Ana de Armas got Ben Affleck a motorcycle for his bday and they rode it for the paps

If Ana de Armas gives Ben Affleck a birthday gift and the paparazzi aren’t around, did it really happen? Ana gave Ben a new BMW motorcycle for his 48th birthday and then they took it for a spin. Ana was in a cute cornflower blue fit and flare dress and still rode on the back of Ben’s bike. She gifted him the matching green and white pinstriped helmets too. She was also seen bringing a giant orchid to Ben’s. This is the woman who put a cutout of herself on Ben’s lawn. She’s not going to have a gift shipped discreetly to his house for him to open inside.
People Magazine has the details on the bike and it was custom made for Ben. You can see more pics of that at JustJared, they’re exclusives so they’re too expensive for us.
On Saturday, the Knives Out actress, 32, gifted her boyfriend a new BMW motorcycle, which was built from scratch for Affleck by WYLD Garage Co. She also surprised him with his and her matching helmets.
Wearing matching green helmets atop the similarly colored vehicle, de Armas wore a light blue dress and a pair of white sneakers as Affleck sported a simple white button-down shirt alongside a pair of gray-colored pants.
The Deep Water costars were spotted riding the new motorcycle together in Pacific Palisades, California, as de Armas was seen throwing her hands up in the fresh air.
It’s kind of cute how Ben didn’t even bother to take the sticker off his helmet before taking it out for a spin. Ana missed a real opportunity here though. She should have given Ben a bike with a sidecar! I’ve heard those can be hard to switch to for seasoned motorcyclists though.
Oh and Ana posted this to Instagram. Ben does look absolutely thrilled. Do you think they’ll get engaged? I am beginning to think it might happen in the next couple of months. This is going to be a J.Lo redux though, it already has all the hallmarks of that.
I think that is Ben’s assistant, who does not look happy to get papped. Photos credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes / Backgrid
When I first saw Knives Out, I really enjoyed her performance. Now she’s just cloying. It makes me not want to watch her in anything anymore.
What I liked about her in that movie was she seemed so natural and down-to-earth, which has been completely belie by this stunt romance.
Same. Kind of ruined that movie for me.
Same for me. She seemed totally different from what she’s turned out to be, she’s a huge attention seeker.
Nouveau rich people are so… Tacky sometimes lol
She needs to save that money. Ben can buy his own motorcycles. When they’re done, she’s going to curse the day she shelled out for a custom bike.
LOL… I don’t actually think she “bought the bike” for him. I mean, does this girl even have any money? She gets everything gifted. I’d imagine she’d probably reached out to the company mentioned in the People article, WYLD Garage Co. and promised some pap photos and the article, so yeah. This girl totally did not pay for this bike!
I don’t know y’all. The black and white photo of him with that huge grin, and the pics of her looking so excited to surprise him.. that seems like some genuine, happy emotion and I’m enjoying it.
The grin is reading differently to me, and it’s the only pic where he’s actually smiling. The rest of the pics he looks tired and she has her usual brand of the performative laughing and striking a pose for the camera face on. Also, is coronavirus over, why no face masks?
He left the sticker on even if it obstructed his view because it’s sponcon.
I see your point, WhoWhat. I think he seems happier than he’s been in quite a while, and to me, his smile/grin is almost, “I can’t believe the hot girl wants to be with me”. She reminds me of someone who catches sight of the ex (who dumped her) in the same room and is trying to make him see what he’s missing by smiling hard and laughing loudly with anyone nearby, all the while surreptitiously checking that she’s attracted his attention. A long way of saying she’s a fake, I guess.
Motorcycles really make me nervous, but it’s a beautiful bike she got him!
Her dress is so cute. I feel like we see them so frequently that I’m a bit desensitized to what a beautiful woman she is, but she really is stunning. I know she and Ben are thirsty, but at least they seem bubbly and happy. The world is so dark right now that I honestly feel some joy in seeing them smiling together. I wish them well. They seem really in love.
Is Ben getting in shape for a role? Or is this just love and wanting to keep it tight for his new woman? He’s dyed black and has lost at least 20lbs judging by the photographs.
Loving her Golden Goose kicks! That’s all I’ve got.
I just saw the new dog, Salsa is a Havanese! I am a Havvie owner as well and they are delightful dogs. (So delightful that my boyfriend’s son and ex-fiancee tried to steal him from me when they dog sat him last summer–long story–and then extorted my boyfriend to buy them one lol.) Despite those a-holes having one, Havanese are awesome dogs (if a bit slow to housebreak). The gifts are sweet. She seems very much in love. And she’s beautiful. I hope he doesn’t let her down the way he lets everyone else down.
I love Havanese dogs! I’m a cat person and not comfortable around a lot of dogs but I find them to be so sweet and loving.
That’s so funny because we liken him to a cat! I loooove cats too.
I follow her on Instagram since bladerunner and she was not private With her ex boyfriend who was not famous. She has posted a lot with him and her friends. Maybe she is just always like that
They seem very happy and in love. Good for them.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!! The Famew**re Hall of Fame thanks you both for your application. We will let you know.
This is what they are like when they have absolutely zero projects coming soon. When they actually have something coming out? Oh Lordy it will be UNBEARABLE. I suppose that’s what they will save the engagement for? The run up to the movie’s release.
She comes off as easy to please & crazy manic. I’m uncomfortable seeing their dynamic. He’s just waking up into sobriety & will get super annoyed w pixie girl once he’s more alert.
Actually, just basing off these pics alone, it already looks like it’s getting there. He seems annoyed in most of the pics while she’s lapping it up for the paps. He’s still a famehoe though, he’s just as much of a clown as she is being complicit in this clown-a**ery.
I mean, what about her seems easy to please and manic? The fact that she smiles a lot? I haven’t seen her in interviews so I can’t speak to her personality at all, but in photos alone she just comes off as an outgoing, happy person.
You know, I wouldn’t be too surprised to hear they are so happy because Benana bred.
Eh, at a time when America is turning into a third world country, and Trump is essentially stopping us from getting our own mail, I really don’t care about bashing on these two, who seem in love – at least right now. Good for them.
On a related note, did anyone see the Rotten Tomatoes article about Ben’s acting career? I’m not in strong disagreement with it, and I actually do think he’s deserving of an Oscar nom for The Way Back. He’s at his best acting-wise when he plays this type of person.
https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/article/hear-us-out-ben-affleck-is-one-the-most-under-appreciated-and-fiercely-talented-actors-of-his-generation/
I didn’t see it but I respect his talent, and have always said so. If he’s involved with a film I will see it. I don’t really care about his personal life when it gets messy, I just root for him to stay healthy. He’s smart and he’s got talent.
Okay read the article. Hollywoodland is when I was first blown away by him. I’ve never found him attractive even tho he’s very handsome, it’s not a stan thing. I just love this guy’s acting, and the projects he chooses. And yeah, he was good as Batman, that was a terrible script and a big mess with the directors. that was not on Affleck.
They were wearing matching shoes, too. LoL am I the only one thinking they might last?
I had such high hopes for her. She is a terrific actress, the bright spot in a stacked cast for Knives Out. She would have had a wonderful career regardless.. it makes me so sad her reputation will be tarnished because of this relationship.
I do think they will get engaged yes.
I really don’t have any opinion on her, except for a fleeting impression I got of her during the Knives Out tour interviews that she can bring the drama. A print interview in particular. But I know very little about her. I am interested in the early buzz around Blonde and will definitely see it.
Also, I think they’re in love. Will it last? Does anyone ever know? I know none of mine did, but that didn’t take anything away from the experiences. And I’m still close to them.