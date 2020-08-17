Omid Scobie: Prince Harry & William didn’t speak for two months this year

For months, Katie Nicholl has claimed repeatedly that Prince William and Prince Harry are talking on the phone, and that there’s been some softening with their relationship. I remember back in March, the Mail on Sunday did a lengthy piece which was basically like “Harry and William despise each other at the moment and it’s going to take a lot for them to repair this mess.” In Finding Freedom, there are references to William and Harry’s nonexistent relationship following the Sussexit too, basically that William sent staff to the exit negotiations and didn’t help his brother in any way. The basic gist: the brothers hate each other now and despite some sugary reports about their conversations, not much is happening there. Omid Scobie confirms:

Princes William and Harry cut communication for two months after Megxit and still have barely any communication, while their relationship ‘will take time to heal’, the author of a new biography about Harry and Meghan has today claimed. Writer Omid Scobie has revealed the extent of their rift in a new TV interview today in which he claims Prince William was furious at his younger brother over he and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to go public with their plans to take a step back from royal life. Scobie, who has recently released a biography about Harry and Meghan’s split from the royals, named ‘Finding Freedom’, also said tension between Meghan and Kate over the actresses’ struggles during pregnancy also soured their relationship. During the interview, Scobie tells the show’s presenter Kate Thornton, formerly of This Morning and Loose Women, that the brothers stopped speaking around the time of the so-called Sandringham Summit in January. The couple later released details of the plans online, which Scobie has claimed was one of the catalysts of the rift between the brothers. On the communication, he said: ‘They hadn’t seen each other. That’s really going to take some time to heal. I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider. On Harry and Meghan’s road-map plans, he said: ‘I think really where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model.’ Scobie claims William, a future king, was upset by the decision as he believed it had damaged the royal family’s reputation.

I mean, that’s basically what he wrote in FF, except the Mail is getting the timeline wrong. The Sussexes dropped their website on January 8th, the Sandringham Summit followed that, and William was only there for the “summit” involving Charles, Harry and the Queen on the first day. After that, it was death by a thousand paper cuts as Harry had to deal with everybody’s staff in the exit negotiations. Two months later, Harry and Meghan returned for their final events, and William and Kate snubbed them so hard on Commonwealth Day.

In this interview, Scobie also revealed what Harry said to the Queen about Angela Kelly, after Kelly refused to answer any of Meghan’s calls and the Kensington Palace calls to do a hair trial with the tiara. Harry apparently said to the Queen: “I don’t know what the hell is going on. This woman needs to make this work for my future wife.”