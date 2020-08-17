Ewan McGregor’s divorce was finalized and his ex Eve Mavrakis got PAID

In October 2017 we learned of Ewan McGregor’s open affair with his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. I tend to believe that they fell in love months earlier, and by October, he had likely already left his wife Eve Mavrakis. Ewan ended up filing for divorce in January 2018, and Eve made a rare public statement, basically calling it his choice and his call to divorce her. In the divorce filing, he said he and Eve had been separated since May 2017 too, probably exactly when his affair with Mary Elizabeth began. My vibe was that Eve was used to Ewan’s little on-set affairs because he always came back to her. Then he fell for Mary Elizabeth and wanted out of his marriage. Their kids got involved too, with Clara McGregor (their 20-something daughter) publicly referring to Mary Elizabeth as a “piece of trash” who broke up the family.
In the fall of 2018, there was some beef between Ewan and Eve about child support and spousal support. Basically Eve was accusing Ewan of nitpicking her over how much he was giving her as she raised their three under-18 daughters (at the time) while he gallivanted around with his midlife crisis jumpoff. That story died very quickly though, so I suspect Ewan paid up and they continued to hash out their divorce. Well now, two and half years after he filed, they’ve completed the divorce. And Eve is getting HALF.
Ewan McGregor and his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis have finalized their divorce. In a judgement documents obtained by PEOPLE, McGregor, 49, and Mavrakis’ divorce was finalized on Thursday with a judge appointing both of them joint legal and physical custody of their youngest child, daughter Anouk, 9. The two have agreed to continue to “have a flexible custodial schedule to accommodate” their daughter’s schedule, according to the documents.
The Star Wars actor will also be responsible for paying Mavrakis, 54, $14,934 per month in child support, as well as a trust fund set up for their daughter’s educational expenses. McGregor will also pay Mavrakis $35,868 per month in spousal support.
The two have also split their assets, although any earned income from films or TV series McGregor has starred in the past — such as Fargo, the Star Wars prequels, the Trainspotting films, Big Fish, Moulin Rouge, Emma and Now You See It, among others — are considered community property and all residuals and royalties will be split with Mavrakis.
While films McGregor has made after their listed separation date of May 2017 are considered his own separate property, his 2018 film Christopher Robin, for which he earned $3,000,000 is considered community property. The two have four daughters together: Clara, 24, Jamyan, 19, Esther, 18, and Anouk.
He probably would have had to pay more in child support if Jamyan and Esther were under-18 by the time the divorce was completed. And the reason everything pre-separation was community property is because years ago, they moved to California permanently and CA is a community property state. And it’s A LOT because Eve and Ewan were married for 22 years. Yeah, she got half. And then half of the future royalties from anything he did pre-separation. TMZ says she gets to keep their $6.62 million LA home, plus jewelry and five of their cars. Ewan got to keep thirty of his cars and motorcycles. What a massively expensive affair.
GOOD.
Well…damn….
Why does someone have 35 cars?
I was wondering this too? Do they have a car in every state?
They had 35 cars and motorcycles???
He collects classic cars so not only did they have that many, a lot would have been worth hundreds of thousands. I assume that so why he got to keep most of them (presumably her share of other assets was increased accordingly).
If the law says half and she wasn’t the one screwing around then, hell yeah she should get paid.
I don’t think it matters who is doing what, because we do not know what is really going on in any marriage. But, with a marriage that long she should get half of anything that was acquired during the marriage and she should get spousal and child support that reflects his income; including any changes to that income. To me that is fair with a long term partnership.
How does one obtain 35 cars?
There’s a reason the Iron Man movie shows a garage of expensive sports cars – a collection like that is shorthand for ‘super rich’. He’s not even close to the only wealthy man with a similar collection (and they tend to increase in value unlike normal cars so they are an actual investment).
If they are mainly classic cars it could also be an investment.
GOOD!
You know, I bet she would have accepted this deal at the beginning and he’d have suffered significantly less damage to his reputation.
Good!
They had 35 cars?!
All I can think of when I read HALF is Eddie Murphy “I want HALF Eddie!!!”. Classic.
Good! I hope karma continues to work on him. What goes around ALWAYS comes around.
Are he and Mary Elizabeth still together…?
they still were in March.
Half seems very appropriate. It would even if they weren’t in a community property state.
She spent twenty years as his partner raising his children as her primary occupation. It’s entirely fair that she be compensated for whatever career she gave up for that. Shame to watch him throw it all away like that so stupidly, though. I had a huge crush on him in my twenties. What a boner killer.