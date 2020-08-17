Duchess Meghan criticized for calling a Sussex Squad member to thank her

Some of the Sussex Squad peeps follow me on Twitter, and I see their tweets on my timeline sometimes, and often they’ll comment on my tweets about royalty. I am aware of all of the various squad fundraisers, including the most recent fundraiser which raised around $60,000 for CAMFED, one of Meghan’s patronages. I think they did it for Meghan’s 39th birthday? And so last week, Meghan called the organizer of the fundraiser and thanked her personally. The organizer is Dani Trin, and Trin tweeted about the call. End of story, right? An online fundraiser happened, it was successful and Meghan called and thanked the person who organized it. Except of course not. The Sun did some “digging” and they claim that Trin has a history of tweeting nasty stuff about the other royals. They spoke to Trin as well:
Meghan and Harry phoned a fan connected to a Twitter account that posted vile abuse about Kate, Wills and the Royal Family to thank her for “enthusiastic support”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the woman that they were “so moved and so happy” after she helped raise around £45,000 for charities they support. But we can reveal the fundraiser — named as Dani Trin — also uses a Twitter account which has previously posted a string of vile tweets branding the Duchess of Cambridge a “b***h” and a “Karen” and her husband Prince William an “a**hole”. Trin says she was not responsible for the offensive posts.
Only days before Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, made their gushing phone call, the Henryscousin account also used by Trin accused the Royal Family of being “nasty, pedophilic, racist”. Other posts over the past year made sick jokes about Kate being an “anorexic wrinkly hoe”, a “corner plant” and repeatedly called her “Karen”.
The revelations come just days after Prince Harry warned that social media was stoking a “crisis of hate” and called for online communities to be “defined by compassion”. There is no suggestion the duke and duchess had any knowledge of or condoned the offensive messages. Online support from #SussexSquad Twitter accounts were hailed in the recently published unofficial biography Finding Freedom, which quoted Harry telling a friend: “To see that support and positivity means a lot.”
But archived pages reveal the Henryscousin account — which was deactivated on August 6 — was a cesspit of abuse against the Royal Family. Trin, from Lisbon, Portugal, used the same Henryscousin troll account on June 11 to boast of her personal call from the Sussexes. It came days after a Zoom meeting with royal staff thanking the #SussexSquad group for raising charity cash to mark baby Archie’s first birthday.
Trin said she was one of eight #SussexSquad members who had a password to the Henryscousin account but denied personally writing abusive messages. She told The Sun: “I feel like it’s not my place to condemn or approve another person’s tweets. It’s their opinion. Henryscousin was like a forum and I had no control what other people posted. The group disbanded and the account was deactivated due to irreconcilable differences.”
But royal expert Tom Quinn, the author of Kensington Palace: An intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle said the Sussexes had been “naive”. He added: “The fact that Meghan and Harry have thanked a Twitter user that is also connected to nasty, vicious remarks about the Royal Family and others shows once again just how naive they are. The problem is that Meghan and Harry rely on their friends for advice about using social media so they get themselves into trouble. They would be much better using media professionals. But in this — as in so many cases — they always think they know best.”
I mean, if calling the Duchess of Cambridge a “Karen” is enough to warrant an exposé by the Sun, then a lot of us are about to get exposed. Kate is a total Karen, I’m just sayin’. And if calling Andrew a pedophile is wrong, I don’t want to be right. So yeah… obviously, some problematic sh-t was tweeted. Meghan personally calling Trin was just about the fundraiser, it wasn’t an endorsement of all of the other stuff. Still, I slightly understand where the British tabloids are coming from by bringing Harry’s speeches about internet hate into the conversation. I kind of wonder if it wouldn’t have been better, long-term, for Meghan to send personal thanks through a third party.
well, a lot of what was tweeted is no big deal if you ask me. I mean, Prince Andrew IS…what he is. white women make too big a deal over this Karen thing, likening it to a racial slur, shut up!
BUT…they should be doing all social media through a professional, absolutely. Save yourself a lot of trouble. this goes for all celebrities, right? Just earlier this year I was saying here how I really missed the boat not becoming a celebrity PR pro. Even just social media. I could make big bank and some of the stupid isht they tweet that gets them in hot water is absolutely unbelievable. So, yeah, hire a good pro and save yourself the turmoil. I have a great respect for expertise and when it’s not my lane I will and do pay for a pro. Well worth every penny.
Eeeeeeek yeah regardless of how you feel about Kate she should have sent her a gift basket or something a call looks way too personal…. 60k is an amazing donation though good on that lady for doing that.
If we’re all going to be held to account for interacting with people who have posted unpleasant things on the internet … I just can’t even.
Meh… William & Kate are mental health advocates but they engage on a regular basis with RR who have contributed to detriment of dozens of people’s mental health, including in their own family.
At least Meg’s engagement was for a person who raised $ for a good cause 💁🏽♀️
LOL. They can try calling out the Sussex Squad only after:
1) They properly address the endless racist and threatening comments from royal fans, tinhatters, and generally awful people for the past 4 years
2) They address why they frequently interact with these tinhatters (Jobson, Palmer, Ship, etc.)
3) They discuss why the RF loves to delete offensive comments that target everyone EXCEPT for Meghan. It’s especially interesting that in the 18-ish months since they announced that social media policy, they’ve taken great care to ignore all the hateful comments about Meghan on their social media platforms.
Until all of the above happens, there’s not a damn thing they have a right to complain about.
What she said. All this grumbling about Meghan is the height of hypocrisy, especially when some of the RRs get their stories from toxic Meg-hating tumblr and twitter accounts. Spare me!
THIS.
Also, when have the Cambridge Squad been half as generous to their charities?!?
Thank you, Beach Dream!
Excellent comment showing the massive hypocrisy on this issue.
Meghan Markle once shared an elevator with a man convicted of tax fraud. Also, her podiatrist once tweeted ‘tea is for the weak #EverySingleBritishPersonIsALoser’. And I’m pretty sure I saw her once take a full can of Heinz baked beans, pour it on toast and then dump the entire plate into the trash. All while laughing maniacally.
If The S*n wants anymore insight into this diva, I would encourage one of their writers to contact me by posting a letter directly into the nearest sewer.
LOL thank you, I needed that (maniacal) giggle !
Honestly, even if Meghan opted to send a hand written note, the Royal reporters would have still jumped on it. They’re not mad at what was said, they are mad that Meghan acknowledged the Squad and not them. They are mad at the Squad’s unwavering support. They are envious at their ability to coordinate and raise money and do a better job at it than most royals. They are mad that Harry and Meghan inspire this and that charities see this and would rather have an “ex-royal” support than the the “real royals” support. Because they know the Cambridge’s only show up for a photo op every few years for the press and do little else. Some of their patronage’s have had to close their doors recently.
The Sussex Squad, a group of average men and women are doing a better job than the Cambridge’s without their status or prostrating themselves before the Royal Rota for press or attention and IT IS KILLING THEM.
Exactly! No matter what Meghan did to say “thanks” would have had the British media in full meltdown mode. The squad is huge and is getting a lot of attention. They fight back on the British media and they don’t know what to do with it. They are used to brainwashing the public and they won’t let that happen.
Meghan calling a fan to say “thanks” is very old school Meghan. She was like this before so this doesn’t surprise me. It was a quick call. If they had social media they might have said something on there but since they don’t they took this route. I thought it was nice.
If she’d thanked them via 3rd party, it would have been “Meghan couldn’t be bothered to thank them herself!” She is NEVER going to win with the British media, and I hope she is to the point where she simply doesn’t care what they say, and is just living her life.
THIS!
These tabloids with their unmonitored comment sections kill me with their finger pointing. The Mail Online which I understand has some of the worst troll comments is doing a similar story. But I say this, turn it back around on them. Tell them if they monitor and delete their troll comments the Sussex Squad will tone down theirs. Let see what happens.
Good point Msiam. Talk about trolls when you moderate comments.
And Tom Quinn talks a lot about Sussexes needing palace’s protection for their naïveté. Is this the palace that threw Meghan to the wolves? Or the one that allowed Ghislaine and Epstein and many other paedophiles through the door?
One reporter for the Daily Mirror tried to contact another Squad member on her behavior and was met with a bunch of receipts of the hate the Cambridge fans dish out. He said he never wants to open that gate again.
It wasn’t even his story. Another reporter, who’d apparently been blocked by this account (Hmmm…wonder why), asked him to reach out to see if they could get engagement.
I think he was disgusted. I know I was by some of the screenshots.
I’ve noticed that too. DM Comments are moderated for ALL royal stories (even ones about Andrew raping children), but never on stories about H&M. They knowingly allow the commenters to drive the hateful narrative.
As I said on another story, there was a separate twitter account set up for the Archie birthday fundraiser and seems Sussexes we’re made aware of that fundraising twitter account & called one of the organisers after she had been interviewed in Harper’s bazaar etc.
I doubt they would have been aware of the individual’s user account. And reporters like Dan Wootton have no room to talk. Many of them follow and openly interact with vicious anti Meghan trolls who spread disgusting images and rumours
And they push out their theories in the mainstream eg Piers Morgan claiming Harry is like a hostage victim or editing of Meghan’s Wikipedia was from trolls. Angela Levin was retweeting moonbump theories recently.
Ehh, I don’t care. William and Kate promote combating cyber bullying and mental health, yet lets racist and downright unhinged comments sit on KP’s social media but has moderators deleted any comments related to Rose while ruining his SIL’s reputation. I don’t care and I don’t have sympathy for anyone in the Royal Family. *shrug*
How hilarious that this man who thinks so poorly of Meghan and Harry and their autonomy sees no irony in using Meghan’s name and I presume face to make money off of. She lived in KP for like a year dude, surely others who you have less disdain for would have been more appropriate to highlight in your book title. That’s really what irks me the most. They’re relentlessly cruel toward her, yet exploit her popularity any chance they get. Anyway, this might have mattered if it was coming from anywhere but the Sun.
Yeah, this is a non-story. The press need to look their own conduct before condemning anybody else. Meghan and Harry calling a supporter to thank her for raising funds for Archie’s Birthday is not an endorsement of a person’s timeline. The Royal Family has had state dinners for dictators and authoritarians and are friendly with pedophiles, they and the media may want to look into that before complaining about a mere phone call to a fan.
Somebody ought to post that picture of Ghislaine on the throne under that story, lol.
I think the CAMFED fundraiser is close to 95k at this point!
She called Dani after the birthday fundraiser but she called a different person after CAMFED started raising a lot of money for Meghan’s bday fundraiser (I think. Can someone confirm my memory is correct?)
Anyway, I do think that H&M should stop calling squad members, just because it puts too much of a bullseye on some of them.
But, I also think that the Sun et al are in no place to criticize until they also criticize the anti-Meghan brigade. And the royal households have NO place to criticize either until they clean up their comments on IG and Twitter.
And Kate is a total Karen.
They probably will after this. It’s just probably in their nature to thank people who advocate on behalf of their charities. They’ll have to take into account this crazy, upside down world we live in now.
British tabloids condemning online harassment ?
A joke it there was ever one.
Okay but… “corner plant” is a pretty good burn for Kate. 😂
It’s hilarious! Better than “house cat”, which just represents too much dynamism for Kate. Lol
Why do Dan Wootton, Catherine Bennett, Camilla Tominey, Emily Andrews, Rebecca English, photographer Arthur Edwards, et al, keep talking and writing about PHarry and Meghan endlessly? They have branded them insignificant, irrelevant, unimportant, unpopular. And yet they couldn’t shut up about these two people. Mind boggling.
Those same people trash harry and Meghan on a regular basis and still have access to the Cambridge’s and receive calls from them.
They have nothing. The new Monticito house purchase hit a raw nerve and they’re more crazed than ever. First off, they knew nothing. HM has been there for six weeks while the BM were still pumping out story after story about the Tyler Perry mansion, even going so far to write about Meghan’s supposed birthday party in that house. Egg all over their out of the loop faces. So they have zero access. The house purchase also shows that they’re neither broke not dependent on Charles, two lies they love to tell. And finally, the home purchase shows that they’re not coming back. They have put down roots in California, where they will raise their kids and live their lives. It’s over. You’ll see them act out again when their 50 million dollar Netflix deal is announced and when they finally launch Archewell. They all look like crazed exes who refuse to move on. I wish HM could take out a restraining order against the entire British media.
Nyro…Lol.I needed that laugh.
The official royal Instagram have allowed the most vile and dehumanizing comments about Meghan to sit on their pages, never removing them. Including the N-word. They and their supporters have no room to go after a private citizen for calling a pedophile exactly what he is and an anorexic manipulative Karen exactly what she is. If people get “nasty” while defending a black woman against misogynoir hurled at her non-stop from the media, so be it. And I hope Meghan and Harry continue to call whomever they want.
I suppose the issue is that nobody from the Royal family has personally phoned one of these awful twitter account holders to thank them for something (raising money in this case, which is a great achievement, but that doesn’t make online abuse ok, even if you dont personally like the target of said abuse).
The difference is that while they may drag Kate and William, etc, their focus is on the Sussexes, and most of the criticism is in relation to their hypocrisy and laziness. The squad defend the Sussexes , champion them and most of there comments are about the Sussexes only. There are so called Cambridge fans who sole purpose is to viciously attack Meghan, spin conspiracy theories and delve into every aspect of their lives, such as looking up their address or trying to figure out where they go to the dentist in order to stalk them. Most of the squad have interest in what the other royals do ,but will call out how racist and backward the institution was, and how they treated the Sussexes, it’s not the same. As is continuously pointed out, the royals are owned by the tap and know what they signed up for.
Desperate Dan wootton is now attacking a member of the public who did a great thing by raising money for charity. A member of the public who could be potentially put at risk, all so that Willie and Karen can look good. This is an attempt to shut up the Sussex squad. They must really be running scared. It’s funny cos I don’t see him posting the things that murky Meg posts. Dani did a great thing so well done to her.
The faux outraged that royal reporters are trying is what is hypocritical at its fine they engaged in some the worst online bullying of a royal family member since Diana . Dan William favorite lackey is always tweeting and engaging with the Meghan extremely haters online and one of Charles staff was caught online liking some really racist comments about Meghan . The Kensington Palace refuses to delete comments about Meghan that very racist and vile . Do the royal reporters really wanted to try this fight because I’m sure the squad has recipes about their behavior and engaged with people who wish Meghan harm Online. Kate actively involved herself in the smeared campaign against Meghan so If people wanted to called her out so be . The people who hate Meghan went to her baby shower to try to cause her harm took pictures and details how easily it was for them to gain access to where Meghan and Harry lived in the u.k . But someone calling kate a Karen is so horribly but the endlessly racist hateful bullying Meghan goes through is some how ok according to the royal reporters .
This just seems like “pot calling the kettle black” thing. Yes those tweets were mean but those royal reporters allow tweets like on the Sussexes on their timelines unchecked, the fail has the most disgusting comment section when it comes to Meghan and Angela Levin tweets moonbump conspiracy theories
They need to take a look at their own conduct and the conduct of their colleagues before getting upset at anyone else
I think this stems from pure envy due to the fact that the Sussexes interacted with fans and thanked them. They never speak to the Royal reporters. The Squad continues to push back and have done some serious dragging of not only the Royal family but of the Royal reporters directly. Sometimes they’re really funny as well. They really have no more leaks and since the Sussexes are no longer working royals, this is what’s left of their Sussex news coverage, going through Twitter feeds. Squad will continue to do their thing, call out the nasty dedicated Meghan hate accounts that many Royal reporters interact with, and continue to drag the royals. Seems like the tabloids are really bothered that not only do they continue to defend the Sussexes, but the squad really don’t care about the rest of the Royals, finds them lazy and racist, and basically make fun of them. Mostly these reporters they thought they could run over Meghan unchecked, and it didn’t turn out that way. Oh well.
Whatever. Kate IS a Karen and Andrew IS a pedophile. Facts aren’t bullying.
All the RRs, but especially DW, interact with overt racists online so they need to shut the hell up about Meghan making a phone call to thank someone for raising money for charity.
And if people are going to be condemned for being nice to people who have been less than perfect, we can attack all the royals.
Yeah, Sky News (I think) had an article trying to stir up hate and wanting people to hate on their 16 bathroom home. The comments were amazing. No one was falling for their trap. The British media are unable to brainwash the public anymore and they hate it.
Agree 100% here. This is a very thoughtful, measured comment. This isn’t a nothing burger.