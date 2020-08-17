Duchess Meghan criticized for calling a Sussex Squad member to thank her

Some of the Sussex Squad peeps follow me on Twitter, and I see their tweets on my timeline sometimes, and often they’ll comment on my tweets about royalty. I am aware of all of the various squad fundraisers, including the most recent fundraiser which raised around $60,000 for CAMFED, one of Meghan’s patronages. I think they did it for Meghan’s 39th birthday? And so last week, Meghan called the organizer of the fundraiser and thanked her personally. The organizer is Dani Trin, and Trin tweeted about the call. End of story, right? An online fundraiser happened, it was successful and Meghan called and thanked the person who organized it. Except of course not. The Sun did some “digging” and they claim that Trin has a history of tweeting nasty stuff about the other royals. They spoke to Trin as well:

Meghan and Harry phoned a fan connected to a Twitter account that posted vile abuse about Kate, Wills and the Royal Family to thank her for “enthusiastic support”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the woman that they were “so moved and so happy” after she helped raise around £45,000 for charities they support. But we can reveal the fundraiser — named as Dani Trin — also uses a Twitter account which has previously posted a string of vile tweets branding the Duchess of Cambridge a “b***h” and a “Karen” and her husband Prince William an “a**hole”. Trin says she was not responsible for the offensive posts.

Only days before Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, made their gushing phone call, the Henryscousin account also used by Trin accused the Royal Family of being “nasty, pedophilic, racist”. Other posts over the past year made sick jokes about Kate being an “anorexic wrinkly hoe”, a “corner plant” and repeatedly called her “Karen”.

The revelations come just days after Prince Harry warned that social media was stoking a “crisis of hate” and called for online communities to be “defined by compassion”. There is no suggestion the duke and duchess had any knowledge of or condoned the offensive messages. Online support from #SussexSquad Twitter accounts were hailed in the recently published unofficial biography Finding Freedom, which quoted Harry telling a friend: “To see that support and positivity means a lot.”

But archived pages reveal the Henryscousin account — which was deactivated on August 6 — was a cesspit of abuse against the Royal Family. Trin, from Lisbon, Portugal, used the same Henryscousin troll account on June 11 to boast of her personal call from the Sussexes. It came days after a Zoom meeting with royal staff thanking the #SussexSquad group for raising ­charity cash to mark baby Archie’s first birthday.

Trin said she was one of eight #SussexSquad members who had a password to the Henryscousin account but denied personally writing abusive messages. She told The Sun: “I feel like it’s not my place to condemn or approve another person’s tweets. It’s their opinion. Henryscousin was like a forum and I had no control what other ­people posted. The group disbanded and the account was deactivated due to irreconcilable differences.”

But royal expert Tom Quinn, the author of Kensington Palace: An intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle said the Sussexes had been “naive”. He added: “The fact that Meghan and Harry have thanked a Twitter user that is also connected to nasty, vicious remarks about the Royal Family and others shows once again just how naive they are. The problem is that Meghan and Harry rely on their friends for advice about using social media so they get themselves into trouble. They would be much better using media professionals. But in this — as in so many cases — they always think they know best.”