Donald Trump is up to 46% in CNN’s new poll, with Joe Biden holding at 50%

I’m sorry to do this to everyone on a Monday, but here we go. WAKE UP! The numbers are not great and we still have time to turn this sh-t around. CNN released their latest poll in the presidential election and wow, these numbers SUCK. Did CNN only talk to white dudes? Because that’s what it feels like. Joe Biden has a lead: he’s up to 50% in this CNN poll of registered voters. But Trump Republicans are “coming home” to MAGA now.
Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump among registered voters has significantly narrowed since June, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, even as the former vice president maintains an advantage over the President on several top issues and his choice of California Sen. Kamala Harris as a running mate earns largely positive reviews. And on the eve of the party conventions, a majority of voters (53%) are “extremely enthusiastic” about voting in this year’s election, a new high in CNN polling in presidential election cycles back to 2003.
Overall, 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence, right at the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Among the 72% of voters who say they are either extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall, Biden’s advantage over Trump widens to 53% to 46%. It is narrower, however, among those voters who live in the states that will have the most impact on the electoral college this fall. Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%.
The pool of battleground states in this poll includes more that Trump carried in 2016 (10) than were won by Hillary Clinton (5), reflecting the reality that the President’s campaign is more on defense than offense across the states. Taken together, though, they represent a more Republican-leaning playing field than the nation as a whole.
I honestly feel like crying. Yes, Biden is consistently hovering around 50% in most legitimate polls, and that’s good news. But I’m worried about the increase in registered voters declaring themselves for Trump. I generally feel like there’s about 30-35% of American who will just be ride-or-die for Trump no matter what he does or how many people he kills. Then in a presidential election year, there will be Republicans who vote for Trump just because he’s the GOP candidate, regardless of how they feel about him. But Jesus, I would sleep better at night if we could get Trump’s numbers down.
Meanwhile, Melania pulled her hand away from Trump as they were exiting the plane, and it’s big news. Personally, I think she pulled her hand away because she was trying to navigate going down stairs in heels, with the wind blowing her hair in her face and blocking her vision, all while trying to keep her hand on her Birkin. I’m no Melania stan but I give her a pass on this? Barron is crazy-tall too.
MOMENTS AGO: President Trump, First Lady Melania, and Barron arrive at Joint Base Andrews from Morristown, NJ. pic.twitter.com/f6z3m5gx8w
Hoho…I hate this so much!
Not so fast
It’s only for subscribers. Maybe add the title, at least?
From the Washington Post: “ Post-ABC poll shows Biden, Harris hold double-digit lead over Trump, Pence”
It’s not only for subscribers, try again. Here’s the title:
Post-ABC poll shows Biden, Harris hold double-digit lead over Trump, Pence
I will never forgive the 46% who are hellbent and gleeful about hurting their fellow Americans. They deserve to be shamed from polite society.
I am terrified for you that Trump will be re-elected
I think so many voters aren’t motivated or don’t believe in Biden enough to move their *ss to vote
Horrible thought
I am this close to giving up on USA. It hurts, because I’ve admired this country for the most of my life. Sorry for the people who don’t deserve this crap and can’t go anywhere else, but at this point I feel like that Trump is what real America is about: a basket of racist, ignorant, gun-toting deplorables who would rather die than accept that the world is changing.
The numbers will get even tighter after Labor Day.
I cannot handle four more years of this bs. Jesus.
Nope! Don’t let the guard down. The questions were also phrased differently so I kinda suspicious. 200000 + people dead and counting and they still want him for President? The first kid in Georgia died of C19 this weekend, I think red states should think twice. I saw pictures of Uhaul on Twitter highlighting the eviction mess that just getting started. I have hope there will be a change. Leticia James and Cy Vance , I looking at you
WAKE UP AMERICA!!!!! This man is dismantling our democracy and turning it into a dictatorship. He won’t leave unless we get to the polls and VOTE HIM OUT by a landslide.
I ask the question, “is America great again?” Like we can’t even send our kids to school safely or go to a damn movie!
The people I know who are trump die-hards just blame China. The federal response is on him and his administration. I just don’t understand how THIS is the America that they want.
Rich white friend- I just don’t believe either side. And I don’t watch any news- I can’t, for my own mental health.
This is fascism winning.
She didn’t vote for trump in 2016, but would never vote for Clinton, so she stated home.
This time- she said she will vote for who she votes for.
Democracy will die at her hands. And at the hands of a lot of poor while people who think like she does but are much more negatively effected by gop economic policies.
I will vote, in person, on the first day of early voting.
But I’m not hopeful.
OMG this is terrifying. How can people still support him? Who are these people??? What world are we living in?
I’m truly scared for the future.
His voters don’t have to like him they only have to hate democrats more and they do. The word democrat is a curse word to them. They are like a mad dog when they talk or think about “the liberals” in power.
what the actual fuck, yall. welcome to the Dark Timeline, i guess. i dont even know if i want Cthulu to wait until after the election results… i kinda just want him to come and eat us now.
Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn. Ia! Ia!
just watched Lovecraft Country last night!
With the conventions the next two weeks there will likely be a lot of up and down for both candidates. I don’t place a lot of credence in polls; ultimately what matters is voting.
Aside from the USPS, my concern is there has been absolutely no movement on additional unemployment or stimulus. Despite Trumps great announcement there is nothing additional coming in unemployment payments thus far, Congress is on break, the eviction moratorium has been lifted in most states, etc.
ABC/Washington Post shows 53/41Biden.
Just posted on this, I don’t get this site’s fixation on reporting on individual polls.
Yeah I just went over to 538′s polls , because they rank them very well, and analyze an assortment of them. Biden still is show a double digit lead.
Not that we should get complacent, we should all be working and voting as if Trump were in the lead, don’t let up, don’t back down.
It’s appalling that anyone supports him, but there many more who do not. VOTE.
But then an ABC poll shows Biden/Harris holding a double digit lead over Trump/Pence. Individual polls mean very, very little. Projections for the electoral college (the vote that actually matters) overwhelmingly show a Biden victory. This is the final stretch and this is when it matters most to keep the fight and hope alive.
An activist/educator that I follow on IG thinks that Trump will win. She also thinks more white women will vote for him this time than 2016…
I am getting worried that she is right.
I believe 100% that hand holding is in their renegotiated “Taking Care of Barron” terms. She has to hold his hand at certain times for photo ops. That’s why he goes after her hand so insistently. But she gets around it by waiting to get off the plane, so it’s on her terms, kind of. And I’m sure there are other things she “has to do.” Blech
The majority of white voters will vote for Trump. Period. There’s no way around it. What’s frustrating is that he doesn’t even need to steal this election to win.
What I find curious is that on the whole, Melania has a very cold and forbidding facial expression. But watch her light up at the young man in uniform (at 0:26 in the video) – I have never seen her look so joyous and welcoming – not at her husband, not at her son, and not even at those Christmas trees of blood.
I’m becoming a nervous wreck. The thought of what’s going to happen in Nov is on my mind almost 24/7.
I believe this election is going to be super close 😭 . Biden will probably win but trump will refuse to concede and will likely not leave. The gop is already doing everything they possibly can to cheat their way into making it a close call. I really pray that RBG stays healthy and we can eek out a win in the senate. This is going to get messy until the bitter end and beyond…
How the hell did it even come to this? Trump has the blood of what will doubtless be several hundred thousand people on his hands from the pandemic. He allowed Putin to put a price on the heads of American soldiers. He’s a self-admitted sex pest and likely a rapist. He pals around with neo-Nazis and pedophiles. He’s a narcissistic sociopath, in addition to being so senile that he makes 2nd-term Reagan look competent. And lest we forget, HE COMMITTED F*CKING TREASON. If Trump is re-elected (or should I say “re-elected”), some sort of coup should be in order. Let the people of Belarus be an inspiration.