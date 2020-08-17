Donald Trump is up to 46% in CNN’s new poll, with Joe Biden holding at 50%

I’m sorry to do this to everyone on a Monday, but here we go. WAKE UP! The numbers are not great and we still have time to turn this sh-t around. CNN released their latest poll in the presidential election and wow, these numbers SUCK. Did CNN only talk to white dudes? Because that’s what it feels like. Joe Biden has a lead: he’s up to 50% in this CNN poll of registered voters. But Trump Republicans are “coming home” to MAGA now.

Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump among registered voters has significantly narrowed since June, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, even as the former vice president maintains an advantage over the President on several top issues and his choice of California Sen. Kamala Harris as a running mate earns largely positive reviews. And on the eve of the party conventions, a majority of voters (53%) are “extremely enthusiastic” about voting in this year’s election, a new high in CNN polling in presidential election cycles back to 2003. Overall, 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence, right at the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Among the 72% of voters who say they are either extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall, Biden’s advantage over Trump widens to 53% to 46%. It is narrower, however, among those voters who live in the states that will have the most impact on the electoral college this fall. Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%. The pool of battleground states in this poll includes more that Trump carried in 2016 (10) than were won by Hillary Clinton (5), reflecting the reality that the President’s campaign is more on defense than offense across the states. Taken together, though, they represent a more Republican-leaning playing field than the nation as a whole.

I honestly feel like crying. Yes, Biden is consistently hovering around 50% in most legitimate polls, and that’s good news. But I’m worried about the increase in registered voters declaring themselves for Trump. I generally feel like there’s about 30-35% of American who will just be ride-or-die for Trump no matter what he does or how many people he kills. Then in a presidential election year, there will be Republicans who vote for Trump just because he’s the GOP candidate, regardless of how they feel about him. But Jesus, I would sleep better at night if we could get Trump’s numbers down.

Meanwhile, Melania pulled her hand away from Trump as they were exiting the plane, and it’s big news. Personally, I think she pulled her hand away because she was trying to navigate going down stairs in heels, with the wind blowing her hair in her face and blocking her vision, all while trying to keep her hand on her Birkin. I’m no Melania stan but I give her a pass on this? Barron is crazy-tall too.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump, First Lady Melania, and Barron arrive at Joint Base Andrews from Morristown, NJ. pic.twitter.com/f6z3m5gx8w — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2020

