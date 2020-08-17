Omid Scobie: Prince Harry & William didn’t speak for two months this year

For months, Katie Nicholl has claimed repeatedly that Prince William and Prince Harry are talking on the phone, and that there’s been some softening with their relationship. I remember back in March, the Mail on Sunday did a lengthy piece which was basically like “Harry and William despise each other at the moment and it’s going to take a lot for them to repair this mess.” In Finding Freedom, there are references to William and Harry’s nonexistent relationship following the Sussexit too, basically that William sent staff to the exit negotiations and didn’t help his brother in any way. The basic gist: the brothers hate each other now and despite some sugary reports about their conversations, not much is happening there. Omid Scobie confirms:
Princes William and Harry cut communication for two months after Megxit and still have barely any communication, while their relationship ‘will take time to heal’, the author of a new biography about Harry and Meghan has today claimed. Writer Omid Scobie has revealed the extent of their rift in a new TV interview today in which he claims Prince William was furious at his younger brother over he and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to go public with their plans to take a step back from royal life.
Scobie, who has recently released a biography about Harry and Meghan’s split from the royals, named ‘Finding Freedom’, also said tension between Meghan and Kate over the actresses’ struggles during pregnancy also soured their relationship.
During the interview, Scobie tells the show’s presenter Kate Thornton, formerly of This Morning and Loose Women, that the brothers stopped speaking around the time of the so-called Sandringham Summit in January. The couple later released details of the plans online, which Scobie has claimed was one of the catalysts of the rift between the brothers.
On the communication, he said: ‘They hadn’t seen each other. That’s really going to take some time to heal. I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider.
On Harry and Meghan’s road-map plans, he said: ‘I think really where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model.’ Scobie claims William, a future king, was upset by the decision as he believed it had damaged the royal family’s reputation.
I mean, that’s basically what he wrote in FF, except the Mail is getting the timeline wrong. The Sussexes dropped their website on January 8th, the Sandringham Summit followed that, and William was only there for the “summit” involving Charles, Harry and the Queen on the first day. After that, it was death by a thousand paper cuts as Harry had to deal with everybody’s staff in the exit negotiations. Two months later, Harry and Meghan returned for their final events, and William and Kate snubbed them so hard on Commonwealth Day.
In this interview, Scobie also revealed what Harry said to the Queen about Angela Kelly, after Kelly refused to answer any of Meghan’s calls and the Kensington Palace calls to do a hair trial with the tiara. Harry apparently said to the Queen: “I don’t know what the hell is going on. This woman needs to make this work for my future wife.”
LMAOOOOOO. It was Willie and his complicit staff who made it public by leaking it! What a tool. I mean, considering it was Dan Rotten… er, Wootton, who broke the story, it’s pretty obvious where the leak came from.
This is a bad thing? Must be a breath of fresh air not to deal with that toxic and dysfunctional sibling.
Did I miss something or Harry did not use any language as the Rota has said? I mean, I could feel the venon in his tone, but…they wrote he had used inflamatory language, implying he had called AK a “c**T” or “b***h”?
I like Omid Scobie but to be honest, he’s a bit too much of a gentleman and has a tendency to euphemise things. (I used to listen to his podcast, I know). I strongly suspect Harry used far harsher language than that about the Palace Rottweiler. And I don’t blame him at all (as long as it wasn’t said directly to her face, that would have been a step too far, me thinks).
Would work this way but remember the palace aides were said yo be convinced Harry and Meghan wrote the thing themselves because there were verbatim speeches and very accurate descriptions of placed?
If I am to believe that, than Okie should be accurate about this too.
Sometimes the only solution is to cut off the narcissistic family member. I did the same to my mom, and my enabler sister. Not easy, but definitely the best solution. Stay strong Harry, you’ll be better off in the long run
Agree. This brother-relationship is done. They will be coldly polite to each other but Harry was betrayed on a very deep level. Harry knows his brother is a liar and will harm him. How do you heal from that?
?????? Did I daydream someone leaking it to Dan Wooten and him giving them 10 days before he published? Was I high when that happened? Again, that website was a godsend no matter how people feel about it. They only released it to get ahead of the 192749493748449th leak! It was gonna come out one way or another. If they didn’t want it publish they shouldn’t have leaked it. That was HUGE security breach and it should’ve resulted in someone’s career being ruined.
As for William and Harry not talking….2 months is too short a time imo but that’s just me.
Yep. William is angry because Harry didn’t allow Wooten to step all over him. When Harry fought back, William’s anger comes from a place of “I needed you to take one for the team – and how can you let that black witch get between us?”
Harry isn’t going back to this. I’m not sure why so many don’t get that. He’s been betrayed at the deepest level from his closest relative. Nope. He’s done. Will’s toast.
Plus, that ‘black witch’ has a free 100 acre, beach-front property in William’s mind. It’s why his wife started trying to morph into her. Although, I have to say that it looks like she’s given that up now (thankfully), I suppose because the comparisons are no longer so constant/immediate.
I think William wanted Harry to leave and be tied out for some time until they cut leak a lot and damage a lot and create the illusion Harry and Meghan were shown the door and that any official statement explains it was their wishes could be interpreted as saving face.
I agree. Claims that William was mad all of this happened in public make no sense, especially after having set up that plane stunt. H&M completely outmaneuvered EVERYONE (including their team) and THAT is what William was pissed about. Brilliant on their part tbh. I think they regretted it but they made the best out of a bad situation and it worked out.
Thank you. The Sussexes hand was forced because Wootton leaked it.
Omid spills more tea in his interviews than in the book.
I don’t see these two ever being the same again.
😁😁😁
Here is MY timeline.
Harry was forced to put his wishes in writing.
Will had his KP team immediately leak it to Dan Wooten because he wanted to control the narrative.
Harry and Meghan outmaneuvered him with their website and prepared roadmap and going over EVERYONE’s heads by publishing it and therefore taking back control of the narrative.
That’s when they stopped talking. Probably in large part because Harry knew Will was doing the leaking at this point.
Charles gets Coronavirus and things thaw enough for them to start talking again but only having polite, stilted conversation. With Harry continuing to keep important information from him because he still doesn’t trust him.
Firstly why isn’t anyone mad at who was leaking rumours about brothers feud, nicknames like megain, speculation about durability of Sussexes’ marriage or their Canada plan to the press?
don’t think that quote is right. I think he might have had harsher opinion on what AK47 was up to as well which Omid won’t spell out.
I doubt any of the press really know much about the brothers’ interaction (or lack thereof) seeing as the story on their speaking changes all the time. I wonder what the Spencers or people like their old nanny Tiggy make of this rift.
The news of the house purchase has hit some hard. Arthur Edwards was on a morning show acknowledging Meghan had received bad press, begging forgiveness and saying Charles needs Harry’s support. LOL. What was interesting was him claiming that Charles is taking over the Queen’s duties
Begging forgiveness?? What he is saying Meghan to forgive him or telling Meghan to apologize and ask for forgiveness of uk and brf. In other post I have said that many ppl really lost their shit when they buy home and emily Andrew’s did an article of entire cost to run their home including electric bill. I mean can they be more pathetic. This same authur told harry his wife was manipulative why sudden change of heart old man . I think the reality is getting hard for them to accept and they know cambriges as lazy as sloth. That’s why now they begging and I love to see what happen when meghan announces her pregnancy and what will happen to one year review too. I hope they dont come back even if queen begs them.
No, please read again.
The BM now know the one year review will just be a polite exercise. Harry is NOT coming back to the UK.
Brf reputation my ass. It didnt hurt brf when his pedo uncle sleeping with underage girls ah ?? William is a hypocrite and I’m praying for his dragging days. Penis with teeth and his coat hanger wife live in castle of misery for rest of their life.
I think it’s amazing that William and Harry remained close for as long as they did given the family dynamic that tells the world we value one son only. No wonder Harry wants to raise Archie as far from that as possible.
I have had a very hard time believing that William and Harry were close as the palace and media wanted us to believe.
William should have thought about the family’s reputation before he started leaking stories about Harry and Meghan to the press. It’s clear that their plans to leave were leaked by KP. William’s anger stems from his loss of control over Harry and I believe they stopped talking to each other long before January of this year.
He should have thought about that too before side-stepping!
James Robinson is just…awful. My god. The way that he speaks about Meghan is disgusting, and his writing is so convoluted.