of Scobie’s interview with True Royalty, Scobie’s account directly contradicts a lot of Katie Nicholl’s sugary reporting about how William and Harry are speaking again and there has been some softening between them. So it’s curious that Nicholl published this on Vanity Fair yesterday:

Vanity Fair has been told by reliable sources that the relationship between the brothers improved in late March, when their father Prince Charles was diagnosed with Covid -19. “That’s when they eventually put their own troubles to one side and got in touch with each other and started talking on the phone,” according to the source. “They were both desperately worried about their father and Harry picked up the phone to William and they started speaking again.” In the interview, which airs on True Royalty on Monday, Scobie also said that the relationship between Kate and Meghan soured beyond repair during Meghan’s pregnancy, when the actress felt particularly lonely and isolated. Scobie claims in the book that Meghan felt Kate could have been more welcoming when she entered the royal family and was cold and aloof even when Meghan was pregnant.

[From Vanity Fair]

I think Harry & William probably spoke once or twice when Charles was diagnosed with the virus. I seriously doubt that they’ve kept up contact. And yes, Meghan and Kate’s relationship deteriorated beyond repair during Meghan’s pregnancy. How could it not, when Kate was doing the most to throw Meghan under the bus to embiggen herself?